Invicta Ltd. expects its earnings per share (EPS) for the year ending 31 March 2026 to be between 550 and 564 cents, a decrease of 27% to 29% from 773 cents in the previous period. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are forecasted to be between 535 and 545 cents, showing little change or a slight increase of up to 2%. The full results are expected to be published around 29 June 2026.

Invicta's annual results webcast for the year ended 31 March 2026 will take place on Monday, 29 June 2026 between 10h00 to 11h00 (South African time), pursuant to the release of the annual results on SENS on that same day. Investors can pre-register to attend the presentation by clicking on the following link: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gmz22K42Rp-PkVxmDYmMQg

Revenue for the year grew to R8.4 billion (R8.1 billion) whilst gross profit increased to R2.8 billion (R2.6 billion). However, operating profit lowered to R689.4 million (R761.2 million). Profit attributable to owners - ordinary shares dipped to R491.2 million (R745.3 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share rose to 540 cents per share (534 cents per share). Ordinary share cash dividend The Directors of the Company have declared a gross cash dividend of 125 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2026. Dividends are to be paid out of distributable reserves.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of Invicta will be held entirely through electronic communication at 09:00 on Friday, 18 September 2026. Notice of availability of B-BBEE compliance report Shareholders are advised that the Company's Broad- Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act annual compliance report is available at: invictaholdings.co.za/b-bee-annual-compliance-report/

Shareholders were advised that the 2026 integrated annual report is available at: invictaholdings.co.za/annual-reports/

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Invicta Holdings Ltd. charts and graph readings point to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout, so the price forecast stays measured and the day’s prediction leans neutral to mildly constructive. With the price today in rands at R35.00 per share, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can assess the cost against the dividend payout, while preference shares discussion remains separate from the ordinary equity. The share code IVT is easy to research online, and anyone asking how to buy can use a trading account on an approved platform to handle trading, whether the stock is for sale now or simply under watch for the next move.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Invicta Holdings Ltd. (IVT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrial Holdings / Diversified Industrials Current Price R35.00 Market Capitalization 3.03bn P/E Ratio 6.48 Dividend Yield 3.57% Trading Volume (Live Data) Unavailable Recent Price Change 0.00% Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Invicta Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R35.00, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 3.03bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 6.48, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 3.57%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Invicta Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The share’s flat recent move and modest valuation profile suggest a stable base, with any upside likely tied to improved trading momentum, stronger sector sentiment, or renewed buying interest on the JSE. Near term, the price action remains orderly rather than aggressive.

Bearish Outlook: If volume stays thin and buyers remain cautious, the stock could continue to drift around the current level. A weak broader market tone, pressure on industrial cyclicals, or softer sentiment toward mid-cap SHARES could limit follow-through strength.

FAQ on Invicta Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Invicta Holdings Ltd. SHARES are ordinary equity interests listed on the JSE under IVT. At a price per share of R35.00, the company’s 3.03bn market cap places it in the mid-cap range, and the P/E of 6.48 suggests value sensitivity.

Q2: How can I buy Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy IVT through a JSE-approved broker or platform using a trading account. The current price per share is R35.00, so purchase orders should be entered with that level in mind. Trading volume wasn’t provided, so execution may depend on market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of IVT is shaped by its JSE listing, industrial sector sentiment, market cap of 3.03bn, and valuation metrics such as the 6.48 P/E ratio. A flat recent change of 0 also signals that current trading interest may be balanced.

Q4: Does Invicta Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.57% for IVT. At a price per share of R35.00, that income profile may appeal to investors looking for regular payout characteristics, although the exact dividend amount wasn’t provided in the data.

Q5: How can I track my Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track IVT by monitoring the JSE quote, the price per share at R35.00, and the dividend yield of 3.57%. Your trading account should also show holdings, company updates, and payout history. Because recent price change is 0, tracking remains straightforward for today.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Invicta Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: IVT’s share price is being influenced by its 3.03bn market cap, 6.48 P/E ratio, 3.57% dividend yield, and current flat movement at R35.00. Trading volume wasn’t supplied, so liquidity conditions can’t be measured directly from the live data set.

Q7: Is Invicta Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, IVT may interest value-oriented investors because the P/E ratio is 6.48 and the dividend yield is 3.57%. At R35.00 per share, the case looks measured rather than compellingly cheap, so it depends on your risk and income goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, IVT looks suitable for cautious watchlists rather than aggressive entries. The price per share is R35.00, recent change is 0, and the yield is 3.57%. If you buy, it should be for valuation and income rather than momentum.

Q9: How much does one Invicta Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Invicta Holdings Ltd. share costs R35.00 today on the JSE. That price per share is unchanged in the live data, and the stock shows a 3.03bn market cap, a 6.48 P/E ratio, and a 3.57% dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell IVT, place a sell order through your brokerage or trading account on the JSE. With the share at R35.00 and recent price change at 0, sellers may use limit orders to manage execution around the current price per share.

How to Buy Invicta Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.

2. Verify the account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Review the trading dashboard and locate IVT.

6. Deposit fiat into the account.

7. Enter a buy order for the number of SHARES you want to trade.

Invicta Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Invicta Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.