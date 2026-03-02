Thevendrie Brewer has been appointed as a member of the Group Nominations and Governance Committee of the Board, effective 15 May 2026.

Tasneem Abdool-Samad and Richard Wainwright will join the JSE Board as independent non-executive directors, effective from 1 July 2026.

Revenue increased to R1.9 billion (R1.7 billion) and profit from operating activities before net finance income grew to R774.3 million (R637.9 million). Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent went up to R652.0 million (R557.8 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share increased to 816.2 cents per share (687 cents per share). Future focus and prospects The JSE enters the second half of the year from a position of strength, supported by the resilience of its core markets franchise, a diversified and growing revenue base, and continued progress against its strategic priorities. Our focus remains on safeguarding the market integrity, trust and operational resilience that underpin South Africa’s financial markets, while positioning the Group for its next phase of growth and competitiveness. We remain committed to strengthening our core exchange businesses, expanding non-trading revenues, deepening client relevance, and leveraging technology, data and AI to enhance operational efficiency, client value and long-term scalability. This will be delivered through disciplined execution, prudent capital allocation and a continued focus on creating sustainable value for shareholders. FORGE 2031 provides the strategic framework for this next phase. Through its Transform and Grow pillars, the Group is strengthening the foundations of the business while pursuing new growth opportunities. During the period, progress was made in technology harmonisation, organisational redesign and the modernisation of core market infrastructure. Early data, automation and AI initiatives are already being deployed to improve productivity, scalability and decision-making, while the Group’s profitability review is informing a more focused approach to cost optimisation, capital allocation and returns from strategic investment. Key priorities for the remainder of the year include: *Progressing the implementation of a Bond Central Counterparty (CCP), supporting the continued development, resilience and competitiveness of South Africa’s capital markets. *Advancing the replacement of the SENS platform to enhance the issuer and investor experience. *Continuing the execution of the BDA modernisation programme and the renewal of critical market infrastructure, including MIT hardware replacement and regulatory systems upgrades. *Embedding FORGE 2031 across the Group through clear divisional plans, measurable outcomes and disciplined accountability. *Maintaining cost discipline while investing in future-state technology, data, AI capabilities and operational resilience. *Driving benefits realisation through rigorous investment governance and disciplined capital allocation. *Pursuing strategic partnerships and selectively evaluating M&A opportunities that enhance capabilities, accelerate growth and support long-term value creation. We remain confident in the structural opportunities available to the JSE over the long term. Supported by our trusted role at the centre of South Africa’s capital markets, a strong balance sheet and a clear strategic roadmap, the Group is well positioned to enhance its relevance, competitiveness and growth trajectory, while continuing to create sustainable value for shareholders, clients and the broader market ecosystem. Full-year 2026 guidance *OPEX guidance has been revised to 6% – 8% (from 5% – 7%) to reflect once-off organisational redesign costs incurred in H1 to support the execution of FORGE 2031. Full-year cost growth remains dependent on market activity levels, including average daily value traded (ADV). Excluding these non-recurring costs, the underlying cost trajectory remains well controlled, and we expect OPEX growth to normalise in 2027 as the benefits of the organisational redesign are realised and once-off implementation costs fall away. *CAPEX guidance maintained at R190 million to R230 million. *Dividend policy unchanged at a pay-out ratio of 67% to 100% of earnings.

JSE Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: JSE Ltd. price forecast today in rands remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and graph signals pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp move. The share looks steady for buy or sell decisions, and the dividend profile plus preference shares payout context may appeal to income-focused buyers. With the share code JSE, the for sale setup at an estimated cost of R157 per share can be handled online through a trading account, and the current data on trading activity supports a cautious but constructive view of the prediction and broader trading path. For anyone checking how to buy, the process is straightforward, but price action should stay the main guide.

JSE Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker JSE Ltd. (JSE) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Financial Exchange Services Current Price R157 Market Capitalization R13.33bn P/E Ratio 10.72 Dividend Yield 6.15% Trading Volume (Live Data) 6 090 Recent Price Change 0.42 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:51:25

JSE Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R157, up 0.42 from the previous close Market Cap R13.33bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 10.72, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 6.15%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by steady trading volume of 6 090

JSE Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. A close above R157 with firmer volume could support a short bounce, while failure to hold that level may leave the SHARES vulnerable to a drift back toward the recent trading range. The market is still pricing a stable dividend profile and modest earnings multiple.

FAQ on JSE Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are JSE Ltd. shares?

Answer: JSE Ltd. shares represent ownership in the JSE-listed financial exchange company. At today’s price of R157, the market values the company at R13.33bn, with a P/E of 10.72 and dividend yield of 6.15%, which helps frame investor interest.

Q2: How can I buy JSE Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy JSE Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account with a regulated broker. Based on today’s data, the share trades at R157 on the JSE, so orders should be placed with that price per share in mind, alongside available volume of 6 090.

Q3: What affects the price of JSE Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by valuation, dividend expectations, and trading activity. Today, JSE shows a P/E of 10.72, a dividend yield of 6.15%, and a modest price change of 0.42, while volume of 6 090 suggests measured participation.

Q4: Does JSE Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.15%, which points to an active dividend profile. With the share price at R157 and market cap at R13.33bn, the dividend remains an important part of the total return case for SHARES holders.

Q5: How can I track my JSE Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your SHARES through your trading account dashboard and review price, volume, and dividend updates regularly. For JSE, today’s key markers are R157, 6 090 in trading volume, a P/E of 10.72, and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Q6: What factors are affecting the JSE Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by its fair valuation, income appeal, and relatively light trading activity. Today’s reading of R157, a 0.42 move, market cap of R13.33bn, and volume of 6 090 suggests a balanced market mood.

Q7: Is JSE Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: JSE may suit investors seeking income and stability rather than fast growth. The current price is R157, the P/E is 10.72, and the dividend yield is 6.15%, so the case to buy depends on whether those figures match your return target.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy JSE Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s price is R157, with a small 0.42 increase and moderate turnover of 6 090. That makes the SHARES look reasonably priced for patient investors, but a buy decision should still reflect your income goals, valuation comfort, and trading horizon.

Q9: How much does one JSE Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One JSE Ltd. share costs R157 today on the JSE. That price sits alongside a market cap of R13.33bn, a P/E ratio of 10.72, and a dividend yield of 6.15%, which helps define the current purchase case.

Q10: How to sell JSE Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell JSE Ltd. shares, place a sell order through your trading account using the JSE ticker. With today’s price at R157 and live volume at 6 090, sellers should pay close attention to liquidity and current bid levels before execution.

How to Buy JSE Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

JSE Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given JSE Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.