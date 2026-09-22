A quick overview of the most active stocks on the JSE
- ✔️NASPERS LTD (NPN)
- ✔️PROSUS N.V. (PRX)
- ✔️SIBANYE STILLWATER LTD. (SSW)
- ANGLO AMERICAN PLC (AGL)
- BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (BTI)
- BHP GROUP PLC (BHP)
- IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD. (IMP)
- ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD. (AMS)
- SASOL LTD. (SOL)
- COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA (CFR)
- CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD. (CPI)
- FIRSTRAND LTD. (FSR)
- MTN GROUP LTD. (MTN)
- GLENCORE PLC (GLN)
- STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD. (SBK)
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NASPERS LTD (NPN)Naspers (https://www.naspers.com) is a global internet group, founded in 1915, and one of the largest technology investors in the world. It operates in over 80 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, building leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. It invests in some of the world’s leading internet platforms and has sizeable investments in associates such as Tencent, Mail.ru, MakeMyTrip Ltd. and Delivery Hero. Naspers is also listed on the London Stock Exchange (NPSN). Naspers is headquartered in Cape Town and its major shareholder is the Public Investment Corporation Group.
PROSUS N.V. (PRX)Prosus (https://www.prosus.com) is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, payments and fintech, and food delivery sectors in markets like India, Russia and Brazil. Prosus is headquartered in Amsterdam but operates and invests in global markets with long-term growth potential and empower people and enrich communities by building leading consumer internet companies. Through its projects and investments in areas including edtech and health, Prosus keenly seeks new opportunities to partner with outstanding entrepreneurs who are using technology to address big needs in society. Millions of people every day use the products and services of companies that Prosus has built, acquired or invested in, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU’S, Codecademy, eMAG, Honor, iFood, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Red Dot Payments, Remitly, SimilarWeb, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy. Naspers is its major shareholder.
SIBANYE STILLWATER LTD. (SSW)Sibanye Stillwater (https://www.sibanyestillwater.com) is a leading international precious metals mining company with headquarters in Weltevreden Park. Sibanye Stillwater is the world’s largest primary producer of platinum, the second largest primary producer of palladium and a top tier gold producer. It ranks third globally, on a gold-equivalent basis, and also is a significant producer of rhodium and other PGMs and associated minerals such as chrome. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States and Southern Africa, gold operations and projects in South Africa, and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The group is also the globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials. Its major shareholders are Gold One International Ltd., Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd., Exor Investments (UK) LLP, Investec Asset Management, BlackRock Inc, and Van Eck Associates Corporation.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC (AGL)Anglo American (https://www.angloamerican.com) is a leading global mining company, with a world class portfolio of mining and processing operations and undeveloped resources, with more than 95 000 people working for us around the world, in 15 countries. The company has its headquarters in London, England, and its major shareholders are Volcan, Public Investment Corporation Group, Public Investment Corporation (SOC) Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, BlackRock, Inc., Silchester International Investors LLP, Genesis Asset Managers, LLP, Tarl Investment Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd., Epoch Two Investment Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd., and Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (BTI)British American Tobacco (BAT) (https://www.batsa.co.za) is one of the world’s leading consumer goods companies, with nicotine and tobacco brands sold around the globe. The company employs more than 55 000 people, partners with over 90 000 farmers and have factories in 48 countries, with offices in even more. It is headquartered in London, and its major shareholders are The Capital Group Companies, Inc, BlackRock, Inc., Spring Mountain Investments Ltd., and Allan Gray (Pty) Ltd.
BHP GROUP PLC (BHP)BHP (https://www.bhp.com) is a world-leading resources company with global headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. The company extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas, and has more than 80 000 employees and contractors, primarily in Australia and the Americas. Its products are sold worldwide, with sales and marketing led through Singapore and Houston, United States.
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD. (IMP)Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (https://www.implats.co.za) operates in the business of producing and supplying platinum group metals (PGMs) to industrial economies. Its registered address is at Illovo, Johannesburg and its major shareholders include PIC, BlackRock Inc, Coronation Asset Management, Prudential Investment Managers, and Fidelity Management & Research Company.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD. (AMS)Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (https://www.angloamericanplatinum.com), known as Amplats, is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Its majority shareholder is Anglo American plc and the company focuses on extracting value from all the PGMs and base metals it mines – metals that make modern life possible in safe, smart and responsible ways.
SASOL LTD. (SOL)Sasol (https://www.sasol.com) is a global integrated chemicals and energy company headquartered in Sandton, South Africa, but covering 31 countries and employing more than 31 000 people. Its major shareholders include the Government Employees Pension Fund and the Industrial Development Corporation of SA Ltd.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA (CFR)Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (https://www.richemont.com) is one of the world’s leading luxury goods groups. The group’s head offices are in Geneva, Switzerland and it is known for its luxury goods interests that include some of the most prestigious names in the industry, like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen and Montblanc. Its major shareholder is listed as Compagnie Financiere Rupert.
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD. (CPI)Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. (https://www.capitecbank.co.za) was incorporated in South Africa in November 1999 and registered as a bank controlling company in 2001. Capitec was listed in the Banks sector of the JSE in 2002. The company has its headquarters in Stellenbosch, and as major shareholders are listed PSG Financial Services Ltd., Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd., Lebashe Investment Group (Pty) Ltd., Kalander Sekuriteit (Pty) Ltd., The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., J F Mouton Familie Trust, and Limietberg Sekuriteit (Pty) Ltd.
FIRSTRAND LTD. (FSR)FirstRand Ltd. (https://www.firstrand.co.za) is a public company and registered bank controlling company headquartered in Sandton, South Africa, with a primary listing under Financial - Banks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX). FirstRand Ltd. is the holding company of the FirstRand group of companies and major shareholders include the Public Investment Corporation, BEE Partners, Royal Bafokeng Holdings and Remgro.
MTN GROUP LTD. (MTN)MTN Group Ltd. (https://www.mtn.com) is an emerging markets mobile operator that aims to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world from its headquarters in Roodepoort. The Group offers voice, data and digital services to retail customers in the 21 countries in which its operations have telecoms licences. By December 2019 it already had 251 million customers across Africa and the Middle East. Major shareholders are the Government Employees Pension Fund, M1 Ltd., Prudential Investment Managers and MTN Zakhele Futhi (RF) Ltd.
GLENCORE PLC (GLN)Glencore plc (https://www.glencorexstrata.com) is a leading integrated producer and marketer of commodities, operating around the world. The group's registered address is at Hilgrove Street, St Helier, Jersey, and its commodities comprise metals and minerals, energy products and agricultural products. Major shareholders include Qatar Holding LLC, Ivan Glasenberg, BlackRock, Inc., Harris Associates L.P., Aristotelis Mistakidis and Daniel Maté.
STANDARD BANK GROUP LTD. (SBK)Standard Bank Group Ltd. (https://www.standardbank.com) is South Africa’s largest banking group by assets and currently operates in 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The group connects Africa to other selected emerging markets and pools of capital in developed markets. It is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a primary listing on the JSE and secondary listings on A2X Markets and the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX). Subsidiary entities are listed on exchanges in Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria and Uganda and major shareholders include the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Government Employees Pension Fund.
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