Labat announced an extension of its dividend timetable, aligning the implementation with the publication of its audited annual financial statements. The change aims to ensure shareholders access the latest financial information before the dividend is paid, promote orderly administration, and reinforce good governance. The amount of the maiden dividend remains unchanged; only the timetable has been adjusted.

Labat clarified that only the dividend payment date has been extended, following their announcement on 30 July 2026. Shareholders registered as of the record date, Friday 31 July 2026, will still be entitled to receive the dividend. The extension does not affect the entitlement date, only the payment schedule.

Following the JSE's engagement with Labat Africa Ltd. (the “Company”) regarding its failure to pay the declared dividend in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements (the “Requirements”) and the announced corporate action timetable, and having considered all the facts and circumstances, including the Company's submissions and objection to the proposed suspension, it has decided to suspend the listing of the Company's securities with immediate effect.

Labat Africa Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Labat Africa Ltd. price forecast remains tightly tied to the latest charts and historical graph signals, with today’s price today in rands holding at R0.03. The share’s buy or sell case is shaped by its share code LAB, price data, and the limited evidence of growth; preference shares, payout, dividend, and cost considerations matter for anyone reviewing for sale opportunities. For investors asking how to buy online, the route runs through a trading account and active trading on the JSE, where the current data supports a cautious prediction rather than a bold trade.

Labat Africa Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Labat Africa Ltd. (LAB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Staples / Tobacco Current Price 0.03 Market Capitalization 95.04m P/E Ratio 0.39 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Recent Price Change 0

Labat Africa Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 0.03, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 95.04m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 0.39, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, offering no current income signal Volatility Low based on the flat recent price change, though liquidity remains a factor for traders

Labat Africa Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias is presently muted. With the price unchanged at 0.03, the clearest short-term driver is continued stability rather than momentum. Any breakout would likely need stronger trading volume and a shift in market sentiment on the JSE, while a decline would be signaled by renewed weakness in the share’s thin liquidity profile.

FAQ on Labat Africa Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Labat Africa Ltd. shares?

Answer: Labat Africa Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under LAB. Based on the live figures, the price is 0.03, market cap is 95.04m, and the P/E ratio is 0.39, while the recorded dividend yield is not available.

Q2: How can I buy Labat Africa Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Labat Africa Ltd. shares, you need a trading account with access to the JSE and the LAB share code. The live price today is 0.03, so orders should be placed around that price per share using a regulated online platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Labat Africa Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is affected by its current quote of 0.03, market cap of 95.04m, and the very low P/E ratio of 0.39. Trading volume and the flat recent change also matter because they influence liquidity and market interest.

Q4: Does Labat Africa Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means there is no current dividend yield displayed for Labat Africa Ltd. shares. Investors relying on income should note that the present data does not support a dividend-based case.

Q5: How can I track my Labat Africa Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track LAB through your JSE trading account by monitoring the live price of 0.03, the market cap of 95.04m, and the P/E ratio of 0.39. Dividend tracking is limited here because the dividend yield is shown as – in the live data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Labat Africa Ltd. share price?

Answer: The immediate drivers are the unchanged price of 0.03, the recent price change of 0, and the live market cap of 95.04m. The P/E ratio of 0.39 also shapes perception, while current volume data would help confirm interest.

Q7: Is Labat Africa Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: On the live numbers alone, LAB may interest value-focused traders because the P/E ratio is 0.39 and the price is only 0.03. However, the missing dividend yield and flat recent change argue for caution rather than aggressive purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Labat Africa Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data gives a neutral setup rather than a strong buy signal. The share is priced at 0.03, the recent change is 0, and the market cap is 95.04m, so a disciplined approach may suit active buyers better.

Q9: How much does one Labat Africa Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Labat Africa Ltd. share costs 0.03 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 95.04m and a P/E ratio of 0.39, giving a compact snapshot of the current valuation.

Q10: How to sell Labat Africa Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sell LAB through the same trading account used for purchase, placing a sale order at or near the live price of 0.03. The unchanged recent move and absent dividend yield suggest traders should watch liquidity and execution carefully.

How to Buy Labat Africa Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Labat Africa Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Labat Africa Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 0.03 and SELL if they move BELOW 0.03. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.