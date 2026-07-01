How to increase e-Bucks reward level with FNB and RMB Private Bank’s free loyalty program that lets customers earn and spend “eBucks” for everyday banking, shopping, fuel, travel, and more. The more you use FNB’s products, the greater the rewards.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Maximizing eBucks at partners like Pick'n Pay, Clicks, Engen, and Online.

Steps to qualify for higher eBucks reward levels.

Using eBucks for travel, flights, and car hire.

eBucks vs cashback: Which offers better value?

2026 eBucks changes and impact on clients

Smart ways to spend eBucks on shopping and fuel

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 ways to increase eBucks reward level - An Overview

1. What are eBucks from FNB?

eBucks is FNB and RMB’s digital rewards currency, earned through everyday banking, shopping, and fuel spend. Customers can use their eBucks for travel, shopping, and partner discounts, making it one of SA’s most popular loyalty programs.

Feature table

Feature Details 🎯 Programme eBucks Rewards (by FNB & RMB Private Bank) 💱 Type Digital rewards currency 💳 How You Earn Everyday banking, shopping, fuel spend, using FNB products 🛒⛽ Where You Earn Partner retailers (Pick n Pay, Checkers, Clicks, fuel stations, etc.) ✈️🛍️ How You Spend Travel bookings, online shopping, in-store discounts, fuel, groceries 💰 Value 10 eBucks = R1 ⭐ Popularity One of South Africa’s most recognised and widely used loyalty programmes 🎁 Extra Benefits Higher reward levels unlock more eBucks and exclusive partner offers

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Earn rewards on everyday spending Higher levels require meeting strict criteria Discounts at popular retail partners Rules and partner terms change often Save on fuel with partner stations Benefits are best if you shop at specific stores Use eBucks for travel, shopping, and essentials Can take time to accumulate meaningful rewards No joining or monthly fee Limited to FNB/RMB customers only

2. Understanding the eBucks reward levels

The eBucks program is structured into reward levels, which determine how much you earn. The higher your level, the more benefits you unlock, with criteria based on account activity, product usage, and responsible money management.

Key Criteria / Earning Methods (with Reduced Point Values)

Here are some of the actions that give you points for leveling, and how they’ve been adjusted in 2026:

Virtual card spend: Previously, using your virtual card for more than 80% of online spend or in-store spend separately would earn separate points. Now these are combined and deliver fewer points.

App engagements (like “Track My Rewards”, “Nav Money”, “Credit Status”, etc.): These used to give more (like 1,000 points) but have been reduced (often to 250) in many cases.

Monthly deposit/account balances: The minimum required amounts (excluding transfers) have increased for some accounts, or the criteria have become stricter for what qualifies, especially for Premier-level clients.

Insurance products / logical cover: The points you can get from insurance increases or more rigorous cover have been updated. In some account types, the maximum points under the insurance category have been raised (e.g, max 3,500 points in some categories).

New updates for 2026 Clients:

Revised reward level thresholds

FNB lowered the points needed for some reward levels: Levels 2 and 4 thresholds were reduced by 500 points, and Level 5 was lowered by 1,000 points.

So the new thresholds are approximately:

🔄 Level ⏳ Points Level 1 0-3 499 Level 2 3 500 - 6 999 Level 3 7 000 - 8 999 Level 4 9 000 - 9 999 Level 5 10 000

Tighter points for easier criteria

Some of the “easy” ways to get points have been cut or reduced. For example, the points for making six app/digital transactions have been removed for Premier clients.

Earning many points via virtual card usage (in-store or online) has also been scaled down.

Newly added criteria for small earnings

To help offset some of the cuts, they've added a small criterion: buying 3 or more different product types (electricity, lotto, airtime/bundles, gaming, vouchers) in a month (≥ R300 total) gives you 500 points.

Partner/benefit changes

As of 1 July 2026, you can no longer earn or spend eBucks at iStore .

. For Premier accounts, they’ve doubled the grocery rewards at Pick n Pay in April 2026: up to 30% back via Pick n Pay asap! And up to 20% in-store / clothing.

More difficulty reaching Level 5

Although FNB lowered the threshold for Level 5, the removal/reduction of many easy point-earning criteria makes it harder overall to maintain or reach Level 5, especially for Premier clients.

Some clients now find that even with decent spending and participation, they may fall short of Level 5 without more products or higher deposit/transaction activity.

3. Invest using the FNB Share Investor

FNB Share Investor allows customers to use cash or even eBucks to buy shares on the JSE. This makes investing accessible for beginners and offers a smart way to grow wealth while still using the rewards you’ve earned.

Here are some of the main features of Share Investor:

Full trading functionality via the FNB Banking App. You can buy, sell, track your investments, check market indicators, etc. via phone/tablet.

via the FNB Banking App. You can buy, sell, track your investments, check market indicators, etc. via phone/tablet. Access to Krugerrands , which gives exposure to gold in physical form.

, which gives exposure to gold in physical form. Global exposure via ETNs: You can access global companies via ETNs, giving you some diversification beyond just local shares.

You can access global companies via ETNs, giving you some diversification beyond just local shares. Alerts, Portfolio View, and Tools: There are tools to monitor performance (for example, via “Share Swarm”), and alerts or market information to help with investment decisions.

Costs, Minimums & Requirements

Some of the things to watch out for are the fees, minimum amounts, and how to get started:

Minimum amounts: To open/activate a Share Investor account, you typically need a small minimum cash balance (e.g., FNB’s invest product requires ~R200 in some FAQs), and you must be 18 or older.

To open/activate a Share Investor account, you typically need a small minimum cash balance (e.g., FNB’s invest product requires ~R200 in some FAQs), and you must be 18 or older. Fees: There are trading costs (brokerage per trade), maybe platform or admin fees depending on your investment level and product. The more active/complex your trades, the more likely fees.

There are trading costs (brokerage per trade), maybe platform or admin fees depending on your investment level and product. The more active/complex your trades, the more likely fees. Execution times: Orders placed through Share Investor are executed during market hours (JSE trading hours — roughly 09:00-17:00). Some cut-off times exist.

Here is where Share Investor shines:

You want direct control over which shares/ETFs/ETNs you hold (not just pre-selected portfolios).

You want to include gold (Krugerrands) as part of your portfolio.

You're comfortable using the online trading environment, understanding market risk.

Good if you’re diversifying (local + global assets) or want to react quickly to investment ideas.

Risks / Things to Consider

🔒 Factor Pros ✅ Cons ❌ ⛽ Higher Responsibility Full control over investments and flexibility to choose shares, ETFs, ETNs, and Krugerrands. Requires constant monitoring; poor decisions or lack of oversight can reduce returns. 💳 Volatility Risk Potential for high returns if you invest wisely during market growth. Share and ETN values can drop quickly; unprepared investors risk financial loss. 📋 Fees Transparent brokerage and trading structure; rewards for active, knowledgeable traders. Brokerage, platform fees, and taxes can erode profits, especially for small trades. 🛒 Liquidity & Market Timing Access to live JSE market hours allows strategic buying and selling. Trades restricted to market hours; poor timing can result in unfavorable prices.

4. Set up a will for your family with FNB

Through FNB, you can create a legally valid will to protect your family and assets. Having a will ensures your wishes are respected and offers peace of mind that your loved ones are cared for financially. FNB offers a “Wills on App” service (also “My Will + Legacy”) via their banking / fiduciary app. Through this service, you can draft a legally valid will directly from your FNB / RMB app, at no cost.

Key Benefits of Using FNB’s Will-Service

Experienced executor/estate administrator: If you use FNB’s service, you can nominate FNB / RMB as executor, and they are experienced in handling estates under the requirements of the Master of the High Court.

If you use FNB’s service, you can nominate FNB / RMB as executor, and they are experienced in handling estates under the requirements of the Master of the High Court. Personalized estate calculation: The service gives you an estimate of what costs will be incurred (estate administration, taxes, funeral, etc.) if you were to pass away, based on what you include in your will.

The service gives you an estimate of what costs will be incurred (estate administration, taxes, funeral, etc.) if you were to pass away, based on what you include in your will. Guardian nomination for minors: You can name someone you trust as guardian for your children, should both parents die or in cases of single parenthood.

You can name someone you trust as guardian for your children, should both parents die or in cases of single parenthood. Trust provision (“Testamentary Trust”): You can include a trust in your will to protect the financial legacy you leave for minor children. This helps ensure funds are managed appropriately until they become adults.

You can include a trust in your will to protect the financial legacy you leave for minor children. This helps ensure funds are managed appropriately until they become adults. No cost to draft: The drafting of the will via the app is free for existing FNB / RMB clients.

The drafting of the will via the app is free for existing FNB / RMB clients. Safekeeping: FNB also offers safekeeping of the original will document, so your family doesn’t have to worry about where the original is stored.

FNB also offers safekeeping of the original will document, so your family doesn’t have to worry about where the original is stored. Updates possible: You can update your will at no extra cost when your situation changes (marriage, divorce, new children, financial changes, etc.).

Things to Watch Out for / Limitations

Complex situations may require legal advice: If your assets are overseas, you have complex business interests, or you're building sophisticated trusts, the app-drafted will might not cover every legal nuance. Consulting a lawyer or trust specialist is wise.

If your assets are overseas, you have complex business interests, or you're building sophisticated trusts, the app-drafted will might not cover every legal nuance. Consulting a lawyer or trust specialist is wise. Executor choice matters: If you appoint FNB / RMB as executor, know their executor fees / % from the estate when they administer. Even if drafting is free, executor costs on settling an estate can matter. (Banks or fiduciary companies often charge a prescribed percentage).

If you appoint FNB / RMB as executor, know their executor fees / % from the estate when they administer. Even if drafting is free, executor costs on settling an estate can matter. (Banks or fiduciary companies often charge a prescribed percentage). Witnesses & legal formalities must be done properly: For a will to be valid, it must be signed in front of two witnesses who are not beneficiaries.

For a will to be valid, it must be signed in front of two witnesses who are not beneficiaries. You must ensure the will reflects all assets: If you hold assets outside FNB / RMB, you need to add them manually. Also, check that you cover special instructions, overseas assets, etc.

How to Draft a Will Using FNB’s Service

Log in to the FNB or RMB App. Navigate to the “Nav» Money” or “My Will + Legacy” / “Wills and Estate Planning / Wills” section. Start the Will drafting process: the app will guide you through steps, pre-fill what it can (financial accounts, beneficiaries already known, etc.), and let you add in other assets or special instructions. Review a personalized estate calculation: see estimated costs (legal, funeral, taxes, executor fees, etc.) that your estate may face. Specify details: executor, alternate executor, guardians for minors, trusts if needed, beneficiaries, what happens in different scenarios, personal items, etc. Finalize and sign with witnesses. Store the original safely (FNB offers storage), and inform trusted family/friends where the will is and what it contains.

5. Use your FNB card to make purchases online

FNB cards are designed with advanced security features, including one-time PINs and virtual cards, to make online shopping safer. By using your card for digital payments, you also earn eBucks while enjoying secure transactions.

Using Your FNB Card for Online Purchases: What You Need to Know

📱 Feature Details 💳 Virtual Card FNB offers a virtual card that can be used for online purchases and loading into apps/services. It has extra security: a CVV that changes regularly, ability to block/cancel or replace through the app, etc. 🔒 Security Features Dynamic CVV on virtual cards. Ability to turn the card off/on via the app. Card limits and restrictions (e.g. geographic, merchant type) via CardGuard. Online Secure” mechanism for extra authentication (OTP etc.) when required. ⚙️ Manageability & Convenience You can manage virtual cards, see and control them in your app. The virtual card can also be used for subscriptions (Netflix, Spotify…), online stores, digital wallets 🛒 Earn eBucks when using card online As long as your purchase is with a qualifying FNB/RMB bank or virtual card, and is at a partner retailer (online or in-store), you can earn eBucks. For online partner purchases, sometimes additional steps like adding your ID or selecting to earn eBucks are required.

FNB eBucks Partners — Where You Can Spend & Earn

💰 Partner / Type What you can do / earn there 🍎 Pick n Pay (primary retail partner from 1 April 2026) Earn up to 30% back in eBucks on Pick n Pay asap! delivery service. In-store purchases earn up to 20% back; Pick n Pay Clothing also participates. 🥖 Spar For many account levels, you can earn up to ~15% back when shopping there. ⛽ Engen (fuel stations) Spend at Engen with qualifying FNB/RMB cards to earn eBucks further (fuel partner). Also works online / in-store partner rules. 🩺 Clicks Another partner retailer. Earn eBucks for purchases (online & in-store) with your qualifying FNB/RMB card. 🍔 Mr D Food You can order via the Mr D Food app, pay with a qualifying FNB/RMB card, and earn/spend eBucks. Food delivery app partner. 💸 “Spend partners” in the eBucks scheme (electronics, fashion, gadgets, travel etc.) You can spend your accumulated eBucks at partner online or in-store shops (e.g. with an “Pay with eBucks” option at online checkout, or swipe your eBucks-card + PIN in store).

Use your Virtual Card on all online purchases.

The FNB Virtual Card is a secure, digital version of your physical FNB card that can be used for online purchases and subscriptions. It generates a dynamic CVV, meaning the security code changes regularly, which helps prevent fraud and unauthorized transactions. The card can be instantly managed through the FNB app — you can turn it on or off, set spending limits, and even replace it if compromised. Using a virtual card not only safeguards your financial information but also allows you to earn eBucks on qualifying purchases, making it a convenient and rewarding way to shop online. For recurring subscriptions, online stores, or digital wallets, the virtual card offers added flexibility and peace of mind, combining safety, control, and rewards in one easy-to-use tool.

6. Gold account holders should apply for credit

Gold account holders can boost their rewards by applying for credit products like credit cards. Responsible credit use not only helps build a strong financial profile but also unlocks higher eBucks earning opportunities.

Why FNB Gold Account Holders Should Apply for Credit

Applying for a credit product, such as an FNB Gold Credit Card, can significantly enhance the value you receive from your Gold account. While the Gold Cheque Account offers essential banking services, integrating a credit product unlocks a suite of additional benefits and rewards.

Key Benefits of Applying for Credit

Enhanced eBucks Rewards: By holding both a Gold Cheque and a Gold Credit Card account, you can earn up to 1.5% back in eBucks on all your credit card purchases, including in-store, online, and international transactions. Additionally, you can earn up to 15% back in eBucks on fuel, domestic Uber rides, and purchases at Checkers & Shoprite when using your credit card. This dual-account setup maximizes your rewards potential.

By holding both a Gold Cheque and a Gold Credit Card account, you can earn up to 1.5% back in eBucks on all your credit card purchases, including in-store, online, and international transactions. Additionally, you can earn up to 15% back in eBucks on fuel, domestic Uber rides, and purchases at Checkers & Shoprite when using your credit card. This dual-account setup maximizes your rewards potential. Comprehensive Travel Insurance: Every local and international travel ticket purchased with your Gold Credit Card comes with free comprehensive global travel insurance, providing peace of mind during your travels.

Every local and international travel ticket purchased with your Gold Credit Card comes with free comprehensive global travel insurance, providing peace of mind during your travels. Interest-Free Period: Enjoy up to 55 days interest-free on your purchases, allowing you to manage your finances more effectively and avoid unnecessary interest charges.

Enjoy up to 55 days interest-free on your purchases, allowing you to manage your finances more effectively and avoid unnecessary interest charges. Emergency Roadside Assistance: With a linked Petro Card, you gain access to AA Emergency Roadside Assistance, offering services like fuel delivery, flat tire assistance, and battery jump-starts, ensuring you're never stranded.

With a linked Petro Card, you gain access to AA Emergency Roadside Assistance, offering services like fuel delivery, flat tire assistance, and battery jump-starts, ensuring you're never stranded. Fee-Free Transactions: Benefit from free unlimited swipes, free inContact notifications, and free subscriptions to Online Banking, Cellphone Banking, and the FNB Banking App, streamlining your banking experience.

Benefit from free unlimited swipes, free inContact notifications, and free subscriptions to Online Banking, Cellphone Banking, and the FNB Banking App, streamlining your banking experience. Personalized Interest Rates: New credit card holders are offered personalized interest rates, potentially leading to lower rates based on their credit profile.

Financial Overview

🎯 Benefit Details 💰 eBucks Rewards Up to 1.5% back on purchases; up to 15% on fuel, Uber, Checkers & Shoprite ✈️ Travel Insurance Free global travel insurance on tickets purchased with the credit card 📉 Interest-Free Period Up to 55 days interest-free on purchases 🚗 Emergency Roadside Assistance Access to AA Emergency Roadside Assistance with linked Petro Card 💸 Transaction Fees Free unlimited swipes and inContact notifications 🏦 Banking Subscriptions Free Online Banking, Cellphone Banking, and FNB Banking App subscriptions 📊 Personalized Interest Rates Potential for lower rates based on credit profile

7. Open an FNB savings account or pocket

FNB offers flexible savings accounts and “Pockets” to help customers manage money effectively. These accounts encourage consistent saving, provide competitive interest, and can be linked to eBucks benefits, giving extra value for disciplined savers.

FNB Savings Account

The FNB Savings Account is designed for individuals seeking a straightforward and flexible way to save. Key features include:

is designed for individuals seeking a straightforward and flexible way to save. Key features include: No Monthly Fees: Enjoy a savings account without the burden of monthly maintenance fees.

Enjoy a savings account without the burden of monthly maintenance fees. Guaranteed Capital: Your original deposit and quoted returns are 100% guaranteed, offering peace of mind.

Flexible Access: Deposit or withdraw any amount at any time, online or at an ATM, providing easy access to your funds.

Deposit or withdraw any amount at any time, online or at an ATM, providing easy access to your funds. Interest Earnings: Earn interest on your balance, helping your savings grow over time.

Earn interest on your balance, helping your savings grow over time. Reinvestment Options: Reinvest or transfer your interest to another account to maximize your savings potential.

Reinvest or transfer your interest to another account to maximize your savings potential. eBucks Rewards: Add to your eBucks reward level points by saving, enhancing your benefits. To open an FNB Savings Account, you can apply online through the FNB website or visit a branch.

FNB Savings Pocket

The FNB Savings Pocket is a convenient savings tool linked to your transactional account, offering the following benefits:

is a convenient savings tool linked to your transactional account, offering the following benefits: Automatic Savings: Utilize the Bank Your Change® feature to automatically round up your purchases to the nearest rand and save the difference.

Utilize the Bank Your Change® feature to automatically round up your purchases to the nearest rand and save the difference. Top-Up Options: Choose a top-up amount of R2, R5, R10, R20, or R50 to add to your savings with each transaction.

Choose a top-up amount of R2, R5, R10, R20, or R50 to add to your savings with each transaction. Scheduled Transfers: Set up regular transfers from your transactional account to your Savings Pocket, promoting consistent saving habits.

Set up regular transfers from your transactional account to your Savings Pocket, promoting consistent saving habits. No Monthly Fees: Enjoy a savings account without the burden of monthly maintenance fees.

Enjoy a savings account without the burden of monthly maintenance fees. Interest Earnings: Earn interest on your balance, helping your savings grow over time.

Earn interest on your balance, helping your savings grow over time. Reinvestment Options: Reinvest or transfer your interest to another account to maximize your savings potential.

Reinvest or transfer your interest to another account to maximize your savings potential. eBucks Rewards: Add to your eBucks reward level points by saving and enhancing your benefits.

To open an FNB Savings Pocket, you can apply online through the FNB website or visit a branch.

Savings vs Pocket Comparison Table

Feature 🏦 FNB Savings Account 💰 FNB Savings Pocket 💸 Monthly Fees No monthly fees No monthly fees 🛡️ Guaranteed Capital Yes, original deposit and quoted returns are guaranteed Not specified 🔓 Flexible Access Deposit or withdraw any amount anytime, online or at ATM Linked to transactional account; access via Bank Your Change® or scheduled transfers 💰 Interest Earnings Earn interest on your balance Earn interest on your balance 🔄 Reinvestment Options Reinvest or transfer interest to another account Reinvest or transfer interest to another account 💵 Automatic Savings Not available Bank Your Change® feature rounds up purchases to save ➕ Top-Up Options Not available Add R2, R5, R10, R20, or R50 per transaction 📅 Scheduled Transfers Not available Set up regular transfers from your transactional account 🎁 eBucks Rewards Earn points by saving Earn points by saving 🖥️ How to Open 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

8. Take specific actions on the FNB app to earn rewards

The FNB app is central to managing rewards. By using it for payments, transfers, and account management, you can complete small tasks that count towards your reward level and increase your monthly eBucks earnings.

Actions to Earn eBucks via the FNB App

Log In Monthly Log in to the FNB Banking App using your own banking profile at least once a month. This basic activity qualifies you to earn eBucks, even if you're under 60 and don't transact on the app. Use FNB On The Go Access the "FNB On The Go" feature in the app to redeem lifestyle rewards, such as Wimpy meal vouchers. This is available every three months for qualifying customers. Engage with 'Boost My Rewards' Track your progress and redeem monthly rewards like KAUAI smoothies or shoe vouchers via the "Boost My Rewards" tab. Eligibility depends on consistent app usage and qualifying FNB products. Perform Eligible Transactions Earn eBucks by conducting eligible transactions through the app, such as: Paying bills or making purchases, Transferring funds, Loading airtime or data, Paying for FNB services Maintain eBucks Reward Level 2 or Higher - To qualify for certain rewards, ensure your eBucks reward level is 2 or higher. This typically requires meeting specific criteria, such as maintaining a minimum monthly deposit or balance.

Additional Benefits

Exclusive Deals: Access special offers and discounts from various partners through the app.

Access special offers and discounts from various partners through the app. Lifestyle Rewards: Redeem eBucks for travel, shopping, and dining experiences.

Redeem eBucks for travel, shopping, and dining experiences. Financial Management: Use eBucks to pay for bank fees, reducing your overall banking costs.

How to Get Started

Download the FNB Banking App: Ensure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device.

Ensure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device. Log In Regularly: Make it a habit to log in at least once a month to maintain eligibility for rewards.

Make it a habit to log in at least once a month to maintain eligibility for rewards. Explore the 'Boost My Rewards' Tab: Familiarize yourself with this section to track your progress and redeem available rewards.

Familiarize yourself with this section to track your progress and redeem available rewards. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on notifications and updates within the app for new offers and changes to the rewards program.

9. How to increase your eBucks earnings on fuel

FNB customers can earn eBucks when filling up at partner fuel stations. By using the right account, meeting level requirements, and paying with your FNB card, you can reduce transport costs through boosted fuel rewards.

Maximize eBucks on Engen Fuel

Strategy Details 💳 Use a Qualifying FNB Virtual Card Earn up to R4/litre back in eBucks when you pay for fuel using your qualifying FNB Premier, Private Clients, Private Wealth, or RMB Private Bank virtual card. 🚗 Maintain an Active Vehicle Finance Agreement (VFA) Having an active VFA with WesBank, Toyota Financial Services, or Volkswagen Financial Services can earn you an additional R2/litre back in eBucks. 🚘 Use FNB Short Term Car Insurance If you have an FNB Short Term Car Insurance policy with paid-up premiums, you can earn an extra R2/litre back in eBucks. 📲 Load Your Vehicle on nav»Car Ensure your vehicle is loaded under 'My Garage' in the nav»Car section of the FNB App to qualify for additional rewards. ⛽ Participate in 'Double Up on Fuel' If you meet all qualifying requirements for each month of a quarter, you can earn an additional up to R4/litre back in eBucks, effectively doubling your monthly fuel rewards. 🛑 Avoid Quick Shop Purchases eBucks are not earned on purchases made at Engen Quick Shops; ensure you pay for fuel at the forecourt to qualify.

Example: Potential Monthly eBucks Earnings

Account Type Base eBucks Additional Rewards Total eBucks per Litre FNB Premier R4 R4 (Double Up) R8 FNB Private Clients R4 R4 (Double Up) R8 FNB Aspire (Gold) R0.60 R0.60 (Double Up) R1.20 FNB Private Wealth R4 R4 (Double Up) R8

Steps to Qualify for Maximum eBucks

Ensure Active Vehicle Finance: Maintain an active VFA with WesBank, Toyota Financial Services, or Volkswagen Financial Services.

Maintain an active VFA with WesBank, Toyota Financial Services, or Volkswagen Financial Services. Use a Qualifying Virtual Card: Pay for fuel at Engen using your qualifying FNB virtual card.

Pay for fuel at Engen using your qualifying FNB virtual card. Load Vehicle on nav» Car: Add your vehicle to 'My Garage' in the nav» Car section of the FNB App.

Add your vehicle to 'My Garage' in the nav» Car section of the FNB App. Participate in 'Double Up on Fuel': Meet all qualifying requirements for each month of the quarter to earn additional eBucks.

Meet all qualifying requirements for each month of the quarter to earn additional eBucks. Avoid Quick Shop Purchases: Only pay for fuel at the Engen forecourt to qualify for eBucks.

10. Smart ways to spend and redeem your eBucks

eBucks can be redeemed for travel, shopping, fuel, and tech, both online and in-store. Choosing to spend them on essentials or high-value deals ensures you maximize their worth and stretch your monthly budget further.

Smart Ways to Spend Your eBucks

? In-Store Shopping

Use your eBucks card at participating retailers like Pick'n Pay, Clicks, and Engen. Simply swipe and enter your PIN to pay with eBucks. ebucks.com

?️ Online Shopping

Browse a wide range of electronics, gadgets, home appliances, and more. Enjoy discounts of up to 40% on selected items. Partner Websites: Shop at online partners such as Takealot, Superbalist, and Eterniti Jewelry. Opt to pay with eBucks during checkout.

✈️ Travel

Book flights, accommodation, and car rentals with eBucks. Enjoy up to 40% off on selected services and earn bonus airport lounge visits.

?️ Fuel

Earn up to R8 per liter back in eBucks when paying for fuel at Engen using a qualifying FNB virtual card, maintaining an active Vehicle Finance Agreement (VFA), and using FNB Short Term Car Insurance.

Smart Ways to Redeem Your eBucks

?️ eBucks Shop

Redeem eBucks for gadgets, home appliances, and more. Flexible Payment Options: Pay with eBucks in full or combine eBucks and rands for your purchases. ebucks.com

✈️ eBucks Travel

Use eBucks to book flights, accommodation, and car rentals at discounted rates. Bonus Benefits: Earn bonus airport lounge visits when booking with eBucks. ebucks.com

? Bank Fees

Use eBucks to pay for your bank fees, reducing your monthly expenses. fnb.co.za

Tips to Maximize Your eBucks

Track Your Earnings: Monitor your Smart Spend and see how many eBucks you've earned during the month by visiting the FNB App > eBucks > Earn > Smart Spend.

Monitor your Smart Spend and see how many eBucks you've earned during the month by visiting the FNB App > eBucks > Earn > Smart Spend. Use a Qualifying Virtual Card: Pay with your FNB or RMB Private Bank virtual card at Clicks, Pick n Pay, and Engen to earn maximum rewards.

Pay with your FNB or RMB Private Bank virtual card at Clicks, Pick n Pay, and Engen to earn maximum rewards. Maintain an Active VFA: Having an active Vehicle Finance Agreement with FNB can unlock additional eBucks rewards.

Having an active Vehicle Finance Agreement with FNB can unlock additional eBucks rewards. Combine eBucks and Rands: When making purchases, consider combining eBucks and Rands to maximize your spending power.

Conclusion Maximizing your eBucks rewards requires a combination of strategic earning and smart spending. By using qualifying FNB cards, maintaining active vehicle finance or insurance agreements, and engaging regularly with the FNB app, you can accumulate eBucks efficiently. Once earned, these rewards can be redeemed across a wide range of options, including in-store and online shopping, fuel at Engen, travel bookings, and even paying bank fees, allowing you to stretch your money further. Consistently monitoring your eBucks activity and combining eBucks with cash payments when needed ensures you unlock the full potential of the program, turning everyday banking and purchases into tangible rewards and savings. Once earned, these rewards can be redeemed across a wide range of options, including in-store and online shopping, fuel at Engen, travel bookings, and even paying bank fees, allowing you to stretch your money further. Consistently monitoring your eBucks activity and combining eBucks with cash payments when needed ensures you unlock the full potential of the program, turning everyday banking and purchases into tangible rewards and savings.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is eBucks?

eBucks is FNB’s rewards program that lets account holders earn points for banking transactions, spending with partners, and using digital services, which can be redeemed for shopping, travel, fuel, or banking fees.

How do I earn eBucks?

You earn eBucks by using qualifying FNB accounts or cards, performing transactions on the FNB app, paying bills, shopping at partner retailers, fueling at Engen, and maintaining active financial products.

Are there risks with eBucks?

The main risks are program changes, point expiration, or not meeting the qualifying criteria. eBucks are not cash, so reliance solely on rewards for budgeting can be risky if rules change.

Is eBucks worth it?

Yes, if you regularly bank with FNB, use qualifying accounts, and redeem points strategically. Rewards can significantly reduce expenses on shopping, fuel, travel, or bank fees, enhancing everyday savings.

Which FNB account types earn eBucks?

Most transactional accounts earn eBucks, including FNB Gold, Premier, Private Clients, Private Wealth, and Business accounts. Rewards and rates vary depending on account type and reward tier level.

Can I redeem eBucks for anything?

You can redeem eBucks for partner shopping, travel bookings, fuel, online shopping, electronics, groceries, and even to pay select bank fees, though some restrictions apply based on availability and account level.

How do I maximize eBucks?

Use qualifying FNB cards, activate the Bank Your Change feature, maintain active vehicle finance or insurance, log in to the app regularly, and plan redemptions for higher-value rewards.

Do eBucks expire?

Yes, eBucks earned typically expire after 12 months. Monitoring balances and redeeming points on time ensures you don’t lose accumulated rewards, especially for large or planned purchases.

Can eBucks replace cash?

Not entirely. While eBucks can cover purchases and bank fees, they cannot replace cash for all expenses. They work best as a supplementary reward to reduce specific costs.

Are all FNB customers eligible?

Most customers with qualifying FNB accounts can participate. Higher-tier accounts like Premier, Private Clients, and Private Wealth earn more rewards, while some basic accounts earn limited eBucks on fewer transactions.