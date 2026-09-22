IQ Option - Islamic Account

  IQ Option offers Islamic swap-free trading on selected trading account levels. IQ Option offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries. Open an Islamic, Swap-Free account via Customer Support Assistance.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review
 

IQ Option Islamic Account - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview 
  2. ☑️IQ Option Islamic Account
  3. ☑️What is an Islamic Account – Explained
  4. ☑️IQ Option At a Glance
  5. ☑️Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

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Overview

IQ Option Overview

 

  • IQ Option is an online trading platform that offers a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs.
  • It provides an intuitive interface suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, along with mobile and desktop platforms.
  • The broker emphasizes low minimum deposits, a demo account for practice, and tools designed to support informed trading decisions.

 

🧩 FeatureIQ Option CTA logo
🏦 Account TypesStandard plus Demo; VIP for large non‑EU deposits. ([turn0search0][turn0search1])
⚖️ LeverageUp to ~1:30 for EU; up to ~1:500–1000 for international clients. ([turn0search0][turn0search1])
📉 Spreads & CommissionsCompetitive, variable spreads (e.g., ~0.6–0.8 pips EUR/USD); no commission on most CFDs. ([turn0search0][turn0search7])
🌐 Instruments OfferedForex, CFDs on stocks, commodities, crypto, indices, ETFs, options in some regions. ([turn0search0][turn0search7])
🖥️ Trading PlatformsProprietary platform on desktop, web, and mobile apps. ([turn0search0][turn0search7])
☪️ Islamic (Swap‑Free) AccountsYes, available for eligible traders. ([turn0search0][turn0search1])
🖧 Free VPS HostingNot generally offered / no public info on free VPS.
👥 Copy TradingLimited or not supported as a core feature (not widely highlighted). ([turn0search2][turn0search13])
🛡️ Client Fund SecuritySegregated accounts used; negative balance protection claimed. ([turn0search5][turn0search15])
📋 Regulatory OversightNot Regulated
   

IQ Option Islamic Account

  • IQ Option offers an Islamic Swap-Free account option.
  • To register for this account, the applicant must contact IQ Option Customer Support for assistance.

 

🔎 IQ Option Account🥇 Islamic Account
📈 InterestNone
📊 SpreadsNone
🤝 Market TransparencyFull
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review
 

What is an Islamic Account - Explained

  • An Islamic, Swap-Free trading account is a trading account that is allowed by Islamic Sharia law.
  • Islamic, Swap-Free accounts are based on the Islamic principle where interest is not applied to positions that are held open for longer than a trading day after the trading day has concluded.
  • An important feature of an Islamic Account is that transactions must be settled immediately, requiring that currencies be transferred from one account to the other right after the transaction has been completed and therefore paid in full.

  Due to the restrictions and certain prohibitions placed on Muslim traders when considering the intricate details involved with trading activities, the following is greatly affected:   Overnight rollovers This involves the incurrence or receiving of swap points on positions that are held open for longer after the trading day has concluded at the New York close at 5 PM EST, which is prohibited by Sharia law.   Margin Deposits and Interest This involves the accrual of interest on funds that are deposited into the trading account, which is prohibited.   Loans Followers of Sharia law have funds transferred by either a bank or other financial institution, and it involves interest terms, which is prohibited by the Sharia law as per the key element, Riba.   Trading on Margin Stocks that are traded on margin result in the trader being liable for paying interest, which amounts to Riba, as money is borrowed from the broker to buy or sell such equities, and which is prohibited by Sharia law.   Short Sales It mostly affects shares and involves borrowing and the subsequent sale of an asset, which is prohibited.   Forward Sales Affects forward contracts as well as the trading of futures contracts, which involve the buying and selling of contracts at a future date according to a price agreed upon on the day of entering such a contract.    

IQ Option At a Glance

🔎 Broker's NameIQ Option CTA logo
📅 Year Founded2013
🏛️ HeadquarteredHinds Building, Kingstown, St. Vincent and Grenadines
🧍 Amount of StaffApproximately 700
🟢 Amount of Active TradersOver 48 million
❌ Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeAfghanistan, Albania, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Iran, Israel, Japan, North Korea, Palestine, Russia, Syria, Ukraine, the UK, and the USA
📊 Institutional AccountsNo
📊 Managed AccountsNo
💲 Minor Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, and more
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 USD / R160 ZAR
⏰ Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing TimeDeposits: Instant; Withdrawals: 1-3 business days
💴 Fund Withdrawal FeeYes
💵 Spreads from0.6 pips
💷 CommissionsYes
🎉 Bonus OffersVarious bonus offers
🎊 PromotionRegular promotions and contests
💹 Number of Base Currencies SupportedMultiple including USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💱 Swap FeesYes
💸 LeverageUp to 1:500
🎰 Margin RequirementsVaries by asset
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountYes, with $10,000 USD / R160,000 ZAR virtual funds
🕙 Order Execution Time0.6 seconds
☦️ VPS HostingNo
🕊️ CFDs - Total OfferedOver 250
♻️ CFD Stock IndicesYes
🔁 CFD CommoditiesYes
🔀 CFD SharesYes
💳 Deposit OptionsDebit/Credit Card Bank Wire Transfer Bank Transfers (Capitec, Absa, FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank) Skrill Investec Neteller AdvCash Perfect Money WebMoney
💳 Withdrawal OptionsDebit/Credit Card Bank Wire Transfer Bank Transfers (Capitec, Absa, FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank) Skrill Investec Neteller AdvCash Perfect Money WebMoney
💻 Platform TypesIQ Option Trading Platform
🔆 Social/Copy TradingNo
📱 OS CompatibilityWeb Browsers, Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS
📈 Forex Trading ToolsTechnical analysis tools, economic calendar, market news
💬 Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧 Customer Support Email Addresssupport@iqoption.com
📱 Customer Support Contact NumberNot publicly listed
👥 Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual
📆 Customer Service Hours24/7
🔗 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • Customer reviews for IQ Option are generally positive, with many traders praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, fast trade execution, and broad selection of tradable assets.
  • Beginners appreciate the low minimum deposit and free demo account, which allow them to practice without financial risk.
  • Users also commend the platform's clean design and mobile app functionality, noting that it makes trading accessible and convenient from anywhere.
  • However, some customers have expressed concerns over withdrawal delays and limited availability in certain regions.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating⭐ 4.2 out of 5 – Based on global user reviews across various platforms.
👏Customer SatisfactionMost users praise the intuitive interface, fast setup, and diverse asset offerings.
📞Customer ServiceResponsive during business hours via live chat and email, but no 24/7 support.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Users appreciate the platform's ease of use and educational materials. Some suggest improvements in execution speed. Overall, it's considered a good broker.⭐ 4.2 / 5
Sitejabber logo
IQ Option has a rating of 4.5 stars from 104 reviews, indicating that most customers are generally satisfied with their purchases.⭐ 4.5 / 5
google logo
The mobile app has over 100 million downloads with a 4.1-star rating from over 669,000 reviews, praised for its user-friendly interface and smooth performance.⭐ 4.1 / 5
HelloPeter logo
Users in South Africa highlight the platform's simplicity and clear trading conditions. Some mention that forex trading is good, but options trading could be improved.⭐ 3.5 / 5
TrustPilot Logo
IQ Option has collected 312 reviews with an average score of 4.2. There are 172 customers that rate IQ Option as excellent.⭐ 4.2 / 5
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Excellent InterfaceCountry Restrictions
Easy and fast account openingInactivity Fee Charged
Variety of OptionsDerivates Only
Variety of trading options including forex, stocks, crypto, and digital optionsOnly derivative products offered — no actual asset ownership
Low minimum deposit of just $10, ideal for beginnersLimited educational content for advanced traders
Free, unlimited demo account with $10,000 virtual fundsNo support for third-party trading platforms like MetaTrader 4/5
Fast deposits and withdrawals with multiple payment methodsCustomer support is not available 24/7
Mobile app is powerful and fully functional for trading on-the-goAdvanced tools like TradingView or custom indicators are not integrated
 

Conclusion

Overall, IQ Option offers Islamic swap-free trading on selected trading account levels, and accounts can be created by clients in non-Islamic countries via Customer Support Assistance.

 

You might also like:

IQ Option Account Types – Step by StepIQ Option Demo AccountIQ Option Fees and SpreadsIQ Option Minimum Deposit IQ Option Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is an IQ Option Islamic Account?

An IQ Option Islamic Account is a swap-free trading account designed for Muslim traders who follow Sharia law. It removes overnight interest charges on positions, ensuring trading activities comply with Islamic finance principles while still providing access to standard trading features.  

Does IQ Option charge swaps on Islamic accounts?

No, IQ Option Islamic Accounts do not charge swap or rollover interest on overnight positions. This ensures compliance with Sharia law. However, traders should be aware that other administrative fees or spreads may still apply depending on trading conditions.  

How can I open an IQ Option Islamic Account?

To open an Islamic Account with IQ Option, register a standard account first, then request swap-free status through customer support. You may need to confirm your eligibility. Approval is usually quick if all verification requirements are satisfied.  

Is the IQ Option Islamic Account available in South Africa?

Yes, IQ Option Islamic Accounts are available to traders in South Africa, provided they meet the broker’s requirements. Traders should verify regional availability and compliance rules, as financial regulations and account features may vary depending on jurisdiction.  

Are there any extra fees on IQ Option Islamic Accounts?

While swap fees are removed, IQ Option may apply alternative charges such as wider spreads or fixed administrative fees. These adjustments ensure the broker remains compensated without violating Islamic finance rules regarding interest-based earnings.  

What instruments can I trade on an Islamic Account?

IQ Option Islamic Accounts typically allow trading on forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities. However, availability may vary. Traders should confirm which instruments are swap-free, as not all assets may qualify under Islamic account conditions.  

Is leverage available on IQ Option Islamic Accounts?

Yes, leverage is available on IQ Option Islamic Accounts, depending on the asset and region. Traders should use leverage carefully, as it increases both potential profits and risks, even though the account remains compliant with Islamic financial principles.  

Do I need to prove my religion to open an Islamic Account?

IQ Option does not always require formal proof of religion, but you must request the Islamic account in good faith. The broker may review your request and ensure it aligns with their policies for offering swap-free trading accounts.  

Can I convert my existing account into an Islamic Account?

Yes, existing IQ Option users can usually convert their standard account into an Islamic Account by contacting support. Once approved, swap-free conditions will apply, but it’s important to review any changes in fees or trading conditions.  

Is an IQ Option Islamic Account suitable for beginners?

Yes, IQ Option Islamic Accounts are beginner-friendly and offer the same platform features as standard accounts. However, beginners should still learn trading basics, risk management, and market analysis before trading, as removing swaps does not eliminate trading risks.  

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