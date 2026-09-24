About this index

Industrial Index Shares - Introduction

The FTSE/JSE SA Industrials Index, code J257, tracks eligible J203 companies classed as SA Industrials.

J257 covers a broad slice of the South African equity market. Its scope covers companies beyond those that most people would describe as industrial businesses, which makes the index methodology important before you interpret a move on the chart.

What is the JSE SA Industrials Index (J257)?

J257 is a free float market capitalisation weighted SA sector index. Its universe starts with eligible J203 companies, then excludes firms classed under Financials, Real Estate, Basic Materials, and Energy. The result is the SA Industrials category, not a fixed basket of 25 shares.

Feature J257 Detail Official name FTSE/JSE SA Industrials Index Index code J257 Alpha code ASIN Universe Eligible J203 constituents Company total No fixed total Method Free-float market capitalisation weighted

The index also applies liquidity criteria and a minimum free float threshold of 5%. Its scheduled review takes place twice each year, in March and September.

SA Industrials is different from the ICB Industrials industry. A company does not have to be classified under ICB Industrials 50 to qualify for J257. J203 eligibility and the SA sector map determine whether a company can enter J257.

How J257 is built and weighted

J257 starts with securities that qualify for J203 under the FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series rules. Companies in ICB Financials 30, Real Estate 35, Basic Materials 55, and Energy 60 fall outside the SA Industrials category. Other eligible J203 companies can enter the J257 universe.

Free float market capitalisation determines each constituent's influence. Free float reflects shares available to market investors. Market capitalisation combines share price with shares in issue, and the free float factor adjusts the index weight.

A company with a larger free float market capitalisation has greater influence on index movements than a smaller constituent.

J257 has no fixed company total, and no weight cap. Liquidity and free float criteria also apply. Scheduled reviews in March and September can alter membership or index weights when company data, eligibility, or classification changes.

How to read the J257 live price and chart

The figure in the live panel is an index level, not the rand price of one share. It measures the combined market movement of eligible constituents through the index formula and divisor.

Check the timestamp and data status first. J257 has a 60-second dissemination interval; JSE data classed as delayed has at least a 15-minute delay. Compare the current level with the selected chart period, recent highs and lows, and percentage change across the same period. Review large constituent moves and wider market conditions before you interpret a sharp index move as a sector trend.

What moves the J257 Industrial Index?

J257 changes as constituent share prices change, and larger free-float market capitalisations have greater influence on the index.

Company results, guidance, corporate actions, and major news can alter prices among larger J257 constituents.

South African consumer demand and economic conditions can affect revenue prospects across several constituent industries.

Interest rates and credit costs can influence corporate finance costs, household budgets, and company valuations.

Rand movements can affect companies with offshore revenue, foreign costs, or substantial international business exposure.

Global market sentiment, sector trends, index membership changes, and revised weights can affect J257 performance.

Several forces can act at the same time, while the effect differs by company. An index move therefore reflects weighted changes in constituent prices, not a single economic variable.

J257 vs J211: What is the difference?

J257 and J211 track related SA Industrials shares, but the construction differs. J257 has no fixed company total. J211, the Industrial 25 Index, selects 25 companies from the J257 universe and ranks candidates by net market capitalisation.

Feature J257 SA Industrials J211 Industrial 25 Coverage Broad SA Industrials sector Largest eligible subset Company total No fixed total 25 companies Universe Eligible J203 constituents J257 constituents Review cycle March and September March, June, September, December Dissemination 60 seconds 15 seconds

The distinction is important when you compare charts, index products, or historical figures. A J211 figure should not be treated as J257 data.

How J257 helps South African investors

J257 can act as a sector benchmark for SA Industrials shares. You can compare a relevant portfolio or share against the wider sector, monitor broad price direction, or assess whether one company move differs from its sector peers.

An index is not an individual share or a tradable product on its own. An investment fund, derivative, or other instrument linked to an index has its own fees, structure, liquidity profile, and risk. Check product documents for those terms before capital is committed.

J257 can support market research, but an index level does not provide a personal investment recommendation or predict future returns.

Final thoughts

J257 gives a broad measure of eligible SA Industrials shares within the J203 universe. Free float market capitalisation determines constituent influence, while the sector classification excludes Financials, Real Estate, Basic Materials, and Energy.

Review the live J257 level, chart period, and data timestamp above, then match any market decision with the relevant product terms and your own risk tolerance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is J257 the same as the JSE Industrial 25?

J257 is the SA Industrials Index, while J211 is the Industrial 25 Index. J257 has no fixed company total; J211 contains 25 companies selected from the J257 universe under separate index rules.

Can you buy the J257 index directly?

An index is a benchmark calculation, not a security that you purchase directly. Market products can reference an index, but each product has separate legal terms, costs, risk features, and eligibility requirements.

How often is the J257 index reviewed?

J257 has scheduled reviews in March and September. Liquidity and free float criteria apply to index eligibility, while corporate events and other rule-based adjustments can also affect constituent data between scheduled reviews.