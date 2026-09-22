Overall, Key to Markets is very competitive in its trading fees and spreads. Their spread is super low compared to other FSCA-regulated brokers, and there are no hidden trading fees. Commission with the Pro account is very straightforward. Their Standard and Pro accounts also have super-low spreads. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FCA and FSC ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

Category Keytrade Bank 💰 Minimum Deposit From about $1 to open a trading account 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus ccasionally offers welcome bonuses or referral promotions, depending on campaigns 💸 Fees Trading fees vary by market (e.g., around $14.95 for US stock trades); no custody fees for many assets 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads depend on the market; stock trading mainly uses fixed commissions per trade rather than spreads 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfers and card payments; deposits usually 1–3 business days, withdrawals 2–5 days 🖥️ Platforms Keytrade Pro platform, web trading interface, and mobile trading app 🛡️ Regulation Operates as a Belgian branch of Arkéa Direct Bank (France) and follows European financial regulations 🔐 Trust Score Considered a reputable European online bank with deposit protection up to €100,000 ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawal requests typically processed within 2–5 business days 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Key to Markets spider chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated and authorized by the FCA US Clients not allowed NDD environment No Live Chat option Attractive spreads No provision made for FAQ Substantial amount of payment methods No referral bonus offered Offers competitive and attractive trading conditions No trading bonus for loyal customers Commission free trading offered on the MT4 Standard account No welcome bonus, deposit bonus, and no other broker bonuses offered with first time sign up

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Key to Markets , although originating in New Zealand , currently operates within Europe and the Middle East with its headquarters in the UK . Key to Markets offers institutional,

corporate and individual clients' online financial trading solutions.

Key to Markets offers traders a range of financial instruments, including Forex, CFDs, and futures, along with the provision of direct access to the interbank network. Its offering includes a trading experience that is innovative and complete.

Featured Offered

Key to Markets is a global ECN broker built around the philosophy of putting traders first, offering over 400 tradable instruments across major asset classes with no restrictions on trading styles.

The broker emphasizes regulated, transparent, and client-centric services, backed by fast ECN execution, advanced technology (including MT4/MT5 and VPS support), multilingual global support, and value-added solutions such as savings accounts and flexible trading conditions.

With more than 15 years of experience, Key to Markets aims to provide professional-grade tools, institutional-level liquidity, and secure trading environments to diverse clients worldwide.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Key to Markets Safety and Security

As a UK company, Key to Markets is not only regulated but also authorized by the FCA , which is one of the strictest and most demanding regulatory authorities.

One of the key compliances of the FCA is that client funds be held in segregated accounts completely apart from other funds, and this prohibits Key to Markets from using client funds for any operational reasons.

In addition, Key to Markets is also registered in New Zealand with additional membership in FSCL . This includes being a member of the External Disputes Resolution scheme, which settles disputes that may arise between the company and clients.

Key to Markets’ Dubai company is also regulated by the DMCC , with a license that allows for trading, along with the provision of legal and financial services.

Key to Markets also provides clients with customer protection through procedures that have been implemented along with strict operational standards, making it not only a reputable but a trusted broker.

Is Key to Markets a safe broker to trade with?

Key to Markets applies strict security protocols, including segregated client funds, secure payment systems, and regulated operational standards. These measures help protect client capital and reduce operational and counterparty risk.

How does Key to Markets protect client data and funds?

The broker uses encrypted communication, secure servers, and fund segregation with reputable banks. These safeguards ensure personal information confidentiality and prevent misuse of client deposits for operational purposes.

Key to Markets at a Glance

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquarters London, UK 📅 Year Founded 2010 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA and FSC 📎FCA License number GB19024503 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Iran, New Zealand, North Korea not accepted 📌 Accounts MT4 Standard; MT4 Pro ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1: 500 👉 Sign Up Bonus No 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 💫Leverage up to 1:500 Spread 1.0 pip + ECN raw spread 💳Commission €0.06 / $0.08 Round Turn per Microlot (0.01) 💳 Deposit Options Visa MasterCard Maestro Skrill Neteller Sticpay SEPA UnionPay Bank Wire Transfer AliPay 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa MasterCard Maestro Skrill Neteller Sticpay SEPA UnionPay Bank Wire Transfer AliPay 📊 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, FIX API 📶 OS Compatibility Desktop, web, windows, Android, and iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Indices, Commodities and Shares 💬 Languages supported on Website English and Spanish 💬 Customer Support Languages English and Spanish ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Key to Markets Customer Review

Key to Markets is often praised by customers for its fast execution, tight spreads, and reliable trading platforms.

Many reviewers highlight the transparent pricing, helpful customer support, and smooth withdrawal process, making it a solid choice for both beginner and experienced traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ~4.5-4.7 / 5 ⭐ (Mostly positive based on Trustpilot) 👏Customer Satisfaction Predominantly positive reviews praising platform usability and support, though some negative experiences exist 📞Customer Service Generally described as responsive and helpful, with personal support often highlighted, but a few complaints about unresolved issues and slow responses

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews with complaints about customer service and app performance, though some users appreciate the investment tools and banking services. ⭐ ~2.5 / 5

Key to Markets Account Types

Cent Account

A beginner-friendly account with True ECN execution and tight spreads from ~1.0 pips, designed for traders in Africa and Latin America.

It uses cent lots for more granular risk control, has zero commissions, 1:500 leverage, and only a $10 minimum deposit, making it ideal for new traders or strategy testing with smaller capital.

Standard Account

A versatile account offering True ECN execution on both MT4 and MT5 with spreads from ~1.0 pips and no commission.

With up to 1:500 leverage, no trading restrictions, and a modest $50 minimum deposit, it suits both novice and experienced traders who want straightforward pricing and broad market access.

Pro Account

A raw spread ECN account tailored for active traders seeking the tightest pricing, featuring raw market spreads and a transparent $7 per lot round-turn commission.

With leverage up to 1:500 and support on MT4/MT5, it’s ideal for scalpers and high-frequency strategies that benefit from minimal spread costs.

🧾 Account Type 💰 Min. Deposit 📊 Spread 💵 Commission 🟢 Cent Account $10 From 1.0 pips $0 ⚪ Standard Account $50 From 1.0 pips $0 🔵 Pro Account $50 Raw market spread $7/lot round turn 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Demo Account

Key to Markets does offer a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The Key to Markets demo account expires after 60 days. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What account types does Key to Markets offer?

Key to Markets provides Standard and Raw Spread accounts, designed for different trading styles. Traders can choose based on spread preferences, commission structures, and execution needs across forex and CFD markets.

Which Key to Markets account is best for beginners?

The Standard account suits beginners due to its commission-free structure and straightforward pricing. It allows new traders to focus on learning without managing complex fee calculations or institutional-style trading conditions.

How to open a Key to Markets account

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2023/03/How-to-JUST-MARKETS.mp4"][/video]

Step 1 – Register an account

The opening of an account with Key to Markets requires the completion of an online application. Navigate to the Key to Markets website and select the "Open a Real Account."

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

The first section provides the registration details with the basic information needed from the applicant. Upon completion of the form, an email with a pin number and a confirmation link is sent to the applicant’s email address to complete the registration. Thereafter, you will be redirected to a questionnaire for completion.

Step 3 – Download MT4 Platform

A list of documentation to be supplied by the trader will be displayed. Once all requested documents are sent and the approved account is activated and MT4 platform will need to be downloaded.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Key to Markets Fees

Key to Markets offers traders variable spreads, and MT 4 Pro account holders can trade within raw spreads that start from as little as 0.0 on EUR/USD .

The commission fee, which is charged on the MT 4 Pro account, is $4 per lot per side, whereas the MT 4 Standard account does not charge a commission charged on trading.

Both the MT 4 Pro and Standard accounts have a minimum deposit of $100. Traders also need to take note of rollover of swap fees, which are charged on positions that are held longer than a day.

These fees are determined according to each financial instrument.

What trading fees does Key to Markets charge?

Key to Markets charges spreads and, on Raw accounts, fixed commissions. Fees depend on the selected account type, traded instrument, and market conditions, ensuring transparent and competitive pricing for retail and professional traders.

Are there hidden fees at Key to Markets?

Key to Markets is transparent about its costs, with no hidden trading fees. However, traders should consider swap rates, potential inactivity fees, and third-party payment charges when managing their accounts.

Key to Markets Market Instruments

Key to Markets offers traders the opportunity to trade the following instruments:

Forex (Currency Pairs): Trade a wide selection of global currency pairs with competitive spreads and ECN execution, accessing major, minor, and exotic FX markets to speculate on relative currency value changes in real time.

Commodities: Diversify into commodities such as gold, silver, oil, and other raw materials via CFD trading, benefitting from real-time pricing, deep liquidity, and exposure to global commodity price movements.

Indices: Gain exposure to major global stock indices like the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, DAX 40, and others, allowing you to trade broad market performance through index CFDs with high liquidity.

Stocks (Equities CFDs): Trade CFDs on leading international stocks from major exchanges, enabling leveraged exposure to price movements of popular companies without owning the underlying shares.

Cryptocurrencies: Speculate on price movements of major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum using crypto CFDs, with competitive conditions and fast execution in a regulated environment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What markets can I trade with Key to Markets?

Key to Markets offers access to forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs. This wide selection allows traders to diversify strategies across global financial markets from a single trading account.

Does Key to Markets offer cryptocurrency trading?

Yes, Key to Markets provides cryptocurrency CFDs, allowing traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying digital assets, while benefiting from leverage and short-selling opportunities.

Key to Markets Trading Platforms

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

The MetaTrader 4 platform at Key to Markets is a globally recognized, user-friendly trading environment ideal for forex and CFD traders of all levels.

It combines intuitive navigation with powerful technical tools, including advanced charting, 30+ built-in indicators, multiple timeframes, flexible order types, and support for automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs).

MT4 offers ultra-fast execution under ECN conditions, secure 128-bit encrypted connections, and multi-device compatibility — desktop, web, and mobile — so traders can monitor markets and execute strategies seamlessly wherever they are.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 builds on the strengths of MT4 with more advanced capabilities for multi-asset trading.

Key to Markets’ MT5 platform provides expanded market access across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, plus enhanced analytical tools like 38+ indicators, 21 timeframes, full market depth, and an integrated economic calendar.

MT5 supports automated strategies using the MQL5 language and advanced order management options, including hedging and netting.

Available on desktop, web, and mobile devices, MT5 offers traders robust features for professional analysis, execution precision, and strategy diversification.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Which trading platforms are available at Key to Markets?

Key to Markets supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, known for advanced charting, automated trading, expert advisors, and fast execution suitable for scalping, day trading, and algorithmic strategies.

Can I trade on mobile devices with Key to Markets?

Yes, Key to Markets offers mobile trading through MT4 and MT5 apps for Android and iOS. These apps allow traders to monitor markets, manage positions, and execute trades on the go.

Key to Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

All deposits made using the above-mentioned payment methods are subject to a 2.5% deposit fee, which is applied by the payment provider. To avoid such costs, traders need to make use of Bank Wire Transfer to deposit funds.

Bank Wire Transfers have no commission charged for transactions when deposits into the trading account are made. Bank Wire Transfer can be made in EUR or in USD .

There are several ways to withdraw funds from the trading account. Skrill or Neteller transactions take up to 48 hours before funds reflect in the trader’s account.

By using either Neteller or Skrill , there is a 1% withdrawal fee in comparison with using Bank Wire Transfers, to which there are no additional fees charged, although it takes longer (up to 2 business days) for funds to reflect.

Withdrawals processed through Bank Wire Transfer can be done in either EUR or USD.

🔑 Category Details 💳 Min. Deposit Varies by account type and client relationship (typically institutional-level funding). 🏦 Deposit Methods Wire Transfer, ACH Transfer, Check Deposit, Internal Account Transfers ⏱️ Deposit Times Same day to 1 business day depending on method and banking cut-off times 💸 Deposit Notes Designed mainly for institutional clients such as asset managers, pension funds, and corporations. 💰 Withdrawal Methods Wire Transfer, ACH Transfer, Internal Transfers ⏳ Withdrawal Times Typically 1–3 business days depending on processing and bank clearing times 🧾 Withdrawal Fees May vary depending on account agreement and transfer type 🔁 Return Rules ransfers may be reversed if incorrect details are provided or compliance checks fail 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods and costs apply at Key to Markets?

Key to Markets offers multiple deposit methods, including bank transfers (SWIFT/SEPA), cards, e-wallets, crypto, Korapay, and PayRetailers. Deposits are typically free, processed instantly for cards and e-wallets or within days for bank transfers, and funds must come from an account in your name.

How do withdrawals work with Key to Markets?

Withdrawals must be made via the same method used to deposit. Options include bank transfers, SEPA, Skrill, SticPay, UnionPay, crypto, Korapay, and PayRetailers. Processing times range from instant to a few business days, with no internal withdrawal fees charged by Key to Markets for most options.

Key to Markets vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

🔎 Broker Colmex Pro Key to Markets Established 2010 (Cyprus-based multi-asset broker) 2010 (ECN/STP forex & CFD broker) 💵 Min. Deposit ~$1000 for CFD accounts (equities/other tiers may be higher) ~$50–$100 (varies by region/account type) 💳 Inactivity Fee No inactivity charge reported by official sources No inactivity fee (explicitly stated) ☪️ Islamic Account Swap/Islamic account availability varies and isn’t clearly confirmed on all reviews; some sources suggest availability Yes – swap-free Islamic accounts available on request 🎉 Demo Account Yes – demo accounts available for practice Yes – free demo accounts offered 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Education

Key to Markets provides a suite of trading tools and educational resources designed to help traders make informed decisions and improve strategy execution.

Their tools include a real-time Economic Calendar to track market-moving events, Signal Start signals that offer expert market insights and alerts, and free VPS hosting for uninterrupted automated trading under ECN conditions.

In addition to these tools, Key to Markets supports research and analysis with weekly market updates and market commentary to help traders understand trends and economic developments.

Their blog offers educational content covering technical indicators, market analysis, and trading concepts, helping both beginners and intermediate traders deepen their market knowledge.

Customer Reviews

Generally, a good experience with them. Generally good experience with them. Had a copy-trader running on their platform for a year and some FOREX robots that were terrible, but generally they were helpful when I contacted them, and they care about their service. Good Platform. Have been trading with them for about 8… have been trading with them for about 8 months, all seems to be good, PAMMs are making steady and regular profits, overall great experience

Key To Markets is a great broker to…

Key To Markets is a great broker to trade FX and indices. I have been with them since 2018 and always had good service and execution. Hope they introduce ETFs.

Conclusion Overall, Key to Markets can be summarized as a trustworthy, reliable broker that offers trading through 2 account selections, MT4 Standard & MT4 Pro. The minimum deposit amount is $10 USD, and the leverage ranges up to 1:500. Key to Markets offers traders not only competitive pricing, spreads, and trading conditions but also trading in a safe environment with the provision of innovative technology and security.

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Disclaimer

There is a high level of risk which is involved in the trading of margined foreign exchange, CFDs, and other financial instruments. This level of risk may not be suited for all traders.

Traders need to acknowledge that the risks involved with trading financial instruments may result in great losses, including losses that may exceed the initial deposit. Traders should not speculate with more money than they can afford to lose.

The products and information provided on the website by Key to Markets should not be considered recommendations or encouragement towards investing in financial instruments.

Key to Markets will also not be liable or accountable for decisions that arise from decisions made according to the information provided. Traders are solely responsible for any loss or damage that they incur.

Should traders feel the need to do so, they can consult independent third-party advisors to further aid them in making decisions that are more suited to them, their objectives, their willingness to risk, and their level of experience in trading. According to research in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Key to Markets?

Key to Markets is a regulated ECN forex and CFD broker offering direct market access, fast execution, and transparent pricing on over 400 instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.

Is Key to Markets regulated and safe?

Yes. Key to Markets International Ltd is regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, ensuring client funds are segregated and protected under industry‑standard compliance and safety protocols.

What trading platforms are available?

You can trade using MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), both on desktop and mobile. These platforms support advanced charting, automated trading, technical indicators, and many order types.

What types of accounts does Key to Markets offer?

Key to Markets offers Standard, Pro, Demo, Copy Trading, and PAMM accounts. Each account has different features, spreads, and commission structures to suit various trader profiles.

What is the minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit to open a live trading account typically starts from $50, depending on the account type and local payment options.

Can I trade with leverage?

Yes. Key to Markets offers leverage up to 1:500 on eligible instruments, which allows you to control larger positions with a smaller capital base, subject to regulatory and risk management conditions.

How do deposits & withdrawals work?

Funding methods include bank wire, SEPA, credit/debit cards, e‑wallets like Skrill, SticPay, and crypto transfers. Withdrawal times vary by method, with crypto often fastest. Availability depends on your country.

Does Key to Markets offer Islamic (Swap ‑ Free) accounts?

Swap‑Free accounts are available on request for eligible clients in certain regions, accommodating traders who require Sharia‑compliant trading without overnight interest charges.

Is there educational support or market analysis?

Yes. Key to Markets provides market insights, weekly outlooks, and educational content via the blog and support center to help traders learn market fundamentals and improve strategy.

How can I get customer support?

Support is available via email, phone, and messaging channels (e.g., WhatsApp, Messenger). You can also browse the online Help Centre for quick answers to common questions.