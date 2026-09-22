low margin futures brokers

  Futures or futures contracts will allow traders to lock in a price of the underlying asset or commodity. Futures contracts have expiration dates and set prices that are known up front. Futures are identified by their expiration month. The term futures tends to represent the overall market, and there are many types of futures contracts available for trading. These future contracts include:  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Best low margin futures brokers for beginners
  • top low margin futures trading platforms
  • The Lowest margin requirement for futures brokers
  • Best brokers for low futures trading margins
  • Low margin futures brokers for day trading
  • Cheapest margin futures trading accounts

   

6 Best Low Margin Futures Brokers

BrokerMargin Requirements📝Sign upPlatformsKey Advantage
⚡XMLow margin across major futures contracts👉Open AccountMT4, MT5Ultra-tight spreads with fast execution
🛡️easyMarketsFixed competitive margins👉Open AccountMT4, MT5, easyMarkets Web/AppRisk-management tools like dealCancellation
📉FP MarketsHighly competitive low margins👉Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTraderECN-style pricing with deep liquidity
🚀PepperstoneAmong the lowest futures margins👉Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingViewUltra-low latency for high-speed strategies
🌍eToroCompetitive CFD futures-style margin👉Open AccounteToro PlatformSocial and copy-trading features
📊AvaTradeLow margin on index & commodity futures👉Open AccountMT4, MT5, AvaTradeGOStrong risk controls + wide CFD futures range
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

6 Best Low Margin Futures Brokers

  1. ☑️XM - Offers low-margin futures with fast execution.
  2. ☑️easyMarkets - Provides transparent,low-margin futures.
  3. ☑️FP Markets - Delivers ultra-low margin futures.
  4. ☑️Pepperstone - Offers low-margin futures trading.
  5. ☑️eToro - Gives low-margin futures access.
  6. ☑️AvaTrade - Provides low-margin futures with stable pricing.

 

1. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM operates with clients from over 196 countries and offers support in 30 languages. The main branch is located in Cyprus, and the company is regulated by CySEC. 1.5 Million Traders and investors have chosen XM as their Forex Broker, largely accredited to their wide range of trading products on offer. Four main account types are on offer – Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low Account, and Shares Accounts. Traders can select the base currency of their preference from a large selection on offer, including South African Rand (ZAR), Singapore Dollar (SGD), and other global currencies.   XM Low Margin Futures Brokers

 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very low minimum deposit (from ~$5) accessible for small traders.For some accounts, spreads/fees are higher standard accounts (vs Ultra-Low) can be less competitive.
Wide range of instruments (forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, stocks) and many account types.Less competitive or limited cryptocurrency offering compared to some brokers.
Supports popular trading platforms (MT4 & MT5), good for technical traders and automated systems.MetaTrader platforms can be less beginner-friendly; interface may feel outdated for some newbies.
 

2. EasyMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  EasyMarkets is regulated by CSEC (Cyprus) and ASIC (Australia) respectively. Standard, Premium, VIP, and SuperVIP accounts are available; their minimum opening deposits are $100, $1 000, $2 500, $50 000, respectively. A demo account is also on offer.  The available trading platforms on offer are the ever-popular MT4 and the EasyMarkets web platform. Customer Support is available 24/5 via various chat channels, email, phone, and web forms.

  EasyMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers fixed spreadsSpreads can be higher than top “raw spread / ECN” brokers
Risk-management toolsLess advanced tools and fewer overall instruments compared to some competitors
Accessible for beginnersNo ECN/raw spread account option
 

3. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  FP Markets was established in 2005 and serves over 12,000 clients across the globe.  FP Markets connects traders to the market through electronic bridges and DMA pricing models. FP Markets offers traders access to trade 13,000+ products ranging from ForexIndices, Commodities, Metals, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies, and Equity CFDs. Traders can choose between the MT4, MT5, and IRESS platforms as well as MAM and PAMM account possibilities for money managers.

  FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulated by reputable authorities (ASIC, CySEC among others)Not regulated by FCA
Offers “raw/ECN-style” pricing and competitive spreads (raw accounts)Minimum deposit requirement ($100) may be high for absolute beginners.
Supports advanced features: hedging, scalping, EA/robot trading, copy trading, multiple platforms (MT4/MT5/cTrader etc.)No ECN/raw spread account option
 

4. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Pepperstone was founded in 2010 and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), as well as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Pepperstone offers traders a variety of trading accounts to choose from, including Razor, Standard, and Swap-Free. All three FX trading platforms come with a free demo account, which will allow traders to test out the forex broker and platform for up to 30 days. A range of options for depositing funds are available, including: Bank wire transfer, MasterCard, Visa credit card, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and QIWI.

  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very tight spreads — Razor account offers spreads from 0.0 on major pairs.Commission structure (for Razor/ECN account) may be more complex than standard-spread brokers
Excellent execution speed (~30 ms) — ideal for scalping, day trading.Demo accounts have limited duration
Broad platform support: MT4, MT5, TradingView, cTrader,Copy trading features via cTrader not supported (though there is copy-trade app)
 

5. eToro

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC
Start Trading Read Review
  eToro is a leading social trading platform designed for trading major financial markets, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro is well-regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and ASIC. eToro only offers one account type with over 1,083 different instruments to trade, including over 47 currency pairs. The minimum deposit for said account will differ by country.  eToro offers traders a proprietary trading platform that allows both individual and social trading. eToro supports a wide range of languages, including English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian, via phone and support ticket.

  eToro Low Margin Futures Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulated in many jurisdictions and widely used, with large user base.Withdrawal fees, inactivity fees, and currency conversion fees
Offers social features copy trading, “CopyPortfolios” good for beginners or those who prefer passive/social trading.Limited platform choice you are constrained to eToro’s own platform
Access to large range of assets: forex, CFDs, stocks, ETFs, cryptoHigher non-trading fees + less flexible account types (only retail or professional)
 

6. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  AvaTrade is an online broker that was founded in 2006, offering Forex trading, CFDs trading, Spread Betting trading, and Social Trading. Regulated by: Central Bank of Ireland, Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), Financial Services Authority (FSA), Financial Stability Board (FSB), British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI) Across all markets, MetaTrader 4 gives traders access to over 250 assets, 30 advanced charting tools, trading history, and other useful information.  Customer support is available by email, phone, or live chat.   AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Broad range of instrumentsSpreads (and fees) slightly higher than ultra-low spread brokers; thus not always cheapest for high-frequency trading.
Multiple platforms availableLacks a “raw-spread/ECN” account (so you get spread-based pricing), which may disadvantage scalpers seeking minimal transaction cost.
Good for beginners: strong educational resources (webinars, tutorials), demo account, social trading via copy-trade platforms.Inactivity fees after periods of non-trading; also some users report that platforms or user-interface may feel outdated or limited
 

Conclusion

Each online broker will require a different minimum deposit from investors in order for futures contracts to be traded. The best way to choose a Futures Broker is to research all the options on offer before making a final choice or investment.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What makes a futures broker “low margin”?

A low-margin futures broker requires traders to deposit a smaller percentage of the contract value to open positions. This allows more efficient capital usage, better leverage, and easier access for beginners who want to participate in futures without heavy upfront costs.

 

Are low-margin futures brokers suitable for beginners?

Yes, low-margin brokers can be suitable for beginners because they reduce the financial barrier to entry. However, traders must manage risk carefully because lower margins increase leverage, which can amplify both profits and losses. Education and risk controls remain essential for new traders.

 

Which platforms support low-margin futures trading?

Popular platforms include MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, cTrader, and proprietary web platforms used by brokers like eToro and AvaTrade. These platforms support futures-style instruments, margin monitoring, charting tools, and automated strategies to help traders manage leveraged positions effectively.

 

Are low-margin futures brokers regulated?

Reputable low-margin futures brokers operate under strong regulators like ASIC, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, and DFSA. Regulation ensures fair pricing, segregated accounts, and transparent margin policies. Before trading, always verify the broker’s licensing status on the official regulatory authority websites.

 

What risks come with low-margin futures trading?

Low-margin trading increases leverage, meaning profits and losses move faster. A small market shift can trigger margin calls or automatic position closure. Traders must use stop losses, manage exposure, and understand contract specifications to avoid high-risk situations when using high-leverage futures instruments.

 

How do margin calls work with futures brokers?

A margin call happens when your account equity drops below the broker’s maintenance margin level. The broker requests additional funds; if not added quickly, open positions may be reduced or closed automatically to prevent deeper losses exceeding deposited capital.

 

Do low-margin futures brokers offer risk-management features?

Many brokers provide negative balance protection, guaranteed stop-losses, margin alerts, and adjustable leverage settings. These tools help traders control downside risk, especially when trading highly leveraged futures contracts that may move rapidly during volatile market sessions or economic news events.

 

Is low-margin futures trading available on all asset classes?

Most brokers offer low-margin trading on popular futures-style CFDs, including commodities, indices, energy contracts, and sometimes crypto and currency futures. Availability depends on the broker, local regulations, and the specific trading platform’s instrument list.

 

Are fees higher for low-margin futures brokers?

Fees vary by broker. Some use tight spreads with commissions, while others offer commission-free pricing built into spreads. Low margins do not necessarily mean higher costs, but traders should compare spreads, financing fees, and contract specifications before choosing.

 

What should I look for when choosing a low-margin futures broker?

Look for regulation, platform quality, margin requirements, execution speed, available futures instruments, customer support, and risk protections. Ensure the broker offers transparent leverage rules, competitive fees, and reliable tools for monitoring margin levels and market exposure.

 

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