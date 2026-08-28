Omnia Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Omnia Holdings Ltd. shares are trading with a measured tone today, and the latest charts and graph signals keep the price forecast focused on steady near-term digestion rather than an aggressive move. With the price today in rands at R98.08, traders can weigh the buy or sell decision against the dividend payout, preference shares context, and the visible share code OMN data. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the current cost and online trading setup remain straightforward through a funded trading account, while the broader growth prediction is still best judged from live trading activity and the daily graph rather than a bold forecast.

Omnia Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:21 Share Name & Ticker Omnia Holdings Ltd. (OMN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Chemicals / Diversified Chemicals Current Price 98.08 Market Capitalization 15.98bn P/E Ratio 11.60 Dividend Yield 4.77 Trading Volume (Live Data) 18 513 Recent Price Change -0.42

Omnia Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 98.08, reflecting a -0.42 move from the previous close Market Cap 15.98bn — large market presence P/E Ratio 11.60 — suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 4.77 — attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest volume and daily price move

Omnia Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish and bearish signals remain balanced at this stage. The modestly lower daily change, combined with a 4.77 dividend yield and a 11.60 P/E, points to a market that is still valuing earnings discipline. A sustained move above recent trade levels would improve momentum, while weaker volume could keep the share range-bound.

FAQ on Omnia Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Omnia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Omnia Holdings Ltd. shares are equity units in OMN on the JSE. Today’s price is 98.08, the market cap is 15.98bn, and the company trades in the Chemicals / Diversified Chemicals sector with a P/E of 11.60.

Q2: How can I buy Omnia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy OMN through a JSE-enabled trading account with a broker offering online access. Use the share code OMN, check the price per share at 98.08, and place a purchase order while monitoring volume, which is 18 513 today.

Q3: What affects the price of Omnia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings expectations, the 11.60 P/E ratio, dividend yield of 4.77, sector sentiment, and live trading activity. The latest move of -0.42 on volume of 18 513 shows short-term supply and demand are still active.

Q4: Does Omnia Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.77, which indicates the shares currently offer income potential. With the price at 98.08 and market cap at 15.98bn, the dividend profile remains a meaningful part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Omnia Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track OMN on the JSE through your broker’s portfolio screen and dividend records. The key live figures to watch are the price of 98.08, the 4.77 dividend yield, the 18 513 volume reading, and the -0.42 daily change.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Omnia Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: Current pricing is being shaped by the 15.98bn market cap, 11.60 P/E, dividend yield of 4.77, and modest trading volume of 18 513. The -0.42 change suggests cautious trade flow rather than a sharp directional breakout today.

Q7: Is Omnia Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, OMN may appeal to investors seeking a fair-valued share with income characteristics. The 11.60 P/E is not stretched, and the 4.77 dividend yield supports the case, but the -0.42 move calls for patience.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Omnia Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests a measured approach. At 98.08 per share, with volume at 18 513 and a small -0.42 decline, buyers may want to wait for firmer confirmation before committing, especially if they are targeting a short-term trade.

Q9: How much does one Omnia Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Omnia Holdings Ltd. share costs 98.08 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 15.98bn market cap, a 11.60 P/E ratio, and a 4.77 dividend yield, giving investors a compact view of valuation.

Q10: How to sell Omnia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell OMN, log into your brokerage trading account, choose the share code, and submit a sale order at the current market or a set limit. Today’s reference price is 98.08, with volume at 18 513 and a -0.42 move.

How to Buy Omnia Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-capable broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for better account security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading.

Review the dashboard and search for OMN.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order for the number of shares you want.

Omnia Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Omnia Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 98.08 and SELL weakness if they trend BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.