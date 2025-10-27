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Netcare Ltd. JSE: NTCP
R94 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
94
Prev close
94
Day range
94 - 94
Volume
52-wk range
93 – 94.49
Market cap
611.00m
P/E Ratio
&ndash;
EPS (ZARc)
&ndash;
Dividend Yield
9.25%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap611.00m
EPS&ndash;
P/E ratio&ndash;
Div. yield9.25%
DPSn/a (cps)
Issued shares6.50m
52-week range
R 93 R 94.49
R94
Price overview
Open94
Previous close94
Day range94 - 94
Volume
52-week range93 – 94.49
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio&ndash;
EPS&ndash;
Dividendn/a (cps)
Dividend yield9.25%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Final Div 4.4453938 ZAR
    Decl 27 Oct 2025, LDT 11 Nov 2025
  • Final Div 4.4453938 ZAR
    Decl 27 Oct 2025, Pay 17 Nov 2025
  • Sep 2025 Final
    Released 24 Nov 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Half Year
  • Interim Div 4.2453596 ZAR
    Decl 9 Apr 2026, LDT 5 May 2026
  • Interim Div 4.2453596 ZAR
    Decl 9 Apr 2026, Pay 11 May 2026
  • Mar 2026 Interim
    Released 25 May 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Next Year End
  • Next Expected Final Div 4.4453938 ZAR
    Decl 27 Oct 2026, LDT 11 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 4.4453938 ZAR
    Decl 27 Oct 2026, Pay 17 Nov 2026
  • Sep 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 24 Nov
  • 5 Feb 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Mar 2027
    Half Year
  • Next Expected Interim Div 4.2453596 ZAR
    Decl 9 Apr 2027, LDT 5 May 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 4.2453596 ZAR
    Decl 9 Apr 2027, Pay 11 May 2027
  • Mar 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 25 May
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 13 281 12 677
Attributable Income 858 754
Market Cap (ZARm) 22 543.70 17 977.10
EPS (ZARc) 70.60 59.30
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 71.60 59.10
DPS (ZARc) 44 36
Latest SENS announcements
  • Netcare Ltd. - Disclosure of Beneficial Interest i
    2026-08-12 16:30:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Netcare Ltd. - BICI - Notification of interest pay
    2026-08-11 16:49:00
    The company has issued a notice concerning an interest payment.
  • Netcare Ltd. - Notification of Interest Payments
    2026-07-08 14:30:00
    The company has issued a notice concerning an interest payment.
  • Netcare Ltd. - General Repurchase of Ordinary Shar
    2026-06-05 08:50:00
    The company has released general information of its share buyback.
  • Netcare interim results March 2026
    2026-05-25 09:02:25
    Revenue for the period increased to R13.3 billion (R12.7 billion) bringing gross profit up to R6.6 billion (R6.3 billion). Operating profit climbed higher to R1.8 billion (R1.7 billion). Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent escalated to R858 million (R754 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share shot up to 71.6 cents per share (59.1 cents per share). Declaration of dividend Notice is hereby given of the declaration of a gross interim dividend of 44.0 cents per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended 31 March 2026. Results presentation Shareholders are advised that Netcare will be holding an interim results webcast on: www.netcare.co.za/Netcare-Investor-Relations on Monday, 25 May 2026 at 9:00am. The investor presentation will be made available on the Netcare website thereafter. Company outlook We are encouraged by the gradual improvement in certain South African macroeconomic indicators, as well as the confirmation that medical tax credits will continue to increase broadly in line with inflation, which will provide ongoing relief to medical scheme members. However, from January 2026 certain medical schemes proactively amended benefit structures and plan designs in the interest of sustainability, which introduced some in-year variability in volumes within the acute hospital segment. Importantly, underlying demand for quality private healthcare remains resilient, supported by structural drivers such as an ageing insured population and the rising burden of disease. Netcare’s ecosystem and extensive national footprint, supported by our digital, data and AI strategy, ensures that the Group remains well positioned to deliver quality patient care and continued improvements in operational and financial performance in FY 2026 and beyond.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
STANBANK-P (SBPP) R 96.15 +0.68%
INVLTDPREF (INPR) R 94.01 +0.01%
DSY B PREF (DSBP) R 131.50 -0.57%
GRINDROD PREF (GNDP) R 111.09 +0.03%
NTC PREF (NTCP) R 94.00 -0.52%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Netcare Ltd. charts and historical graph readings point to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout, so the near-term price forecast stays cautious but constructive. The price today in rands is R94 per share, and the core buy or sell decision depends on whether you’re comfortable with the cost of entering for sale opportunities while weighing dividend support and any preference shares payout. For traders asking how to buy on the JSE under share code NTCP, an online trading account makes the process straightforward, and the current data suggests the trade can be managed with discipline rather than aggressive prediction.

Netcare Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerNetcare Ltd. (NTCP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryHealthcare / Healthcare Services
Current Price94
Market Capitalization611.00m
P/E Ratio
Dividend Yield9.25
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not provided
Recent Price Change0

Netcare Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price94, flat versus the previous close
Market Cap611.00m, indicating a small market presence
P/E Ratio–, suggesting valuation can’t be measured on earnings
Dividend Yield9.25, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow based on the unchanged recent price move

Netcare Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term. With the share price unchanged at 94 and no live volume figure provided, the immediate setup looks more range-bound than impulsive. A sustained move above recent resistance levels would need stronger turnover and sector support from healthcare demand, while any weakness would likely reflect broader JSE risk appetite rather than company-specific momentum.

FAQ on Netcare Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Netcare Ltd. shares?
Answer: Netcare Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under NTCP. At today’s data point, they trade at 94 with a market cap of 611.00m and a dividend yield of 9.25, reflecting a small-cap healthcare services stock.

Q2: How can I buy Netcare Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Netcare Ltd. shares through a JSE-licensed broker or online trading platform using the share code NTCP. Based on the live price of 94, you’d need enough cash in your trading account to cover the purchase and dealing costs.

Q3: What affects the price of Netcare Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price is influenced by market demand, sector sentiment, earnings visibility, and dividend expectations. With a current price of 94, a blank P/E ratio, and zero recent price change, traders may focus more on income yield and liquidity than momentum.

Q4: Does Netcare Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.25. That suggests Netcare Ltd. pays dividends and may appeal to income-focused investors, especially with the share price at 94 and no recent move from the previous close.

Q5: How can I track my Netcare Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track NTCP through your JSE broker dashboard, portfolio screen, and dividend statements. With a price of 94, market cap of 611.00m, and dividend yield of 9.25, your account records should show both valuation and income activity clearly.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Netcare Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the flat recent price change, small-cap status, healthcare sector conditions, and investor interest in the 9.25 dividend yield. At 94, the absence of a P/E ratio also leaves earnings-based pricing less visible to traders.

Q7: Is Netcare Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: It can suit investors looking for dividend income rather than fast growth. At 94, with a 611.00m market cap and 9.25 dividend yield, NTCP looks more defensive than aggressive, but the missing P/E ratio limits full valuation confidence.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Netcare Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s data, buying may appeal to income seekers because the price is 94, unchanged on the session, and the dividend yield is 9.25. Still, the lack of live volume and P/E data argues for caution.

Q9: How much does one Netcare Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Netcare Ltd. share costs 94 in today’s data, which is the current price per share on the JSE. That price sits alongside a market cap of 611.00m and a dividend yield of 9.25.

Q10: How to sell Netcare Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Netcare Ltd. shares, place a sell order for NTCP through your broker or online trading account. At a price of 94 and with no recent price change, execution quality will depend on available market demand and trading depth.

How to Buy Netcare Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved broker.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication for added security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading access.

Review the trading dashboard and search for NTCP.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order at your preferred price per share.

Netcare Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Netcare Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Netcare Shares
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