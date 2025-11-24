Forex Trading Platforms
Trading Platforms
By License
Broker Reviews

Forex in South Africa

Shares
Popular JSE Shares
Global Stocks
JSE Indices
Global Indices
Crypto
Academy Learn to Trade for FREE Copy Trading Webinars
Get it on Google Play
Download on the App Store
Trade +10,000 CFDs with Tight Raw Spreads. – Trade Now!
Top XM LEaderboard
Invicta Holdings Ltd. JSE: IVT
R35 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
35
Prev close
35
Day range
35 - 35
Volume
5 961
52-wk range
34.54 – 36.37
Market cap
3.03bn
P/E Ratio
6.48
EPS (ZARc)
540.00
Dividend Yield
3.57%
DPS (ZARc)
125 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap3.03bn
EPS540.00
P/E ratio6.48
Div. yield3.57%
DPS 125 (cps)
Issued shares86.63m
52-week range
R 34.54 R 36.37
R35
Price overview
Open35
Previous close35
Day range35 - 35
Volume5 961
52-week range34.54 – 36.37
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio6.48
EPS540.00
Dividend 125 (cps)
Dividend yield3.57%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 24 Nov 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 29 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 1.25 ZAR
    Decl 29 Jun 2026, LDT 25 Aug 2026
  • Final Div 1.25 ZAR
    Decl 29 Jun 2026, Pay 31 Aug 2026
  • 18 Sep 2026
    AGM Confirmed
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 24 Nov
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 29 Jun
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.25 ZAR
    Decl 29 Jun 2027, LDT 25 Aug 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 8 442.70 8 111.90
Attributable Income 491.20 745.30
Market Cap (ZARm) 3 204.40 2 941.50
EPS (ZARc) 557 773
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 540 534
DPS (ZARc) 125 115
Latest SENS announcements
  • Invicta - availability of integrated annual report
    2026-07-27 12:05:59
    Shareholders were advised that the 2026 integrated annual report is available at: invictaholdings.co.za/annual-reports/
  • Invicta - AGM notice and B-BBEE Certificate
    2026-06-30 17:23:57
    The annual general meeting (AGM) of Invicta will be held entirely through electronic communication at 09:00 on Friday, 18 September 2026. Notice of availability of B-BBEE compliance report Shareholders are advised that the Company's Broad- Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act annual compliance report is available at: invictaholdings.co.za/b-bee-annual-compliance-report/
  • Invicta final results March 2026
    2026-06-29 07:32:13
    Revenue for the year grew to R8.4 billion (R8.1 billion) whilst gross profit increased to R2.8 billion (R2.6 billion). However, operating profit lowered to R689.4 million (R761.2 million). Profit attributable to owners - ordinary shares dipped to R491.2 million (R745.3 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share rose to 540 cents per share (534 cents per share). Ordinary share cash dividend The Directors of the Company have declared a gross cash dividend of 125 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2026. Dividends are to be paid out of distributable reserves.
  • Invicta - investor presentation
    2026-06-26 08:36:35
    Invicta's annual results webcast for the year ended 31 March 2026 will take place on Monday, 29 June 2026 between 10h00 to 11h00 (South African time), pursuant to the release of the annual results on SENS on that same day. Investors can pre-register to attend the presentation by clicking on the following link: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gmz22K42Rp-PkVxmDYmMQg
  • Invicta - trading statement
    2026-06-02 17:33:34
    Invicta Ltd. expects its earnings per share (EPS) for the year ending 31 March 2026 to be between 550 and 564 cents, a decrease of 27% to 29% from 773 cents in the previous period. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are forecasted to be between 535 and 545 cents, showing little change or a slight increase of up to 2%. The full results are expected to be published around 29 June 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
HUDACO (HDC) R 194.00 -0.26%
INVICTA (IVT) R 35.00 +0%
ARGENT (ART) R 40.80 -0.24%
MARSHALL (MMP) R 31.50 +0%

People Also Watch

Valterra Platinum Ltd.
1,477.28
VAL +5.98%
Sasol Ltd.
190.66
SOL +5.34%
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.
237.32
IMP +3.52%
Investec plc
144.23
INP +2.89%

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Invicta Holdings Ltd. charts and graph readings point to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout, so the price forecast stays measured and the day’s prediction leans neutral to mildly constructive. With the price today in rands at R35.00 per share, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can assess the cost against the dividend payout, while preference shares discussion remains separate from the ordinary equity. The share code IVT is easy to research online, and anyone asking how to buy can use a trading account on an approved platform to handle trading, whether the stock is for sale now or simply under watch for the next move.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerInvicta Holdings Ltd. (IVT)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryIndustrial Holdings / Diversified Industrials
Current PriceR35.00
Market Capitalization3.03bn
P/E Ratio6.48
Dividend Yield3.57%
Trading Volume (Live Data)Unavailable
Recent Price Change0.00%
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Invicta Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR35.00, unchanged from the previous close
Market Cap3.03bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
P/E Ratio6.48, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield3.57%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on the flat recent price change

Invicta Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The share’s flat recent move and modest valuation profile suggest a stable base, with any upside likely tied to improved trading momentum, stronger sector sentiment, or renewed buying interest on the JSE. Near term, the price action remains orderly rather than aggressive.

Bearish Outlook: If volume stays thin and buyers remain cautious, the stock could continue to drift around the current level. A weak broader market tone, pressure on industrial cyclicals, or softer sentiment toward mid-cap SHARES could limit follow-through strength.

FAQ on Invicta Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Invicta Holdings Ltd. SHARES are ordinary equity interests listed on the JSE under IVT. At a price per share of R35.00, the company’s 3.03bn market cap places it in the mid-cap range, and the P/E of 6.48 suggests value sensitivity.

Q2: How can I buy Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy IVT through a JSE-approved broker or platform using a trading account. The current price per share is R35.00, so purchase orders should be entered with that level in mind. Trading volume wasn’t provided, so execution may depend on market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of IVT is shaped by its JSE listing, industrial sector sentiment, market cap of 3.03bn, and valuation metrics such as the 6.48 P/E ratio. A flat recent change of 0 also signals that current trading interest may be balanced.

Q4: Does Invicta Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.57% for IVT. At a price per share of R35.00, that income profile may appeal to investors looking for regular payout characteristics, although the exact dividend amount wasn’t provided in the data.

Q5: How can I track my Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track IVT by monitoring the JSE quote, the price per share at R35.00, and the dividend yield of 3.57%. Your trading account should also show holdings, company updates, and payout history. Because recent price change is 0, tracking remains straightforward for today.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Invicta Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: IVT’s share price is being influenced by its 3.03bn market cap, 6.48 P/E ratio, 3.57% dividend yield, and current flat movement at R35.00. Trading volume wasn’t supplied, so liquidity conditions can’t be measured directly from the live data set.

Q7: Is Invicta Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, IVT may interest value-oriented investors because the P/E ratio is 6.48 and the dividend yield is 3.57%. At R35.00 per share, the case looks measured rather than compellingly cheap, so it depends on your risk and income goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today, IVT looks suitable for cautious watchlists rather than aggressive entries. The price per share is R35.00, recent change is 0, and the yield is 3.57%. If you buy, it should be for valuation and income rather than momentum.

Q9: How much does one Invicta Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Invicta Holdings Ltd. share costs R35.00 today on the JSE. That price per share is unchanged in the live data, and the stock shows a 3.03bn market cap, a 6.48 P/E ratio, and a 3.57% dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Invicta Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell IVT, place a sell order through your brokerage or trading account on the JSE. With the share at R35.00 and recent price change at 0, sellers may use limit orders to manage execution around the current price per share.

How to Buy Invicta Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved platform.

2. Verify the account by email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for added security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Review the trading dashboard and locate IVT.

6. Deposit fiat into the account.

7. Enter a buy order for the number of SHARES you want to trade.

Invicta Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Invicta Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Invicta Holdings Shares
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
CM Trading
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer