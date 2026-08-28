IDEXX Laboratories Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: IDEXX Laboratories Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $545.08 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol IDXX, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $545.08 Previous Close $545.08 Day's Range $542.01 – $553.11 Opening Price $549.73 Volume 299583 shares Daily Change -8.36 (-1.51%) 52-Week High $769.98 52-Week Low $518.55

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

IDEXX Laboratories Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $545.08 — reflecting a daily change of -8.36 (-1.51%). Day's Range $542.01 – $553.11 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $518.55 – $769.98 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 299583 against 610957 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.51% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With today's negative momentum of -1.51% and shares priced at $545.08, IDEXX Laboratories Inc shows a bearish outlook. The price sits closer to the 52-week low of $518.55, indicating potential further downward pressure unless a reversal occurs near support levels.

FAQ on IDEXX Laboratories Inc Shares

Q1: What are IDEXX Laboratories Inc shares?

Answer: IDEXX Laboratories Inc shares represent ownership in a company traded on NASDAQ under the ticker IDXX. The current price is $545.08.

Q2: How can I buy IDEXX Laboratories Inc shares?

Answer: To purchase IDEXX shares, open a brokerage account, deposit funds, and execute a trade on the NASDAQ exchange where IDEXX is listed.

Q3: What affects the price of IDEXX Laboratories Inc shares?

Answer: Factors influencing IDEXX share prices include market conditions, company performance, and economic indicators. Recent prices reflect a decrease of 1.51% today.

Q4: Does IDEXX Laboratories Inc pay dividends?

Answer: The specific dividend details are not present in the live data. Investors should check brokerage platforms or company filings for dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my IDEXX Laboratories Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Shareholders can monitor their shares through brokerage accounts, which provide tools to track both share prices and any potential dividends.

Q6: What factors are affecting the IDEXX Laboratories Inc share price?

Answer: Today's price movement of −1.51% reflects broader market activity and specific developments within the company's sector.

Q7: Is IDEXX Laboratories Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: IDEXX's current pricing and historical growth may present opportunities. However, investors should consider today's environment, showing a −1.51% daily change.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy IDEXX Laboratories Inc shares today?

Answer: Potential buyers must assess the current trend and broader market factors, as IDEXX fell by −1.51% today.

Q9: How much does one IDEXX Laboratories Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $545.08.

Q10: How to sell IDEXX Laboratories Inc shares?

Answer: To sell shares, log into your brokerage account, select your IDEXX holdings, and place a sell order for your desired number of shares.

How to Buy IDEXX Laboratories Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker IDXX, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given IDEXX Laboratories Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $518.55 and $769.98. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.