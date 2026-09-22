IFC Markets offers an exceptionally low barrier to entry for traders, with a minimum deposit of just $1, making it one of the most accessible brokers for beginners and those testing the platform.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFC Markets Minimum Deposit – key points, quick overview:

Overview

The company was founded in 2006, and since then, IFC Markets has expanded the range of services provided and has been focused on the development and implementation of innovative approaches to trading.

IFC Markets operates under the IFCM Group, which has been in operation for 14 years.

The IFCM Group consists of IFCM Cyprus Limited, IFC Markets, and NetTradeX Limited.

The company’s business model is based on transparent and trustworthy relations with the client.

The company receives quotations from leading banks and liquidity providers in the ECN marketplaces and forms streaming quotations for clients at the best prices.

In the trading terminal, the client sees and trades with the best bid and ask prices on each financial instrument.

As a result, clients' orders are performed at the price of the liquidity provider that currently offers the best Buy or Sell prices.

The company’s Prime Broker performs clearing functions (settlement of mutual liabilities) between the Company and Banks or its liquidity providers.

IFC Markets provides its trading to over 120,000 clients through unlimited trading instruments and numerous opportunities.

Added to this, the IFCM group of companies is involved in the development of projects in the field of financial technologies, with the requirements set by international legislation to provide financial services.

IFC Markets Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit amount that traders can expect will depend on the account type that traders choose to register and will range from 1 USD up to 1,000 USD, or currency equivalent in EUR, JPY, or ZAR .

that traders can expect will depend on the account type that traders choose to register and will range from 1 USD up to 1,000 USD, or currency equivalent in EUR, JPY, or . IFC Markets is regulated by strict entities and guarantees client fund security by keeping client funds in segregated accounts, separate from the broker account .

. These funds may not be used for any other purpose except trading activities.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to make an IFC Markets minimum deposit step by step

View our step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount into your IFC Markets account.

Step 1 - Log in

Sign up with IFC after signing up. Log in to the dashboard.

Step 2 - Choose your deposit method of choice

Traders can choose the deposit method that they prefer.

Step 3 - Click on the "Deposit" tab to start the process

Click on the green "deposit" tab to go to the next step

Step 4 - Choose your deposit amount

After choosing your preferred deposit method, you can now enter the deposit amount.

Your account has been funded

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFC Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

The deposit minimums are diversified by the funding option, along with applicable commissions or without them.

IFC Markets promotes the fact that it covers fees for deposits or withdrawals.

However, this is only applicable to some methods, and potential traders are advised to first check with customer service, as there are some differences between the countries of origin.

For withdrawals, traders can use the same methods along with applicable commissions and minimum amounts as defined for each payment provider.

The company’s payment methods include a range of world-leading payment providers, including:

​ Bank Transfer

Bank Transfer Perfect Money

Visa/MasterCard

CashU

TCPay

Bitwallet

WebMoney

Bitcoin

Unistream

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

IFC Markets at a Glance

Broker's Name 🏛️Headquarters Republic of South Africa, with FSP No. 51818 🏠Registered Address IFC Markets SA (Pty) Ltd Norwich Place West 2nd floor, CNR 5th and Norwich, Sandown Sandton, Gauteng, 2031, Republic of South Africa. ⚖️Regulated by BVI FSC, LFSA FSCA 💻Website www.ifcmarkets.com 📅Founded in 2006 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Clients 395K 📒Demo Account Yes ➕Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Perfect Money, Visa/MasterCard, Pasargad Novin, TCPay, Bitwallet, WebMoney, Bitcoin, Unistream and others ➖Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Perfect Money, Visa/MasterCard, CashU, TCPay, Bitwallet, WebMoney, Bitcoin, Unistream and others 💰Minimum Deposit 1USD / 1 EUR / 100 JPY 💱Account Currencies USD, EUR, JPY, uBTC 🔢Number of Pairs >50 🟠Synthetic Pairs Create as much as you like ⬆️Maximum Leverage 1:400 ⬇️Minimum floating spread 0.4 🟢Minimum fixed spread 1.8 🗺️Countries not provided for United States, Japan, Russia 📈Trading instruments (600+) Forex, Precious Metals, Stock CFDs, Continuous CFDs on Commodities, CFDs on Commodity Futures, Gold Instruments, CFDs on ETFs, CFDs on Crypto Futures, Continuous Index CFDs 📊Trading platforms MetaTrader4, Metatrader5, NetTradeX 📒Trading Account Types Micro (MetaTrader 4), Standard (MetaTrader 4), Micro (MetaTrader 5), Standard (MetaTrader 5), Beginner (NetTradeX), Standard (NetTradeX) 📊MetaTrader4 Fixed spread 📊MetaTrader5 Floating spread 📊NetTradeX Fixed and Floating spread *Trading platforms can be downloaded free of charge * #colspan# Account types ✳️VIP Accounts 💲VIP Account Requirements $50,000 Minimum Deposit ☪️Islamic Account Yes ✋Islamic Account Restrictions Muslim faith only (plus document) ✨Standard Account Yes ❓Scalping Allowed ✋Scalping Restrictions No 💬Website languages (19) Arabic, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Czech, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Malay, Persian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Korean 💬Online support languages (12): English, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Farsi, Arabic, French, Hindi, Turkish, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Portuguese 👨‍💼Support methods Callback, Email, Forum, Live chat, Phone, Skype, Web form, Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram, Viber, QQ, WeChat, Signal, Discord 🔯IFC Markets’ own product GeWorko (Portfolio Quoting Method) was granted a US patent 🏆International awards “Most International Broker 2026” by AtoZ Market Magazine “Best Broker Southeast Asia 2026” by International Business Magazine “Most Customer Centric Forex Broker – Indonesia 2026” by The Global Economics “Best International Forex Broker Vietnam 2026” by International Business Magazine “Best International Forex Broker South Korea 2026” by International Business Magazine, “Best CFD Trading Conditions, Southeast Asia 2026” by the World Economic Magazine “Most Reliable Forex Broker SEA 2026” “Most Sustainable Multi-Asset CFD Broker SEA 2026” by World Business Outlook 📰Education and Analytics (free) Blog, News and analytics, videos, trading ideas, tutorials, trader’s glossary 📱Mobile Trading App Yes 🌐Web Based trading MT4/5 Webterminal 📈Trading instruments Currency Pairs, Precious Metals, Continuous Index CFDs, Stock CFDs, Continuous CFDs on Commodities, CFDs on Commodity Futures, Gold Instruments, CFDs on ETF, NEW CFDs on Crypto Futures, Synthetic Instruments Library ⏰Platform timezone CET Deposit Methods International Bank Transfer #colspan# ⏳Processing time Normally takes from 2 to 3 working days 💰Deposit fee Your bank’s fee, normally around $30 / €30 / ¥3000 per transfer 💲Minimum deposit $100 / €100 / ¥10.000 🏦Available withdrawal method International Bank Transfer 👌Perfect Money ⌛Processing time Instantly 💰Commission 0.5 – 1.99 % 💶Minimum deposit amount 1$ / 1€ 💶Maximum Deposit amount 5000$ / 5000€ 🟣Available withdrawal method Perfect Money Bank cards ⏲️Processing time Instantly 💰Deposit fee None 💴Minimum deposit $100 / €100 / ¥10 000 💲Maximum deposit $5000 / €5000 / ¥500 000 💳Available withdrawal method Wire Transfer or banking card used for depositing Pasargad Novin ⏲️Processing time Within 1 business hour 💵Minimum deposit $10 🟪Appropriate withdrawal method Pasargad Novin TopChange ⏲️Processing time Within 1 business day 🔸Deposit fee 0.5% (maximum $50) 💲Minimum deposit $1 ❓Appropriate withdrawal method TopChange Bitwallet ⏱️Processing time Instantly ⭕Deposit fee None 💸Minimum deposit 10$ / 10€ / 1000¥ ❌Maximum deposit None 👛Available withdrawal method Bitwallet payment system WebMoney 🕰️Processing time Instantly 💰Deposit fee 0.8% (maximum $50) 💲Minimum deposit $1 🔲Available withdrawal method WebMoney Payment system Bitcoin 6️⃣Processing time 6 Confirmations of blockchain network 🔗Deposit fee Blockchain commission only ₿Minimum deposit 1000 uBTC (0.001 BTC) 🟪Available withdrawal method Bitcoin * uBTC and Bitcoin accounts recharge is used as collateral for USD, EUR, JPY accounts* #colspan# Unistream 🕓Processing time May take 1 working day 💵Deposit fee Commission of payment system + commission of Exchanger (0-$1000 -commission 2%, $1001-$5000 -commission 1%) ☑️Appropriate withdrawal method Unistream Withdrawal Methods Wire transfer 📅Processing time Normally takes from 2 to 3 working days 💰Commission Bank commission from $25 / €25 / ¥2500 Perfect Money ⏳Processing time From a few minutes 👍Commission 0.5 % 💶Minimum withdrawal amount 1$ / 1€ 💲Maximum withdrawal amount 5000$ / 5000€ Transfer to Banking Card #colspan# 📅Processing time Normally takes 1-5 business days 💰Commission 2% + $7,5 / 2% + €6 / ¥1500 ⬇️Minimum withdrawal $10 / €10 / ¥5000 ⬆️Maximum withdrawal $1000 / €1000 / ¥100000 per day WebMoney Vietnam (WMV) payment system #colspan# ⏱️Processing time May take 1 working day ✅Commission 0.8% (min. 500 VND, max. 1 000 000 VND) TopChange ⏳Processing time From several minutes 0️⃣Commission None Transfer to Bitwallet account #colspan# 🕰️Processing time From several minutes ❓Commission ¥100 per transaction and ¥824 for withdrawal to local bank account 💴Minimum withdrawal 10$ / 10€ / 1000¥ WebMoney Payment system #colspan# 🕓Processing time From several minutes 👍Commission 0.8% (maximum $50) 💲Minimum withdrawal $1 Bitcoin 3️⃣Processing time 3 Confirmations of blockchain network ₿Commission 500 uBTC (0.0005 BTC) ₿Minimum withdrawal 1000 uBTC (0.001 BTC) *Withdrawal of funds for uBTC accounts, and withdrawal from Bitcoin collateral funds for USD, EUR, JPY accounts* #colspan# Transfers between own trading accounts #colspan# ⏳Processing time From several minutes 💰Commission None 💲The minimum amount of transfer $1 CashU 🕰️Processing time Up to 24 hours ❓Commission None 💲Minimum withdrawal $10 📝Note Total withdrawal amount by CashU cannot exceed total deposited amount by CashU. To withdraw the exceeding amount please contact support@ifcmarkets.com 🔥Promotions, Competitions, Sign-up Bonus, other Bonuses & Programs On time to time basis 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFC Markets Customer Reviews

IFC Markets is rated positively by its clients, offering very reliable trading platforms, impressive spreads, and great customer support.

Indeed, traders find the trading platform user-friendly, with prompt execution of orders there is also a possibility to trade various instruments.

The educational resources and market analysis are well appreciated by novice and professional traders alike, which makes the broker trustworthy in trading around the world.

⭐ Aspect 💬 Customer Feedback 🚀 Platform Reliability Users praise the platform's stability and fast trade execution. 💸 Competitive Spreads Customers highlight the affordability and low-cost trading conditions. 🎛️ User-Friendly Interface Traders appreciate the intuitive design and easy-to-navigate tools. 📊 Diverse Instruments Positive reviews focus on the wide range of assets available for trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users commend IFC Markets for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported issues with account verification delays and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5 Positive feedback highlights IFC Markets' attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5 TrustPilot features a limited number of reviews, resulting in a low TrustScore of 2.77 out of 5. ⭐⭐☆☆ 2.77/5

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit charged on the micro accounts Deposit fees are charged Variety of payment methods supported Limited deposit currencies

Conclusion IFC Markets is a trusted broker that caters to both beginner and professional traders. IFC Markets offers a range of financial instruments that can be traded through three powerful trading platforms.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for IFC Markets?

The minimum deposit at IFC Markets typically starts from around $1 for beginner-friendly accounts like NetTradeX Beginner. However, standard accounts usually require higher deposits, depending on the platform, account type, and trading conditions selected by the trader.

Does IFC Markets offer a $1 minimum deposit account?

Yes, IFC Markets offers a $1 minimum deposit option through its beginner account. This allows new traders to start trading with minimal risk while gaining experience in live market conditions without committing significant capital upfront.

What is the minimum deposit for standard accounts at IFC Markets?

For standard accounts, IFC Markets generally requires a minimum deposit of around $100. This provides access to better trading conditions, including tighter spreads, higher leverage, and a broader range of financial instruments compared to beginner accounts.

Does the minimum deposit vary by trading platform?

Yes, at IFC Markets, the minimum deposit can vary depending on whether you choose NetTradeX, MT4, or MT5. Each platform may have different account types and requirements, affecting how much you need to deposit initially.

Can I trade effectively with the minimum deposit?

While you can start trading with the minimum deposit at IFC Markets, it may limit your position sizes and risk management flexibility. Traders often deposit more capital to better manage trades and withstand market volatility.

Are there any fees for minimum deposits?

IFC Markets does not typically charge deposit fees, but payment providers may apply charges. It’s important to check your chosen funding method to understand any additional costs that could affect your initial deposit amount.

What deposit methods are available at IFC Markets?

IFC Markets supports multiple deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit cards, and e-wallets. The minimum deposit may vary slightly depending on the method used, due to processing limits or provider-specific requirements.

Is the minimum deposit the same for all countries?

No, the minimum deposit at IFC Markets can vary slightly depending on your region. Regulatory requirements, payment methods, and local conditions may influence the minimum amount required to open and fund an account.

Can I increase my deposit after opening an account?

Yes, traders at IFC Markets can deposit additional funds at any time after opening their account. Increasing your balance allows for larger trades, improved margin flexibility, and better risk management across different market conditions.

Is a higher deposit recommended at IFC Markets?

Although IFC Markets allows very low minimum deposits, many traders prefer depositing more to access improved trading conditions. A higher balance can help manage drawdowns and provide more strategic flexibility when trading volatile markets