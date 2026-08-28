Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Deere & Company price forecast and dividend context remain closely watched as charts and historical graph data continue to frame a broader growth narrative. The price today in dollars sits at $622.66, so traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the current payout profile, including any preferred shares considerations. For investors asking how to buy the ticker symbol DE online, the data points to a straightforward purchase process through a trading account, with trading activity still guided by the latest graph signals and price forecast rather than a fixed prediction. With shares for sale near recent levels, the current setup supports careful analysis before any buy decision.

Deere & Company Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Deere & Company (DE) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $622.66 Previous Close $622.66 Day's Range $617.81 – $629.35 Opening Price $628.82 Volume 807105 shares Daily Change -11.88 (-1.87%) 52-Week High $674.19 52-Week Low $433 Data As Of Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Deere & Company Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $622.66, reflecting a daily change of -11.88 (-1.87%). Day's Range $617.81 – $629.35 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $433 – $674.19 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 807105 against 1207624 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.87% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Deere & Company Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup leans cautious after a 1.87% decline from the session open, even though Deere remains well above the 52-week low and below the annual peak. A rebound would likely need stronger volume and a sustained move back through the upper end of today’s range, while failure to hold the low-$620s could invite a retest of nearby support. For now, the signal is mixed rather than decisive.

FAQ on Deere & Company Shares

Q1: What are Deere & Company shares?

Answer: Deere & Company shares are equity securities listed on the NYSE under ticker DE. At $622.66 per share today, they represent ownership in the company. The stock has traded between $617.81 and $629.35 in the latest session, with volume below its 90-day average.

Q2: How can I buy Deere & Company shares?

Answer: You can purchase DE through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Use the ticker symbol DE, check the price per share at $622.66, and place a market or limit order. Always compare the current range, volume, and execution cost before trading.

Q3: What affects the price of Deere & Company shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by farming equipment demand, earnings updates, margins, and market sentiment. Today’s move to $622.66, down 1.87%, shows how intraday supply and demand can shift. Volume, the 52-week range, and broader economic conditions also matter.

Q4: Does Deere & Company pay dividends?

Answer: Deere & Company has dividend policies that investors often follow, but the live data here doesn’t include a specific payout amount. If you want the exact dividend rate or schedule, check brokerage research pages or Deere’s filings before you buy or hold the shares.

Q5: How can I track my Deere & Company shares and dividends?

Answer: Track DE in your brokerage dashboard using the ticker symbol and review trade confirmations, price per share, and dividend notices. With the stock at $622.66 and volume at 807105 shares, monitoring alerts can help you manage purchases, sales, and payout records.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Deere & Company share price?

Answer: The latest factors include a decline of $11.88, or 1.87%, from the session’s opening level of $628.82. The price is sitting near the middle of the daily range, while volume remains below average, which can reduce conviction in the move.

Q7: Is Deere & Company a good share to buy?

Answer: Deere & Company can appeal to investors who want a large-cap industrial name with NYSE listing and long-term operating history. At $622.66, it’s still well above the 52-week low, but today’s negative momentum suggests buyers should wait for confirmation before purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Deere & Company shares today?

Answer: Today’s data doesn’t give a clean momentum breakout. The stock is down 1.87% and trading below its opening price, so aggressive buying may be premature. More cautious investors may prefer to wait for stronger volume or a firmer move above the day’s range.

Q9: How much does one Deere & Company share cost?

Answer: One Deere & Company share costs $622.66 today. That price per share reflects the latest NYSE session data, with an opening price of $628.82 and a trading range between $617.81 and $629.35. Check your broker for execution cost before purchase.

Q10: How to sell Deere & Company shares?

Answer: To sell DE shares, log in to your brokerage trading account, select Deere & Company, and choose a market or limit order. The current price is $622.66, so compare that with your cost basis and watch the day’s range before executing the trade.

How to Buy Deere & Company Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker DE, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Deere & Company Actionable Financial Advice

Given Deere & Company's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $433 and $674.19. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.