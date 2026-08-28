Lockheed Martin Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Lockheed Martin Corporation price forecast signals a steady setup as charts and historical graph data continue to show restrained growth, keeping the near-term prediction balanced rather than aggressive. The price today in dollars is $565.89, and that leaves the shares in a range where buy or sell decisions can be guided by cost discipline, the dividend profile, and even preferred shares comparison points. For investors looking for sale opportunities, the ticker symbol LMT remains easy to trade online, and a standard trading account is the practical route for how to buy, especially when reviewing data, graph trends, and payout expectations before any purchase.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $565.89 Previous Close $565.89 Day's Range $560.02 – $566.03 Opening Price $564.81 Volume 749289 shares Daily Change 0.27 (0.05%) 52-Week High $692 52-Week Low $437.25

Lockheed Martin Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $565.89, reflecting a daily change of 0.27 (0.05%). Day's Range $560.02 – $566.03, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $437.25 – $692, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 749289 against 1169689, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.05%, highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The live setup is neutral-to-firm. With the share price essentially flat at $565.89 and trading near the lower half of its 52-week span, the tape suggests consolidation rather than a decisive trend. A push above $566.03 could invite a test of higher resistance, while weakness back toward $560.02 would signal fading momentum. Short-term direction remains tied to whether buyers can expand volume beyond the recent pace.

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: A bullish case improves only if shares trade with stronger participation and hold above the day’s upper boundary. A bearish turn becomes more likely if price slips back under intraday support and volume stays below the 90-day average, which would keep the stock in range-bound trade.

FAQ on Lockheed Martin Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Lockheed Martin Corporation shares?

Answer: Lockheed Martin Corporation shares are equity securities traded on the NYSE under ticker LMT. At today’s price per share of $565.89, they represent ownership in the company, with trading activity shown by a 0.05% daily change and 749289 shares of volume.

Q2: How can I buy Lockheed Martin Corporation shares?

Answer: You can buy LMT through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. The current price per share is $565.89, and the day’s range is $560.02 to $566.03. Check your brokerage platform, enter the ticker symbol, and review fees before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares?

Answer: The share price today is influenced by broad market demand, intraday trading volume, and how the stock behaves versus its 52-week range of $437.25 to $692. With volume at 749289 versus a 90-day average of 1169689, participation is below normal.

Q4: Does Lockheed Martin Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information is not included in the live data feed here. Investors should confirm any payout details directly through Lockheed Martin Corporation filings or their brokerage platform before making a buy decision. The current market data only confirms the price per share and trading range.

Q5: How can I track my Lockheed Martin Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track LMT in your brokerage account using the ticker symbol on NYSE. The live data shows a current price of $565.89, previous close of $565.89, and volume of 749289. Dividend tracking requires company filings or your broker’s portfolio tools.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Lockheed Martin Corporation share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by a narrow intraday range of $560.02 to $566.03, a small daily gain of 0.27, and volume below the 90-day average. Those factors suggest steady trade rather than a strong breakout at today’s price level.

Q7: Is Lockheed Martin Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, LMT looks stable rather than stretched, with price per share at $565.89 and a 52-week range that still leaves room below the high of $692. A good buy decision depends on your risk tolerance and timing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Lockheed Martin Corporation shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a modest 0.05% rise and price action close to the previous close, which suggests patience may be reasonable. If you want to buy, wait for confirmation above $566.03 or use brokerage limits to control entry cost.

Q9: How much does one Lockheed Martin Corporation share cost?

Answer: One Lockheed Martin Corporation share costs $565.89 today. That matches the current price per share, with a previous close also at $565.89. The live trading range is $560.02 to $566.03, so execution may vary slightly.

Q10: How to sell Lockheed Martin Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell LMT, log in to your brokerage trading account, search the ticker symbol, and place a sell order. With the current price at $565.89 and volume at 749289 shares, execution should follow normal NYSE trading conditions.

How to Buy Lockheed Martin Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker LMT, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Lockheed Martin Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $437.25 and $692. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.