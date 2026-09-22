While trading in Islam is often considered to be haram, it can still be possible to trade, and the key is to find an Islamic Forex account that offers swap-free trading for traders of the Muslim faith.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best Islamic forex trading platforms for beginners

Top halal forex brokers with swap-free accounts

Sharia-compliant trading platforms for Muslim traders

Islamic CFD brokers with no overnight interest

Swap-free forex brokers regulated in South Africa

Low-spread Islamic forex accounts for day traders

Best Islamic MT4 and MT5 brokers with swap-free options

Halal-friendly trading platforms with fast withdrawals

5 Best Islamic Forex Trading Platforms

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is an Islamic Forex account - a Full Overview.

An Islamic Forex account is a halal trading account that offers a Muslim Trader who respects the Quran the opportunity to invest in the Islamic stock market whilst following the principles of Islamic finance. Islamic accounts are known as Islamic Trading Accounts or swap-free accounts and differ in several ways from regular Forex accounts. The Islamic Faith and Sharia law prohibit the accumulation of interest, and Islamic traders with Islamic trading accounts do not pay or receive interest rates. Accounts based on Islamic finance must be carried out without any delay, currencies must be transferred from one account to another immediately, and transaction costs must be paid at the same time.

5 Best Islamic Trading Platforms and Brokers (2026)

1. IC Markets

IC Markets offers a true “Islamic account” (swap-free) for traders who wish to avoid paying or receiving interest on overnight positions.

Their Islamic offer is available on both Raw Spread and Standard accounts across major platforms (MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader).

With spreads starting from as low as 0.0 pips and leverage up to 1:500, IC Markets remains a strong option for Muslim traders who also value tight costs and fast execution.

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🏦 Broker Name 🌍 Founded Yes, regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (C53877) under MiFID. ⚖️ Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles) ⚙️ Execution Type DMA/ECN (No Dealing Desk) 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 💹 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Raw Account) 💵 Commission $3.50 per side per lot 📊 Leverage Up to 1:500 💳 Payment Methods Bank Transfer, Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🎓 Education & Tools Webinars, Analysis, VPS hosting 🛡️ Key Strength Deep liquidity, low latency, and institutional pricing 🪙 Crypto Support Bitcoin deposits and trading pairs 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips Limited educational materials Fast DMA execution Spreads, fees or deposit requirements Strong regulation (ASIC, CySEC) May not accept some regions Extremely tight spreads and fast execution speeds, ideal for active traders. Islamic account may include alternative overnight handling fees on some instruments.

Is IC Markets a good choice for Muslim traders using an Islamic account?

IC Markets suits Muslim traders well because its Islamic account removes swap interest while keeping spreads tight. However, some instruments may carry alternative handling fees, so traders should verify conditions before long-term strategies to ensure full Sharia compliance.

Are IC Markets’ Islamic accounts available on all platforms?

Islamic accounts at IC Markets are offered on MT4, MT5, and cTrader, providing flexibility for different trading styles. Traders can choose between Raw and Standard accounts, but should confirm which symbols include extra fees to avoid unexpected costs over multiple holding days.

2. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets supports swap-free / Islamic trading accounts, available on their Standard and Raw account types across MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.

The swap-free status avoids interest on overnight positions, replacing it with a modest administration fee instead — a structure designed to comply with Islamic finance principles.

With a reasonable minimum opening balance (USD 100 or equivalent), up to 1:500 leverage, and access to forex, metals, indices, and commodities, FP Markets is a versatile choice for traders seeking halal trading conditions.

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📌Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC CySEC, FSCA 🧾 Account Types Standard, Raw, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (from 0.0 pips) & variable 💸 Commission Structure Raw: $3 per side per lot; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers depth of market, more timeframes, better order control 🤖 Automated Trading Fully supports EAs and VPS 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators Autochartist, Trading Central, 60+ indicators, Myfxbook, copy trading 🖥 User Interface Highly customizable, clean MT5 layout 🎓 Educational Resources Daily webinars, eBooks, articles, tutorials, courses 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual live chat, phone & email 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – strong education & demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 50926) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Yes – South African office/support 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfer, Ozow, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL-secured servers 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Available 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated with top-tier banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Forex fees are low Stock CFD fees are high Accounts can be opened fast and easy Product portfolio are somewhat limited Deposit and withdrawal processes are quickly executed Web and desktop platform is somewhat outdated Offers genuine swap-free Islamic accounts on Standard and Raw accounts. Some exotic symbols carry administrative charges.

Does FP Markets fully remove interest from Islamic accounts?

FP Markets removes all swap and interest charges for Islamic account holders, replacing them with fixed administrative fees on some instruments. This structure aims to support Sharia-compliant trading while keeping transparency for clients who hold positions over multiple days.

Can Muslim traders use ECN trading conditions with FP Markets?

Yes, FP Markets allows Islamic traders to use ECN Raw accounts with spreads starting at zero pips. This makes it attractive for scalpers and algorithmic traders, though administrative fees may apply on selected assets depending on duration and instrument type.

3. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

I couldn’t find credible publicly available information confirming that OctaFX (or a similarly named “Octa” broker) offers a formal Islamic / swap-free account that meets the standards often quoted by Islamic-compliant broker lists.

Because of this lack of evidence, I cannot confidently state that Octa qualifies among the “best Islamic trading platforms” by 2026.

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🔖 Broker Name 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing CySEC, FSCA, SVG FSA, MISA 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal in Uganda Supports bank transfers cards, e-wallets, and mobile money where available 💰 Minimum Deposit $25 💹 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on some accounts commissions from $2 on indices 📈 Leverage & Margin Up to 1:2000 leverage varying margin requirements 🇺🇬 UGX Accounts Not available 📱 Mobile Trading Usability OctaTrader and MT5 mobile apps available ⚡ Execution & Slippage Fast trade execution slippage can occur during volatile market conditions 🧾 Account Types Cent, Classic, VIP, Zero Spread, Islamic, Demo ☎️ Local Support (Uganda) No dedicated Ugandan support team 💼 Asset Classes 53 forex pairs, plus stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto 🕌 Islamic Accounts Available but with conditions on holding positions swap-free 🏆 Overall Score (4.5/5) – ZAR Accounts, deep liquidity, strong regulation 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Octa offers powerful trading platforms that cater to different traders. Octa has no local office in South Africa The platform offers a diverse set of trading instruments. The minimum deposit is $25 or equivalent in ZAR if you are using a bank transfer. Octa Group is regulated with 1 Tier-2 regulation CySEC (372/18). Their entity ‘Orinoco Capital (Pty) Ltd’ is Authorized under FSCA. Does not offer ZAR accounts Octa accepts South African Rand (ZAR) transactions No local phone support Often included in lists that recognise Islamic-friendly brokers. Swap-free terms may vary and require verification with support.

Does Octa offer reliable Islamic trading conditions?

Octa is mentioned by several comparison sites as offering Islamic-friendly accounts, but publicly available details vary across regions. Muslim traders should contact support to confirm whether swaps are replaced and whether any overnight administrative fees apply to specific instruments.

Is Octa suitable for Muslim traders seeking strict Sharia compliance?

Octa can be suitable if its swap-free model is confirmed regionally; however, variations in terms require careful checking. Traders should look at fee structures, prohibited instruments, and platform rules to ensure all conditions align with their Sharia-compliant trading principles.

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill offers an “Islamic (Swap-Free) Trading Account,” which allows Muslim clients to convert Classic or Raw accounts into swap-free ones.

Under this setup, no swap or rollover interest is charged on overnight positions — satisfying one of the main Sharia compliance requirements.

The rest of the trading conditions (spreads, execution, instruments) remain the same as standard accounts, which makes Tickmill a solid halal-friendly broker for both forex and CFD trading.

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Category Tickmill ⭐ Features Ultra- Low Speed pips Fast ECN Execution Multi-Platform 🏛️ Regulation FCA CySEC FSCA FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1817.50 📊 Average Spreads From Raw / Pro 0.0 - 0.3 pips 💹 Commissions From Pro $3-$4 lot per side 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No Broker Fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Welcome Bonus $30 ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email Phone Support 👥 Account Types Classic Pro VIP Islamic 📈 Leverage Adjustable 1:1–1:500 🔘 Products Offered 60+ forex pairs Major indices Commodities Bonds Stocks & ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free 💰 Spreads Raw 0:0 pips, Classic 1.6 pips 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR 📙 Education Webinars E-Books Video Tutorials 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank Wire Card E-Wallet Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 87 250 0696 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Low spreads Limited asset selection Multi-jurisdiction regulation No cryptocurrencies Excellent Education No US clients Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest. Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.

Why is Tickmill considered one of the best Islamic brokers?

Tickmill offers competitive spreads, fast execution, and swap-free access across Classic and Raw accounts. Its Islamic conditions are straightforward, although some symbols may include operational charges, making it a strong option for Muslim traders needing low-cost execution.

Are Tickmill’s swap-free accounts automatically applied?

Tickmill requires traders to request the Islamic conversion after opening an account. Once approved, swaps are removed, but traders should still check which instruments carry administrative fees to maintain transparency and compliance with Sharia-based trading expectations over long-term trades.

5. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM Group offers swap-free trading accounts on request for Muslim clients.

Their Islamic account retains the same trading conditions as regular ones, without swap/interest charges and reportedly without hidden extra fees.

That makes XM a popular option for beginners or traders who want a straightforward, low-cost, Sharia-compliant entry into forex/CFD trading.

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Feature XM ⭐ Features Regulated broker, Low minimum deposit, Competitive spreads, Multiple account types, Strong education 🏛️ Regulation CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize) 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / 95 ZAR 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.1 pips (Standard account) 💹 Commissions From No commission on Standard accounts; ECN account commissions vary 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by XM; Third-party fees may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:888 🔥 Bonus $30 no-deposit bonus; deposit bonuses up to 100% ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual live chat, Phone, Email 👥 Account Types Micro, Standard, XM Ultra (ECN), Shares Account 📈 Leverage Up to 1:888 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Variable spreads starting from 0.1 pips 🚀 Bonus Welcome bonuses including no-deposit and deposit match bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, 📙 Education Webinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis, EBooks 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local payment methods 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported, Including deposits and withdrawals in ZAR ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 21 300 7000 (Cape Town office) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Automatically credited New clients only All profits can be withdrawn Bonus is non withdrawable Supports Islamic accounts on Standard, Micro and Ultra-Low. Not available on all account types or regions. Very strong education and beginner tools. Some Islamic accounts may have instrument-based restrictions.

Is XM’s Islamic account suitable for long-term Muslim traders?

XM removes swap interest on approved Islamic accounts, making it suitable for longer-term positions. However, traders should review the list of restricted instruments and any administrative fees to ensure the account fully aligns with Sharia compliance throughout extended market holding periods.

How do traders activate an Islamic account with XM?

Users open a standard account first, then request Islamic status through the client area. XM reviews the request and enables swap-free trading on eligible account types. Regional restrictions may apply, so traders should confirm eligibility before choosing a specific account type.

How to open an Islamic Forex account Step by Step-by-Step Guide.

1. Select a Forex Broker that makes an Islamic or Swap Free trading account available. 2. Select the correct account option to register and provide the selected Forex Broker with the relevant documentation in order to open a halal trading account. 3. When confirmation is received within 1-2 business days, the first deposit can be made through the payment method preferred, and the Forex trader can start trading on the Halal Exchange.

Commissions on Islamic Trading Accounts.

What makes Islamic trading unique and different from Regular Forex Trading accounts is that it does not generate any swap interest or Swap Charge. The swap is an interest paid or received by the trader when he leaves an open position overnight, which makes currency trading haram. Muslim customers who use an Islamic trading account pay the margin, commissions, and administrative fees, which are not the interest of Riba Haram.

Is Forex trading halal or haram - explained.

By definition, Forex trading can be considered halal. Forex trading has become increasingly accessible, and the potential for quick profits is attracting more and more traders every day.

Islamic Finance: Forex Riba

In standard practice, an investor holds open positions after the close of the trading session, and the broker charges a swap commission, which corresponds to an interest rate.

What can be traded with an Islamic account?

With the right broker, traders will have access to the main markets: Forex Market, CFDs on indices, CFDs on stocks, CFDs on raw materials and cash stocks, including rarer markets such as CFDs on cryptocurrencies, CFDs on bonds, and ETFs (funds traded on the stock exchange).

All the financial markets mentioned are halal and can be accessed according to the Islamic Faith, except for two: bonds and futures. Bonds are treasury bills, and at the time of being issued, a fixed interest rate is fixed during the life of the bond, and while the value of the bond may differ and fluctuate according to the supply and demand of the market, the return on investment calculated as a percentage of the original value of the bond, is fixed and does not vary. Futures contracts are also considered haram due to the delayed nature of the exchange of goods, after the "signing" of the purchase or sale agreement. It is not immediate.

Islamic accounts in MetaTrader

The MetaTrader trading platform can be considered halal, as this platform is just a tool, a basic interface that allows traders to open their orders in the market.

So in layman's terms – Regardless of the nature of the trading account, be it a standard account, a pro account, or a Swap-Free Account, all orders will be executed in the same way, and only a traders broker can define the trading conditions in which traders are going to invest, the platform does not alter or modify them in any way. Note - the trading account chosen will have an impact on trading conditions and can become a halal or haram trader.

Conclusion The main difference between Islamic and basic accounts is that there are no swap commissions in basic accounts. This can be a very important advantage. The trader will also be able to open positions in currency pairs in which swap costs are generally very high.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Swap Fee?

The swap rate is the rate at which interest in one currency will be exchanged for an interest in another currency—that is, a swap rate is the interest rate differential between the currency pair traded. The rollover rate can also be known as the swap fee.

Can Exotic Pairs be traded with a Swap-Free account?

No. Exotic Currencies are not available to trade with a Swap Free account.

What are exotic currency pairs?

Exotic currency pairs are made up of a major currency paired with the currency of an emerging or a strong but smaller economy from a global perspective, such as Hong Kong or Singapore, and European countries outside of the Euro Zone.

What is Commission-Free online forex trading?

When an online broker offers commission-free trading, it means they don't charge their own fee for helping execute the trade.

What are some of the major currency pairs traded across the globe?

Major Currency pairs include:

EUR/USD

USD/JPY

GBP/USD

AUD/USD

USD/CAD

Will an Islamic Forex Trading Account have administration fees?

Generally, Customers with an Islamic trading account will not be charged daily swaps. The swap fees will be fully transferred within the MT4 platform into daily administration fees on all Forex trading products.

What are negative swaps in Forex trading?

A negative swap is a swap withdrawn from the trader's account for each transfer of an open position.

What is the difference between Forex Brokers and Islamic Forex Brokers?

Islamic Forex Brokers simply refer to a Forex Broker who makes an Islamic Forex Trading account available to Muslim Investors.