Futures or futures contracts will allow traders to lock in a price of the underlying asset or commodity. Futures contracts have expiration dates and set prices that are known up front. Futures are identified by their expiration month. The term futures tends to represent the overall market, and there are many types of futures contracts available for trading. These future contracts include:
- Best low margin futures brokers for beginners
- top low margin futures trading platforms
- The Lowest margin requirement for futures brokers
- Best brokers for low futures trading margins
- Low margin futures brokers for day trading
- Cheapest margin futures trading accounts
6 Best Low Margin Futures Brokers
|Broker
|Margin Requirements
|📝Sign up
|Platforms
|Key Advantage
|⚡XM
|Low margin across major futures contracts
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5
|Ultra-tight spreads with fast execution
|🛡️easyMarkets
|Fixed competitive margins
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, easyMarkets Web/App
|Risk-management tools like dealCancellation
|📉FP Markets
|Highly competitive low margins
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|ECN-style pricing with deep liquidity
|🚀Pepperstone
|Among the lowest futures margins
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
|Ultra-low latency for high-speed strategies
|🌍eToro
|Competitive CFD futures-style margin
|👉Open Account
|eToro Platform
|Social and copy-trading features
|📊AvaTrade
|Low margin on index & commodity futures
|👉Open Account
|MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO
|Strong risk controls + wide CFD futures range
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
6 Best Low Margin Futures Brokers
- ☑️XM - Offers low-margin futures with fast execution.
- ☑️easyMarkets - Provides transparent,low-margin futures.
- ☑️FP Markets - Delivers ultra-low margin futures.
- ☑️Pepperstone - Offers low-margin futures trading.
- ☑️eToro - Gives low-margin futures access.
- ☑️AvaTrade - Provides low-margin futures with stable pricing.
1. XM
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Very low minimum deposit (from ~$5) accessible for small traders.
|For some accounts, spreads/fees are higher standard accounts (vs Ultra-Low) can be less competitive.
|Wide range of instruments (forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, stocks) and many account types.
|Less competitive or limited cryptocurrency offering compared to some brokers.
|Supports popular trading platforms (MT4 & MT5), good for technical traders and automated systems.
|MetaTrader platforms can be less beginner-friendly; interface may feel outdated for some newbies.
2. EasyMarkets
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Offers fixed spreads
|Spreads can be higher than top “raw spread / ECN” brokers
|Risk-management tools
|Less advanced tools and fewer overall instruments compared to some competitors
|Accessible for beginners
|No ECN/raw spread account option
3. FP Markets
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Well-regulated by reputable authorities (ASIC, CySEC among others)
|Not regulated by FCA
|Offers “raw/ECN-style” pricing and competitive spreads (raw accounts)
|Minimum deposit requirement ($100) may be high for absolute beginners.
|Supports advanced features: hedging, scalping, EA/robot trading, copy trading, multiple platforms (MT4/MT5/cTrader etc.)
|No ECN/raw spread account option
4. Pepperstone
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Very tight spreads — Razor account offers spreads from 0.0 on major pairs.
|Commission structure (for Razor/ECN account) may be more complex than standard-spread brokers
|Excellent execution speed (~30 ms) — ideal for scalping, day trading.
|Demo accounts have limited duration
|Broad platform support: MT4, MT5, TradingView, cTrader,
|Copy trading features via cTrader not supported (though there is copy-trade app)
5. eToro
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Well-regulated in many jurisdictions and widely used, with large user base.
|Withdrawal fees, inactivity fees, and currency conversion fees
|Offers social features copy trading, “CopyPortfolios” good for beginners or those who prefer passive/social trading.
|Limited platform choice you are constrained to eToro’s own platform
|Access to large range of assets: forex, CFDs, stocks, ETFs, crypto
|Higher non-trading fees + less flexible account types (only retail or professional)
6. AvaTrade
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Broad range of instruments
|Spreads (and fees) slightly higher than ultra-low spread brokers; thus not always cheapest for high-frequency trading.
|Multiple platforms available
|Lacks a “raw-spread/ECN” account (so you get spread-based pricing), which may disadvantage scalpers seeking minimal transaction cost.
|Good for beginners: strong educational resources (webinars, tutorials), demo account, social trading via copy-trade platforms.
|Inactivity fees after periods of non-trading; also some users report that platforms or user-interface may feel outdated or limited
ConclusionEach online broker will require a different minimum deposit from investors in order for futures contracts to be traded. The best way to choose a Futures Broker is to research all the options on offer before making a final choice or investment.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes a futures broker “low margin”?
A low-margin futures broker requires traders to deposit a smaller percentage of the contract value to open positions. This allows more efficient capital usage, better leverage, and easier access for beginners who want to participate in futures without heavy upfront costs.
Are low-margin futures brokers suitable for beginners?
Yes, low-margin brokers can be suitable for beginners because they reduce the financial barrier to entry. However, traders must manage risk carefully because lower margins increase leverage, which can amplify both profits and losses. Education and risk controls remain essential for new traders.
Which platforms support low-margin futures trading?
Popular platforms include MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, cTrader, and proprietary web platforms used by brokers like eToro and AvaTrade. These platforms support futures-style instruments, margin monitoring, charting tools, and automated strategies to help traders manage leveraged positions effectively.
Are low-margin futures brokers regulated?
Reputable low-margin futures brokers operate under strong regulators like ASIC, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, and DFSA. Regulation ensures fair pricing, segregated accounts, and transparent margin policies. Before trading, always verify the broker’s licensing status on the official regulatory authority websites.
What risks come with low-margin futures trading?
Low-margin trading increases leverage, meaning profits and losses move faster. A small market shift can trigger margin calls or automatic position closure. Traders must use stop losses, manage exposure, and understand contract specifications to avoid high-risk situations when using high-leverage futures instruments.
How do margin calls work with futures brokers?
A margin call happens when your account equity drops below the broker’s maintenance margin level. The broker requests additional funds; if not added quickly, open positions may be reduced or closed automatically to prevent deeper losses exceeding deposited capital.
Do low-margin futures brokers offer risk-management features?
Many brokers provide negative balance protection, guaranteed stop-losses, margin alerts, and adjustable leverage settings. These tools help traders control downside risk, especially when trading highly leveraged futures contracts that may move rapidly during volatile market sessions or economic news events.
Is low-margin futures trading available on all asset classes?
Most brokers offer low-margin trading on popular futures-style CFDs, including commodities, indices, energy contracts, and sometimes crypto and currency futures. Availability depends on the broker, local regulations, and the specific trading platform’s instrument list.
Are fees higher for low-margin futures brokers?
Fees vary by broker. Some use tight spreads with commissions, while others offer commission-free pricing built into spreads. Low margins do not necessarily mean higher costs, but traders should compare spreads, financing fees, and contract specifications before choosing.
What should I look for when choosing a low-margin futures broker?
Look for regulation, platform quality, margin requirements, execution speed, available futures instruments, customer support, and risk protections. Ensure the broker offers transparent leverage rules, competitive fees, and reliable tools for monitoring margin levels and market exposure.
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