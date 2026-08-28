Medtronic plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Medtronic plc price forecast commentary is leaning cautious after today’s softer trading, with charts and the historical graph pointing to modest short-term growth pressure rather than a clean breakout. The price today in dollars is $89.97, and the buy or sell question is best weighed against the dividend backdrop, preferred shares considerations, and payout expectations. For investors asking how to buy the ticker symbol MDT, the cost of entry is straightforward online through a trading account, and the latest data suggests traders should watch the graph closely before acting on any for sale opportunity in trading.

Medtronic plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Medtronic plc (MDT) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $89.97 Previous Close $89.97 Day's Range $89.96 – $91.61 Opening Price $91.5 Volume 7740830 shares Daily Change -2.05 (-2.23%) 52-Week High $106.33 52-Week Low $73.31 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Medtronic plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $89.97, reflecting a daily change of -2.05 (-2.23%). Day's Range $89.96 – $91.61, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $73.31 – $106.33, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 7740830 against 8353156, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -2.23%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Medtronic plc Limited Forecast Insights

Medtronic plc is trading near the middle-lower part of its 52-week band, which keeps the near-term setup cautious. The -2.23% move today, combined with volume below the 90-day average, suggests sellers still have some control. A sustained move above the day’s high would improve the tone, while a slide back toward the yearly low would weaken it further. For now, traders may prefer patience over aggressive buying until the price action confirms direction.

FAQ on Medtronic plc Shares

Q1: What are Medtronic plc shares?

Answer: Medtronic plc shares are equity in the company traded on the NYSE under ticker MDT. Today’s price per share is $89.97, and the stock has moved -2.23% from the prior close of $89.97 on volume of 7,740,830 shares.

Q2: How can I buy Medtronic plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Medtronic plc shares through a US brokerage trading account by searching the ticker MDT on the NYSE. With the current price per share at $89.97, investors can place a market or limit order depending on how they want to trade.

Q3: What affects the price of Medtronic plc shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by trading volume, demand, and how the market reacts to the day’s range of $89.96 to $91.61. It also sits within a broader 52-week band from $73.31 to $106.33, which helps frame momentum.

Q4: Does Medtronic plc pay dividends?

Answer: Medtronic plc is commonly watched by income investors, but this live data feed does not include a dividend amount or payout rate. If you want current dividend details, check the company’s filings or your brokerage research tools before you buy or trade.

Q5: How can I track my Medtronic plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track MDT holdings inside your online trading account or brokerage dashboard, where today’s price, volume, and performance are usually updated in real time. For dividends, use the company’s investor relations page or your broker’s records to confirm payout history.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Medtronic plc share price?

Answer: Today’s decline of -2.05 points, or -2.23%, is the clearest factor in the live tape. Volume of 7,740,830 versus a 90-day average of 8,353,156 suggests softer participation, while the price remains well above the 52-week low.

Q7: Is Medtronic plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Based only on today’s data, Medtronic plc looks more like a hold-and-watch name than an immediate buy. The price per share is $89.97, below the session opening level of $91.5, and momentum is negative, though it remains above the 52-week low.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Medtronic plc shares today?

Answer: The live setup does not strongly favor chasing the stock today. MDT is trading at $89.97 after a -2.23% move, with volume below average and the intraday range still tight. Conservative traders may wait for stronger confirmation before they buy.

Q9: How much does one Medtronic plc share cost?

Answer: One Medtronic plc share costs $89.97 today on the NYSE. That price is unchanged versus the previous close, but the stock is still down 2.05 points, so short-term traders are seeing weaker momentum into the current session.

Q10: How to sell Medtronic plc shares?

Answer: To sell MDT shares, log in to your brokerage trading account, enter the ticker symbol, choose the number of shares for sale, and submit a market or limit order. The current price per share is $89.97, so execution will depend on live market liquidity.

How to Buy Medtronic plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, ETRADE, or Robinhood. Verify the account by email or phone number, then set up 2FA and complete KYC identity verification.

Next, get familiar with the trading dashboard, deposit funds through ACH transfer, debit card, or wire, and search for the ticker MDT. From there, you can place a market or limit order to buy and trade the shares you want for your portfolio.

Medtronic plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Medtronic plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $73.31 and $106.33. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.