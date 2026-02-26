KAP announced changes to its board committees, effective 1 July 2026. Samara Totaram, an independent non-executive director, will become chairperson of the Human Capital and Remuneration committee, succeeding Steve Muller, who will remain on the committee. Steve Muller will also step down as chairperson of the Investment committee but will continue as a member. Johan Holtzhausen was appointed as chairperson of the Investment committee.

A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The Company has issued an updated trading statement for the year ending 30 June 2026. It now expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to increase by 82% to 92%, reaching between 43.8 and 46.2 cents, compared to 24.1 cents in FY25. However, earnings per share (EPS) are forecasted to be between a loss of 6.2 and 3.8 cents, down from 0.4 cents in FY25, mainly due to impairments of goodwill and intangible assets related to market conditions and operational underperformance. The company also reduced net debt by over R1 billion, surpassing its R500 million target. FY26 results are scheduled for release around 1 September 2026.

KAP announced the conclusion of a suite of inter-related agreements, the implementation of which would have resulted in PG Bison (Pty) Ltd. merging its non-core forestry, sawmilling and pole operations in the Southern Cape. As part of the Transaction, it was intended that South African Forestry Company SOC Ltd. (Safcol), a state- owned company. would transfer shares to MTO Community SPV (RF) (Pty) Ltd (MTO Community SPV), a ring-fenced company incorporated to hold shares in Cape Forest Products (Pty) Ltd (CFP), and the shares in MTO Community SPV would be held by a community trust to be registered by Safcol. Safcol has not transferred its shares in MTO Forestry to MTO Community SPV, and MTO Forestry has not been able to complete the Excluded Asset Sale, however, the parties wish to proceed with the Transaction and have accordingly agreed to amend the Transaction steps.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: KAP Ltd.’s charts and the latest graph read support a measured price forecast rather than a bold prediction, with the price today in rands at R2.77. On the jse, traders weighing buy or sell decisions can assess the share for sale alongside its dividend backdrop, payout profile, and even preference shares context, while considering the cost of entry. For investors asking how to buy, the share code KAP can be accessed online through a trading account, and the data points toward steady growth rather than a dramatic move.

KAP Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:51:55 Share Name & Ticker KAP Ltd. (KAP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Diversified Industrials / Industrial Holdings Current Price 2.77 Market Capitalization 6.87bn P/E Ratio 9.26 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 48 101 Recent Price Change 1.09

KAP Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R2.77, reflecting a 1.09 move from the previous close Market Cap 6.87bn, indicating a mid market presence P/E Ratio 9.26, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not currently offering an income yield signal Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price change and live volume

KAP Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup is leaning cautiously constructive. A P/E of 9.26 and a 6.87bn market cap can support stability, but the lack of a dividend yield means traders will likely focus more on price action and volume than income. A push above recent levels could attract follow-through buying; failure to hold may keep the share range-bound.

FAQ on KAP Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are KAP Ltd. shares?

Answer: KAP Ltd. shares represent ownership in KAP Ltd. on the JSE under ticker KAP. The live price today is R2.77, with a market cap of 6.87bn and a P/E ratio of 9.26, which gives investors a clear valuation reference.

Q2: How can I buy KAP Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy KAP Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account using the ticker KAP. At today’s price of R2.77, the live market cap is 6.87bn and trading volume is 48 101, so order execution should reflect current market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of KAP Ltd. shares?

Answer: The KAP share price is influenced by live volume, recent price change, and valuation measures such as the 9.26 P/E ratio. With the current price at R2.77 and no dividend yield shown, traders may react more to momentum than income signals.

Q4: Does KAP Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no current yield is displayed for KAP at this time. Investors looking for income should note the R2.77 share price, 6.87bn market cap, and 48 101 trading volume.

Q5: How can I track my KAP Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track KAP shares using the ticker KAP on the JSE and monitor live updates such as the R2.77 price, 1.09 recent change, and 48 101 trading volume. Since the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking currently offers no yield figure.

Q6: What factors are affecting the KAP Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the R2.77 price, 1.09 recent change, 48 101 volume, and the 9.26 P/E ratio. The 6.87bn market cap suggests a mid-sized JSE presence, while dividend yield remains –.

Q7: Is KAP Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, KAP may appeal to value-focused investors because the P/E ratio is 9.26 and the share trades at R2.77. However, the absence of a dividend yield means the case depends more on price action than income.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy KAP Ltd. shares today?

Answer: With the share at R2.77 today and volume at 48 101, KAP may suit traders who want active JSE exposure. The 1.09 recent change suggests movement, but the – dividend yield and 9.26 P/E keep the decision price-sensitive.

Q9: How much does one KAP Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One KAP share costs R2.77 based on the latest live data. That price sits alongside a 6.87bn market cap, a 9.26 P/E ratio, and 48 101 trading volume, giving investors a straightforward cost reference for trade planning.

Q10: How to sell KAP Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell KAP shares, place a sell order through your trading account using ticker KAP on the JSE. The current price is R2.77, with 48 101 in volume and a 1.09 recent change, so execution will depend on live demand.

How to Buy KAP Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in shares that you want in your portfolio.

KAP Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given KAP Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.