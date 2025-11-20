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Investec Ltd. JSE: INPR
R94.01 ▲ 0.01 (0.01%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
95
Prev close
94.01
Day range
93.70 - 95
Volume
3 123
52-wk range
92.55 – 97.50
Market cap
2.16bn
P/E Ratio
&ndash;
EPS (ZARc)
&ndash;
Dividend Yield
8.71%
DPS (ZARc)
n/a (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap2.16bn
EPS&ndash;
P/E ratio&ndash;
Div. yield8.71%
DPSn/a (cps)
Issued shares22.94m
52-week range
R 92.55 R 97.50
R94.01
Price overview
Open95
Previous close94.01
Day range93.70 - 95
Volume3 123
52-week range92.55 – 97.50
Change▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
P/E ratio&ndash;
EPS&ndash;
Dividendn/a (cps)
Dividend yield8.71%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 20 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 4.1905246 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2025, LDT 25 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 4.1905246 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2025, Pay 3 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 21 May 2026
  • Final Div 4.001959 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2026, LDT 18 Aug 2026
  • Final Div 4.001959 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2026, Pay 26 Aug 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 20 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 4.1905246 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2026, LDT 25 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 4.1905246 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2026, Pay 3 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 21 May
  • 6 Aug 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 4.001959 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2027, LDT 18 Aug 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 4.001959 ZAR
    Decl 21 May 2027, Pay 26 Aug 2027
Financial results
GBP million Mar 26 Mar 25R
Total Income 2 250.90 2 154.80
Attributable Income 655.40 622.90
Market Cap (ZARm) 108 465.10 97 496.80
EPS (ZARc) 1 793 1 695
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1 700 1 690
DPS (ZARc) 867.21 863.91
Latest SENS announcements
  • Investec Ltd. - quarterly disclosures 30 June 2026
    2026-08-28 12:18:04
    Investec plc and Investec Ltd. calculate capital resources and requirements using the Basel III framework, as implemented in their respective jurisdictions by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority and the South African Prudential Authority. The detailed capital and liquidity disclosures are available on the Investec website in the quarterly Pillar 3 disclosure reports, as required by the relevant regulations.
  • Investec Ltd. - The Investec plc and Investec Limi
    2026-08-27 12:00:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Investec Ltd. - future board changes
    2026-08-20 09:13:52
    The Boards of Investec Bank Ltd., Investec Ltd. and Investec plc (together referred to as the Investec Boards) advised that Vanessa Olver, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Investec, has notified the Investec Boards of her intention to assume an executive role outside of the group at the beginning of 2027. Vanessa currently serves as Chair of the Board Risk and Capital Committee and is a member of various Board committees in the group.
  • Investec Ltd. - Investec Bank Limited, Investec Li
    2026-08-20 09:00:00
    A director has resigned from the board.
  • Investec Ltd. - Investec Limited Non-Redeemable, N
    2026-08-12 14:00:00
    The company has released general information of its share buyback.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
STANBANK-P (SBPP) R 96.15 +0.68%
INVLTDPREF (INPR) R 94.01 +0.01%
DSY B PREF (DSBP) R 131.50 -0.57%
GRINDROD PREF (GNDP) R 111.09 +0.03%
NTC PREF (NTCP) R 94.00 -0.52%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Investec Ltd. shares are trading with a measured income bias, and the price forecast is shaped by the latest charts and historical graph signals rather than aggressive momentum. With the price today in rands at R93.7, the buy or sell debate will likely centre on dividend stability, payout quality, and whether preference shares add value relative to the ordinary line. For investors comparing for sale opportunities, the share code INPR, the current data, and the online trading route through a funded trading account keep how to buy straightforward, while the cost of entry remains clear for those watching growth, prediction, and near-term price action.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerInvestec Ltd. (INPR)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancials / Banks
Current PriceR93.7
Market CapitalizationR2.16bn
P/E Ratio
Dividend Yield8.72%
Trading Volume (Live Data)1 448
Recent Price Change-0.32
Data as of2026-08-28 09:09:53

Investec Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR93.7, reflecting a -0.32 move from the previous close
Market CapR2.16bn, indicating a small-cap market presence
P/E Ratio–, suggesting limited earnings visibility for valuation work
Dividend Yield8.72%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest daily price change and subdued volume

Investec Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks neutral to slightly cautious. The modest drop to R93.7, combined with trading volume of 1 448 and a missing P/E ratio, points to a market that is waiting for clearer direction. For now, dividend support remains the most visible anchor.

A bullish shift would likely need stronger participation on the JSE, firmer banking-sector sentiment, and confirmation that the current dividend profile is sustainable. Without that, price action may stay range-bound while traders watch for a cleaner technical break.

FAQ on Investec Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Investec Ltd. shares?
Answer: Investec Ltd. shares are equity securities listed on the JSE under INPR. The latest data shows a price of R93.7, a market cap of R2.16bn, and a dividend yield of 8.72%, which helps define the share’s income profile.

Q2: How can I buy Investec Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Investec Ltd. shares through an approved JSE trading account. Based on today’s data, the share trades at R93.7, so investors need enough funds to cover the price per share plus any platform costs and dealing charges.

Q3: What affects the price of Investec Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price is influenced by JSE trading activity, bank-sector sentiment, dividend expectations, and liquidity. Today’s volume of 1 448 and recent change of -0.32 suggest cautious buying interest, while the missing P/E ratio limits immediate valuation guidance.

Q4: Does Investec Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 8.72%, which indicates an active dividend profile. With the share price at R93.7 and the company valued at R2.16bn, income investors may view the payout as an important feature.

Q5: How can I track my Investec Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track your Investec Ltd. shares through your brokerage dashboard or trading account, where the JSE ticker INPR should be visible. Monitor the current price of R93.7, the -0.32 move, and the 8.72% dividend yield for updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Investec Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by its R93.7 level, low trading volume of 1 448, and the absence of a quoted P/E ratio. The 8.72% dividend yield and small-cap market value of R2.16bn also matter.

Q7: Is Investec Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: It may appeal to investors seeking income, because the dividend yield is 8.72% and the price today is R93.7. Still, the missing P/E ratio and slight -0.32 move mean a measured approach is sensible before purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Investec Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data does not point to a strong momentum breakout. At R93.7, with volume at 1 448 and a recent decline of -0.32, a patient buy decision may suit investors focused on dividend yield rather than short-term price swings.

Q9: How much does one Investec Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R93.7 on the JSE. That level comes with a market cap of R2.16bn and a dividend yield of 8.72%, so the purchase cost should be considered alongside income potential.

Q10: How to sell Investec Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Investec Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, choose ticker INPR, and place a sell order at your preferred price. With today’s price at R93.7 and volume at 1 448, execution may depend on market liquidity.

How to Buy Investec Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for INPR.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your purchase order and monitor the trade.

Investec Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Investec Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key support implied by R93.7 and BUY only on stronger volume confirmation above recent trading levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

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