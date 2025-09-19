Shareholders were advised that Rectron (Pty) Ltd (Rectron), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mustek, recently identified and responded to a cybersecurity compromise affecting certain of its information technology systems and operations, in terms of which a third party unlawfully accessed certain data of Rectron, the extent of which is being determined.

Mustek has changed its financial year end from 30 June to 31 March to align with its majority shareholder, Novus Holdings Ltd. The transition year will be shortened to nine months, ending on 31 March 2027. The company will publish audited results for the year ending 30 June 2026, interim results for the three months ending 30 September 2026, and audited results for the nine months ending 31 March 2027. This change complies with section 27 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 and will be filed with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

Mustek Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Mustek Ltd. price forecast leans cautious-to-neutral on current data, with charts and the latest graph suggesting a stable setup rather than a strong breakout. The price today in rands is R15.15, and the dividend profile remains modest, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions should compare the for sale opportunity against the cost of entry, including preference shares and payout expectations. For anyone asking how to buy MST online, the share code, data flow, growth signals, prediction models, and trading conditions can all be reviewed through a trading account before deciding whether the share is suitable for active trading.

Mustek Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Mustek Ltd. (MST) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Computer Hardware & Equipment Current Price 15.15 Market Capitalization 871.73m P/E Ratio 11.41 Dividend Yield 0.91 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Mustek Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 15.15 — reflecting a 0 change from the previous close Market Cap 871.73m — small market presence P/E Ratio 11.41 — suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 0.91 — attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low to moderate — supported by the unchanged recent price move

Mustek Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral near term: the unchanged price and moderate valuation argue for stability rather than a sharp rerating. A stronger move would likely need better trading volume, firmer demand in the JSE technology space, or a clearer uplift in earnings momentum. Without that, the share may continue to trade in a narrow range.

FAQ on Mustek Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Mustek Ltd. shares?

Answer: Mustek Ltd. shares represent ownership in the JSE-listed technology company trading under MST. At R15.15 per share, the market value is modest, with a small-cap profile of R871.73m and a P/E of 11.41.

Q2: How can I buy Mustek Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Mustek Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account using the MST ticker. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R15.15, so investors should make sure their purchase size matches the market cap and liquidity profile.

Q3: What affects the price of Mustek Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by earnings expectations, sector sentiment, and demand for technology distributors on the JSE. With MST at R15.15 and a P/E of 11.41, valuation, trading volume, and dividend appeal remain important drivers.

Q4: Does Mustek Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 0.91. That suggests Mustek Ltd. does pay a dividend, although the yield is modest relative to the current price of R15.15 and the company’s small-cap market value.

Q5: How can I track my Mustek Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Mustek Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading account by monitoring MST’s current price, recent change of 0, and dividend yield of 0.91. That helps you follow performance, income, and valuation without relying on speculation.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Mustek Ltd. share price?

Answer: The key factors are the R15.15 price, the unchanged daily move, the P/E ratio of 11.41, and the small-cap market size of R871.73m. For MST, those figures point to a share moving mainly on earnings and liquidity conditions.

Q7: Is Mustek Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Mustek Ltd. may suit investors seeking a reasonably priced JSE technology share with a dividend yield of 0.91 and a P/E of 11.41. Whether it is a good buy depends on comfort with a small-cap name at R15.15.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Mustek Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, MST is stable at R15.15 with no recent price change. That makes it a possible purchase for investors who prefer fair valuation and modest income, but the small-market-cap profile may limit momentum.

Q9: How much does one Mustek Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Mustek Ltd. share costs R15.15 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R871.73m, a P/E ratio of 11.41, and a dividend yield of 0.91.

Q10: How to sell Mustek Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Mustek Ltd. shares, place a sell order in your trading account using the MST share code. With the price at R15.15 and recent change at 0, execution will depend on market demand and available buyers.

How to Buy Mustek Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into the account.

Buy Mustek Ltd. shares using the MST share code.

Mustek Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Mustek Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R15.15 and BUY only on confirmed strength above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.