Overall, Keytrade Bank can be described as a semi-credible broker and has an overall rating of 5 out of 10. Keytrade Bank offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1:100 with a minimum deposit amount of $1/R16 and is regulated by ACPR and FSMA.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the ACPR and FSMA. ?️ 1810 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

Category Keytrade Bank 💰 Minimum Deposit From about $1 to open a trading account 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus ccasionally offers welcome bonuses or referral promotions, depending on campaigns 💸 Fees Trading fees vary by market (e.g., around $14.95 for US stock trades); no custody fees for many assets 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads depend on the market; stock trading mainly uses fixed commissions per trade rather than spreads 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers and card payments; deposits usually 1–3 business days, withdrawals 2–5 days 🖥️ Platforms Keytrade Pro platform, web trading interface, and mobile trading app 🛡️ Regulation Operates as a Belgian branch of Arkéa Direct Bank (France) and follows European financial regulations 🔐 Trust Score Considered a reputable European online bank with deposit protection up to €100,000 ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawal requests typically processed within 2–5 business days 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Keytrade Bank spider chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Keytrade Bank Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated Dormant account fee Innovative banking app No meta trader platforms You can trade, invest and bank at the same place No social trading platforms Excellent education modules

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Keytrade Bank was founded in 1998 in Belgium under the name VMS-Keytrade. The name changed in 2002 to Keytrade Bank and attained its banking status by acquiring RealBank.

Keytrade Bank was founded in 1998 in Belgium under the name VMS-Keytrade. The name changed in 2002 to Keytrade Bank and attained its banking status by acquiring RealBank. Keytrade Bank was bought by Groupe Crelan in 2005 and became a 100 percent subsidiary. Today, Keytrade Bank has enjoyed continual development with cutting-edge technology to create simple and powerful trading platforms.

Their business model focuses on effectively merging the profitability of customers-investors with the bank's own profitability.

Keytrade Bank also keeps its customers informed through newsletters. They also provide warning and notification services through email or SMS.

Keytrade Bank's banking services include current accounts, savings accounts, and term accounts. The bank also offers a full range of insurance services.

Featured Offered

Wide range of investment products: Keytrade Bank provides access to many financial instruments, including stocks, ETFs, options, bonds, funds, Forex, CFDs, and futures across multiple global stock markets.

Advanced trading platforms: Traders can use Keytrade Pro, web trading, and mobile apps to analyze markets, manage portfolios, and execute trades with real-time data and professional trading tools.

Integrated online banking and investing: The platform combines online banking services (current accounts, savings, cards) with trading features, allowing users to manage finances and investments from a single digital platform.

Keytrade Bank Safety and Security

Keytrade Bank is regulated by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) and by the Belgian Financial Supervision Authorities and Financial Services Market Authority (FSMA).

Strong regulatory oversight: Keytrade Bank operates under the supervision of the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) and the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR), ensuring it follows strict European financial regulations.

Deposit protection: Client deposits are protected by the European deposit guarantee scheme, which safeguards funds up to €100,000 per customer if the bank fails.

Secure online authentication: Keytrade Bank uses advanced login security, such as Softkey mobile authentication and Hardkey one-time security codes to protect online banking access.

Data protection and system monitoring: The bank applies GDPR data-protection standards, continuous system monitoring, and privacy-by-design security controls to keep client information and transactions secure.

What is the minimum deposit required to open a Keytrade Bank account?

Keytrade Bank does not require a minimum deposit to open a standard account. Clients can choose how much money they want to deposit into their current, savings, or trading accounts after opening the account.

Does Keytrade Bank offer a demo trading account?

Yes. Keytrade Bank provides a free demo account that allows users to practice trading with virtual money and explore the platform without financial risk.

Keytrade Bank at a glance

Broker's Name Keytrade Bank 📍 Headquartered Brussels, Belgium 📅 Year Founded 1998 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities ACPR, FSMA ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:100 💰 Minimum Deposit $1/R16 💳 Deposit Options Credit/debit cards Wire transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards Wire transfer 💻 Platform Types Mobile Trader, Keytrade Bank own app. MetaTrader 4 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, web, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Funds Stocks Bonds Trackers Turbos Warrants 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, French, Dutch 👥 Customer Support Languages English, French, Dutch 📆 Customer Service Hours Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 22:00. 👉 Open account 👉 Click Here

Keytrade Bank Customer Review

Mixed to negative customer feedback: Many users report issues such as slow customer support, long phone wait times, and delayed responses to emails, which have led to overall low ratings on review platforms.

Technical and service complaints: Some customers mention app login problems, blocked transactions, or card payment issues, although a smaller number of users still appreciate the bank’s investment features and low-cost banking services.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Around 2.5 / 5 based on reviews on platforms like Trustpilot and other review sites 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed feedback – some users appreciate the low trading fees and wide investment options, while others report issues with service responsivenes 📞Customer Service Customer support is available via phone, email, and online messaging, but some users report slow response times and long waiting periods

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews with complaints about customer service and app performance, though some users appreciate the investment tools and banking services. ⭐ ~2.5 / 5

Keytrade Bank Accounts

A forex account at Keytrade Bank is a trading account that you will hold, and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading currencies.

Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts, as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against Islamic faith.

Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker company differ depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.

Keytrade Bank offers the following types of accounts: A demo account, which is valid for 30 days. For live accounts, you can have a current, savings, or a term account.

High Fidelity savings account

Competitive interest structure: The High Fidelity savings account offers a base interest rate (around 0.30%) plus a loyalty premium (around 1.30%) for funds that remain in the account for 12 consecutive months, providing higher returns for long-term savings.

Flexible and low-cost savings: The account has no management or withdrawal fees, and your money remains available at any time, while interest begins accumulating from the day after a deposit is made.

🧾 Account Type 💰 Min. Deposit 📊 Spread 💵 Commission 🟢 High Fidelity savings account $0 (No minimum Not applicable No account management fees ⚪ Azur savings account $0 (No minimum deposit required) Not applicable No account management fees 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Azur savings account

Flexible savings with regular interest: The Azur savings account offers a basic interest rate of about 0.60% plus a 0.30% loyalty premium for funds that remain in the account for 12 consecutive months, making it suitable for short- to medium-term savings.

No fees and easy access to funds: The account has no management or withdrawal fees, and your money remains available at any time, while interest starts accumulating from the day after the deposit.

What types of savings accounts does Keytrade Bank offer?

Keytrade Bank mainly offers two regulated savings accounts: the Azur Savings Account and the High Fidelity Savings Account. The Azur account is designed for flexible savings that you may need to access anytime, while the High Fidelity account is intended for money you can leave untouched for longer to earn a higher loyalty premium.

Can I open a High Fidelity savings account directly?

No. When you become a Keytrade Bank client, you automatically receive a Keypack that includes a current account, an Azur savings account, and a trading account. After opening these accounts, you can then add a High Fidelity savings account through the bank’s website or mobile app.

How to open a Keytrade bank account

Step 1 – Register an account

Visit the Keytrade Bank website or mobile app and fill in the online account application form with your personal details, email address, and mobile phone number.

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

Upload or verify your identity document (ID card or passport) and complete the required KYC verification questions to confirm your identity and financial profile.

Step 3 – Download Platform

After the bank reviews your application, it will open your accounts (current, savings, and trading) and send you the login details and authentication tools to manage them online.

Keytrade Bank Fees

No account management fees: Opening and maintaining current, savings, or trading accounts is free, with no monthly or annual account fees.

Trading fees (stocks/ETFs): Fees depend on the market and order size. Example:

€2.45 for orders up to €250 on Euronext

€5.95 for €250–€2,500

€14.95 for €2,500–€10,000

US markets from about $14.95 per order.

Debit card usage: Payments and ATM withdrawals in the Eurozone are free, but outside the Eurozone you pay €2 + 0.40% withdrawal fee + ~1.4% FX fee.

Transfer & special fees: Transferring securities to another broker costs about €50–€60 per asset line, which can add up if moving multiple investments.

Other possible charges:

Dormant account fee: about €50 if inactive for several years.

Portfolio management service (KeyPrivate): ~0.91% yearly fee on managed assets.

Does Keytrade Bank charge monthly account fees?

No. Keytrade Bank does not charge account maintenance fees for its current account, and basic services such as online banking, SEPA transfers, and a debit card are generally free of charge.

Are there fees for using the debit card abroad?

Yes. ATM withdrawals and payments in the Eurozone are free, but outside the Eurozone, a fee of €2 + 0.40% of the withdrawn amount plus about 1.40% exchange cost may apply.

Keytrade Bank

Stocks (Shares): Investors can buy and sell shares of companies on major international stock exchanges such as Euronext, the London Stock Exchange, and US markets like the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs): ETFs allow investors to invest in a basket of assets (like indexes or sectors) and trade them on the stock market just like regular shares.

Investment Funds: Keytrade provides access to mutual funds managed by professional fund managers that invest in diversified portfolios of assets.

Options and Derivatives: Traders can use options and instruments such as turbos to speculate on price movements or hedge investment risks.

Bonds: Investors can buy bonds, which are debt securities issued by governments or companies that pay interest over time.

What market instruments can you trade on Keytrade Bank?

Keytrade Bank allows investors to trade several financial instruments, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, investment funds, options, and turbos on major international stock markets through its online platform and app.

Can beginners invest in market instruments on Keytrade Bank?

Yes. Keytrade Bank provides trading tools and analysis features that help beginners research and manage investments, making it easier to buy and sell instruments such as stocks or ETFs on global markets.

Keytrade Bank Trading Platform

The forex trading platform provided by Keytrade Bank to its clients is in essence, the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms. A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes. The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

MetaTrader 4

Keytrade Bank provides Mobile Trader, Keytrade Bank’s own app, and the MetaTrader 4.

Keytrade Bank also offers the Meta Trader 4 platform, a Microsoft Windows-based application for all trading needs, specially designed for CFDs, Forex, and futures trading.

It is focused on margin trading using custom indicators and trading programs for trading automation.

Mobile Trader

The Keytrade Bank mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store to iPhones and iPads. You can easily access a wide range of markets and products anytime and anywhere. Investors have the ability to monitor accounts and modify orders on their own, and they can be downloaded fast and efficiently.

What trading platforms does Keytrade Bank offer?

Keytrade Bank provides a web-based trading platform and a mobile app (iOS and Android) that allow users to manage accounts, track markets, and execute trades on major international stock exchanges.

What features are available on the Keytrade trading platform?

The platform offers features such as real-time market data, portfolio tracking, stock analysis tools like Global Analyzer, interactive charts, and the ability to place market or limit orders directly online or through the mobile app.

Keytrade Bank Deposit and Withdrawal

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can usually be done with the same ways, but sometimes differ.

In the case of Keytrade Bank, the following methods and minimum deposits are required: A minimum of $1 to open an account with Keytrade Bank. There are no withdrawal fees but there is a fee for dormant accounts.

Deposits: Money can be deposited by bank transfer from another bank account or by transferring funds internally between Keytrade current, savings, and trading accounts. Deposits usually have no bank fee from Keytrade.

Withdrawals: Funds can be withdrawn through bank transfers to other accounts or cash withdrawals at ATMs using a debit or credit card. Internal transfers between Keytrade accounts are generally processed in real time.

Fees and processing: Withdrawals in the Eurozone are usually free, but withdrawals outside the Eurozone may cost €2 + 0.40% of the amount plus about 1.4% exchange fee, and withdrawal processing may take 2–5 business days depending on the method.

🔑 Category Keytrade Bank Details 💳 Min. Deposit No strict minimum deposit for opening a basic account, but funds are required to start trading or investing. 🏦 Deposit Methods Bank transfer (SEPA), internal transfer between Keytrade accounts, and transfers from external bank accounts. ⏱️ Deposit Times Internal transfers: instant; External bank transfers: usually 1–2 business days. 💸 Deposit Notes Deposits are generally free of charge from Keytrade Bank, but the sending bank may charge transfer fees. 💰 Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers to linked accounts and ATM withdrawals using a debit card. ⏳ Withdrawal Times Internal transfers: instant; External bank transfers: 1–2 business days depending on the bank. 🧾 Withdrawal Fees Eurozone withdrawals usually free; outside Eurozone about €2 + 0.40% + ~1.4% FX fee may apply. 🔁 Return Rules Funds are typically withdrawn to the same bank account used for deposits to comply with banking and anti-fraud regulations. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

How can I deposit money into a Keytrade Bank account?

You can deposit money by bank transfer from another bank account or by transferring funds between your Keytrade current, savings, and trading accounts. Internal transfers are usually processed in real time, while external transfers may take 1–3 business days depending on the bank.

How long does it take to withdraw money from Keytrade Bank?

Withdrawals are typically done through bank transfers or ATM withdrawals with a debit card. Transfers between Keytrade accounts are instant, while transfers to other banks usually take about 1–2 business days to complete.

Keytrade Bank vs IFGM vs HFTrading – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 🥇 Keytrade Bank 🥈 IFGM 🥉 HFTrading 💰 Minimum Deposit $1/R16 $200/R3 200 $250/R4 000 📝 Sign-Up Bonus – – – ➕ Max. Leverage 1:100 1:500 1:400 💵 Currency Pairs 160 28 – 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education

Before starting to trade, potential clients of Keytrade Bank should avail themselves of all possible information and trading skills needed to be successful in the world of forex and commodity trading.

Keytrade Bank offers a large selection of video tutorials that you can access from their website or on YouTube. This will help you learn more about Keytrade Bank and the trading platforms and mobile apps.

earning resources: Keytrade Bank provides educational materials such as trading tutorials, webinars, blog articles, and eBooks to help investors understand financial markets and improve their trading skills.

Step-by-step guides: The platform also offers video tutorials and guides showing how to use the trading app, place orders, track portfolios, and analyze stocks or ETFs.

Conclusion Keytrade Bank can be described as a company that makes trading easier, as they present a broad range of products for private investors. Keytrade Bank is designed for beginners right up to professional traders. A unique feature is their innovative trading app that can be downloaded from google app. The app is renowned for being highly intuitive when it comes to market trends.

Disclaimer

Keytrade Bank warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with Keytrade Bank, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Keytrade Bank warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable. Keytrade Bank cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently asked questions

What is Keytrade Bank?

Keytrade Bank is a Belgian online bank founded in 1998 that provides digital banking, trading, and investment services. Customers can manage accounts, payments, savings, and investments entirely online through its platform and mobile app.

What services does Keytrade Bank offer?

Keytrade Bank offers a wide range of financial services, including current accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, and investment products such as stocks, ETFs, bonds, and funds. The bank also provides trading platforms that allow clients to access multiple global financial markets.

Is Keytrade Bank a fully online bank?

Yes. Keytrade Bank operates primarily as a digital bank, allowing customers to perform all banking activities online without visiting a branch. Account management, payments, trading, and investment services are accessible through its web platform and mobile app.

Who owns Keytrade Bank?

Keytrade Bank is the Belgian branch of Arkéa Direct Bank SA and is part of the French banking group Crédit Mutuel Arkéa. Being part of a large banking group strengthens its financial stability and service offerings.

What accounts are opened when you become a client?

When you open a Keytrade Bank account, you automatically receive three accounts: a current account, a savings account, and a trading account. These accounts are typically provided without opening or management fees.

Can you trade stocks with Keytrade Bank?

Yes. Keytrade Bank provides access to numerous global markets, allowing investors to trade stocks, ETFs, options, funds, bonds, and other financial instruments through its online trading platform and mobile application.

Does Keytrade Bank charge account management fees?

Keytrade Bank promotes low-cost digital banking, with many services such as current accounts and online statements offered without management fees. Some specific services or trading activities may still involve applicable transaction costs.

Who can open a Keytrade Bank account?

Adults with valid identification can apply for a Keytrade Bank account. Applicants typically need to be Belgian residents, Belgian citizens, or tax residents in Belgium and must complete the application online with required documentation.

What makes Keytrade Bank unique?

Keytrade Bank stands out for combining digital banking with advanced online trading services. Originally launched as an online broker, it has grown into a full-service bank focused on users who prefer managing their finances independently online.

Does Keytrade Bank offer a mobile banking app?

Yes. Keytrade Bank provides a mobile app that allows customers to check balances, make payments, manage investments, and monitor financial markets anytime. The app offers secure access and enables users to handle most banking tasks on the go.