Mondelez International Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Mondelez International Inc performance charts and historical graph data indicate a stable growth trajectory, aligning with a positive consensus prediction and price forecast. The price today in dollars is positioned at $62.43 per share. Investors looking for sale opportunities should consider buy or sell decisions while assessing acquisition cost against potential dividend or preferred shares payout. For those questioning how to buy, leveraging the ticker symbol MDLZ with an online trading account facilitates seamless trading.

Mondelez International Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $62.43 Previous Close $62.43 Day's Range $62.12 – $63.09 Opening Price $62.26 Volume 5417658 shares Daily Change -0.58 (-0.92%) 52-Week High $66.65 52-Week Low $51.2

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Mondelez International Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $62.43 — reflecting a daily change of -0.58 (-0.92%). Day's Range $62.12 – $63.09 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $51.2 – $66.65 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5417658 against 8369606 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.92% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Mondelez International Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With a daily move of -0.92%, Mondelez International Inc's shares are trading at $62.43, closer to the 52-week high of $66.65 than the low of $51.2. Though there's negative short-term momentum, consolidation within the current range could suggest readiness for a bullish support test near $62.

FAQ on Mondelez International Inc Shares

Q1: What are Mondelez International Inc shares?

Answer: Mondelez International Inc shares represent equity ownership in the company, traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker MDLZ. Shareholders are partial owners of the company.

Q2: How can I buy Mondelez International Inc shares?

Answer: You can purchase Mondelez International Inc shares through a licensed brokerage. Search for ticker MDLZ, place a buy order, and execute trades using your online trading account.

Q3: What affects the price of Mondelez International Inc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market conditions, trading volume, company performance, economic factors, and investor sentiment, as reflected in today's price of $62.43.

Q4: Does Mondelez International Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Mondelez International Inc does pay dividends, though specifics vary. Check brokerage reports or company filings for detailed dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Mondelez International Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Use your brokerage account's dashboard to view your Mondelez International Inc shares. For dividend history, refer to the brokerage's transaction history or the company's announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Mondelez International Inc share price?

Answer: Today's price of $62.43 reflects market trends and trading volume, with a daily change of -0.58 (-0.92%).

Q7: Is Mondelez International Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: The decision to buy depends on personal investment goals and market analysis. Current technical levels and historical performance offer context but consult a financial advisor for personalized advice.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Mondelez International Inc shares today?

Answer: Current trading data provides insights but not definitive buying advice. Consider financial goals, today's price of $62.43, and overall market conditions.

Q9: How much does one Mondelez International Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $62.43.

Q10: How to sell Mondelez International Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, access your brokerage account, locate your Mondelez International Inc shares, and execute a sell order at your preferred price or market value.

How to Buy Mondelez International Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker MDLZ, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Mondelez International Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Mondelez International Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move below the key technical level near $51.2 and be cautious if nearing $66.65. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.