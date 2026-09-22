NEO was launched a year after Ethereum and used to be known as AntShares (ANS), known as the first Chinese public blockchain, which was renamed to NEO in 2017.

🔍 Aspect 📊 Details 🪙 Name NEO 📅 Launch Year 2014 (rebranded from Antshares to NEO in 2017) 🔗 Blockchain Origin China ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) 🧮 Mining Algorithm Not mineable 🖥️ Mining Type No mining (token-based consensus) 💎 Maximum Supply 100 million NEO ⏱️ Block Time Approximately 15–20 seconds 💸 Transaction Fees Very low, often close to zero 🚀 Transaction Speed Up to 10,000 transactions per second (theoretical) 🔐 Privacy Features Transparent blockchain, no built-in privacy 🌍 Use Case Smart contracts, decentralized applications, digital assets 👥 Target Users Developers, enterprises, blockchain businesses 📉 Market Position Established smart contract platform, mid-cap crypto 🔄 Exchange Availability Widely available on major global crypto exchanges 🧠 Key Advantage High performance with developer-friendly tools ⚠️ Risk Level Medium (competition from other smart contract platforms)

NEO Live Price

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Overview

NEO is an open-source, community-driven blockchain platform focused on enabling a smart economy by combining digital assets, decentralized identity, and programmable smart contracts into a unified system.

It offers a full stack of native infrastructure, like decentralized storage, oracles, identity standards, name services, and interoperability features that support efficient decentralized applications.

NEO’s architecture allows developers to write smart contracts in familiar languages such as C#, Python, Go, TypeScript, and Java, making blockchain development more accessible.

The platform uses a delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance consensus mechanism for fast, secure transaction finality and supports cross-chain connectivity, positioning itself as a foundation for next-generation internet applications.

Neo Licence and Regulation

On the NEO (neo.org) official site, license and regulation are not explicitly detailed as a standalone section like a government-issued licensing disclosure.

Instead, NEO presents itself as an open-source, community-driven blockchain platform focused on building a smart economy with tools for developers and users, while providing governance features and identity solutions such as NeoID that anticipate evolving legal frameworks.

NEO’s public ecosystem materials emphasize compliance and practical regulatory engagement, including cooperative efforts like joining broader Web3 regulatory initiatives to integrate KYC/identity standards, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to aligning with legal and compliance expectations rather than claiming a specific, singular global license.

📍 Regulatory Aspect 📋 Details 🇪🇪 Estonia License (FIU) NEO is a blockchain protocol and does not hold an Estonia FIU license 🇫🇷 France PSAN (AMF) NEO is not registered as a PSAN with the AMF 🇬🇧 UK Regulation NEO itself is not regulated by the FCA as it is not a financial service provider 🧾 KYC/AML Compliance The NEO network does not enforce KYC/AML; compliance depends on exchanges and platforms using NEO 🔍 Travel Rule / EU Reporting Not directly applicable to the protocol; obligations fall on regulated intermediaries 🪪 Assets Segregation Asset custody and segregation are handled by third-party wallets and exchanges, not the NEO blockchain 🛡️ Regulatory Scope Limits Operates as open-source infrastructure, outside direct financial regulation 📜 Ongoing Legal Monitoring The NEO Foundation monitors global regulatory developments to ensure ecosystem alignment

Neo User Reviews & Reputation

NEO’s official site highlights its community-driven reputation and long history of development as a smart economy blockchain, emphasizing ongoing technical evolution and ecosystem support with documentation and tools aimed at developers and users alike, and promoting engagement through governance, digital identity, and interoperable features that many in the community view as strengths of the platform.

Users often remark on the legitimacy and professionalism of the official project, noting that its consistent updates and transparent presentation on neo.org reflect a credible blockchain initiative, though some community members express mixed feelings about community activity and external perceptions of adoption and growth, indicating a blend of positive respect for its technology and cautious critique on visibility and ecosystem momentum.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High transaction throughput using dBFT consensus Smaller developer ecosystem compared to Ethereum Low transaction fees, often close to zero Limited decentralization due to validator structure Strong support for smart contracts and dApps Lower adoption outside Asia Developer-friendly with multiple programming languages Faces strong competition from newer blockchains Dual-token model (NEO and GAS) improves network efficiency Dependence on foundation-led governance Fast block confirmation times Fewer DeFi and NFT projects than rivals Enterprise-focused design and digital identity support Market visibility has declined over time

Neo fees and costs

NEO transaction fees and costs on the official Neo platform are paid using GAS, the network’s utility token, rather than NEO itself.

Users incur system fees, which cover computational resource usage such as executing smart contracts and writing data to the blockchain, and network fees, which cover the cost of including and verifying transactions in blocks on the network.

System fees are burned, permanently removing the GAS used from the total supply, while network fees are rewarded to the nodes that validate transactions.

Both fee types can be dynamically adjusted by Neo’s governance council, and additional GAS can be included to prioritize transaction processing during network congestion.

Neo's ease of use and platform experience

NEO’s official platform emphasizes an intuitive and developer-friendly experience by offering a full stack of native features that streamline blockchain interaction and application building.

The N3 upgrade focuses on simplicity, performance, and ease of use, making the platform accessible for developers who can write smart contracts in familiar programming languages without learning new, blockchain-specific syntax.

The integrated tools for digital identity, decentralized storage, oracle data, and cross-chain interoperability are designed to work together seamlessly, reducing friction for developers and users alike.

This cohesive infrastructure, combined with fast transaction finality and governance participation, creates a smoother, more approachable experience for anyone engaging with the NEO ecosystem.

📊 Aspect ⭐ Rating 🧠 What Users Say (Summary) 📱 Ease of Use ⭐⭐⭐ Generally simple for basic wallet and transactions, but some features feel technical for beginners 🧭 Navigation & UX ⭐⭐⭐ Clean interface on popular wallets, though some tools lack polish compared to mainstream platforms ⚡ Onboarding / Setup ⭐⭐ Initial setup involves learning GAS and dBFT concepts, which can be confusing 💱 Trading & Transactions ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fast and inexpensive transactions; trading depends on the exchange interface 🛠 Feature Depth ⭐⭐⭐ Solid core features with smart contracts and dApps, but fewer advanced apps than larger ecosystems 🆘 Support Experience ⭐⭐ Community and documentation available, but official support can be limited 🏁 Overall Experience ⭐⭐⭐ Good for users familiar with blockchain basics; moderate learning curve for newcomers

Neo features and assets offered

NEO’s official site describes a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem built to support the next generation of decentralized applications and digital services.

It highlights one block finality through its delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance consensus mechanism, ensuring fast and definitive transaction settlement.

Native oracles bring real-world data on-chain to smart contracts, while NeoFS offers decentralized, scalable storage for data privacy.

The platform supports versatile smart contracts written in widely used programming languages such as C#, Python, Go, Java, and TypeScript, and includes a Neo Name Service for decentralized domain naming.

Neo risk warnings and transparency

What the official site does emphasize is that NEO is an open‑source, community‑driven blockchain platform with public code and tools that anyone can inspect, which supports transparency in development and wallet software through open‑source auditability.

However, related parts of the broader NEO ecosystem include formal disclaimer language on affiliate or DAO pages that stresses information is for informational purposes only, does not guarantee accuracy or reliability, and that investing in tokens involves risk, including possible loss of value.

Investors are advised to assess their financial situation and seek professional advice before participating.

Should you buy Neo?

From the official Neo website’s perspective, NEO is positioned as more than just a speculative token; it’s the governance backbone of a “smart economy” blockchain that emphasizes developer‑friendly tools, cross‑chain interoperability, decentralized identity, and fast, efficient transaction finality.

NEO holders participate in on‑chain governance decisions, help elect council members, and benefit from passive distribution of utility tokens like GAS, which fuels transactions and smart contracts on the network.

The platform’s evolution to the powerful N3 network and its expanding ecosystem of tools and infrastructure suggest potential utility growth, but any decision to buy should consider your investment goals, risk tolerance, and broader market conditions.

How to buy/sign up and use Neo - step by step

Step One: Create a NEO Wallet

Download a NEO-compatible wallet such as the official NEO Wallet or a trusted third-party wallet.

Follow the setup instructions to create a new account, securely store your private key, and note your public address.

Step Two: Sign Up on a Crypto Exchange

Choose a cryptocurrency exchange that supports NEO.

Sign up by creating an account, completing identity verification if required, and setting up security features like two-factor authentication.

Step Three: Buy NEO

Deposit fiat currency or another cryptocurrency into your exchange account.

Navigate to the NEO trading pair, enter the amount you want to buy, and complete the purchase.

Your NEO will be credited to your exchange wallet.

Step Four: Transfer and Use NEO

For security, transfer your NEO from the exchange to your personal NEO wallet.

From there, you can hold, send, receive, or use NEO to interact with decentralized applications and smart contracts on the Neo blockchain.

Neo Account

On the Neo blockchain, an account functions as your unique on‑chain identity and is created from a cryptographic private key and public key pair.

This key pair allows you to securely sign transactions and control assets, meaning ownership and access to funds are tied to your private key.

The public key generates an address, which acts like an account number that others use to send you tokens.

Neo accounts are integral to interacting with the network, enabling transfers, smart contract calls, and participation in decentralized applications securely and transparently.

Neo mobile app

The official NEO ecosystem doesn’t promote a dedicated “NEO mobile app” as a standalone product on its main site, but it highlights compatible mobile wallets and tools that let users access the NEO blockchain and manage assets.

The Neo website’s wallet section shows a range of mobile‑friendly wallet options such as OneGate and NeoLine, which allow users to securely store, transfer, and interact with NEO and GAS tokens on iOS and Android devices.

These mobile wallets are designed to give users control of their private keys and seamless access to decentralized applications, supporting everyday crypto operations and integration with the Neo N3 network through a non‑custodial experience.

📱 App Feature 🔍 What It Does 💸 Buy & Sell Crypto Some wallets allow in-app token purchases via integrated providers (depends on wallet; not native to core NEO wallets) — availability varies by region and provider 🤖 Auto-Invest / DCA Not typically offered in NEO core mobile wallets — such advanced investment features are generally found on exchanges or broader crypto finance apps 📊 Portfolio Overview Shows NEO and GAS balances, transaction history, and total asset holdings 💰 Earn Yield Staking or earning features are not standard in official NEO mobile wallets (may be present in third-party apps) 📈 Crypto Bundles Bundled investment products are uncommon in native NEO wallet apps 🔔 Price Alerts & Analytics Price tracking and basic alerts may be available via some wallet interfaces, depending on the specific app 🔐 Security & Safety Provides private key control/self-custody, biometric unlock, and seed phrase backup for asset protection

Neo Wallet

Neo Wallet is the official non‑custodial digital wallet for managing assets on the NEO blockchain, giving users direct control over their NEO, GAS, and other tokens while connecting seamlessly to the network.

It provides secure, encrypted key management and enables users to send and receive assets, participate in governance voting, and interact with decentralized applications through an intuitive interface.

Neo Wallet emphasizes advanced security and real‑time synchronization with the blockchain, ensuring fast and accurate transactions. Users retain full responsibility for their private keys and should back them up carefully to avoid losing access to their assets.

📥 Action 🚀 How It Works 💸 Fees & Notes 📥 Fiat Deposit (Bank) Fiat cannot be deposited directly into the NEO blockchain. Users deposit fiat to a crypto exchange via bank transfer or card, then purchase NEO on the platform. Fees depend on the exchange and payment method; bank or card processing fees may apply. 📥 Crypto Deposit NEO is sent from an external wallet to an exchange or personal wallet address using the correct NEO network, usually N3. Funds are credited after network confirmations. Most platforms do not charge deposit fees; minimum deposit limits may apply. 📤 Fiat Withdrawal Fiat cannot be withdrawn directly from the NEO network. Users must sell NEO for fiat on an exchange, then withdraw funds to a bank account or card. Withdrawal fees vary by exchange; identity verification is commonly required. 📤 Crypto Withdrawal NEO is withdrawn from an exchange to an external wallet by entering a valid NEO address. Transfers must be in whole NEO units. Withdrawal fees are usually low or fixed by the exchange; minimum withdrawal amounts may apply.

Who is Neo best for?

NEO is best suited for developers and projects that want a comprehensive, scalable blockchain platform with built‑in tools for decentralized applications, digital identity, and asset tokenization.

It appeals to those seeking multi‑language smart contract support and fast finality, as well as enterprises exploring compliant programmable economies and innovative decentralized solutions.

Neo’s design lowers barriers for traditional developers entering blockchain while providing infrastructure for sophisticated Web3 use cases.

Is Neo available in South Africa?

According to the official neo.org website, NEO is a global, open‑source blockchain platform designed to enable developers and users around the world to participate in its smart economy ecosystem.

The site itself does not restrict access based on country and focuses on providing tools, documentation, wallets, and network information that anyone can use, regardless of location.

Because NEO is a decentralized blockchain, it doesn’t impose geographical barriers on where people can hold, send, receive, or interact with its NEO and GAS tokens, but actual access through exchanges or services can depend on local regulations and third‑party platforms.

In general, the platform’s resources highlight global participation without specific mention of South Africa’s availability on the site itself.

Comparison table

📊 Comparison Aspect 🚀 NEO (Crypto Asset) 🏦 Crypto Broker (Example: Binance) 📌 What It Is Blockchain protocol and digital asset for smart contracts and governance Centralized platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies 🔗 Primary Function Smart economy infrastructure (smart contracts, tokens, governance) Crypto exchange and trading services with multiple asset support 💰 Ownership Holding NEO gives governance rights and GAS generation (utility) You own crypto holdings on the platform or withdraw to an external wallet 📉 Trading Support Traded as a token only on exchanges; not a trading service itself Offers trading pairs, charts, order types, and market liquidity 🛠 Features Decentralized governance, dual-token model (NEO & GAS) Spot trading, derivatives, staking, savings, launchpad, and other services ⚡ Fees No inherent blockchain trading fees beyond GAS usage on network Trading fees (~0.1%), withdrawal fees vary by coin and region 📈 Liquidity Depends on listing volumes on exchanges High liquidity across many assets and pairs 🔐 Security Blockchain-based decentralized security Exchange implements custodial security measures (2FA, whitelist, cold storage) 🌍 Availability Available wherever it’s listed on exchanges Available in many countries (subject to local regulation) 📊 User Experience Requires blockchain knowledge and wallets User-friendly trading interface and tools for beginners and advanced users 📊 Use Cases Governance, decentralized applications Trading, portfolio management, crypto services

One Block Finality

One Block Finality on NEO refers to how the platform’s consensus mechanism ensures that once a block is added to the blockchain, it is final and irreversible, preventing forks and transaction reversals.

NEO achieves this through delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance, where a majority of consensus nodes must agree before a block is committed, meaning every transaction confirmed within that block is permanently settled without needing multiple confirmations like on some other blockchains.

This design gives users immediate confidence that transfers and smart contract actions cannot be undone once a block is finalized, supporting secure, fast, and predictable network behavior.

Built-in Oracle System

NEO’s built-in oracle system is a native blockchain feature that allows smart contracts to securely request and receive real-world data from outside the blockchain, overcoming the traditional limitation of on-chain contracts lacking access to external information.

Oracle nodes, selected through NEO’s governance process, fetch specified off-chain data such as HTTPS resources, verify the accuracy of results through multi-node consensus, and then pass that data back into the blockchain for smart contract execution.

This mechanism opens up new possibilities for decentralized applications by enabling dynamic and reliable integration of external information into on-chain logic.

🔍 Aspect 📊 Details 🏗️ Name NEO Oracle System 🎯 Purpose Allows smart contracts on NEO to access real-world data securely, such as market prices, weather, or external events. ⚙️ How It Works External data providers (oracles) push data onto the blockchain; smart contracts query this data to execute actions. 🔐 Security Uses digital signatures and trusted nodes to ensure data integrity and prevent tampering. 🔄 Data Sources Can integrate multiple external APIs and verified data feeds. 📈 Use Cases DeFi applications, prediction markets, insurance contracts, and other smart contracts that require off-chain data. 🧩 Integration Built directly into the NEO blockchain, allowing contracts to call oracle services natively. ⚡ Performance Fast access to off-chain data with low latency suitable for on-chain execution. 💡 Key Advantage Reduces reliance on centralized data feeds while enabling real-world contract automation. ⚠️ Limitations Oracle accuracy depends on data providers; may introduce delays or errors if sources are unreliable.

Neo Name Service

The Neo Name Service on the NEO blockchain is a decentralized domain naming system that allows users to register human-readable names ending in the .neo extension and link them to wallet addresses, smart contract hashes, or other metadata.

It simplifies blockchain interactions by replacing long, complex public keys with easy-to-remember names, making sending and receiving assets or accessing decentralized applications more user-friendly.

Each domain is represented as a non-fungible token, giving owners full control over its use, transfer, and the creation of subdomains to organize resources within the ecosystem.

Interoperability

NEO’s interoperability focus means the blockchain can communicate and interact with other networks beyond its own chain, allowing users and applications to move assets, data, and messages across different ecosystems.

The platform participates in cross‑chain solutions like Poly Network to support asset transfers and services from other blockchains, and it also uses bridges, such as between its N3 core chain and the EVM‑compatible Neo X chain, to enable seamless cross‑chain communication, token movement, and more advanced interactions for decentralized applications across diverse blockchain environments.

🔗 Interoperability Aspect 📋 Details 🧩 Cross-Chain Support NEO supports cross-chain interaction through projects like Poly Network, enabling asset transfers between blockchains. ⚙️ Smart Contract Integration NEO’s NeoVM allows developers to build dApps that can communicate with other blockchains if wrapped in cross-chain protocols. 💱 Token Standards NEO uses NEP-5 (legacy) and NEP-17 (current) token standards, which can be bridged to other chains for wider token use. 🌐 External Protocols Bridges and decentralized exchanges enable NEO assets to interact with Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and other networks. 🛠 Developer Tools NEO offers APIs, SDKs, and developer tools to facilitate cross-chain functionality in dApps. 🔐 Security Considerations Cross-chain operations rely on trusted bridges; smart contract security and proper validation are essential. ⚡ Use Cases Asset swaps, cross-chain dApps, token wrapping, and decentralized finance integration.

Neo Smart Economy Vision

One of the core ideas behind Neo is the concept of the “Smart Economy.” This vision describes an ecosystem where digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts interact seamlessly to create a more efficient and automated economic infrastructure.

The platform aims to digitize real-world assets and represent them on the blockchain, allowing ownership, transfers, and interactions to be verified transparently without relying on centralized intermediaries.

By combining these technologies, Neo seeks to enable trustless automation of economic activities across industries such as finance, supply chains, and digital marketplaces.

NeoVM and Smart Contract Infrastructure

A major component of the Neo ecosystem is NeoVM, a lightweight virtual machine designed to execute smart contracts efficiently.

NeoVM was built to be highly modular and portable, meaning it can be integrated into other systems or used in off-chain environments when necessary.

The architecture allows developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) that can scale effectively while maintaining strong security guarantees.

Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT)

Another defining characteristic of the Neo blockchain is its Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) consensus mechanism.

This algorithm was specifically designed to deliver high performance while maintaining strong security guarantees.

Instead of relying on energy-intensive mining like Proof-of-Work systems, Neo uses a voting process in which token holders elect a group of consensus nodes responsible for validating transactions and producing blocks.

For a new block to be added to the blockchain, at least two-thirds of the consensus nodes must agree on its validity.

Once this agreement is reached, the block is finalized and cannot be reversed. This process ensures single-block finality, meaning transactions become permanent immediately after confirmation rather than requiring multiple confirmations as in some other blockchains.

Dual-Token Economy: NEO and GAS

One of Neo’s most distinctive features is its dual-token model, which separates governance functions from operational utility. The network uses two native assets: NEO and GAS.

The NEO token represents ownership in the network and is primarily used for governance. Holders of NEO can participate in voting processes that determine the selection of consensus nodes and the direction of network development.

Because NEO tokens are indivisible, they are typically held in whole units and represent a stake in the blockchain’s governance system.

On-Chain Governance and the Neo Council

Governance within the Neo ecosystem is handled through an on-chain voting system that allows NEO holders to influence key decisions.

Token holders can vote for candidates to join the Neo Council, a governing body responsible for maintaining the network and adjusting certain parameters such as transaction fees or protocol upgrades.

The council structure helps coordinate the operation of the blockchain while still allowing the broader community to participate in decision-making.

Participants who actively vote can receive increased GAS rewards, providing an incentive for engagement and ensuring that governance remains active and decentralized among stakeholders.

Interoperability and Cross-Chain Integration

Interoperability is another key focus of the Neo ecosystem. The platform recognizes that the future of blockchain technology will likely involve multiple networks interacting with one another rather than operating in isolation.

To support this vision, Neo participates in cross-chain initiatives that enable assets and data to move between different blockchains.

One notable example is its involvement in the Poly Network interoperability protocol, which enables cross-chain asset transfers across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Through such integrations, applications built on Neo can interact with other networks, expanding the potential use cases for decentralized finance, asset management, and

Digital Identity and Regulatory Compliance

Neo has also placed significant emphasis on digital identity systems, which are designed to connect blockchain accounts with verifiable real-world identities when necessary.

These systems often rely on standards such as X.509 digital certificates, allowing organizations and individuals to verify identity information securely.

Digital identity functionality is particularly important for industries that require regulatory compliance, such as financial services or government applications.

By integrating identity verification with blockchain infrastructure, Neo aims to make it easier for enterprises to adopt decentralized technologies while still meeting regulatory requirements.

Neo Ecosystem and Use Cases

Over the years, the Neo ecosystem has expanded to include a wide range of applications and services.

These include decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, NFT marketplaces, gaming projects, and various enterprise blockchain solutions.

Developers building on Neo can create applications that leverage the network’s smart contract capabilities, decentralized storage options, and interoperability features.

Neo also supports services such as NeoFS, a decentralized storage solution designed to store large amounts of data across distributed nodes.

This system can be used for applications requiring scalable storage, including media platforms, data archives, and decentralized web services.

Performance and Network Efficiency

Performance has been a major focus in the design of the Neo blockchain. The network is capable of achieving high transaction throughput thanks to its dBFT consensus mechanism and optimized architecture. Under ideal conditions, Neo can process thousands of transactions per second, making it suitable for applications that require high scalability.

The architecture also ensures that transactions are finalized quickly, providing users with near-instant confirmation and reducing the risk of network forks. This level of reliability is particularly important for financial applications where transaction certainty is essential.

The Future of the Neo Platform

The Neo ecosystem continues to evolve through upgrades, ecosystem development initiatives, and community contributions.

The introduction of the N3 network upgrade significantly improved performance, introduced new governance features, and expanded the capabilities of the platform’s infrastructure.

Future development efforts focus on enhancing interoperability, improving developer tools, and expanding decentralized application ecosystems.

By continuing to invest in technology and community growth, Neo aims to remain competitive among smart contract platforms and support the broader adoption of blockchain-based smart economies.

Finale says about Neo The conclusion from neo.org presents NEO as a modern, evolving blockchain ecosystem focused on enabling a smart economy by providing comprehensive infrastructure for decentralized applications. It highlights that NEO has matured into a feature‑rich platform with fast transaction finality, built‑in oracles, decentralized storage, multi‑language smart contracts, cross‑chain interoperability, and decentralized identity solutions, all designed to support developers in building the next generation of internet applications while expanding the capabilities of blockchain technology.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is NEO?

NEO is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to create a smart economy by integrating digital assets, digital identity, and smart contracts. It enables developers to build decentralized applications and supports the digitization and management of real-world assets.

Who created NEO?

NEO was created by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. It started as AntShares and later rebranded to NEO. The founders aimed to build a platform that combines blockchain technology with real-world assets, providing secure, efficient, and legally compliant smart contracts.

How does NEO work?

NEO uses blockchain technology to manage digital assets, identity verification, and smart contracts. Its consensus mechanism validates transactions efficiently, and it allows developers to deploy decentralized applications while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements in various industries.

What is a NEO token?

NEO token represents ownership of the NEO blockchain and allows holders to participate in governance decisions. It is used to generate GAS tokens, which pay for transaction fees and smart contract execution within the NEO ecosystem.

What is GAS in NEO?

GAS is a utility token generated by holding NEO. It is used to pay transaction fees, deploy smart contracts, and operate applications on the NEO blockchain. GAS incentivizes network participation while enabling decentralized operations on the platform.

What are NEO smart contracts?

NEO smart contracts are self-executing programs running on the blockchain. They automatically enforce rules, manage digital assets, and interact with other contracts. They are designed to be legally compliant, efficient, and accessible for developers using multiple programming languages.

How is NEO different from other cryptocurrencies?

NEO emphasizes a smart economy, combining blockchain assets, identity, and contracts. Unlike some cryptocurrencies focused only on payments, it enables asset digitization, regulatory compliance, and enterprise use, while supporting multiple programming languages for decentralized application development.

Is NEO decentralized?

NEO uses a delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance consensus mechanism, which allows a limited number of nodes to validate transactions. While it provides high efficiency and security, its governance model is more centralized than traditional proof-of-work networks.

Can NEO be used for real-world assets?

Yes, NEO enables tokenization of physical assets such as real estate, stocks, or intellectual property. By linking digital identity and smart contracts, these assets can be securely represented and traded on the blockchain with automated compliance and transparent records.

How can I buy or store NEO?

NEO can be purchased on most cryptocurrency exchanges using fiat or other cryptocurrencies. It is stored in compatible wallets that support NEO and GAS tokens, including hardware wallets, desktop wallets, and mobile applications for secure private key management.