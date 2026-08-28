Nampak Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Nampak Ltd. shares on the JSE are priced at R0.67 today in rands, with charts and the latest graph data showing a flat move and a price forecast that remains cautious but stable. The current data points to modest growth rather than a strong breakout, so the buy or sell decision depends on risk appetite, payout expectations, and whether the dividend profile justifies the cost. Investors comparing ordinary shares with preference shares should note the available dividend context, while those looking for sale opportunities can assess how to buy through online trading with a funded trading account using share code NPKP as the starting point for trading and purchase decisions.

Nampak Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Nampak Ltd. (NPKP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Goods / Packaging Current Price 0.67 Market Capitalization 268 000.00 P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 17.91 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Nampak Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 0.67, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 268 000.00, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting potential undervaluation cannot be confirmed from earnings data Dividend Yield 17.91, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the zero recent price change

Nampak Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The flat session and unchanged price suggest a neutral short-term setup rather than a confirmed breakout. Any upside would likely need stronger volume, better earnings visibility, or clearer trading momentum in the packaging sector on the JSE. Until then, the shares look range-bound.

FAQ on Nampak Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: Nampak Ltd. shares are equity units in Nampak Ltd. on the JSE under ticker NPKP. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 0.67, market cap is 268 000.00, and the recent change is 0, indicating a steady session.

Q2: How can I buy Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Nampak Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account with a broker that lists NPKP. Today’s price per share is 0.67, so purchase decisions should be based on your own budget, the market cap of 268 000.00, and current market access.

Q3: What affects the price of Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price today is 0.67, and movement can be influenced by sector sentiment, liquidity, and earnings expectations. With a market cap of 268 000.00, no P/E ratio shown, and recent change at 0, trading interest appears subdued for now.

Q4: Does Nampak Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 17.91, which signals income potential for shareholders. With the share price at 0.67 and no recent price change, investors may view the dividend profile as one of the clearer data points available today.

Q5: How can I track my Nampak Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track NPKP through your broker’s portfolio dashboard and dividend reports. Today’s figures show a price of 0.67, dividend yield of 17.91, and market cap of 268 000.00. That combination helps investors monitor both valuation and income performance in one place.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Nampak Ltd. share price?

Answer: The live data suggests a flat share price at 0.67, with recent change at 0 and trading volume not provided. The absence of a P/E ratio and the small market cap of 268 000.00 also shape how the market may price the shares today.

Q7: Is Nampak Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s live data, Nampak Ltd. may appeal to income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 17.91. However, the price is only 0.67, recent change is 0, and the small market cap means buyers should stay cautious.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Nampak Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not show momentum, as the price remains 0.67 and the recent change is 0. If you want to buy, the dividend yield of 17.91 may matter, but the missing P/E ratio and limited volume data call for care.

Q9: How much does one Nampak Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Nampak Ltd. share costs 0.67 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 268 000.00 and a dividend yield of 17.91. With no movement in the latest session, the share has been stable in trading terms.

Q10: How to sell Nampak Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell NPKP, place a sell order through your JSE trading account at your chosen broker. Today’s data shows a price of 0.67 and recent change of 0, so sellers may want to watch liquidity and execution carefully before trading.

How to Buy Nampak Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a broker that offers JSE access.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for NPKP and place your purchase order.

Monitor your position and dividend updates after execution.

Nampak Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Nampak Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 0.67 and SELL if they slip BELOW 0.67. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.