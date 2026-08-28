Monster Beverage Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Monster Beverage Corp's performance charts and historical graph data showcase significant long-term growth, bolstering an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars holds at $46.7 per share. Whether scouting for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can consider the acquisition cost alongside any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For newcomers wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol MNST, an online trading account opened with a licensed brokerage will guide you through the full trading lifecycle effortlessly.

Monster Beverage Corp Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $46.7 Previous Close $46.7 Day's Range $46.44 – $47.07 Opening Price $46.99 Volume 7,217,454 shares Daily Change -1.11 (-2.32%) 52-Week High $100.34 52-Week Low $45.05

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Monster Beverage Corp Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $46.7 — reflecting a daily change of -1.11 (-2.32%). Day's Range $46.44 – $47.07 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $45.05 – $100.34 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 7,217,454 against 6,487,994 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum -2.32% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Monster Beverage Corp Limited Forecast Insights

Today, Monster Beverage Corp's shares have experienced a -2.32% movement amidst tight intraday trading, reflecting pressure just above its 52-week low of $45.05. As shares linger near this critical support level, investors should consider the bearish outlook heightened by recent volume spikes, indicating potential sell-off risks.

FAQ on Monster Beverage Corp Shares

Q1: What are Monster Beverage Corp shares?

Answer: Monster Beverage Corp shares represent ownership in a leading global energy drink company, traded under the ticker MNST on NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Monster Beverage Corp shares?

Answer: Open a trading account with a US brokerage like Fidelity and purchase shares via ticker symbol MNST, available in online trading platforms.

Q3: What affects the price of Monster Beverage Corp shares?

Answer: Share prices are influenced by company performance, market demand, economic conditions, and trading activity as shown by a current volume of 7,217,454 shares.

Q4: Does Monster Beverage Corp pay dividends?

Answer: Monster Beverage Corp does not typically pay regular dividends. Check company filings or your brokerage for current dividend policies.

Q5: How can I track my Monster Beverage Corp shares and dividends?

Answer: Use brokerage platforms to get real-time quotes, examine dividend payouts, and analyze price movements around $46.7.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Monster Beverage Corp share price?

Answer: Key influences include current trading at $46.7, -2.32% daily change, and volume shifts suggesting volatile market conditions.

Q7: Is Monster Beverage Corp a good share to buy?

Answer: Evaluating the current price within a 52-week range and volume trends are necessary for assessing buying opportunities. Expert consensus should guide decisions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Monster Beverage Corp shares today?

Answer: Consider the negative momentum at -2.32% and proximity to the support level before deciding. Individual risk tolerance is critical here.

Q9: How much does one Monster Beverage Corp share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $46.7.

Q10: How to sell Monster Beverage Corp shares?

Answer: Selling involves placing a sell order through your brokerage, ensuring you determine the target price or market timing aligning with trading goals.

How to Buy Monster Beverage Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker MNST, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Monster Beverage Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given Monster Beverage Corp's current performance, investors should SELL the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $45.05 and $100.34. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.