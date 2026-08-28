Ninety One Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Ninety One Ltd. price forecast stays grounded in the latest data, with dividend income, charts, and the price today in rands framing a balanced buy or sell decision for investors watching the jse. The graph and data point to steady growth rather than a dramatic breakout, while preference shares, payout expectations, and the published share code keep the focus on valuation discipline. At a cost of R44.09, buyers considering for sale opportunities can assess how to buy through an online trading account, using live trading signals and a practical prediction setup before they trade or purchase.

Ninety One Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:02:12 Latest live snapshot Share Name & Ticker Ninety One Ltd. (NY1) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Asset Management Current Price 44.09 Market Capitalization 14.62bn P/E Ratio 10.67 Dividend Yield 6.74 Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 832 Recent Price Change 0.43

Ninety One Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 44.09, reflecting a 0.43 move from the previous close Market Cap 14.62bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 10.67, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 6.74, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by the latest live price and trading volume

Ninety One Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. A P/E of 10.67 and a dividend yield of 6.74 place the shares in a valuation range that can attract income-led demand, but the modest live volume of 1 832 suggests conviction is limited. A sustained move above R44.09 would improve momentum, while weakness below that level could point to fading interest.

FAQ on Ninety One Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Ninety One Ltd. shares?

Answer: Ninety One Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed asset management business. The live market cap is 14.62bn, and the current price is R44.09. Investors track the shares for valuation, dividend income, and liquidity on the exchange.

Q2: How can I buy Ninety One Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy NY1 through a JSE-enabled trading account with a licensed broker. The live price today is R44.09, so a purchase will depend on your order type, platform access, and the current market depth reflected by volume of 1 832.

Q3: What affects the price of Ninety One Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by earnings expectations, the 10.67 P/E ratio, dividend yield of 6.74, investor demand, and overall market liquidity. With live movement of 0.43 and volume at 1 832, trading interest remains measurable but not heavy.

Q4: Does Ninety One Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.74, which indicates the shares do pay income to shareholders. For investors focused on cash returns, that yield is one of the main attractions alongside the current price of R44.09.

Q5: How can I track my Ninety One Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track NY1 through your brokerage dashboard and JSE market data feeds. Watch the live price of R44.09, the 0.43 change, and the dividend yield of 6.74. These measures help you monitor both share performance and income generation over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Ninety One Ltd. share price?

Answer: Current pricing reflects the 14.62bn market cap, 10.67 P/E ratio, 6.74 dividend yield, and the latest trading volume of 1 832. Those figures suggest a fairly valued income-oriented share, with price action staying close to R44.09.

Q7: Is Ninety One Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, the shares look reasonable for investors seeking income and moderate valuation. The 6.74 dividend yield and 10.67 P/E can support a buy case, but the small trading volume of 1 832 limits urgency.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Ninety One Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s price of R44.09 is close to the latest reference point, so a buy decision depends on your yield and valuation targets. With a 6.74 dividend yield and 14.62bn market cap, the shares may suit patient investors more than traders.

Q9: How much does one Ninety One Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R44.09. That level, together with the 0.43 recent change and the 1 832 live volume reading, gives investors a clear snapshot of where NY1 is currently trading on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Ninety One Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell NY1, place a sell order through your brokerage or trading account at the prevailing market price. The current quote is R44.09, and the live volume of 1 832 suggests execution may depend on timing and order placement.

How to Buy Ninety One Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in shares you want in your portfolio.

Ninety One Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Ninety One Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R44.09. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy. The combination of a 6.74 dividend yield, 10.67 P/E, and modest live volume supports patience unless the share breaks meaningfully beyond the current range.