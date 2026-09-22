KVB Kunlun Review - Main Banner

  Overall, this KVB Kunlun review conducted in South Africa shows that KVB can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker and is considered low-risk with competitive trading fees and spreads. KVB Kunlun has an overall rating of 6/10. KVB Kunlun offers its clients their customized version of the ever-popular MetaTrader4, called ForexStar 4  

?️ Regulated and trusted by the ASIC, FMA, FCA, and AOF. ?️ 1110 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

 

CategoryDetails
💰 Minimum Deposit$250
🎁 Sign-Up BonusUp to $1,000 (varies by promotion)
💸 FeesLow to medium; depends on account type
📉 Spreads & CommissionsFrom 0.8 pips; commission may apply on ECN accounts
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🖥️ PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, KVB Kunlun WebTrader
🛡️ RegulationASIC, AFSL, FMA, FCA and AOF
🔐 Trust Score8/10
⏱️ Payout Schedule1–3 business days for most withdrawals
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

KVB Kunlun Spider Chart

KVB Kunlun Spider Chart

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well regulatedNo choice of platforms
Part of a global groupAverage leverage
Listed on the stock exchangeHigh spreads and initial deposit
 

Overview

Overview

 

  • Global forex and CFD broker: KVB Kunlun Financial Group is a financial services provider specializing in leveraged forex, indices, commodities, and CFD trading, serving clients across regions such as Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and other international markets.
  • Advanced trading platforms and tools: The broker offers platforms like MetaTrader 4 and its proprietary ForexStar platform, providing technical analysis tools, multi-currency trading, and online account management for retail and institutional traders.
  • Multi-region presence with mixed reputation: While the company has operated globally with regulatory licenses in regions like Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, reviews and trader feedback are mixed, with some concerns reported about transparency and withdrawals.

 

Featured Offered

  • Multi-asset trading products: Offers trading in forex (30+ currency pairs), CFDs, commodities, precious metals (gold and silver), and stock indices, allowing traders to diversify their portfolios.
  • Advanced trading platforms: Provides platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary ForexStar platform, which include charting tools, technical analysis indicators, and risk-management features.
  • Global regulated broker services: Operates internationally with regulation from authorities like ASIC (Australia), SFC (Hong Kong), and FMA (New Zealand), offering clients secure trading and professional financial services.

 

Safety and Security

Safety and Security

   

  • Regulated by multiple financial authorities: KVB Kunlun operates under oversight from regulators such as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong, Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand, and FINTRAC in Canada, which helps ensure compliance with financial laws and investor protection standards.
  • Negative balance protection: The platform provides negative balance protection, meaning traders cannot lose more money than the amount deposited in their trading accounts.
  • Strict compliance procedures: KVB Kunlun follows KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) policies to verify clients and prevent fraud, financial crime, and illegal transactions.
  • Data and account security measures: The broker uses security technologies such as SSL encryption and optional two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect user accounts and sensitive financial information.

 

🏛️ Regulator🌍 Region📄 Details
🇦🇺 Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)AustraliaKVB Global Markets Pty Ltd holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL), regulating its financial services and forex activities.
🇳🇿 Financial Markets Authority (FMA)New ZealandPreviously regulated KVB’s operations through licensed entities providing financial and FX services.
🇬🇧 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)United KingdomKVB operates as an appointed representative under FCA oversight in some services.
🌍 Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority (AOF)ComorosOffshore regulatory authority supervising certain KVB operations and licensing structures.
 

Is KVB Kunlun regulated and safe to use?

KVB Kunlun operates under several financial regulators, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand, and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. These regulators require brokers to follow strict financial and operational rules to protect investors.  

 How does KVB Kunlun protect client funds?

KVB Kunlun keeps client funds in segregated bank accounts, meaning customer money is stored separately from the company’s operational funds. This helps protect traders’ deposits if the company faces financial issues.  

KVB Kunlun at a glance

Broker's NameKVB Kunlun
📍 HeadquarteredHong Kong
📅 Year Founded2007
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesASIC, AFSL, FMA, FCA and AOF
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUnited States
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountNo
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:200
💰 Minimum Deposit$1 000
💳 Deposit OptionsCredit/debit card, Bank wire, Telegraphic transfer
💳 Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit card, Bank wire, Telegraphic transfer
💻 Platform TypesMT4, ForexStar, KVB EFX Platform
📱 OS CompatibilityMac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex and derivatives, precious metals, bulk commodities
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Spanish, Czech, Chinese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovenian, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, and Russian
👥 Customer Support LanguagesEnglish, Spanish, Czech, Chinese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovenian, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, and Russian
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5,
 

Customer Review

  • KVB Kunlun is mixed: some traders appreciate its trading platforms, competitive spreads, and multilingual support, while others report acceptable trading experiences and helpful service in certain regions.
  • However, many users complain about withdrawal delays, slow customer support, and limited transparency, raising concerns about reliability and regulatory status among traders

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall RatingAround 4.1 / 5 on some review platforms, though other broker-rating sites show lower trust scores due to mixed feedback and risk concerns.
👏Customer SatisfactionMixed opinions: many users like the trading platforms, competitive spreads, and multilingual services, but others mention withdrawal delays and unclear fees.
📞Customer ServiceAverage to good: some traders report helpful and responsive support, while others complain about slow responses or difficulty resolving issues.
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
No verified customer reviews specifically for KVB Kunlun were found on this platform.N/A
Forex Peace Army logo
Very limited or no confirmed user reviews available for the broker on this platform.N/A
TrustPilot Logo
No dedicated Trustpilot rating for KVB Kunlun; user feedback across review sites is mixed, with some traders reporting withdrawal issues and inconsistent support.N/A
 

KVB Kunlun Account Types

KVB Kunlun Account Types

 

SharesThousands of global share CFDs, including companies such as Tesla, Amazon, and Meta.
Forex120+ major, minor, and exotic currency CFD pairs, available 24/5.
Indices35+ global index CFDs, including the US 500 and UK 100.
CommoditiesEnergy, metals, and agricultural CFDs, including gold, oil, and natural gas.
CryptocurrenciesCrypto CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, and Dogecoin.
BondsMajor bond CFDs, including US treasuries and UK gilts.
Interest RatesCFDs linked to global interest rate movements.
 

KVB Universal Cards (Virtual Corporate Card)

  • KVB Universal Cards are virtual corporate payment cards designed to help businesses manage international transactions and operational expenses efficiently.
  • These cards allow companies to make global online payments, manage spending, and simplify expense tracking.
  • Businesses benefit from competitive foreign exchange rates and streamlined payment processing.

  KVB Universal Cards (Virtual Corporate Card)  

GCFX Business Account

  • The GCFX Business Account serves as the primary financial account required to access KVB Kunlun’s services, including the Universal Card system.
  • It enables companies to conduct multi-currency transactions, manage foreign exchange payments, and monitor account activities through KVB’s online financial platform.

  GCFX Business Account  

Multi-Currency Corporate Card

  • The Multi-Currency Corporate Card allows businesses to conduct international payments in different currencies without needing separate accounts.
  • This feature helps companies manage global supplier payments, travel expenses, and cross-border transactions while benefiting from competitive exchange rates and simplified financial management.

  Multi-Currency Corporate Card  

Mobile App Card Management

  • KVB Universal Cards can be managed through a dedicated mobile application that provides real-time transaction monitoring and expense management tools.
  • Businesses can track payments instantly, review spending activity, and maintain better financial oversight while ensuring secure and convenient access to card services.

  Mobile App Card Management  

Custom Spending Limit Card

  • KVB Kunlun allows businesses to issue multiple virtual cards to employees with customizable spending limits.
  • This helps organizations control budgets, monitor employee expenses, and maintain financial discipline.
  • Managers can allocate limits, track usage, and adjust controls based on company spending policies.

 

What account types does KVB Kunlun offer?

KVB Kunlun generally offers Mini and Standard trading accounts designed for different trader levels. These accounts provide access to forex and CFD markets, with varying minimum deposit requirements, spreads, and trading conditions depending on the account type.  

What is the minimum deposit for KVB Kunlun accounts?

The minimum deposit usually starts around $1,000 for a Mini Account, while the Standard Account typically requires about $5,000, though requirements may vary depending on the region, entity, and trading conditions offered to clients.  

How to open a KVB Kunlun account

How to open a KVB Kunlun account

 

Step 1 – Register an account

  • Visit the KVB Kunlun official website and complete the online registration form. Provide basic details such as your name, email address, phone number, and country of residence to create your trading account.

 

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

  • Fill out the required financial questionnaire. This includes information about your trading experience, financial status, and investment objectives to help ensure the account suits your trading profile.

 

Step 3 – Download MT4 Platform

  • After your account is approved, download the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. Log in using the credentials provided by the broker and start trading forex and CFD instruments.

 

KVB Kunlun Fees

  • Spread-based trading fees: Most trading costs are built into the spread (difference between buy and sell price), often starting around ~1–2 pips for major forex pairs like EUR/USD.
  • Low or no commission on some accounts: Standard accounts are typically commission-free, while some mini accounts may charge about $2 per standard lot.
  • Overnight (swap) fees: Traders may pay swap/financing fees if positions are held overnight, depending on the instrument traded.
  • Non-trading fees: Deposits are usually free, but bank transfer or intermediary bank fees may apply; other non-trading actions (e.g., withdrawals or account activity) may also incur costs.

 

KVB Kunlun Deposits and Withdrawals

KVB Kunlun Deposits and Withdrawals

 

  • KVB Kunlun offers flexible global payment and collection solutions through its financial platforms, such as GCFX and digital payment tools.
  • Businesses can receive payments quickly using a secure payment link, which allows customers to pay instantly with credit cards like Visa or Mastercard.
  • This method reduces delays associated with traditional bank transfers and simplifies international payment collection.
  • The system also supports multiple currencies, enabling companies to collect payments globally while managing transactions through a centralized platform.

 

Trading EssentialsComprehensive introduction to trading, covering market basics, terminology, and core concepts for beginners.
Risk ManagementGuides explaining trading risks, position sizing, capital preservation, and responsible trading practices.
Market GuidesEducational content covering forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and other markets available on Capital.com.
GlossaryDictionary of trading and financial terms designed to help traders understand industry terminology.
Demo Account TrainingA risk-free practice environment where traders can test strategies and learn platform functionality using virtual funds.
Technical AnalysisEducational guides covering chart patterns, indicators, trend analysis, support and resistance, and technical trading methods.
Trading StrategiesStrategy-focused content explaining various trading approaches, entry and exit techniques, and market methodologies.
Trading PsychologyResources focused on emotional control, discipline, decision-making, and overcoming common trading biases.
Market AnalysisExpert market insights, commentary, and analysis designed to help traders understand current market conditions.
 

KVB Kunlun Trading Platforms

KVB Kunlun Trading Platforms

 

  • KVB Kunlun offers its clients their customized version of the ever-popular MetaTrader4, called ForexStar 4.
  • This platform was launched in 2003 as the first bilingual (English and Chinese) supported online trading platform in the Australasian region.
  • It combines a user-friendly interface, multiple currency pairs charting, real-time account information, a variety of professional technical analysis indicators, and a risk management function.
  • ForexStar is a platform that is available for PC, iPhone/iPad, Android, and APK, and traders should make sure to download the right version.
  • Also, traders get access to real-time charts and market data, as well as two-way quotations.
  • The platform is supported in English and simplified Chinese. There are also some trading tools integrated on the platform.
  • Quotes are provided by the international banks. Floating spreads go as low as 0.42 for gold/USD.

   

Customer Support

  • KVB Kunlun provides customer support through multiple global offices and communication channels to assist clients with financial services, payments, and foreign exchange solutions.
  • Clients can contact the support team through phone, email, or online contact forms available on the company website.
  • The company maintains offices in several international financial hubs, including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, and Canada, allowing it to support global clients effectively.
  • Dedicated support lines and email addresses help customers resolve account issues, payment inquiries, and service-related questions.

 

ShareSectorRisk levelSuitable for
Gold Fields (GFI)MiningHighGrowth and commodity-focused investors
AngloGold Ashanti (ANG)MiningHighInvestors seeking exposure to precious metals
MTN Group (MTN)TelecommunicationMediumIncome and growth investors
NaspersTechnology / Consumer InternetMediumGrowth investors seeking international technology exposure
Standard Bank (SBK)BankingMediumDividend and value investors
Capitec Bank (CPI)BankingMediumLong-term growth investors
FirstRand (FSR)BankingMediumLong-term investors seeking growth and dividend income
 

Education

  • KVB Kunlun provides educational materials and resources to help clients better understand foreign exchange markets, international payments, and financial services.
  • Through its Resources section, users can access guides, downloadable documents, operational information, and learning materials that explain payment networks, FX transactions, and settlement procedures.
  • These resources are designed primarily for businesses and institutional clients that use KVB’s global payment and foreign exchange services, helping them improve their knowledge of cross-border payments, financial management, and FX operations.

 

Company NameGold Fields Limited
JSE Share CodeGFI
SectorPrecious Metals and Mining
Primary CommodityGold
HeadquartersJohannesburg, South Africa
Market CapitalisationApproximately R540 billion – R680 billion
Dividend YieldApproximately 4%
Risk LevelHigh
Suitable ForInvestors seeking gold exposure and long-term growth
   

Research

KVB Kunlun also fairs badly in terms of its research tools, offering no economic calendar, daily blog updates, trading signals, sentiment tools, or related research resources for forex and CFDs trading.A limited but functional economic calendar is available from KVB Prime's UK site, along with market news and analysis from Investing.com and FxStreet.As such, the company does not provide a welcoming trading environment for beginner or advanced traders, offering none of the benefits that many other brokers do.

 

Conclusion

KVB Kunlun is a global broker, holding multiple licenses, which offers reasonable conditions for trading in forex, CFDs, and precious metals. KVB Kunlun is regulated and supervised by reputable organisations. This regulation gives traders some recourse for those who have issues with KVB Kunlun. Regulatory authorities protect traders in a number of ways, such as reimbursement schemes that regain the client's investment in the event the broker becomes insolvent. The brokerage firms have to comply with a variety of rules and criteria determined by the recognized international authority with the intention of providing secure trading and staying licensed. The whole notion of regulation is to protect KVB Kunlun traders and provide a safe trading environment. Unfortunately, the company does not stack up against many other brokers in the industry in terms of their tools and general offering. The company appears to be pivoting more towards established and institutional traders, but even then, the company’s limited offering might present a significant drawback.

 

You might also like:

Just2Trade ReviewBlackBull Markets ReviewKeytrade Bank Review

 

Disclaimer

The company’s website contains information about products and services provided by KVB Kunlun Securities (HK) Limited. The information is only for reference, and all comments, market news, research reports, analyses, materials, reports, or materials are not considered as solicitations to provide any products or services, nor do they constitute investment advice of any kind or nature.Although KVB Kunlun Securities (HK) Limited believes that the above information and its sources are reliable, KVB Kunlun Securities (HK) Limited does not assume any legal responsibility for referral or other websites and their contents.Nor is the accuracy, completeness, or fairness of the information contained on the website guaranteed. Any person who relies on and acts on the information on this website and other websites referred to on it is solely responsible for the risks involved. The materials on this website may be changed and withdrawn at any time without notice.Margin securities and securities derivatives transactions are high-risk investments, and the risk of loss can be quite large, even exceeding the value of cash held and any other mortgaged assets.You must make an assessment or consult an independent professional investment adviser based on your financial situation and investment objectives. Each product and service is provided with its own independent disclosure statement, according to research in South Africa.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is KVB Kunlun?

KVB Kunlun is an international financial services provider offering foreign exchange trading, payment solutions, and financial technology services. The company mainly supports institutional and corporate clients while also providing trading solutions, liquidity services, and cross-border settlement capabilities.  

What services does KVB Kunlun provide?

KVB Kunlun offers forex trading, liquidity solutions, cross-border payment services, settlement services, and financial technology tools. The company focuses on helping businesses, brokers, and institutional clients manage foreign exchange exposure and process international payments efficiently.  

Is KVB Kunlun regulated?

KVB Kunlun operates through regulated entities in several financial jurisdictions. Its regulatory oversight depends on the regional office providing the service. Regulation helps ensure compliance with financial standards, transparency requirements, and operational accountability within the markets it serves.  

Who can use KVB Kunlun services?

KVB Kunlun primarily serves institutional investors, brokers, corporations, and financial partners. However, some services may also be available to professional traders depending on the region. The company focuses strongly on business clients needing foreign exchange and global payment solutions.  

Does KVB Kunlun offer forex trading?

Yes, KVB Kunlun provides access to foreign exchange markets. Clients can trade multiple currency pairs and use liquidity services designed for institutional trading environments. These services help businesses hedge currency exposure and manage international financial transactions effectively.  

What trading platforms does KVB Kunlun support?

KVB Kunlun offers access to professional trading technology and platforms used for institutional foreign exchange trading. These platforms support real-time market data, advanced execution capabilities, and risk management tools designed for high-volume or corporate trading requirements.  

Does KVB Kunlun provide cross-border payment services?

Yes, KVB Kunlun offers cross-border payment and settlement services for businesses. These services help companies send and receive international payments, manage foreign exchange conversions, and streamline financial operations when conducting trade or business across multiple countries.  

What makes KVB Kunlun different from traditional banks?

Unlike traditional banks, KVB Kunlun focuses heavily on foreign exchange technology, liquidity solutions, and global payments. This specialization allows faster settlement, competitive currency pricing, and tailored financial services designed specifically for international businesses and trading institutions.  

Can businesses hedge currency risk with KVB Kunlun?

Yes, businesses can use KVB Kunlun’s forex services to hedge against currency fluctuations. Hedging tools help companies protect profits and manage financial exposure when dealing with international suppliers, customers, or operations involving multiple currencies.  

How can clients open an account with KVB Kunlun?

Clients typically open an account by contacting KVB Kunlun directly through its official website or regional offices. The process involves submitting corporate or individual documentation, completing compliance checks, and setting up trading or payment services after approval.  

You Might Also Like

AvaTrade Review
AvaTrade Review
HFM Review
HFM Review
Exness Review
Exness Review
XM Review
XM Review
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
Markets4you
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer