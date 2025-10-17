The Company's Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance report has been published and is, together with the Company's latest broad-based black economic empowerment certificate, available on the Company's website at www.insimbi-group.co.za.

Insimbi announced that at the AGM held on 9 July 2026, all resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key approvals included the re-election of Nelson Mwale as non-executive director and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, as well as Cleopatra Salaphi Ntshingila and Nadia Winde to the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee. Shareholders also approved the appointment of the company’s auditor and various governance and remuneration policies, with over 99.9% voting in favour. Notably, resolution 2.1, concerning the election of Ernest Kwinda, was withdrawn following his resignation.

Dean Crommelin has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and a member of the Company's Audit and Risk committee, and Remuneration and Nomination Committee, with effect from 01 August 2026

The company expects to return to profitability for the six months ending 31 August 2026, with both earnings per share ('EPS') and headline earnings per share ('HEPS') turning positive, compared to losses in the same period last year. Specifically, EPS is projected to increase by at least 100%, or 2.69 cents, from a loss of 2.69 cents, and HEPS is expected to rise by at least 100%, or 1.30 cents, from a headline loss of 1.30 cents. A further trading statement will be issued once more precise figures are available. The results are scheduled for release before the end of October 2026.

Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. price forecast leans neutral to cautious on the latest data, with dividend visibility, charts, and the live graph suggesting a flat tape rather than a strong trend. The price today in rands is R0.74, so the buy or sell decision depends on your cost base, share code ISB, and whether the current for sale interest on the jse improves. There’s no preference shares payout signal in the data, so the main question is how to buy online through a trading account, while watching data, growth, prediction, and trading flow before placing any purchase.

Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. (ISB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Diversified Industrials Current Price R0.74 Market Capitalization R244.86m P/E Ratio -21.02 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R0.74, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R244.86m, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio -21.02, suggesting loss-making conditions rather than straightforward valuation support Dividend Yield –, not currently offering an income signal in the live data Volatility Profile Moderate, based on the flat recent price change and small-cap profile

Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish bias is limited by the current dataset. With the share price holding at R0.74 and recent change at 0, the near-term setup looks range-bound unless volume starts to expand. For active traders, the key signal will be whether the price can break away from this muted base on the JSE.

FAQ on Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: They are equity SHARES in Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. on the JSE under share code ISB. The live price is R0.74, market cap is R244.86m, and the latest data shows a recent price change of 0.

Q2: How can I buy Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy ISB through a JSE-approved trading account with a broker. The live price per share is R0.74, so your purchase size depends on available cash, while the current trading data shows no recent move from the last close.

Q3: What affects the price of Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by market demand, company results, and sector conditions. Based on the live data, ISB trades at R0.74 with a market cap of R244.86m and a P/E of -21.02, which signals a profit challenge.

Q4: Does Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no current yield signal to rely on. At R0.74 per share and a market cap of R244.86m, investors should treat income expectations cautiously until updated figures appear.

Q5: How can I track my Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ISB through your brokerage platform using the JSE share code and live price updates. The current price is R0.74, the dividend yield is –, and the recent change is 0, so monitoring should focus on trade activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the data are the flat R0.74 price, the -21.02 P/E ratio, and the small-cap market value of R244.86m. With no trading volume supplied, momentum signals remain limited for now.

Q7: Is Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: On the numbers provided, ISB is a speculative buy only for investors comfortable with small-cap risk. The share price is R0.74, the P/E is -21.02, and no dividend yield is shown, so income support is absent.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not give a strong timing edge. The price is R0.74, the recent change is 0, and the market cap is R244.86m, so a purchase decision should wait for clearer volume or earnings confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One share costs R0.74 today. That price per share is unchanged in the live data, with recent price change at 0 and a listed market cap of R244.86m on the JSE under ticker ISB.

Q10: How to sell Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, place a trade through the same brokerage account used to buy ISB. The live quote is R0.74, so the execution price will depend on market demand, and the current data shows no price change from the last close.

How to Buy Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.