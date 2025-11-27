Novus disclosed further acquisitions of Mustek shares, following its firm intention to make a mandatory offer to Mustek shareholders. On 7 August 2026, Novus purchased 2 846 880 ordinary shares at R15.25 each, amounting to R43 414 920. Prior to this, Novus held 29 871 687 shares (51.91%), and with concert parties, 41 546 206 shares (72.20%). After the transaction, Novus's holdings increased to 32 718 567 shares (56.86%), and with concert parties, 44 393 086 shares (77.15%).

At the annual general meeting of the Company held at 11h00 on Friday, 21 August 2026 at 10 Freedom Way, Marconi Beam, Montague Gardens, Cape Town, all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company’s shareholders.

Novus Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Novus Holdings Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by its current data profile, with charts and graph signals pointing to a steady setup rather than a sharp breakout. At price today in rands of R5.85, the share looks balanced for buy or sell decisions, while dividend visibility and payout strength, plus the presence of preference shares, keep income investors engaged. For those checking for sale opportunities, the share code NVS is easy to follow online, and how to buy starts with a trading account and basic cost review before any trading move. The data set suggests measured growth rather than aggressive prediction, so watch the market closely before taking a purchase decision.

Novus Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Novus Holdings Ltd. (NVS) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Packaging & Containers Current Price R5.85 Market Capitalization R2.01bn P/E Ratio 6.90 Dividend Yield 9.40% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Novus Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R5.85, unchanged from the previous close Market Capitalization R2.01bn, indicating a mid-cap presence P/E Ratio 6.90, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 9.40%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the flat recent price change

Novus Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks broadly neutral to constructive. With the share price holding at R5.85, a low P/E of 6.90 and a 9.40% dividend yield, the market is still pricing in value support. Any upside would likely need stronger volume, improved sector sentiment, or clearer earnings momentum from the Industrials and Packaging & Containers space.

If momentum weakens, the flat recent change suggests traders may remain range-bound until a new catalyst emerges. For now, the technical picture does not justify an aggressive forecast, but the combination of yield and valuation can keep the share on watchlists.

FAQ on Novus Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Novus Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Novus Holdings Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity instruments traded under NVS. At R5.85, the market value implies a mid-cap company with a 2.01bn market capitalization, giving investors exposure to the Industrials / Packaging & Containers sector and its operating cycle.

Q2: How can I buy Novus Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy NVS shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. The current price is R5.85, so your purchase is based on that price per share. Investors should check broker access, trading fees, and order placement before entering the trade.

Q3: What affects the price of Novus Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of NVS is influenced by the current R5.85 level, valuation at a 6.90 P/E ratio, and the company’s 2.01bn market cap. Sector conditions in Industrials and Packaging & Containers, plus trading activity, can also shape movement.

Q4: Does Novus Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.40%, which indicates dividend payments are a meaningful part of the share’s profile. At R5.85, income-focused investors may view the payout as an important feature alongside the share’s valuation metrics.

Q5: How can I track my Novus Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track NVS by monitoring the JSE ticker, current price of R5.85, and dividend yield of 9.40%. Your brokerage platform should show portfolio performance, trade history, and dividend records, making it easier to compare share price movement with income received.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Novus Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the unchanged R5.85 level, the 6.90 P/E ratio, and the 2.01bn market capitalization. Because the recent price change is 0, traders may be waiting for stronger volume or sector-specific news.

Q7: Is Novus Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, NVS may appeal to value and income investors because it trades at R5.85 with a 6.90 P/E ratio and a 9.40% dividend yield. That said, suitability depends on risk tolerance and sector outlook.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Novus Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data is neutral rather than strongly bullish. With price at R5.85 and no recorded change, a buy decision may suit investors seeking yield and value. Short-term traders may prefer to wait for stronger volume confirmation before buying.

Q9: How much does one Novus Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Novus Holdings Ltd. share costs R5.85 today. That price per share sits alongside a 2.01bn market capitalization, a 6.90 P/E ratio, and a 9.40% dividend yield, which gives investors a concise snapshot of current valuation.

Q10: How to sell Novus Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell NVS shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at or near the current R5.85 market price. Because recent price change is 0, execution may depend on available liquidity, broker settings, and live market demand.

How to Buy Novus Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.

2. Verify your account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Review the trading dashboard and search for NVS.

6. Deposit fiat into your trading account.

7. Place your purchase order for Novus Holdings Ltd. shares at the price per share you’re comfortable with.

Novus Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Novus Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R5.85 or BUY on weakness if prices move BELOW the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.