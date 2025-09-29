Yi (Christine) He has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 29 July 2026. Ms He will remain on the Board and will continue to serve the Company as a Non-Executive Director from that date. The Board has appointed the Chairman, Mr Jianheng (Albert) Deng, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, with effect from 29 July 2026, pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights • Health and safety performance improvement across the group remains a top priority, with the Company having operated with zero lost time injury for this quarter, This is huge improvement on our safety performance. The Makhado steelmaking hard coking coal Project had no LTIs for the quarter with plant commissioning and new employees onboarding that commenced with no any incidents at Makhado Colliery whilst Uitkomst Colliery had no LTIs for the quarter; • Available cash and facilities was USD2.9 million at the period end (FY2026 Q3: USD5.4 million; •Kinetic Development Group Ltd. made payments amounting to USD6.029 million for the purchase of MC Mining shares, as part of the share subscription agreement, during the quarter. The USD6.029 million payment relates to the final Second Closing as per the Share Subscription Agreement. KDG has a 51% shareholding of MC Mining after the USD6.029 million that was paid in April 2026; •MC Mining has entered into binding agreements with each of Kinetic Development Group Ltd. (KDG), the Company's controlling shareholder, and Eagle Canyon International Group Holding (Hong Kong) Ltd. (Eagle Canyon), a significant minority shareholder of the Company, pursuant to which KDG and Eagle Canyon have agreed to subscribe for one or more unsecured convertible promissory notes to be issued by the Company for principal amounts of USD6 136 000 and USD3 800 000 respectively, representing a principal amount of USD9 936 000 in aggregate; •During the quarter, MC Mining drew down USD1.9 million under the unsecured convertible promissory note facility provided by Eagle Canyon; •During the quarter, MC Mining drew down USD3.89 million under the unsecured convertible promissory note facility provided by KDG; • Appointment of Mei Zhang as Non-Executive Director; •Appointment of Guo Xin as Non-Executive Director; •Resignation of Blagojce (Bill) Pavlovski as Non-Executive Director; •Appointment of Jianheng (Albert) Deng as a Chairman of MC Mining; and •Mathews Senosi stepped down as Interim Chairman but will continue to serve on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

MC Mining Ltd. announced that, on 12 August 2026, the Company entered into a loan agreement and a share subscription agreement with its controlling shareholder, Kinetic Development Group Ltd., pursuant to which KDG will provide the Company with capital support of up to USD16 000 000 in aggregate.

MC Mining Ltd. referred to its announcement released on the market announcements platform on 13 August 2026, regarding the Loan Agreement and Share Subscription Agreement entered into with Kinetic Development Group Ltd. The Company advised that the announcement contained an error regarding the date on which the Loan Agreement and the Share Subscription Agreement were entered into. The announcement stated that these agreements were entered into 'on 12 August 2026'. This is incorrect. The Loan Agreement and the Share Subscription Agreement were in fact entered into on 13 August 2026.

MC Mining Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: MC Mining Ltd. price forecast remains tightly tied to near-term charts and the latest graph readings, with the price today in rands at R2.30 on the JSE. The share’s data points to a cautious buy or sell debate rather than a clear trend, while the share code MCZ keeps it easy to follow online. There is no dividend payout indicated, and preference shares are not part of the current mix, so investors weighing cost, growth, and prediction scenarios should focus on how to buy or trade through a properly funded trading account. With the stock for sale in the market today, the live data suggests watching the trading tape before making a purchase decision.

MC Mining Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:20:46 Share Name & Ticker MC Mining Ltd. (MCZ) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Coal Current Price R2.30 Market Capitalization R952.23m P/E Ratio -8.03 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 490 Recent Price Change 0

MC Mining Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R2.30, flat on the session at 0 versus the previous close Market Cap R952.23m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio -8.03, suggesting potential undervaluation is harder to assess because earnings are negative Dividend Yield –, not currently attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, with thin live volume and a unchanged daily move

MC Mining Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks neutral to cautious. With price unchanged at R2.30 and volume light at 490 shares, there is no confirmed breakout signal in the live tape. A sustained move above recent resistance would improve sentiment, while slipping below current support could pressure the share further.

FAQ on MC Mining Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are MC Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: MC Mining Ltd. shares are ordinary shares traded on the JSE under MCZ. They currently trade at R2.30, giving investors exposure to a small-cap basic materials company with a market capitalization of R952.23m and negative earnings metrics.

Q2: How can I buy MC Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy MC Mining Ltd. shares, open a trading account with a JSE-approved broker, complete verification, and place a purchase order using the share code MCZ. Today’s price per share is R2.30, so your order will depend on the live market and available volume.

Q3: What affects the price of MC Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of MC Mining Ltd. shares is mainly affected by market sentiment, liquidity, company earnings, and sector conditions. With a current price of R2.30, a market cap of R952.23m, and volume of 490, the share can react quickly to modest trading interest.

Q4: Does MC Mining Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data, MC Mining Ltd. does not show a dividend yield, marked as –. That means there is no visible dividend payout in the current snapshot, so investors are mainly looking at price movement rather than income from this share today.

Q5: How can I track my MC Mining Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track MC Mining Ltd. shares and any future dividends through your trading account and the JSE market data feed. The current share code is MCZ, the price per share is R2.30, and the dividend field is –, so income tracking is limited at present.

Q6: What factors are affecting the MC Mining Ltd. share price?

Answer: The MC Mining Ltd. share price appears to be influenced by its small-cap status, negative P/E of -8.03, and low trading volume of 490. With the price unchanged at R2.30 today, liquidity and sentiment likely matter more than broad price momentum right now.

Q7: Is MC Mining Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: MC Mining Ltd. may suit investors who can tolerate higher risk, but the live data is mixed. The share trades at R2.30 with no dividend yield and a negative P/E, so any buy decision should be based on a clear risk plan and market patience.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy MC Mining Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying MC Mining Ltd. shares today depends on your strategy and risk appetite. At R2.30 per share, with volume at 490 and no price change on the session, the data shows a quiet market rather than a strong entry signal for active traders.

Q9: How much does one MC Mining Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One MC Mining Ltd. share costs R2.30 today on the JSE. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the live market cap of R952.23m suggests a small-cap name with limited liquidity and modest daily trading interest.

Q10: How to sell MC Mining Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell MC Mining Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, choose MCZ, and place a sell order at the desired price per share. With volume at 490 and the current price at R2.30, execution may depend on buyers in the market.

How to Buy MC Mining Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-access platform.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for MCZ.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order or buy instruction at your chosen price per share.

Monitor the trade and update your position as market conditions change.

MC Mining Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given MC Mining Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R2.30 and improve on volume confirmation. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.