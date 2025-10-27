Revenue for the period increased to R13.3 billion (R12.7 billion) bringing gross profit up to R6.6 billion (R6.3 billion). Operating profit climbed higher to R1.8 billion (R1.7 billion). Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent escalated to R858 million (R754 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share shot up to 71.6 cents per share (59.1 cents per share). Declaration of dividend Notice is hereby given of the declaration of a gross interim dividend of 44.0 cents per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended 31 March 2026. Results presentation Shareholders are advised that Netcare will be holding an interim results webcast on: www.netcare.co.za/Netcare-Investor-Relations on Monday, 25 May 2026 at 9:00am. The investor presentation will be made available on the Netcare website thereafter. Company outlook We are encouraged by the gradual improvement in certain South African macroeconomic indicators, as well as the confirmation that medical tax credits will continue to increase broadly in line with inflation, which will provide ongoing relief to medical scheme members. However, from January 2026 certain medical schemes proactively amended benefit structures and plan designs in the interest of sustainability, which introduced some in-year variability in volumes within the acute hospital segment. Importantly, underlying demand for quality private healthcare remains resilient, supported by structural drivers such as an ageing insured population and the rising burden of disease. Netcare’s ecosystem and extensive national footprint, supported by our digital, data and AI strategy, ensures that the Group remains well positioned to deliver quality patient care and continued improvements in operational and financial performance in FY 2026 and beyond.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Netcare Ltd. charts and historical graph readings point to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout, so the near-term price forecast stays cautious but constructive. The price today in rands is R94 per share, and the core buy or sell decision depends on whether you’re comfortable with the cost of entering for sale opportunities while weighing dividend support and any preference shares payout. For traders asking how to buy on the JSE under share code NTCP, an online trading account makes the process straightforward, and the current data suggests the trade can be managed with discipline rather than aggressive prediction.

Netcare Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Netcare Ltd. (NTCP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Healthcare / Healthcare Services Current Price 94 Market Capitalization 611.00m P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 9.25 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Netcare Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 94, flat versus the previous close Market Cap 611.00m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting valuation can’t be measured on earnings Dividend Yield 9.25, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low based on the unchanged recent price move

Netcare Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term. With the share price unchanged at 94 and no live volume figure provided, the immediate setup looks more range-bound than impulsive. A sustained move above recent resistance levels would need stronger turnover and sector support from healthcare demand, while any weakness would likely reflect broader JSE risk appetite rather than company-specific momentum.

FAQ on Netcare Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Netcare Ltd. shares?

Answer: Netcare Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under NTCP. At today’s data point, they trade at 94 with a market cap of 611.00m and a dividend yield of 9.25, reflecting a small-cap healthcare services stock.

Q2: How can I buy Netcare Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Netcare Ltd. shares through a JSE-licensed broker or online trading platform using the share code NTCP. Based on the live price of 94, you’d need enough cash in your trading account to cover the purchase and dealing costs.

Q3: What affects the price of Netcare Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by market demand, sector sentiment, earnings visibility, and dividend expectations. With a current price of 94, a blank P/E ratio, and zero recent price change, traders may focus more on income yield and liquidity than momentum.

Q4: Does Netcare Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.25. That suggests Netcare Ltd. pays dividends and may appeal to income-focused investors, especially with the share price at 94 and no recent move from the previous close.

Q5: How can I track my Netcare Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track NTCP through your JSE broker dashboard, portfolio screen, and dividend statements. With a price of 94, market cap of 611.00m, and dividend yield of 9.25, your account records should show both valuation and income activity clearly.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Netcare Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the flat recent price change, small-cap status, healthcare sector conditions, and investor interest in the 9.25 dividend yield. At 94, the absence of a P/E ratio also leaves earnings-based pricing less visible to traders.

Q7: Is Netcare Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It can suit investors looking for dividend income rather than fast growth. At 94, with a 611.00m market cap and 9.25 dividend yield, NTCP looks more defensive than aggressive, but the missing P/E ratio limits full valuation confidence.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Netcare Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, buying may appeal to income seekers because the price is 94, unchanged on the session, and the dividend yield is 9.25. Still, the lack of live volume and P/E data argues for caution.

Q9: How much does one Netcare Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Netcare Ltd. share costs 94 in today’s data, which is the current price per share on the JSE. That price sits alongside a market cap of 611.00m and a dividend yield of 9.25.

Q10: How to sell Netcare Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Netcare Ltd. shares, place a sell order for NTCP through your broker or online trading account. At a price of 94 and with no recent price change, execution quality will depend on available market demand and trading depth.

How to Buy Netcare Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved broker.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication for added security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading access.

Review the trading dashboard and search for NTCP.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order at your preferred price per share.

Netcare Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Netcare Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.