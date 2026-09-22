IFC Markets does offer a sign-up bonus. IFC Markets does provide a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, and the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFC Markets Sign Up Bonus – key points, quick overview:

Overview

The company was founded in 2006, and since then, IFC Markets has expanded the range of services provided and has been focused on the development and implementation of innovative approaches to trading.

IFC Markets operates under the IFCM Group, which has been in operation for 14 years.

The IFCM Group consists of IFCM Cyprus Limited, IFC Markets, and NetTradeX Limited.

The company’s business model is based on transparent and trustworthy relations with the client.

The company receives quotations from leading banks and liquidity providers in the ECN marketplaces and forms streaming quotations for clients at the best prices.

In the trading terminal, the client sees and trades with the best bid and ask prices on each financial instrument.

As a result, clients' orders are performed at the price of the liquidity provider that currently offers the best Buy or Sell prices.

The company’s Prime Broker performs clearing functions (settlement of mutual liabilities) between the Company and Banks or its liquidity providers.

IFC Markets provides its trading to over 120,000 clients through unlimited trading instruments and numerous opportunities.

Added to this, the IFCM group of companies is involved in the development of projects in the field of financial technologies, with the requirements set by international legislation to provide financial services.

IFC Markets Sign-up Bonus

IFC Markets does not offer a sign-up bonus. In the absence of a sign-up bonus for new traders who register a real account, IFC Markets does not provide a deposit bonus or a welcome bonus to new traders or the benefit of a no-deposit bonus, which typically frees traders from having to pay a minimum deposit. Bonuses such as these are often the best market strategy employed by brokers to draw in more traders and to allow them to start trading with trading credit before they use their own capital, thus providing traders with an idea of the offering that a broker has. Before traders opt for bonuses with a broker, it is vital that they understand the terms and conditions that are commonly associated with bonuses and promotions. One of these is that a demo account is not considered eligible, and secondly, traders cannot withdraw their bonus amount until certain conditions have been fulfilled.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFC Markets Partnership Program

The IFC Markets Introducing Broker (IB) Partnership Program enables individuals and businesses to earn attractive commissions by referring clients to trade on IFC’s platforms.

Partners can receive up to US $15 per completed standard lot (100,000 units), with commissions paid monthly and no upper or lower limits.

Unique to IFC Markets is its “Personal Composite Instruments” (PCI) technology, allowing traders to create unlimited custom trading instruments.

The program includes 24/5 client and partner support, free partnership terminals for NetTradeX , MT4, and MT5 for tracking referrals, and a two-tier commission structure —you earn commission not only from your direct referrals but also 50% of commissions from sub-partners you introduce.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Bonus Offers and Promotions

IFC Markets offers several current promotions designed to enhance trading power and reward client engagement, including a 100% welcome bonus, annual interest on idle funds (up to 7%), a South Africa–exclusive 30% welcome bonus, and a 20% birthday bonus. They've also hosted a series of impressive past campaigns, like Tesla giveaways and anniversary contests.

Active Promotions

100 % First Deposit Bonus (Welcome Bonus)

New clients receive a 100% bonus on their first deposit, doubling their trading power. Applicable across Forex, Stocks, and more.

Up to 7 % Annual Interest on Free Margin

Earn interest on unused funds in your account. Rate tiers:

Trade <10 lots → 0%

10–30 lots → 1%

30–50 lots → 2%

50–70 lots → 4%

70 lots → up to 7%

Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly (not available for swap-free accounts).

30 % Welcome Bonus (South Africa specific)

For South African clients:

a 30% bonus on the first deposit (minimum $1,000), plus waived deposit/withdrawal commissions.

Also includes a personal analytics report for deposits over $10,000.

20 % Birthday Bonus

On or within 30 days of your birthday, receive a 20% deposit bonus.

Exact withdrawal conditions are not fully disclosed.

🎁 Promotion 📖 Description 💯 100% First Deposit Bonus Double your trading power on your first deposit 📈 Annual Interest (up to 7%) Earn tiered interest on unused margin calculated daily, paid monthly 🌍 30% Welcome Bonus (SA Only) South Africa–specific min deposit $1,000 + waived commission incentives 🎂 20% Birthday Bonus Deposit bonus around your birthday specific terms not fully disclosed 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

IFC Markets at a Glance

Broker's Name 🏛️Headquarters Republic of South Africa, with FSP No. 51818 🏠Registered Address IFC Markets SA (Pty) Ltd Norwich Place West 2nd floor, CNR 5th and Norwich, Sandown Sandton, Gauteng, 2031, Republic of South Africa. ⚖️Regulated by BVI FSC, LFSA FSCA 💻Website www.ifcmarkets.com 📅Founded in 2006 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Clients 395K 📒Demo Account Yes ➕Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Perfect Money, Visa/MasterCard, Pasargad Novin, TCPay, Bitwallet, WebMoney, Bitcoin, Unistream and others ➖Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Perfect Money, Visa/MasterCard, CashU, TCPay, Bitwallet, WebMoney, Bitcoin, Unistream and others 💰Minimum Deposit 1USD / 1 EUR / 100 JPY 💱Account Currencies USD, EUR, JPY, uBTC 🔢Number of Pairs >50 🟠Synthetic Pairs Create as much as you like ⬆️Maximum Leverage 1:400 ⬇️Minimum floating spread 0.4 🟢Minimum fixed spread 1.8 🗺️Countries not provided for United States, Japan, Russia 📈Trading instruments (600+) Forex, Precious Metals, Stock CFDs, Continuous CFDs on Commodities, CFDs on Commodity Futures, Gold Instruments, CFDs on ETFs, CFDs on Crypto Futures, Continuous Index CFDs 📊Trading platforms MetaTrader4, Metatrader5, NetTradeX 📒Trading Account Types Micro (MetaTrader 4), Standard (MetaTrader 4), Micro (MetaTrader 5), Standard (MetaTrader 5), Beginner (NetTradeX), Standard (NetTradeX) 📊MetaTrader4 Fixed spread 📊MetaTrader5 Floating spread 📊NetTradeX Fixed and Floating spread *Trading platforms can be downloaded free of charge * #colspan# Account types ✳️VIP Accounts 💲VIP Account Requirements $50,000 Minimum Deposit ☪️Islamic Account Yes ✋Islamic Account Restrictions Muslim faith only (plus document) ✨Standard Account Yes ❓Scalping Allowed ✋Scalping Restrictions No 💬Website languages (19) Arabic, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Czech, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Malay, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Korean 💬Online support languages (12): English, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Farsi, Arabic, French, Hindi, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Portuguese 👨‍💼Support methods Callback, Email, Forum, Live chat, Phone, Skype, Web form, Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram, Viber, QQ, WeChat, Signal, Discord 🔯IFC Markets’ own product GeWorko (Portfolio Quoting Method) was granted a US patent 🏆International awards “Most International Broker 2026” by AtoZ Market Magazine “Best Broker Southeast Asia 2026” by International Business Magazine “Most Customer Centric Forex Broker – Indonesia 2026” by The Global Economics “Best International Forex Broker Vietnam 2026” by International Business Magazine “Best International Forex Broker South Korea 2026” by International Business Magazine, “Best CFD Trading Conditions, Southeast Asia 2026” by the World Economic Magazine “Most Reliable Forex Broker SEA 2026” “Most Sustainable Multi-Asset CFD Broker SEA 2026” by World Business Outlook 📰Education and Analytics (free) Blog, News and analytics, videos, trading ideas, tutorials, trader’s glossary 📱Mobile Trading App Yes 🌐Web Based trading MT4/5 Webterminal 📈Trading instruments Currency Pairs, Precious Metals, Continuous Index CFDs, Stock CFDs, Continuous CFDs on Commodities, CFDs on Commodity Futures, Gold Instruments, CFDs on ETF, NEW CFDs on Crypto Futures, Synthetic Instruments Library ⏰Platform timezone CET Deposit Methods International Bank Transfer #colspan# ⏳Processing time Normally takes from 2 to 3 working days 💰Deposit fee Your bank’s fee, normally around $30 / €30 / ¥3000 per transfer 💲Minimum deposit $100 / €100 / ¥10.000 🏦Available withdrawal method International Bank Transfer 👌Perfect Money ⌛Processing time Instantly 💰Commission 0.5 – 1.99 % 💶Minimum deposit amount 1$ / 1€ 💶Maximum Deposit amount 5000$ / 5000€ 🟣Available withdrawal method Perfect Money Bank cards ⏲️Processing time Instantly 💰Deposit fee None 💴Minimum deposit $100 / €100 / ¥10 000 💲Maximum deposit $5000 / €5000 / ¥500 000 💳Available withdrawal method Wire Transfer or banking card used for depositing Pasargad Novin ⏲️Processing time Within 1 business hour 💵Minimum deposit $10 🟪Appropriate withdrawal method Pasargad Novin TopChange ⏲️Processing time Within 1 business day 🔸Deposit fee 0.5% (maximum $50) 💲Minimum deposit $1 ❓Appropriate withdrawal method TopChange Bitwallet ⏱️Processing time Instantly ⭕Deposit fee None 💸Minimum deposit 10$ / 10€ / 1000¥ ❌Maximum deposit None 👛Available withdrawal method Bitwallet payment system WebMoney 🕰️Processing time Instantly 💰Deposit fee 0.8% (maximum $50) 💲Minimum deposit $1 🔲Available withdrawal method WebMoney Payment system Bitcoin 6️⃣Processing time 6 Confirmations of blockchain network 🔗Deposit fee Blockchain commission only ₿Minimum deposit 1000 uBTC (0.001 BTC) 🟪Available withdrawal method Bitcoin * uBTC and Bitcoin accounts recharge is used as collateral for USD, EUR, JPY accounts* #colspan# Unistream 🕓Processing time May take 1 working day 💵Deposit fee Commission of payment system + commission of Exchanger (0-$1000 -commission 2%, $1001-$5000 -commission 1%) ☑️Appropriate withdrawal method Unistream Withdrawal Methods Wire transfer 📅Processing time Normally takes from 2 to 3 working days 💰Commission Bank commission from $25 / €25 / ¥2500 Perfect Money ⏳Processing time From a few minutes 👍Commission 0.5 % 💶Minimum withdrawal amount 1$ / 1€ 💲Maximum withdrawal amount 5000$ / 5000€ Transfer to Banking Card #colspan# 📅Processing time Normally takes 1-5 business days 💰Commission 2% + $7,5 / 2% + €6 / ¥1500 ⬇️Minimum withdrawal $10 / €10 / ¥5000 ⬆️Maximum withdrawal $1000 / €1000 / ¥100000 per day WebMoney Vietnam (WMV) payment system #colspan# ⏱️Processing time May take 1 working day ✅Commission 0.8% (min. 500 VND, max. 1 000 000 VND) TopChange ⏳Processing time From several minutes 0️⃣Commission None Transfer to Bitwallet account #colspan# 🕰️Processing time From several minutes ❓Commission ¥100 per transaction and ¥824 for withdrawal to local bank account 💴Minimum withdrawal 10$ / 10€ / 1000¥ WebMoney Payment system #colspan# 🕓Processing time From several minutes 👍Commission 0.8% (maximum $50) 💲Minimum withdrawal $1 Bitcoin 3️⃣Processing time 3 Confirmations of blockchain network ₿Commission 500 uBTC (0.0005 BTC) ₿Minimum withdrawal 1000 uBTC (0.001 BTC) *Withdrawal of funds for uBTC accounts, and withdrawal from Bitcoin collateral funds for USD, EUR, JPY accounts* #colspan# Transfers between own trading accounts #colspan# ⏳Processing time From several minutes 💰Commission None 💲The minimum amount of transfer $1 CashU 🕰️Processing time Up to 24 hours ❓Commission None 💲Minimum withdrawal $10 📝Note Total withdrawal amount by CashU cannot exceed total deposited amount by CashU. To withdraw the exceeding amount please contact support@ifcmarkets.com 🔥Promotions, Competitions, Sign-up Bonus, other Bonuses & Programs On time to time basis 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFC Markets Customer Reviews

IFC Markets is rated positively by its clients, offering very reliable trading platforms, impressive spreads, and great customer support.

Indeed, traders find the trading platform user-friendly, with prompt execution of orders, and there is also a possibility to trade various instruments.

The educational resources and market analysis are well appreciated by novice and professional traders alike, which makes the broker trustworthy in trading around the world.

⭐ Aspect 💬 Customer Feedback 🚀 Platform Reliability Users praise the platform's stability and fast trade execution. 💸 Competitive Spreads Customers highlight the affordability and low-cost trading conditions. 🎛️ User-Friendly Interface Traders appreciate the intuitive design and easy-to-navigate tools. 📊 Diverse Instruments Positive reviews focus on the wide range of assets available for trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users commend IFC Markets for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported issues with account verification delays and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5 Positive feedback highlights IFC Markets' attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5 TrustPilot features a limited number of reviews, resulting in a low TrustScore of 2.77 out of 5. ⭐⭐☆☆ 2.77/5

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons IFC Markets is a well-regulated broker that offers comprehensive trading solutions Sign-up bonus, welcome bonus, and deposit bonus are not offered

Conclusion IFC Markets does offer a sign-up bonus. IFC Markets does provide a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, and the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does IFC Markets have a Partner/ Affiliate/ program?

Yes, IFC Markets does offer an affiliate program

What is the IFC Markets sign-up bonus?

The IFC Markets sign-up bonus rewards new clients with a percentage of their initial deposit. It enhances trading power, allowing beginners to start with more funds and experience real trading conditions without committing large capital upfront.

How much bonus can new traders receive?

New clients can receive up to a 100% deposit bonus on their first deposit. This means if you deposit $500, you can start trading with $1,000, effectively doubling your available trading margin instantly.

Who is eligible for the IFC Markets sign-up bonus?

The sign-up bonus is available to new traders opening an account with IFC Markets for the first time. Eligibility may depend on region, account type, and compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) verification requirements.

How do I claim the IFC Markets sign-up bonus?

To claim the bonus, register a trading account, complete KYC verification, and make the required minimum deposit. The bonus is credited automatically or after confirmation, depending on the promotion terms in your specific region.

Can the IFC Markets sign-up bonus be withdrawn immediately?

No, the bonus cannot be withdrawn directly. It is designed to boost trading margin. Profits earned using the bonus, however, can be withdrawn once you meet the specified trading volume and promotion conditions.

Does the IFC Markets sign-up bonus expire?

Yes, sign-up bonuses usually come with time limits or trading volume requirements. Traders must meet these conditions within the specified period to retain the bonus and any profits generated through its use.

Can Muslim traders access the IFC Markets sign-up bonus?

Yes, Muslim traders using swap-free (Islamic) accounts are generally eligible for the sign-up bonus, provided they meet deposit requirements and comply with bonus terms. This ensures fairness while respecting Sharia-compliant trading practices.