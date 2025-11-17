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Ninety One plc JSE: N91
R46.76 ▲ 0.4 (0.86%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
46.19
Prev close
46.76
Day range
46.13 - 46.76
Volume
223 243
52-wk range
45.70 – 47.95
Market cap
30.93bn
P/E Ratio
11.37
EPS (ZARc)
411.25
Dividend Yield
6.34%
DPS (ZARc)
296 (GBP)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap30.93bn
EPS411.25
P/E ratio11.37
Div. yield6.34%
DPS 296 (GBP)
Issued shares661.57m
52-week range
R 45.70 R 47.95
R46.76
Price overview
Open46.19
Previous close46.76
Day range46.13 - 46.76
Volume223 243
52-week range45.70 – 47.95
Change▲ 0.4 (0.86%)
P/E ratio11.37
EPS411.25
Dividend 296 (GBP)
Dividend yield6.34%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 17 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.06 GBP
    Decl 17 Nov 2025, LDT 2 Dec 2025
  • Interim Div 0.06 GBP
    Decl 17 Nov 2025, Pay 19 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 3 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.074 GBP
    Decl 3 Jun 2026, LDT 14 Jul 2026
  • Final Div 0.074 GBP
    Decl 3 Jun 2026, Pay 6 Aug 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 17 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.06 GBP
    Decl 17 Nov 2026, LDT 2 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.06 GBP
    Decl 17 Nov 2026, Pay 19 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 3 Jun
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.074 GBP
    Decl 3 Jun 2027, LDT 14 Jul 2027
  • 22 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.074 GBP
    Decl 3 Jun 2027, Pay 6 Aug 2027
Financial results
GBP million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 763.30 700
Attributable Income 153.50 150.10
Market Cap (ZARm) 51 772.70 31 163.80
EPS (ZARc) 411.25 399.90
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 411.25 399.90
DPS (ZARc) 296.41 287
Latest SENS announcements
  • Ninety One plc - Ninety One plc (the ‘Company’) To
    2026-08-28 16:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Ninety One plc - Notification of transactions by r
    2026-08-25 11:00:00
    The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Ninety One plc - TR-1: Standard form for notificat
    2026-08-24 16:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Ninety One plc - Ninety One plc - Repurchase of Sh
    2026-08-24 13:00:00
    The company has released general information of its share buyback.
  • Ninety One plc - Notification of transactions by r
    2026-08-20 15:00:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
QUILTER (QLT) R 42.13 +0.81%
NINETY 1P (N91) R 46.76 +0.86%
CORONAT (CML) R 43.80 +0.67%
NINETY 1L (NY1) R 44.57 +1.53%
AFORBES (AFH) R 6.84 -0.87%

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Ninety One plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Ninety One plc price forecast looks measured rather than aggressive, with dividend support, charts that point to steady positioning, and price today in rands at R46.19. The latest data and graph suggest investors may weigh buy or sell decisions carefully, especially with preference shares, payout considerations, and growth priced against cost. For those exploring how to buy for sale shares online through a trading account, the share code N91 remains the key reference for JSE trading and any near-term prediction.

Ninety One plc Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 10:01:10
Share Name & TickerNinety One plc (N91)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancials / Asset Management
Current Price46.19
Market Capitalization30.67bn
P/E Ratio11.27
Dividend Yield6.39%
Trading Volume (Live Data)10 404
Recent Price Change-0.37

Ninety One plc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price46.19, down 0.37 from the previous close
Market Cap30.67bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio11.27, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield6.39%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest trading volume and price move

Ninety One plc Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly cautious. A 0.37 decline with 10 404 shares traded suggests the market is active but not decisively directional. For an asset manager, sentiment will likely remain tied to fee income trends, risk appetite, and broader JSE financial-sector flows rather than sharp speculative momentum.

Bullish drivers would likely require a clean recovery above the recent price area, supported by steadier volume and continued dividend appeal. A bearish turn would be more credible if selling pressure persists and the price fails to hold around current levels, especially if financial-sector sentiment weakens.

FAQ on Ninety One plc Shares

Q1: What are Ninety One plc shares?
Answer: Ninety One plc shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed financial company focused on asset management. At a price per share of 46.19, the market cap stands at 30.67bn, with a P/E ratio of 11.27 and dividend yield of 6.39%.

Q2: How can I buy Ninety One plc shares?
Answer: You can buy Ninety One plc shares through a JSE-approved trading account using ticker N91. The current price per share is 46.19, so your purchase size depends on available capital, trading fees, and whether you want exposure at today’s market level.

Q3: What affects the price of Ninety One plc shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by JSE sentiment, asset-management earnings expectations, valuation at a P/E of 11.27, and trading activity of 10 404 shares. The recent move of -0.37 also shows that short-term supply and demand still matter.

Q4: Does Ninety One plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.39%, which indicates an income component for shareholders. At a current price of 46.19, that yield is a meaningful factor for investors comparing total return versus pure price movement.

Q5: How can I track my Ninety One plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track N91 by monitoring the JSE quote, your trading account, and dividend notices from the company or broker. The latest price is 46.19, with market cap at 30.67bn, so valuation and yield updates should be checked alongside dividend announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Ninety One plc share price?
Answer: The main factors are the 46.19 share price, the -0.37 recent change, volume of 10 404, and the 6.39% dividend yield. Investors are also watching the 30.67bn market cap and whether the P/E of 11.27 stays attractive.

Q7: Is Ninety One plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the data, Ninety One plc may suit investors seeking income and moderate valuation support. A P/E of 11.27 and dividend yield of 6.39% look constructive, but the recent -0.37 move shows the share isn’t risk-free.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Ninety One plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s price of 46.19 offers a clear reference point, but the latest -0.37 move suggests caution rather than urgency. With volume at 10 404 and a dividend yield of 6.39%, a staged purchase may be more sensible for some investors.

Q9: How much does one Ninety One plc share cost?
Answer: One Ninety One plc share costs 46.19 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 30.67bn, a P/E ratio of 11.27, and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Q10: How to sell Ninety One plc shares?
Answer: To sell N91 shares, place a sell order through your broker or trading platform linked to the JSE. The current price is 46.19, so your execution will depend on market liquidity, with live volume showing 10 404 shares traded.

How to Buy Ninety One plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated JSE broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for N91 and place your purchase or trade.

Ninety One plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Ninety One plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 46.19 and consider a cautious BUY only on strength above the recent trading range. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

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