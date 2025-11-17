An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Ninety One plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Ninety One plc price forecast looks measured rather than aggressive, with dividend support, charts that point to steady positioning, and price today in rands at R46.19. The latest data and graph suggest investors may weigh buy or sell decisions carefully, especially with preference shares, payout considerations, and growth priced against cost. For those exploring how to buy for sale shares online through a trading account, the share code N91 remains the key reference for JSE trading and any near-term prediction.

Ninety One plc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:01:10 Share Name & Ticker Ninety One plc (N91) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Asset Management Current Price 46.19 Market Capitalization 30.67bn P/E Ratio 11.27 Dividend Yield 6.39% Trading Volume (Live Data) 10 404 Recent Price Change -0.37

Ninety One plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 46.19, down 0.37 from the previous close Market Cap 30.67bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 11.27, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 6.39%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest trading volume and price move

Ninety One plc Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly cautious. A 0.37 decline with 10 404 shares traded suggests the market is active but not decisively directional. For an asset manager, sentiment will likely remain tied to fee income trends, risk appetite, and broader JSE financial-sector flows rather than sharp speculative momentum.

Bullish drivers would likely require a clean recovery above the recent price area, supported by steadier volume and continued dividend appeal. A bearish turn would be more credible if selling pressure persists and the price fails to hold around current levels, especially if financial-sector sentiment weakens.

FAQ on Ninety One plc Shares

Q1: What are Ninety One plc shares?

Answer: Ninety One plc shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed financial company focused on asset management. At a price per share of 46.19, the market cap stands at 30.67bn, with a P/E ratio of 11.27 and dividend yield of 6.39%.

Q2: How can I buy Ninety One plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Ninety One plc shares through a JSE-approved trading account using ticker N91. The current price per share is 46.19, so your purchase size depends on available capital, trading fees, and whether you want exposure at today’s market level.

Q3: What affects the price of Ninety One plc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by JSE sentiment, asset-management earnings expectations, valuation at a P/E of 11.27, and trading activity of 10 404 shares. The recent move of -0.37 also shows that short-term supply and demand still matter.

Q4: Does Ninety One plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.39%, which indicates an income component for shareholders. At a current price of 46.19, that yield is a meaningful factor for investors comparing total return versus pure price movement.

Q5: How can I track my Ninety One plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track N91 by monitoring the JSE quote, your trading account, and dividend notices from the company or broker. The latest price is 46.19, with market cap at 30.67bn, so valuation and yield updates should be checked alongside dividend announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Ninety One plc share price?

Answer: The main factors are the 46.19 share price, the -0.37 recent change, volume of 10 404, and the 6.39% dividend yield. Investors are also watching the 30.67bn market cap and whether the P/E of 11.27 stays attractive.

Q7: Is Ninety One plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the data, Ninety One plc may suit investors seeking income and moderate valuation support. A P/E of 11.27 and dividend yield of 6.39% look constructive, but the recent -0.37 move shows the share isn’t risk-free.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Ninety One plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s price of 46.19 offers a clear reference point, but the latest -0.37 move suggests caution rather than urgency. With volume at 10 404 and a dividend yield of 6.39%, a staged purchase may be more sensible for some investors.

Q9: How much does one Ninety One plc share cost?

Answer: One Ninety One plc share costs 46.19 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 30.67bn, a P/E ratio of 11.27, and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Q10: How to sell Ninety One plc shares?

Answer: To sell N91 shares, place a sell order through your broker or trading platform linked to the JSE. The current price is 46.19, so your execution will depend on market liquidity, with live volume showing 10 404 shares traded.

How to Buy Ninety One plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated JSE broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for N91 and place your purchase or trade.

Ninety One plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Ninety One plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 46.19 and consider a cautious BUY only on strength above the recent trading range. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.