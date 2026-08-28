Marriott International Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Marriott International Inc's performance charts and historical graph data reflect significant long-term growth, supporting a positive consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars stands at $353.87 per share. Investors considering buy or sell opportunities should evaluate the acquisition cost against any potential preferred shares payout or ordinary dividend. For those wondering how to buy using the ticker symbol MAR, setting up an online trading account with a reputable brokerage enables hassle-free trading.

Marriott International Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Marriott International Inc (MAR) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $353.87 Previous Close $353.87 Day's Range $353.77 – $357.93 Opening Price $354.59 Volume 1238654 shares Daily Change -4.8 (-1.34%) 52-Week High $410.98 52-Week Low $256.76

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Marriott International Inc Key Highlights

Highlight Details Current Price $353.87 — reflecting a daily change of -4.8 (-1.34%). Day's Range $353.77 – $357.93 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $256.76 – $410.98 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1238654 against 1549880 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.34% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Marriott International Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With a daily movement of -1.34% and a price positioned between the 52-week low of $256.76 and high of $410.98, the shares show a cautious bearish outlook. This movement might reflect investor sentiment on market volatilities or specific sector influences. Close monitoring is recommended for any shift toward support levels.

FAQ on Marriott International Inc Shares

Q1: What are Marriott International Inc shares?

Answer: Marriott International Inc shares represent ownership in the global hotel and lodging company, trading under the ticker symbol MAR on the NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Marriott International Inc shares?

Answer: Investors can purchase Marriott International Inc shares by opening an account with a brokerage, searching the ticker MAR, and executing a buy order based on the current price per share of $353.87.

Q3: What affects the price of Marriott International Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Marriott International Inc shares is influenced by market dynamics, sector trends, and investor sentiment, as reflected in live data points like daily changes and trading volumes.

Q4: Does Marriott International Inc pay dividends?

Answer: While specific dividend amounts aren't detailed here, Marriott International Inc typically has dividend payouts. Investors should refer to brokerage data or company filings for precise information.

Q5: How can I track my Marriott International Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can track their shares and dividends by accessing their brokerage account, which provides real-time data on price movements, payouts, and transaction history.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Marriott International Inc share price?

Answer: Factors influencing the share price include market trends, economic data, and company performance indicators, as reflected in daily trading volume and current price changes.

Q7: Is Marriott International Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Marriott International Inc shares are a good buy depends on investors' strategic goals. The current negative momentum might concern some, while others see value in its historical growth trajectory.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Marriott International Inc shares today?

Answer: Buying today should consider the current price of $353.87, market conditions, and individual investment strategies. Expert guidance might involve further analysis of support and resistance levels.

Q9: How much does one Marriott International Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $353.87.

Q10: How to sell Marriott International Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Marriott International Inc shares, log into your brokerage account, find the shares under the ticker MAR, and place a sell order at the desired price.

How to Buy Marriott International Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker MAR, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Marriott International Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Marriott International Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move below the key technical levels near $256.76 and $410.98. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.