Revenue for the year increased to R127.9 million (R117.7 million) and profit before other income and expenses went up to R64.2 million (R56.1 million). Earnings attributable to equity shareholders for the year went up to R28.6 million (R26.1 million). In addition, headline earnings per share grew to 18.3 cents per share (16.7 cents per share). Cash distribution During the current reporting period an interim dividend of R14.7 million for the half year ended 31 August 2025 was declared and paid to shareholders, representing a cash distribution of 9.4 cents per share. With the realisation of earnings of 18.3 cents per share for the current reporting period, the board declared a final ordinary dividend to shareholders for the year ended 28 February 2026 of 8.9 cents per share, which will be subject to dividend tax legislation. Integrated annual report The integrated annual report for the year ended 28 February 2026 was distributed to shareholders on Wednesday, 27 May 2026 and will be available on the company’s website at www.isa.co.za. Notice of annual general meeting Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting will be held at 10:00 on Thursday, 25 June 2026 through electronic participation. Company market and prospects I continue to be optimistic about our long-term prospects, as the key drivers of the information security market remain robust. With the continued evolution and persistence of threats and attack vectors against organisational information and IT resources, together with the increased regulatory and legislative compliance requirements and the growing complexity of hybrid and cloud-based environments, stakeholders continue to elevate the importance of security within their organisations. By leveraging this sustained demand for information and infrastructure security, as well as our positioning as a thought leader in this market segment, we are likely to continue delivering above average tangible returns over time.

ISA issued a correction to its results announcement for the year ending 28 February 2026. The percentage change in earnings and diluted earnings per share was incorrectly stated as 7%; the correct figure is 10%, as detailed in the annual report's executive review. All other information remains unchanged. Additionally, there was an error in the transposition of ordinary resolutions 8 and 9 in the original Form of Proxy. An updated proxy form is now available on the company's website and has been redistributed to shareholders.

ISA held its annual general meeting on 25 June 2026, where all resolutions were approved by the majority of shareholders. Shareholders representing 65.30% of the issued share capital participated. All resolutions, including the reappointment of external auditors and approval of share issuance and buyback authority, received 100% support from votes cast. Minor abstentions were noted, with the most significant being 0.05% for the approval to issue shares and sell treasury shares for cash.

Shareholders were advised that the annual Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act compliance report for ISA is available at: isa.co.za/docs/BBBEEComplianceReport-20260723-02.pdf

The Company announced that for the interim period ending 31 August 2026 earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to increase by more than 20% to at least 11.28 cents, compared to the EPS and HEPS of 9.4 cents reported for the interim period ended 31 August 2025.

ISA Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: ISA Holdings Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and historical graph signals showing a stable setup rather than a dramatic swing. The price today in rands is R2.2, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the current cost against dividend support and the appeal of preference shares payout where relevant. With the share code ISA on the JSE, today’s data suggests any trade or purchase should be handled through an online trading account, especially if you are checking for sale opportunities and want a clearer growth prediction before you buy.

ISA Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker ISA Holdings Ltd. (ISA) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / IT Services Current Price R2.2 Market Capitalization 375.30m P/E Ratio 12.02 Dividend Yield 8.32 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

ISA Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R2.2, flat versus the previous close Market Cap 375.30m, indicating small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 12.02, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 8.32, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the unchanged daily move and limited live volume detail

ISA Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias remains limited from the supplied dataset because the recent price change is 0 and live volume is not available. The clearest short-term driver is valuation discipline: at R2.2 and a P/E of 12.02, the share appears steady, while the 8.32 dividend yield may help cushion downside if market sentiment softens.

FAQ on ISA Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are ISA Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: ISA Holdings Ltd. shares are equity units in a JSE-listed company trading under the ISA share code. Based on the live data, the price per share is R2.2, market capitalisation is 375.30m, and the P/E ratio is 12.02, which helps frame valuation.

Q2: How can I buy ISA Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy ISA Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved online trading account. The current price per share is R2.2, so you would place a purchase or trade order through your broker. The available data shows no recent price change, which may help timing decisions.

Q3: What affects the price of ISA Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is mainly affected by valuation, dividend expectations, market sentiment, and trading activity. With a current price of R2.2, a P/E of 12.02, and no recent price change, moves may be more sensitive to demand than to short-term momentum.

Q4: Does ISA Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 8.32, which indicates the shares are linked to dividend income. At a price per share of R2.2, that yield may appeal to investors seeking payout support alongside possible capital growth, subject to company policy.

Q5: How can I track my ISA Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track ISA Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading account dashboard on the JSE platform or your broker’s mobile app. Monitor the price per share at R2.2, the dividend yield of 8.32, and the unchanged daily price move for updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the ISA Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the data are the R2.2 price per share, a market cap of 375.30m, a P/E ratio of 12.02, and a dividend yield of 8.32. With recent price change at 0, market attention is likely steady rather than volatile.

Q7: Is ISA Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live figures, ISA Holdings Ltd. may suit investors looking for a modestly valued JSE share with income characteristics. The P/E of 12.02 is not stretched, and the 8.32 dividend yield supports interest, but volume data is missing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy ISA Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not show a sharp price move, with the share flat at R2.2. That can make it reasonable for disciplined buyers to wait for confirmation from volume or broader market sentiment. The dividend yield of 8.32 offers some support.

Q9: How much does one ISA Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One ISA Holdings Ltd. share costs R2.2 according to the live data. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and the current market cap of 375.30m plus the P/E ratio of 12.02 gives added context for valuation.

Q10: How to sell ISA Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell ISA Holdings Ltd. shares, log into your trading account on a JSE-supporting platform, select the ISA share code, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. The current quote is R2.2, with no recent price change.

How to Buy ISA Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC so your profile is verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and order tools.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your purchase order for ISA Holdings Ltd. shares at the desired price per share.

ISA Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given ISA Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.