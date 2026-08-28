NXP Semiconductors NV Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: NXP Semiconductors NV performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $225.86 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol NXPI, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

NXP Semiconductors NV Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $225.86 Previous Close $225.86 Day's Range $223 – $228.08 Opening Price $225.57 Volume 2515087 shares Daily Change 2.71 (1.21%) 52-Week High $339.95 52-Week Low $183 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

NXP Semiconductors NV Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $225.86 — reflecting a daily change of 2.71 (1.21%). Day's Range $223 – $228.08 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $183 – $339.95 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2515087 against 4022283 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 1.21% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

NXP Semiconductors NV Limited Forecast Insights

With the price at $225.86, near-term sentiment leans bullish given the stock's proximity to its 52-week low and the daily gain of 1.21%. However, a concrete upward trend requires a sustained breakout above the mid-range resistance, while a reversal toward support levels near the low should be carefully monitored.

FAQ on NXP Semiconductors NV Shares

Q1: What are NXP Semiconductors NV shares?

Answer: NXP Semiconductors NV shares represent ownership in a multinational semiconductor supplier listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol NXPI.

Q2: How can I buy NXP Semiconductors NV shares?

Answer: To purchase NXP Semiconductors NV shares, set up a trading account with a reputable online brokerage, search for the ticker NXPI, and execute a buy order.

Q3: What affects the price of NXP Semiconductors NV shares?

Answer: The share price can be influenced by factors such as semiconductor industry trends, supply chain shifts, quarterly earnings, and broader market dynamics.

Q4: Does NXP Semiconductors NV pay dividends?

Answer: NXP Semiconductors NV may distribute dividends. For specific dividend details, consult your brokerage or the company's official financial filings.

Q5: How can I track my NXP Semiconductors NV shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your investment through your brokerage account, where you can access real-time data and financial statements related to dividends and share performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the NXP Semiconductors NV share price?

Answer: Share price is currently influenced by market trends, trading volume, and economic indicators affecting the tech sector.

Q7: Is NXP Semiconductors NV a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether NXPI is a sound purchase depends on your investment goals and market analysis. Positive momentum factors suggest potential, yet individual risk tolerance should guide decisions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy NXP Semiconductors NV shares today?

Answer: Consider today's pricing details and market conditions before purchasing. Resources include current price levels and 52-week trends alongside your financial strategy.

Q9: How much does one NXP Semiconductors NV share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $225.86.

Q10: How to sell NXP Semiconductors NV shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, enter NXPI, and place a sell order at your preferred price level. Confirm transaction execution through your broker's platform.

How to Buy NXP Semiconductors NV Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker NXPI, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

NXP Semiconductors NV Actionable Financial Advice

Given NXP Semiconductors NV's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $183 and $339.95. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.