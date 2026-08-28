Lululemon Athletica Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Lululemon Athletica Inc's performance is reflected in its charts and historical graph data, indicating robust long-term growth. The optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast are well-supported by this data. The ordinary price today in dollars is set at $115 per share. As investors consider buy or sell opportunities, the acquisition cost is balanced against the potential dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For those curious about how to buy using the ticker symbol LULU, a straightforward process involves setting up an online trading account through a reputable brokerage. This enables smooth management of the entire trading journey, from purchase to sale.

Lululemon Athletica Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $115 Previous Close $115 Day's Range $114.9 – $118.5 Opening Price $116.43 Volume 2885520 shares Daily Change -1.35 (-1.16%) 52-Week High $225.98 52-Week Low $104.44 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Lululemon Athletica Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $115 — reflecting a daily change of -1.35 (-1.16%). Day's Range $114.9 – $118.5 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $104.44 – $225.98 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2885520 against 3344451 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.16% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Lululemon Athletica Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Today’s bearish movement of -1.16% in Lululemon Athletica Inc shares indicates potential pressures as $115 sits close to the 52-week low of $104.44. A downward trend could manifest further if momentum sustains, but watching for any reversal signals or news catalysts is wise.

FAQ on Lululemon Athletica Inc Shares

Q1: What are Lululemon Athletica Inc shares?

Answer: Lululemon Athletica Inc shares represent ownership in a leading lifestyle-inspired athletic apparel company traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol LULU.

Q2: How can I buy Lululemon Athletica Inc shares?

Answer: You can purchase Lululemon Athletica Inc shares by setting up an online trading account with a brokerage, searching for the ticker LULU, and placing a market or limit order.

Q3: What affects the price of Lululemon Athletica Inc shares?

Answer: The price of Lululemon Athletica Inc shares is influenced by macroeconomic factors, company performance, investor sentiment, and broader market trends.

Q4: Does Lululemon Athletica Inc pay dividends?

Answer: While immediate details on dividends are not provided, investors should refer to the company's financial reports or contact a brokerage for the most up-to-date dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Lululemon Athletica Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Tracking shares and dividends can be done through your brokerage platform’s dashboard, where real-time data and historical performance of Lululemon Athletica Inc are easily accessible.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Lululemon Athletica Inc share price?

Answer: Current share price factors include the day's trading volume, market trends, and overall economic environment, as well as Lululemon's specific strategic initiatives and earnings reports.

Q7: Is Lululemon Athletica Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether it's a good buy depends on individual strategies, risk tolerance, and market conditions. Reviewing Lululemon Athletica Inc’s performance relative to industry benchmarks is advisable.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Lululemon Athletica Inc shares today?

Answer: Consider today's price at $115, alongside market analyses and future growth potential, when deciding whether to buy Lululemon Athletica Inc shares.

Q9: How much does one Lululemon Athletica Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $115.

Q10: How to sell Lululemon Athletica Inc shares?

Answer: To sell shares, log into your brokerage account, locate LULU under your holdings, and place a sell order specifying the amount and sell price.

How to Buy Lululemon Athletica Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker LULU, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Lululemon Athletica Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Lululemon Athletica Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices hover near the key technical levels of $104.44 and remain cautious as prices approach $225.98. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.