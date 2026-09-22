As online trading continues to evolve, many traders are looking for convenient and flexible payment methods beyond traditional bank transfers and e-wallets. Payoneer has become a popular choice due to its global reach, fast transfers, and multi-currency capabilities. While most forex brokers no longer offer a direct Payoneer funding option, several leading brokers remain Payoneer-compatible through card funding methods and alternative payment routes.

Do forex brokers support direct Payoneer deposits and withdrawals?

Not always. Most forex brokers no longer offer a direct Payoneer funding option. Instead, compatibility often comes through Payoneer-issued cards or alternative payment routes. Traders should always verify available deposit and withdrawal methods based on their region before opening an account.

Which forex brokers are most compatible with Payoneer in 2026?

Some of the strongest Payoneer-compatible brokers in 2026 include Exness, IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, AvaTrade, and FxPro. While many do not advertise direct Payoneer integration, they support funding methods that can work with Payoneer services.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: How Payoneer Works with Forex Brokers

How to Deposit Into a Forex Broker Using Payoneer

Can You Withdraw Forex Profits to Payoneer?

Best Features to Look for in Payoneer-Compatible Brokers

Pros and Cons of Using Payoneer for Forex Trading

Fees and Costs When Using Payoneer

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Best Forex Brokers that accept Payoneer - a Comparison

Best Forex Brokers that accept Payoneer - a Definition

Best Forex Brokers that accept Payoneer refer to trading brokers that allow traders to fund and manage their accounts using Payoneer-supported payment methods. While direct Payoneer integration has become less common in recent years, many leading forex brokers remain Payoneer-compatible through card funding options, Payoneer-issued Mastercard services, and alternative payment routes. These brokers are typically evaluated based on factors such as trading costs, regulation, withdrawal speed, platform selection, and the ease of making deposits and withdrawals using Payoneer-related payment solutions. For traders who already use Payoneer for international payments, freelancing, or business transactions, choosing a Payoneer-compatible broker can provide a more convenient and flexible funding experience.

Best Forex Brokers that accept Payoneer

☑️ IC Markets – Low spreads, ECN execution, fast trading. ☑️ FP Markets – Flexible platforms, competitive pricing, global reach. ☑️ AvaTrade – Regulated broker, beginner-friendly, reliable platforms. ☑️ Exness – Fast withdrawals, low entry requirements, flexible funding. ☑️ FxPro – Multi-platform broker, trusted reputation, professional tools. ☑️ Pepperstone – Fast execution, low latency, algorithmic trading.

1. IC Markets

IC Markets is widely used by active traders and offers a broad range of funding options that may work with Payoneer payment methods. Instead of direct Payoneer integration, compatibility generally comes through Mastercard or linked funding channels. Depositing usually involves selecting a supported card option and using a Payoneer-issued payment card. Withdrawal processes may depend on account verification and anti-money laundering rules, which often require funds to be returned to the same payment source first. Checking local payment availability before opening an account is recommended.

Features

Category IC Markets ⭐ Features True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / ZAR 3,540 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account) 💹 Commissions From $3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus No deposit or trading bonuses offered 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Super Low Spreads Commissions on Top ECN Execution Higher Minimum Deposit multiple tier-1 liquidity providers Risk of Slippage Scalper-Friendly Features Limited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads

Our findings

IC Markets is highly regarded for low spreads and execution quality, making it attractive to active traders using international payment methods. Payoneer compatibility can simplify global funding, particularly for traders who already receive international payments through Payoneer. The downside is that funding routes may not be available in every jurisdiction.

Can I use Payoneer to fund an IC Markets account?

IC Markets does not typically offer direct Payoneer wallet integration. Traders usually use Payoneer-issued Mastercard services or supported card funding methods. Payment availability may vary based on country, account type, and current broker payment policies.

Does IC Markets charge fees when using Payoneer-compatible payments?

may not charge direct deposit fees, but traders should consider possible Payoneer costs, including currency conversion charges, card processing expenses, and intermediary banking fees when moving funds between international payment systems.

2. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets offers a flexible payment ecosystem that can accommodate traders using Payoneer services. Rather than offering direct Payoneer integration, the broker generally supports funding routes that may work with Payoneer-linked payment methods. Depositing into an FP Markets account often involves using card payment facilities associated with Payoneer services. Withdrawal eligibility can vary depending on account verification and regional rules. Traders should always review withdrawal terms and funding restrictions before making larger deposits.

Features

Category FP Markets ⭐ Features True ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSCA SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 / ZAR 1,950 📊 Average Spreads From Raw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Raw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply) 🔥 Bonus Occasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via phone Live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors) 📈 Leverage Forex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1) 🔘 Products Offered Forex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Unlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR 📙 Education Webinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, trading accounts in ZAR available ☎️ SA Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 0.0 pip spreads on major pairs with ECN Raw account No FSCA regulation Regulated by ASIC and CySEC; global reputation Raw account requires $100 (ZAR 1,800) minimum deposit Accepts ZAR deposits via local bank transfer and Instant EFT Limited crypto offering Low Raw account commission - $6 round-trip per lot Bonus/promotions not available to SA clients

Our Findings

FP Markets provides traders with a broad payment ecosystem and flexible account funding options. A key advantage of using Payoneer-compatible methods is accessibility for international traders managing multiple currencies.

Is FP Markets suitable for traders using Payoneer?

offers flexible funding methods that may work with Payoneer-linked payment routes. This can be useful for traders handling multiple currencies, although payment options and availability can differ depending on region and verification requirements.

Can I withdraw profits from FP Markets back through Payoneer?

Withdrawal rules generally depend on the original funding source and account verification procedures. Traders should confirm available withdrawal methods beforehand, as some regions may require profits to be returned through approved payment channels first.

3. Avatrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is a well-established broker that supports a variety of payment methods, making it a practical choice for traders using Payoneer. Payoneer compatibility is usually achieved through card funding solutions instead of direct wallet integration. To make a deposit, traders generally choose a card payment method and complete the transaction using their Payoneer-linked card details. Withdrawal processing depends on verification procedures and payment policies, and traders should ensure they understand any restrictions before trading.

Features

Category ⭐ Features MT4 MT5 AvaTradeGO Fixed spreads Negative balance protection 🏛️ Regulation FSCA ASIC FSA Central Bank of Ireland 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 -ZAR 1777.57 📊 Average Spreads From 0.9 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From Zero commissions Cost included in spread 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by AvaTrade 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400 (depending on regulation and instrument) 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonus available ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat Phone Email 👥 Account Types Standard Islamic (Swap-Free) Professional accounts 📈 Leverage Retail: up to 1:400 Professional: up to 1:400 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs on stocks Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETFs Bonds 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, free demo account with virtual funds 💰 Spreads Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips 🚀 Bonus Up to $10,000 welcome bonus (region-dependent, subject to conditions) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR 📙 Education Comprehensive learning academy Webinars Videos eBooks 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Credit/debit cards Bank transfer Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts are supported ☎️ South African Phone Number +27 31 980 0174 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Multiple platforms (MT4/5, AvaTradeGO) Some fees for inactivity Strong educational resources Spreads can be wider Good regulatory footprint Crypto only via CFDs Islamic (swap-free) account available Bonus/promotions restricted in some regions

Our findings

offers a beginner-friendly environment and simple account management processes. Payoneer-compatible payment methods can provide additional convenience for traders already using Payoneer for freelance or international business payments.

Does AvaTrade support direct Payoneer payments?

AvaTrade generally works with Payoneer through card-based funding methods rather than direct wallet integration. Traders should review available payment options after registration, as supported funding methods can vary between countries and account jurisdictions.

What costs should I expect when using Payoneer with AvaTrade?

Costs can include Payoneer currency conversion charges, card transaction fees, and possible cross-border payment expenses. Traders should always review fee structures before depositing funds, especially when funding accounts using different currencies.

4. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness remains one of the stronger Payoneer-compatible options for traders seeking flexible payment methods and fast account funding. Payoneer generally works with forex brokers through linked card funding options or Payoneer-issued Mastercard services rather than direct wallet integration. To deposit into Exness using Payoneer, traders typically select a card-based funding method and use their Payoneer card details where supported. Withdrawal rules can vary depending on the region and funding source, and in many cases, brokers require withdrawals to return through the original deposit route. Traders should always verify payment options after registration, as available methods may differ by country.

Feature Table

Category 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 180 📊 Average Spreads From Standard / Standard Cent: from 0.3–0.7 pips Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission Zero Account: from 0.0 pips on 30+ pairs most of the day Pro: from 0.1 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard / Cent / Pro: No commission Raw Spread: $3.50 per side ($7 round trip) per lot Zero Account: from $0.20 per lot per side (varies by instrument) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to unlimited (conditions apply for balances under $5,000) 🔥 Bonus Occasional promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard Standard Cent Raw Spread Zero Pro 📈 Leverage Flexible Tiered up to unlimited 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Crypto Energies Indices Stocks 👍 Demo/Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Standard: ~0.3–0.7 pips, no commission Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + $7/lot round trip Zero Account: 0.0 pips most of the day, low commission Pro: from 0.1 pips, no commission 🚀 Bonus No Traditional Bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Market news Analysis Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Instant local bank transfer Cards E-wallets Crypto Regional methods 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR accounts available ☎️ South African Telephone Number +35725030959 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FSCA, FCA, CySEC; local ZAR accounts; instant withdrawals 24/7 South African clients onboarded via offshore entity, local regulation less direct Very low minimum deposit (~$10 / ZAR 190) and tight spreads from 0.0–0.3 pips Educational content limited; few bonuses or passive investment options Supports high leverage up to unlimited/1:2000 (FSCA capped) Some negative community feedback around technical reliability and support delays Negative balance protection and broad instrument coverage including ZAR‑quoted pairs No cTrader or copy‑trading platforms; only MT4/MT5

Our Findings

Exness appeals to traders looking for speed and convenience. One advantage of using Payoneer with Exness-compatible funding methods is quick access to deposits and flexible international payments. However, traders should be aware that Payoneer integration is not direct and may rely on card-based funding methods.

Why do traders prefer Exness for Payoneer compatibility?

Exness is popular because of fast withdrawals, flexible funding options, and support for international traders. Many traders value its payment infrastructure and accessibility, particularly when using alternative payment methods linked to Payoneer services.

Can Exness withdrawals return to my Payoneer account?

Withdrawal eligibility depends on your funding source and regional payment rules. In many cases, brokers require funds to return through the original deposit method before alternative withdrawal channels become available for profit withdrawals.

5. FXpro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro offers several account funding methods and remains a popular choice among traders looking for payment flexibility. Payoneer compatibility generally works through supported payment routes such as prepaid card services rather than through a dedicated Payoneer option. Depositing into an FXPro account can typically be completed by selecting a card funding method and using Payoneer-linked details where available. Profit withdrawals may depend on funding rules and regional restrictions, so traders should verify whether withdrawals can be processed back through their preferred Payoneer method before opening an account.

Features

Category FX Pro ⭐ Features Fast execution No dealing desk MT4/MT5/cTrader platforms Low latency 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.3 pips (Raw) 1.4 pips (Standard) 💹 Commissions From From $3.50 per side (cTrader Raw account only) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None from FXPro’s side (third-party fees may apply) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (FSCA) 🔥 Bonus Available via seasonal promos (not always active) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types MT4 Fixed MT4 Floating MT5 cTrader (Raw spread) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (EU/UK) Up to 1:500 (FSCA/SCB) 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Shares Crypto Futures Metals Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.0–2.0 pips (account-dependent) 🚀 Bonus Yes (when available) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CHF PLN 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials Articles Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit cards PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Global Support +44 (0) 203 151 5550 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated; offers ZAR account and local support via live chat/email $100 minimum deposit may not suit micro traders Supports MT4/MT5/cTrader with competitive raw spreads from 0.3 pips Raw spreads only available on cTrader; other platforms charge more Bonus promo offers available periodically International phone number used—no SA-specific toll‑free line Strong platform range and product selection Some user reports of slippage and trade execution issues

Our findings

is known for platform diversity and strong account flexibility. Traders using Payoneer-compatible funding options may benefit from easier international transactions and quicker access to trading capital. However, costs can accumulate when multiple currencies are involved.

Is FxPro a good option for traders using Payoneer?

FxPro offers multiple funding methods and strong platform flexibility. Traders using Payoneer-compatible payment routes may find it convenient, particularly if they regularly manage international payments or need access to multi-currency funding solutions.

Are there additional costs when using Payoneer with FxPro?

Traders should account for foreign exchange conversion fees, payment processing costs, and possible withdrawal expenses. Actual charges depend on funding methods, currencies involved, and whether international transfers are processed through intermediary providers.

6. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone provides traders with multiple funding options and payment flexibility, making it one of the stronger Payoneer-compatible brokers available. Payoneer usually works through card funding methods rather than through a dedicated Payoneer payment button. Traders can typically make deposits by selecting card funding and entering their Payoneer card information. Withdrawals may be available depending on account type, region, and payment policies, with many brokers requiring profits to follow approved withdrawal procedures linked to the original deposit method.

Features

Category Pepperstone ⭐ Features Razor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips) 💹 Commissions From Standard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Free via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets 📊 Maximum Leverage South Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments 👍 Demo Account 30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds 💳 Account Currencies USD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered 📙 Education Webinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated – suitable for South Africans No ZAR trading accounts Offers NBP for retail clients No bonuses or promotions Wide platform support: MT4, MT5, cTrader Limited product range compared to others Competitive spreads on Razor account Inactivity fees after 6 months

Our findings

offers flexibility and supports a wide range of payment methods. One benefit of using Payoneer-compatible funding routes is the ability to move money internationally without relying entirely on traditional banking systems. The main limitation is that payment availability may differ by country and account type.

How does Payoneer work with Pepperstone accounts?

Pepperstone compatibility generally comes through card funding methods rather than direct Payoneer integration. Traders can typically fund accounts using supported payment channels linked to their Payoneer services, where available in their region.

What are the disadvantages of using Payoneer with Pepperstone?

The main drawback is limited direct integration. Traders may also face currency conversion charges, regional payment restrictions, and funding availability differences depending on account type and local payment infrastructure.

Conclusion In conclusion, while direct Payoneer integration has become increasingly uncommon among forex brokers, several leading platforms still provide practical compatibility through card funding methods and alternative payment channels. Based on our findings, Exness stands out as one of the strongest overall choices due to its fast withdrawals, flexible payment ecosystem, low entry barriers, and strong support for international traders. IC Markets and Pepperstone are excellent alternatives for active traders seeking low spreads and advanced trading environments, while FP Markets, AvaTrade, and FxPro each offer unique strengths depending on trading style and platform preferences. Ultimately, the best broker will depend on your trading goals, location, preferred funding method, and fee sensitivity. Before opening an account, traders should always verify current payment options and withdrawal policies, as Payoneer compatibility can vary across regions and account types.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I directly deposit funds using Payoneer at forex brokers?

Not usually. Most forex brokers no longer provide a dedicated Payoneer payment option. Instead, traders typically use Payoneer-issued Mastercard services or linked funding methods. Available payment methods can vary depending on broker policies and your region.

Can I withdraw my forex profits back to Payoneer?

In some cases, yes. However, many brokers follow withdrawal-to-source rules requiring funds to return to the original deposit method first. Profit withdrawals may also depend on account verification, country restrictions, and the broker’s payment policies.

Which forex broker is best for Payoneer compatibility?

is often considered a strong overall option due to flexible payment support and fast withdrawals. IC Markets and Pepperstone are also highly regarded, particularly for traders seeking low spreads and advanced trading environments.

Are Payoneer-compatible brokers safe to use?

Safety depends more on broker regulation than on payment methods. Traders should prioritize brokers regulated by recognized authorities and review security measures, client fund protection policies, and overall broker reputation before depositing funds.

Are there fees when using Payoneer with forex brokers?

Yes. Traders may encounter currency conversion charges, card processing costs, withdrawal fees, or intermediary banking charges. The total cost depends on the broker, funding method, and currencies involved in the transaction.

Is Payoneer better than Skrill or Neteller for forex trading?

It depends on your needs. Payoneer works well for international payments and freelancers, while Skrill and Neteller generally offer broader direct integration across forex brokers and may provide faster wallet-based funding experiences.

Can South African traders use Payoneer with forex brokers?

Yes. Many South African traders use Payoneer-compatible methods through payment cards or linked funding options. However, payment availability can vary between brokers and may differ depending on account verification requirements.

What features should I look for in a Payoneer-compatible broker?

Focus on regulation, low spreads, fast withdrawals, platform variety, payment flexibility, customer support, and overall trading costs. Funding convenience matters, but overall trading conditions remain equally important for long-term success.

Why don't brokers show Payoneer as a payment option anymore?

Many brokers shifted toward broader card systems and alternative payment infrastructure. Instead of direct integrations, compatibility now often comes through Mastercard services, linked payment routes, and regional funding solutions.

Can I use Payoneer with MT4 or MT5 brokers?

Yes. MT4 and MT5 are trading platforms and do not control payment methods. If a broker supports Payoneer-compatible funding methods, you can generally trade through MT4 or MT5 without issue.