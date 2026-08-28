Palantir Technologies Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Palantir Technologies Inc's performance charts and historical graph data indicate a notable long-term growth, fostering an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is $185.93 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any available dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners curious about how to buy using the ticker symbol PLTR, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage facilitates the entire trading process effectively.

Palantir Technologies Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $185.93 Previous Close $185.93 Day's Range $178.01 – $186.86 Opening Price $178.75 Volume 39532453 shares Daily Change 8.43 (4.75%) 52-Week High $207.52 52-Week Low $106.37 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Palantir Technologies Inc Key Highlights

Label Details Current Price $185.93 — reflecting a daily change of 8.43 (4.75%). Day's Range $178.01 – $186.86 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $106.37 – $207.52 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 39532453 against 41054231 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 4.75% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Palantir Technologies Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The current market data suggests a bullish outlook for Palantir Technologies Inc, driven by today’s 4.75% movement. With a position near the 52-week low of $106.37 but below the high of $207.52, a breakout above $186 could signal further gains if supported by volume.

FAQ on Palantir Technologies Inc Shares

Q1: What are Palantir Technologies Inc shares?

Answer: Palantir Technologies Inc shares are equity investments representing ownership in the company, traded on the NYSE under the ticker PLTR.

Q2: How can I buy Palantir Technologies Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy Palantir Technologies Inc shares by opening an online trading account with a brokerage, such as Fidelity or Robinhood, and placing an order for PLTR.

Q3: What affects the price of Palantir Technologies Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Palantir Technologies Inc shares is influenced by market demand and supply, economic conditions, company performance, and broader tech sector trends.

Q4: Does Palantir Technologies Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Information on dividend payouts can be obtained through Palantir Technologies' company filings or your brokerage platform.

Q5: How can I track my Palantir Technologies Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track your shares via your broker's portfolio tools and keep updated on dividends through company reports and brokerage notifications.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Palantir Technologies Inc share price?

Answer: Current factors impacting the share price include market sentiment, today's significant price movement, and its position within the 52-week range.

Q7: Is Palantir Technologies Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With today’s positive momentum and long-term growth potential highlighted in charts, Palantir Technologies Inc presents an interesting buy opportunity for those willing to assess market risks.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Palantir Technologies Inc shares today?

Answer: Given the current price movement of 4.75% and intraday activity, investors should consider market conditions and their risk tolerance before buying.

Q9: How much does one Palantir Technologies Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $185.93.

Q10: How to sell Palantir Technologies Inc shares?

Answer: You can sell Palantir Technologies Inc shares through your brokerage account by placing a market or limit sell order for PLTR.

How to Buy Palantir Technologies Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker PLTR, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Palantir Technologies Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Palantir Technologies Inc's current performance, investors should consider a BUY if prices move above $186, testing previous highs. Monitor macroeconomic developments—interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data—alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.