Noble Trading can be summarised as a credible and moderately trusted broker, considered average risk with competitive trading fees and spreads. Noble Trading has a solid trust profile and provides traders with modern trading tools and platform access to support active trading strategies.

?️ Not Regulated. ?️ 1017 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature Details 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts at $100 (Basic) up to $5000 (Professional) depending on account type. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Deposit ≥ $1000 can earn a 30% trading bonus; Refer-a-friend gives 10% bonus on referrals. 💸 Fees No account maintenance fee; some payment methods incur fees (e.g., 2% USD card). Withdrawal fees apply for small amounts. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.7 pips on Pro accounts; Basic/Standard charge 0 commission, Pro has commission per lot. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards; withdrawals processed same/next day, fees on small withdrawals. 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for desktop and mobile. 🛡️ Regulation Unregulated (no recognised financial authority). 🔐 Trust Score Low-moderate trust due to lack of regulation and limited oversight (approx estimate). ⏱️ Payout Schedule USD withdrawals same day (before 1 PM GMT); others within ~2 business days. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Noble Trading Spider Chart

Pros and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive spreads on Pro accounts Unregulated by major financial authorities Low minimum deposit tiers Limited trust and oversight Offers popular MT4 platform No FSCA licence for South African traders Welcome bonuses available Withdrawal fees and conditions Multiple account types Limited reputation and reviews

Overview

Noble Trading is an online brokerage established in 2015 that offers access to global markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and precious metals through its trading services.

The broker provides multiple account types with varying spreads and leverage, and uses the MetaTrader 4 platform to support traders across desktop and mobile devices.

It emphasises fast deposits and withdrawals, a range of tradable instruments, and tools aimed at helping clients make informed trading decisions.

🧩 Feature Details 🏦 Account Types Basic, Standard, Professional with increasing benefits, spreads, and services per tier. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:400 on higher tier accounts (Basic up to 1:100; Standard up to 1:200; Pro up to 1:400). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 3.0 pips (Basic) down to 0.7 pips (Pro); small commission included on higher tiers. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, commodities and indices CFDs across dozens of pairs and markets. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) desktop and mobile. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available (swap-free accounts offered on MT4). 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not explicitly offered as a standard benefit on the official site. 👥 Copy Trading Not supported on the main platform via the broker. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held separately, but no FSCA/EU/ASIC regulation — higher risk. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Unregulated by major financial authorities.

Featured Offered

Noble Trading provides traders with access to a broad range of global markets, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, and other popular instruments, backed by leverage of up to 1:400 to enhance trading potential.

The broker supports the widely used MetaTrader 4 platform across desktop and mobile, offering fast execution, analytical tools, and flexible account options tailored to different experience levels.

It also highlights fast deposits and withdrawals, low spreads on higher-tier accounts, and various trading tools designed to help clients execute strategies effectively.

🔍 Aspect Details 🌟 Overall Rating Mixed feedback overall — some users praise platform speed and features, while broader sentiment is uncertain due to lack of regulated oversight. 👏 Customer Satisfaction Some reports highlight stable performance and good indicators, but overall user feedback is limited and inconsistent. 📞 Customer Service Specific service ratings are scarce; customer support quality varies and isn’t widely reviewed, making it unclear how responsive or helpful it is.

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited coverage; not widely reviewed since it focuses mainly on active forex performance tracking. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Minimal reviews available; limited user discussion or detailed feedback. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Sparse reviews; feedback generally reflects platform usability but limited data overall. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed to positive feedback; users appreciate platform features but mention service & support concerns. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Very limited presence; not widely reviewed by SA users. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Limited but generally positive sentiment regarding trading tools and execution, with some concerns about support and withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Noble Trading are limited, with few widely accessible user-generated ratings across major review platforms, which makes broad sentiment hard to quantify.

Where feedback does exist, users often mention that the platform’s tools and execution are generally usable, but comments about customer support responsiveness and withdrawal experiences are mixed.

Overall, the review landscape suggests cautious interest rather than overwhelmingly positive or negative consensus among traders.

Noble Trading Safety and Security

Noble Trading states that client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from the company’s operational funds to help protect trader deposits.

However, it does not hold licences from major financial regulators, which means there is no official oversight or investor compensation scheme backing the brokerage.

Because of this, the safety and security profile is considered higher risk compared with fully regulated brokers that operate under strict financial standards.

🛡️ Security Feature Details 💼 Regulation & Licensing Unregulated 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Claims to hold client funds in separate accounts to protect trader deposits, but this isn’t independently verified because of lack of oversight. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Not offered; there’s no mention of third-party insurance like Lloyd’s covering client funds. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No published credit rating or audited capital disclosures due to operating offshore without recognised supervision. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) No specific crypto-security features described on the official site; standard platform security applies. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not guaranteed; negative balances may be covered at broker’s discretion but are case-by-case. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Limited transparency; compliance and audit reporting are not publicly disclosed due to unregulated status.

Is my money safe with Noble Trading?

Noble Trading claims client funds are held in separate accounts to protect deposits, but because it isn’t regulated by major financial authorities, there’s no oversight or official investor protection scheme backing your funds, making it higher risk than regulated brokers.

Does Noble Trading have regulations for securities?

Noble Trading does not hold licences from top financial regulators, so it operates without formal supervision. This means there’s no external monitoring of its practices, which may reduce overall safety and security compared with brokers regulated by recognised authorities.

Noble Trading at a Glance

🔎 Aspect Details 🔎 Broker’s Name Noble Trading (brand of United Capital Group Ltd) 📍 Headquartered Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands 📅 Year Founded 2015 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Unregulated (no major financial licence) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA, Canada, Belgium not intended to serve ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Available on MT4 👍 Demo Account Offered for practice accounts 📊 Institutional Accounts Not specifically listed (primarily standard retail) 📊 Managed Accounts Multi-account manager features via partnership 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400 (varies by account type) 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts at $100 for Basic 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit cards in major currencies 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, processed within 1–2 days 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android via MT4 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, indices, commodities, precious metals & energy 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English (primary) 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours Typical 24/5 trading support (varies) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Noble Trading Account Types

Noble Trading offers three main account tiers—Basic, Standard, and Professional—each tailored to different levels of trader experience and trading needs.

The Basic account provides an affordable entry point with fixed spreads and essential tools, while the Standard account delivers tighter spreads and market execution for more active traders, and the Professional account grants the most competitive pricing, highest leverage, and personalised support for seasoned investors.

Across all accounts, traders can access the MetaTrader 4 platform with varying leverage options and features that scale with their trading goals.

Basic Account

The Basic Account is designed for beginners who want simple market access with controlled risk and fixed spreads.

It offers lower leverage compared to higher tiers and requires a relatively low minimum deposit, making it accessible for new traders.

This account type provides essential trading tools with straightforward execution.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is suited for intermediate traders who want better spreads and more trading flexibility.

It offers higher leverage than the Basic account and operates with market execution for improved trading conditions.

Traders benefit from more competitive pricing while still maintaining manageable risk levels.

Professional Account

The Professional Account is tailored for experienced traders and larger investors who need tighter spreads and advanced trading conditions.

It provides the highest leverage option and typically includes personalised support such as an account manager.

This account type is built for active trading with lower trading costs and enhanced service features.

What are the main account types at Noble Trading?

Noble Trading offers three account types: Basic for beginners with fixed spreads, Standard for more active traders with tighter spreads and market execution, and Professional for experienced traders with the lowest spreads, higher leverage, and personalised support.

How do I choose the right Noble Trading account?

Choose Basic if you’re new and want simple access, Standard if you need better pricing and flexibility, and Professional if you trade frequently or in larger volumes and want the most competitive conditions and additional service features.

How to set up a Noble Trading Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the official Noble Trading website and complete the registration form with your personal details, email, and contact information to create your trading profile.

Step 2: Verify & Fund Your Account

Submit the required KYC documents for verification, then deposit funds using one of the available payment methods to activate your trading account.

Step 3: Start Trading

Download MetaTrader 4, log in with your account credentials, choose your trading instrument, and start executing trades based on your strategy.

What steps are required to open a Noble Trading account?

To open a Noble Trading account, you complete the online registration form, submit identification documents for verification, and fund your account with the required minimum deposit before downloading the trading platform and starting to trade.

How long does it take to set up a Noble Trading account?

Account setup is usually quick once you register and submit KYC documents, with verification often completed within a short period, after which you can fund the account and begin trading on MetaTrader 4.

Fees and Spreads

Noble Trading offers spreads that vary significantly depending on the account type you choose, with fixed spreads from around 3.0 pips on Basic, 1.5 pips on Standard, and as low as 0.7 pips on Professional accounts, reflecting tighter pricing for more advanced traders.

Commissions are also tiered, generally decreasing with higher-tier accounts (e.g., around $10 per lot on Basic down to about $5 per lot on Professional), so overall trading costs combine both spread and commission components.

The broker promotes these competitive spreads with no hidden fees, but traders should still be aware that total costs depend on both the account chosen and the instruments traded.

📌 Broker Noble-Trading 📈 Trading Fees Class Spread + possible per-lot commission (varies by account) 💰 Required Min Deposit From $100 (Basic) to $5,000 (Pro) 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Small fees on low withdrawals; free above thresholds 💳 Deposit Fees Bank transfer = free; USD card = 2%; other e-wallet fees apply 📝 Average Spread ~3.0 pips (Basic), 1.5 pips (Standard), 0.7 pips (Pro) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What fees does Noble-Trading charge?

Noble-Trading has no account maintenance fees. Basic & Standard accounts have zero commission, while Pro accounts pay a small per-lot commission. Deposit and withdrawal fees vary by method.

How do spreads work at Noble-Trading?

Spreads are floating on most accounts and reflect the difference between buy/sell prices. Tighter spreads lower trading cost. All accounts get variable spreads; Pro offers the tightest pricing.

Noble Trading Trading platforms

Noble-Trading offers the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, a widely used trading system with customizable charts, technical tools, and automated trading support, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

MT4 is available on desktop, web, and mobile, so you can trade markets wherever you are.

All accounts using Noble-Trading can trade forex, CFDs, commodities, and indices through this intuitive, reliable platform.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – Desktop

Noble-Trading’s main platform is MetaTrader 4 (MT4), one of the most widely used trading systems in the world.

It offers advanced charting, technical indicators, and support for custom tools, helping traders analyse markets deeply and execute strategies.

MT4’s desktop version is designed for fast execution, powerful analysis, and reliable performance for serious traders.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – Mobile

The MT4 mobile app lets you trade on your phone or tablet anywhere, with most of the same tools as the desktop.

You can view live prices, place orders, and monitor your positions in real time.

This makes it great for traders who need flexibility on the go without missing market moves.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – Web

Noble-Trading also supports MT4 Web, which runs in your browser without downloads.

It provides easy access to your account and trading tools from any computer with an internet connection.

The web platform keeps your workflow smooth and cross-device compatible, perfect for quick access and simple trading.

What trading platforms does Noble-Trading offer?

Noble-Trading primarily supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) across desktop, mobile, and web. MT4 provides live pricing, charts, indicators, and order tools suitable for all skill levels. It’s widely recognised and easy to customise for different strategies.

Can I trade on mobile with Noble-Trading’s platform?

Yes — Noble-Trading’s MT4 is available on Android and iOS, letting you monitor markets, place trades, and manage positions on the move. The mobile app includes most core tools and real-time data.

Noble Trading Deposit and Withdrawal

Noble-Trading’s deposit and withdrawal process is done through your Client Area and supports several funding methods like bank transfers and credit/debit cards.

Bank transfers are usually free from their side, while card and e-wallet payments may incur small fees depending on the currency and provider, and your bank’s own charges may also apply.

Withdrawals are processed promptly (often same day for USD), with small fees only on amounts below certain thresholds, and funds are returned via the original payment method when possible.

How do I deposit funds into my Noble-Trading account?

You deposit inside your Client Area by selecting your trading account and payment method. Bank transfers, cards, and e-wallets are supported. Fees depend on the method, and bank transfers are typically free from the broker’s side.

Are there fees for withdrawals, and how long do they take?

Noble-Trading doesn’t charge withdrawal fees above certain thresholds, though small charges may apply for lower amounts. Withdrawals are processed within one business day, then reach your bank in a few working days, depending on your bank’s policy.

Leverage

Noble-Trading offers variable leverage on its accounts, letting traders control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital.

Entry-level Basic accounts typically have lower leverage, while Standard and Professional accounts allow much higher ratios — up to 1:400 depending on the account type and balance.

Higher leverage can amplify both potential profits and losses, so managing risk carefully is essential when trading leveraged CFD products.

Noble Trading vs HFM vs IC Markets

🔎 Aspect Noble-Trading HFM IC Markets 💰 Minimum Deposit ~$100-$5,000 (depends on account type) $0-$100 depending on account (Cent/Zero/Pro) ~$200 standard minimum 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No regular bonus info Regional/loyalty promotions may exist Generally no bonus offered ➕ Max. Leverage Up to ~1:400 (varies by account) Up to ~1:2000 on some accounts Up to ~1:1000 (Global) 📊 Tradable Instruments ~50+ spot FX & CFDs 500+ CFDs (FX, metals, stocks, indices, bonds, crypto) 2,250+ instruments (FX, CFDs, stocks, crypto, indices, etc) 🖥️ Platforms MT4 (Desktop/Web/Mobile) MT4, MT5, Web & Mobile + HFM App MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView & Web/Mobile ⚖️ Regulation (Example) Not widely regulated Regulated in multiple regions (incl. FCA) Regulated by ASIC, CySEC, FSA (multiple entities) 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer, Cards, E-wallets fees vary Bank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, etc (no deposit fees) 14+ payment methods, no deposit fees 🔁 Withdrawal Options Bank and standard methods; fees may apply at low amounts Multiple options with no fees from broker side Same as deposit methods; processed promptly 🔐 Target Trader Type Beginners to advanced with tiered accounts Beginner to pro with various accounts All traders incl. algorithmic & high volume 📍 Headquarters Global online broker (multiple offices) Global (multi-entity, e.g., UK & SV) Sydney, Australia (global operations) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Research

Noble-Trading doesn’t offer traditional in-depth analyst research reports, but it does provide regular market news updates and an economic calendar to keep traders informed about major economic events and price drivers.

Their market overview section highlights recent price action and macroeconomic developments across forex, indices, and commodities, helping you stay aware of broader trends.

In addition, educational tools like the knowledge base and economic calendar explain key market concepts and events so you can interpret news and economic releases with more confidence.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Noble-Trading highlights award recognition for its trading technology and service quality, promoting itself as an “award-winning” provider with accolades in its marketing, technology, and customer service areas.

The broker’s past recognitions include industry awards such as Best Forex Copy Trading Platform and Best UK Investment Platform from respected industry groups, celebrating innovation, trading tools, and customer experience.

These awards underscore its ongoing commitment to improving its offerings and standing out in a competitive online trading market.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli – Senior Account Manager Aristos consistently demonstrates strong industry expertise, professionalism, and a client-focused approach. He ensures traders feel confident, supported, and well-guided throughout their investment journey. ⭐ Great Assistance from Aristos Panteli His clear communication, quick responses, and willingness to go the extra mile make the experience smooth and reassuring. He efficiently resolves queries while maintaining high service standards. ⭐ Reliable and Dedicated Support Having worked with multiple account managers, Aristos stands out for his dedication, reliability, and genuine commitment to understanding client needs while delivering practical and trustworthy support.

Conclusion Noble Trading offers competitive trading conditions, reliable platforms, and professional support for traders of all levels. It focuses on transparency, accessibility, and a smooth trading experience. Overall, it provides a solid trading environment built around client trust and performance.

Disclaimer

Trading involves financial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Clients are responsible for understanding the risks before investing and trading.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Noble Trading, and what services does it provide?

Noble Trading is an online brokerage that enables clients to trade forex, commodities, indices, and other financial instruments through advanced trading platforms. It offers competitive spreads, flexible leverage options, and access to global markets. The broker supports traders of different experience levels with tools designed for technical and fundamental market analysis.

Is Noble Trading regulated and safe to trade with?

Noble Trading operates under regulatory requirements depending on its jurisdiction and follows compliance standards to promote transparency. It applies security measures such as segregated client accounts and strict verification procedures to help protect funds. While regulation improves credibility, traders should still assess risks and review official licensing information before investing.

What account types are available at Noble Trading?

Noble Trading provides multiple account types designed for different trading styles and capital levels. Each account usually differs in minimum deposit requirements, leverage options, spreads, and commission structures. This flexibility allows beginners and experienced traders to choose conditions that align with their strategy, risk tolerance, and trading goals.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading?

The minimum deposit at Noble Trading depends on the selected account type and any ongoing promotions. It is structured to accommodate traders with limited starting capital while still supporting higher deposits for advanced trading strategies. Deposit requirements are clearly outlined during account registration for transparency and planning purposes.

What trading platforms does Noble Trading support?

Noble Trading typically supports popular trading platforms that provide advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading features. These platforms allow real-time price tracking, order execution, and market analysis. Traders can customize their workspace to suit their strategies while accessing desktop and mobile compatibility for convenience.

What fees and spreads does Noble Trading charge?

Trading costs at Noble Trading are mainly determined by spreads and possible commissions, depending on the account type and instrument traded. Spreads vary across forex pairs, commodities, and indices. All pricing details are displayed before trade execution to ensure transparency and help traders understand their potential costs.

How long do deposits and withdrawals take?

Deposits are usually processed quickly through multiple supported payment methods. Withdrawal processing times depend on verification status, internal approval procedures, and the chosen payment provider. Some transactions may take a few business days to complete, and proper account verification helps avoid delays in fund processing.

Does Noble Trading offer leverage for trading?

Yes, Noble Trading provides leverage, allowing traders to control larger market positions with a smaller initial capital investment. While leverage increases potential profit opportunities, it also increases risk exposure and potential losses. Effective risk management strategies and proper position sizing are essential when using leveraged trading.

What educational resources does Noble Trading provide?

Noble Trading may offer educational resources such as trading guides, market analysis, webinars, and research materials to support trader development. These tools help users understand market behavior, improve strategy planning, and enhance decision-making skills. Education resources aim to benefit both beginners and experienced traders.

How can customer support be contacted?

Noble Trading typically provides customer support through live chat, email, and phone channels to assist clients efficiently. Support teams help with account setup, verification, deposits, withdrawals, and technical issues. Multiple contact options ensure traders receive timely assistance for general inquiries and trading-related concerns.