MetaTrader4 Indicators

What is Forex Trading? According to research in South Africa, Foreign exchange trading, or Forex trading is a network that consists of both buyers and sellers who can transfer any currency between each other at a price upon which they agreed. Even the simplest as traveling aboard means having made a Forex transaction. There are various reasons to trade Forex, some trade it for practical purposes while others trade it to earn a profit. Due to the currency which is converted on a daily basis, price movements of some currencies are significantly volatile. Depending on the type of strategies that some traders use, traders can take advantage of these volatile conditions as it brings them great profit, but there are also increase risks due to this volatility. Forex Trading does not occur on exchanges, but it takes place directly between two parties in a market known as over-the-counter, or OTC. A global network of banks run the Forex market and it is spread across these four major trading centres:
- London
- New York
- Sydney, and Tokyo
- The Spot Forex Market – where a currency pair can be physically exchanged at the exact point that the trade is settled (“on the spot”) and if not at the exact point, it can be exchanged withing a short period of time.
- Forward Forex Market – The sale or purchase of a currency pertains to a contract of agreement, the currency is then sold or bought at a specified price and it will be settled either on a set date in the future or in a range of future dates.
- Future Forex Market – A given currency is either sold or bought via a contract and at a set amount on a certain date in the future. These contracts are legally binding when agreed upon, unlike with Forward Forex.
- Central banks – who control supply. They may announce measures at any given time which will affect their currency’s prices significantly.
- News Reports – Investment is particularly encouraged in a specific region when positive news is reported on it, resulting in an increase in demand for the currency.
- Market Sentiment – Reactions to the news also play a significant role in driving currency prices. Traders trade according to the price direction in which a currency is heading, either increasing or decreasing demand.
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- Main Centres along with currencies – when looking purely at transaction volume, 60% of Forex trading activity is focused in London, New York, and Tokyo with some of the major currencies traded in these centres being USD, EUR, JPY, and GBP.
- Size and Products which are traded in the Forex Market – The Forex market’s daily global turnover is estimated to be over $3 trillion which results in it being the largest financial market in the world.
- Dramatic Growth of the Forex Market due to the floating of exchange rates since the 1979.
- The driving forces behind the growth in Forex trading activity in recent years can be attributed to volatility, globalization, risk awareness, international investment, improved communication, more advanced computing, and more.
- Liquidity which provides traders with execution costs that are lower in addition to tighter bid/ask spreads, with lower costs there are more traders who will trade Forex as opposed to other instruments.
- Diversity pertaining to trading instruments – serious traders can choose to trade contracts such as spot trades, futures, forwards, swaps, CFDs, ETFs, options and more.
- Trading of Forex can occur 24 hours a day and 5 days a week.
- High liquidity which means that with large volumes of money movement in and out of currencies, the spreads are relatively low.
- Transaction costs are relatively low (depending on the broker).
- Forex is a leveraged product, but caution should be taken as with higher leverage comes the possibility of great gains, but also great losses.
- Rising and falling prices present potential for profit by either going long and buying when a currency pair’s value increases or going short and selling the currency pair should it become apparent that it may decrease in value.
- Low latency and higher execution speeds
- Highly and easily customizable
- Web, desktop, and mobile trading is supported and transitioning between them is hassle-free and seamless
- Variety of charts and indicators
- High level of security and reliability, and more
- MACD
- Bollinger Bands
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Relative Strength Index
- Money Flow Index
- On Balance Volume
- Accumulation/Distribution Line, and several more
Which MetaTrader4 Indicators should Forex Traders master?Although MetaTrader 4 offers a vast number of technical indicators, and there is no single indicator that will guarantee success, there are technical indicators that Forex Traders have to familiarize themselves with and work to master.
MACDOr the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence is used by traders as to indicate any changes that occur in the strength momentum along with the direction of the current market. MACD can be used when traders try to spot certain high probability trading setups and it has proved to be an effective indicator when used in trading markets subjected to wide-swinging. The MACD can either be used in crossovers, overbought/oversold conditions as well as divergencies.
Bollinger BandsThis indicator forms part of the volatility channel, which is another method used by traders to identify a certain trend. The start of a trend is identified should a price go beyond a moving average with an additional amount. Invented by John Bollinger in 1990, it is still one of the best indicators used by Forex traders amidst other volatility channel methods that are available for. The two parameters on which the Bollinger band is based includes the number of days for the moving average along with the number of standard deviations that the trader would like the band to be placed away from the moving average.
Stochastic OscillatorCreated by George Lane in the late 1990’s, this indicator remains one of the most popular indicators that is being used today. This indicator is used to determine both overbought and oversold conditions that are present in the market. This tells traders whether there is too much being bough and therefore prices could be due for correction where in the case of overselling, the indicator shows the possibility of too many selloffs on a particular currency with the possibility of a due rebound.
Relative Strength Index or RSIThis indicator is classified, amidst others, as a leading indicator and effectively so as it is like the Stochastic Oscillator in providing clues and indications on overbought and oversold conditions in addition to divergences. The overbought and oversold areas are indicated by the RSI line (which consists of only one line) which enters both an upper and lower area on the indicator. Should it occur that the RSI enters the upper level above a reading of 70, there is an overbought signal. Should the RSI line enter the lower area below a reading of 30, the trader will be provided with an oversold signal. In the case of divergence, the RSI line may diverse with the tops and bottoms of the price resulting in bullish and bearish divergences. Potential upward moves are forecasted by bullish divergences, while bearish divergences indicate the opposite.
Money Flow IndexThe Money Flow Index, or MFI, is classified as a momentum indicator. It uses a financial instrument’s price along with volume to allow for it to predict the reliability on which the current trend is based. The MFI often adds trading volume to the RSI and therefore it is often known as a volume-weighted RSI.
On Balance VolumeAlso referred to as OBV, the On Balance Volume is applied with the purpose of gauging both the positive as well as the negative flow of volume in a specific security along with the relation to its price over time. This indicator can be used by traders as a simple method through which a cumulative total of volume can be kept either by adding or subtracting the volume of each period, depending on the movement of the price.
Accumulation/Distribution LineIn addition to aforementioned indicators that are commonly used by Forex traders who utilize MetaTrader 4 as their trading platform, this indicator uniquely resembles the OBV indicator, with a significant distinction between them. Where the OBV solely considers the closing price of the security for a certain period, this particular indicator also takes the trading range for the period into consideration and thus it provides the flow of money in a more accurate illustration.
Conclusion and Writer’s OpinionAt a glance, technical indicators may make little to no sense to beginner traders, where advanced traders are using them in various ways, either stand-alone or in conjunction with other indicators to create complex trading strategies. With changing markets, strategies, and the indicators that traders use will also change as they may be forced to adapt, and often even abandon their strategies. MetaTrader 4 makes provision for a wide variety of technical indicators that can be used in a variety of ways. Traders also have the option of downloading or purchasing more indicators from the MetaTrader 4 Market, so there is a vast array of possibilities and opportunities presented to traders. Traders can test their strategies easily in a risk free environment by making use of the MetaTrader 4 demo account, or a demo account provided by a broker. Beginner traders can utilise this in the same way to practice strategies and test out different indicators. MetaTrader 4 provides traders with the opportunity to trade in a way that completely fulfils their needs and can fulfil, and even exceed, the demands of the neediest traders, according to research in South Africa
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