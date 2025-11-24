Revenue for the period increased to R13.3 billion (R12.7 billion) bringing gross profit up to R6.6 billion (R6.3 billion). Operating profit climbed higher to R1.8 billion (R1.7 billion). Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent escalated to R858 million (R754 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share shot up to 71.6 cents per share (59.1 cents per share). Declaration of dividend Notice is hereby given of the declaration of a gross interim dividend of 44.0 cents per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended 31 March 2026. Results presentation Shareholders are advised that Netcare will be holding an interim results webcast on: www.netcare.co.za/Netcare-Investor-Relations on Monday, 25 May 2026 at 9:00am. The investor presentation will be made available on the Netcare website thereafter. Company outlook We are encouraged by the gradual improvement in certain South African macroeconomic indicators, as well as the confirmation that medical tax credits will continue to increase broadly in line with inflation, which will provide ongoing relief to medical scheme members. However, from January 2026 certain medical schemes proactively amended benefit structures and plan designs in the interest of sustainability, which introduced some in-year variability in volumes within the acute hospital segment. Importantly, underlying demand for quality private healthcare remains resilient, supported by structural drivers such as an ageing insured population and the rising burden of disease. Netcare’s ecosystem and extensive national footprint, supported by our digital, data and AI strategy, ensures that the Group remains well positioned to deliver quality patient care and continued improvements in operational and financial performance in FY 2026 and beyond.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Netcare Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to steady growth rather than explosive upside, leaving a measured price forecast and cautious prediction for traders watching today’s price today in rands at R18.02. On the JSE, the share code NTC offers a dividend profile that can suit income seekers, but the buy or sell call still depends on live data, the payout outlook, and whether preference shares or ordinary shares are being compared. For anyone checking how to buy or looking at for sale opportunities, the trade cost is easy to evaluate online through a trading account, and the current price action suggests the stock also deserves attention from investors tracking dividend, growth, and long-term valuation signals.

Netcare Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:00:45 Share Name & Ticker Netcare Ltd. (NTC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Healthcare / Healthcare Services Current Price 18.02 Market Capitalization 24.55bn P/E Ratio 12.31 Dividend Yield 5.17 Trading Volume (Live Data) 58 854 Recent Price Change 0.17

Netcare Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 18.02, up 0.17 from the previous close Market Cap 24.55bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 12.31, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 5.17, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest 58 854 share volume and price change

Netcare Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term signal remains cautious to neutral. A sustained move above R18.02 could support a modest bullish bias, but the current 0.17 gain and volume of 58 854 still point to measured participation rather than a decisive breakout. Healthcare demand and domestic operating conditions remain the main drivers.

FAQ on Netcare Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Netcare Ltd. shares?

Answer: Netcare Ltd. shares are listed equity on the JSE under NTC. At R18.02 per share, they represent ownership in a large healthcare services company with a market capitalization of 24.55bn and a dividend yield of 5.17.

Q2: How can I buy Netcare Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Netcare Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account using the share code NTC. The current price per share is R18.02, and the latest live volume is 58 854, so execution may depend on market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Netcare Ltd. shares?

Answer: Netcare Ltd. share price moves around the current level of R18.02 based on sector sentiment, earnings expectations, dividend yield of 5.17, and trading volume of 58 854. The P/E ratio of 12.31 also shapes valuation views for market participants.

Q4: Does Netcare Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 5.17 for Netcare Ltd. shares. With the price at R18.02 and a market cap of 24.55bn, the dividend profile remains relevant for investors focused on income and steady returns.

Q5: How can I track my Netcare Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Netcare Ltd. shares by monitoring NTC on the JSE, following the price of R18.02, and watching the 58 854 trading volume. Dividend tracking should focus on the 5.17 yield and announced payout details linked to the company’s results.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Netcare Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Netcare Ltd. share price is being shaped by its R18.02 level, the 0.17 recent change, a P/E of 12.31, and a dividend yield of 5.17. Market cap of 24.55bn and live volume of 58 854 add context.

Q7: Is Netcare Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Netcare Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking a balanced profile, given the R18.02 price per share, 24.55bn market cap, and 5.17 dividend yield. The P/E ratio of 12.31 suggests fair valuation rather than obvious deep discount.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Netcare Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on whether you’re comfortable with the current R18.02 price, the 0.17 gain, and moderate volume of 58 854. The data suggests a stable setup, but confirmation from the JSE trend is still important before purchase.

Q9: How much does one Netcare Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Netcare Ltd. share costs R18.02 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 24.55bn, a P/E ratio of 12.31, and a dividend yield of 5.17, giving investors a clear valuation snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Netcare Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Netcare Ltd. shares, place a trade through your brokerage linked to the JSE and the NTC share code. The live price is R18.02, with trading volume at 58 854, so liquidity should be checked before execution.

How to Buy Netcare Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-accessible broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and locate NTC.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Purchase Netcare Ltd. shares at the price per share that suits your plan.

Netcare Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Netcare Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R18.02 and consider reducing exposure if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and healthcare sector conditions to refine your strategy.