IC Minimum Deposit amount is $0 to register a live trading account with IC. This minimum deposit is equivalent to ZAR 0 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

What is the IC minimum deposit in South Africa?

IC currently lists a $0 minimum deposit for its Standard, Raw Spread MetaTrader, and Raw Spread cTrader/TradingView accounts. This means South African traders do not have to meet a published account-opening deposit for these account types. However, a minimum transaction amount may still apply when using a specific payment method.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa Rank Broker Broker Review Regulators Minimum Deposit Visit Broker 🥇 Read Review ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA $100 🥈 Read Review FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA $0 🥉 Read Review CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA $5 4 Read Review ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB $0 5 Read Review BVI FSC $0 6 Read Review FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA $20 7 Read Review CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA $10 8 Read Review ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA $100 9 Read Review CySEC, MWALI, FSCA $25 10 Read Review FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC $10

How much is the IC minimum deposit in South African rand?

IC states its minimum deposits in US dollars rather than South African rand. The Standard and regular Raw Spread accounts have a published minimum of $0, while Raw Pro requires $5000 and Raw Pro+ requires $1000,000. The rand value will depend on the USD/ZAR exchange rate and any currency-conversion charges applied when the deposit is processed.

Category Details 📊 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Standard, Raw Spread & cTrader Accounts – The recommended minimum deposit is USD 0 (approx. ZAR 0) for all account types, though smaller amounts may be accepted with limitations. 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards (Visa & Mastercard) – Accepted and typically free. Bank Wire Transfer – Available, no broker fee. E-Wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller) – Supported and free. Broker-to-Broker Transfers – Accepted in some cases. 🕐 Processing Times (Deposits) Cards & E-Wallets: Instant to within minutes once verified. Local Bank Transfers/EFT: Same day to 1–3 business days depending on bank cut-off. International Bank Wires: May take several business days (up to 5–7). 🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific Notes No ZAR Base Currency: IC.COM does not currently offer ZAR as a base account currency, so funds are held in USD or other currencies. Local Bank Wires: South African traders can use wire transfers from local banks, but timing depends on SWIFT and local bank processes. No Local EFT: There’s no dedicated local EFT international transfers are required for funding from South Africa. 💸 Withdrawal Rules & Timing Return-to-Source Rule: Withdrawals must typically use the same method as the original deposit where possible. E-Wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller): Often instant or within a short time after approval. Cards: Withdrawals 3–5 business days back to card or via bank wire if required. Bank Wire: Usually 3–5 business days, depending on intermediary banks. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Overview

Ultra-Fast Execution & Deep Liquidity: IC provides lightning-fast trade execution and institutional-grade liquidity, making it ideal for scalping, high-frequency trading, and EA users, especially valuable for precision-driven South African traders.

Advanced, Flexible Platforms: Offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, fully equipped with powerful charting, automation tools, and multi-device compatibility, designed to support all trading styles and experience levels.

Raw Spreads from 0.0 Pips with No Hidden Fees: Traders benefit from highly competitive pricing, transparent fee structures, and spreads starting at 0.0 pips, allowing cost-efficient trading without compromise.

Why do more traders choose IC?

Traders consistently choose IC because it offers an exceptionally seamless and professional trading experience. Its ultra-tight raw spreads, often starting at 0.0 pips, combined with lightning-fast order execution, appeal to scalpers and algorithmic traders. The broker’s No Dealing Desk (NDD) model ensures transparency and fairness, with no requotes or price manipulation.

IC Trust Score

IC Minimum Deposit

🔎 Live Account 💴 Minimum Dep. cTrader 0 ZAR / $0 Raw Spread 0 ZAR / $0 Standard 0 ZAR / $0 Raw Pro 82389 ZAR / $5000 Raw Pro+ 16477 ZAR / $1000,000 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the minimum deposit to open an IC account?

The minimum deposit is $0 (about R0) for all account types. This low barrier allows both beginners and experienced South African traders to access high-quality ECN trading environments.

Can South Africans deposit in ZAR?

IC does not accept ZAR directly, but South Africans can deposit using a debit/credit card, Skrill, Neteller, or wire transfer in USD, which is automatically converted by their bank or provider.

How to make an IC Deposit

To deposit funds into an account with IC, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Client Area.

Log in to the IC website's Secure Client Area.

Step 2: Fund your account

Select the 'Funds' tab, then 'Deposit' to begin the process.

Step 3: Select your desired deposit method

Select your desired deposit method from the list.

Fill in the relevant information for the deposit method you've chosen.

Confirm the information and complete any further authentication required by your payment method.

How to Withdraw from IC

To withdraw funds from an account with IC, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Client Area.

Log in to the IC website's Secure Client Area.

Step 2: Click on the Withdrawal Form

Go to the 'Funds' page and select 'Withdraw'.

Choose your withdrawal method from the available options.

Enter the amount you want to withdraw and any further information about the withdrawal method.

Confirm that all information is correct and that the withdrawal is being made to a bank account in your name, as third-party payments are not permitted.

IC at a Glance

🔎Broker IC Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 👨‍💼 Current CEO Andrew Budzinski 🏗️ Founder/s Andrew Budzinski 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 852 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 180,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA 🌎Country of regulation Australia,

Cyprus,

Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes 🔐 Two-step Authentication Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader,

Raw Spread,

standard 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

HKD,

CHF,

RMB, 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant for deposits, 1-2 business days for withdrawals 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions $3 per lot per side 💱Number of base currencies supported 10+ 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:5000 📏Margin requirements 100 USD traded, 1 USD margin ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered over +2200 🗠CFD Stock Indices 25+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 22+ s 📜CFD Shares 1,600+ 👀 Watch list Yes 📢 Trade Alerts No 📉 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📊 Trading Indices with GP Yes 💱 Swap on the trading board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 💵Withdrawal Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 🎁 Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4),

MetaTrader 5 (MT5),

cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows,

Mac (via emulation),

Android,

iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@ic.com 👾Social media Platforms Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 + Educational Resources and Support 🎓 Beginners Trader friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes, articles, videos, and tutorials Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 2 500+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 💬 Community Forum No South African Trader Specific Information 🌐 Official Website address www.icmarkets.com 👍 Official Facebook Page Yes 🐦 Official Twitter Page Yes ▶️ Official Youtube Channel Yes 🏢 Official Linkedin Page Yes 📸 Official Instagram Page Yes 🌍 South African Specific Information Does IC Accept South African Traders? Yes Is IC regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? No Does IC offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does IC allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

IC Customer Reviews

Trusted for Transparency & Low Costs: Traders consistently praise IC for its ultra-tight spreads, clear fee structure, and fair pricing, making it a top choice for cost-conscious and professional traders alike.

Reliable Performance & Platform Variety: Users appreciate the broker’s fast trade execution and robust access to platforms like MetaTrader 4/5 and cTrader, offering stability even during high-volatility periods.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.8/5 – Highly rated for competitive pricing, reliability, and advanced trading infrastructure. 👏Customer Satisfaction Positive – Clients appreciate low spreads, fast execution, and diverse trading instruments. 📞Customer Service Responsive and professional – Available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone in multiple languages.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, fast execution, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews many users commend the broker's services and support, while some report issues with fund withdrawals and account closures. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly negative reviews users report concerns about withdrawal issues and customer service responsiveness. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ IC is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Highly positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low fees on Forex No investor protection Account opening is fast and hassle free No protection on negative balance Deposit and withdrawals are free of charge Lack of research tools

Conclusion IC Minimum Deposit amount is $0 to register a live trading account. This minimum deposit is equivalent to ZAR 0 at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do I make a deposit and withdrawal with IC?

Common deposit methods include bank/wire transfer, PayPal, credit card, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, BPAY, FasaPay, and Poli.

Does IC charge withdrawal fees?

IC does not charge any additional fees for deposits or withdrawals. You should, however, be aware that you may incur fees on payments to and from some international banking institutions. IC accepts no responsibility for any such bank fees.

How long does it take to make an IC withdrawal?

Typically, if a withdrawal request is received before 01:00 GMT (12:00 AEST), it will be processed on the day of receipt. If your withdrawal request is received after this time, it will be processed on the following business day. Once the broker has processed your withdrawal request, you should allow at least 3 business days for the funds to reach you. This will vary depending on the withdrawal method used.

Does the IC Standard account have a $100 minimum deposit?

No. The new IC global account comparison table currently shows a $0 minimum deposit for the Standard MetaTrader account. A South African trader may still see a $100 funding amount in the client portal because of a payment provider, transaction limit, account currency, or regional onboarding requirement, but this is not the published account minimum.

What is the minimum deposit for an IC Raw Spread account?

The IC Raw Spread MetaTrader account has a published minimum deposit of $0. It offers spreads from 0.0 pips and charges a commission of $3.50 per lot, per side. Traders will still need enough money in the account to cover the margin and trading costs of their chosen position.

What is the minimum deposit for IC cTrader and TradingView?

The Raw Spread account for cTrader and TradingView has a published minimum deposit of $0. IC charges a commission of $3 per $100,000 traded on this account. The practical amount needed to begin trading will depend on the instrument, position size and leverage used.

How much do IC Raw Pro accounts require?

The IC Raw Pro account requires a minimum deposit of $100, while Raw Pro+ requires $5000. These accounts offer lower commissions than the regular Raw Spread account and are aimed mainly at experienced or higher-volume traders.

Does IC offer a rand-denominated trading account?

South African traders should check the account-opening form for the base currencies currently available to them. Where ZAR is not supported as an account currency, rand deposits may be converted into the selected base currency. The payment provider or bank may charge a currency-conversion fee.

Can South Africans deposit less than $100 at IC?

IC public account table does not impose a minimum deposit on its Standard and regular Raw Spread accounts. In principle, a South African client can deposit less than $100, although the selected payment method may have its own minimum transaction amount. A very small balance may also be insufficient to meet margin requirements or manage trading risk responsibly.

Is IC $0 minimum deposit the same as free trading?

No. A $0 minimum deposit only means that IC does not publish a compulsory opening balance for its main retail accounts. Traders must still fund the account before placing live trades and may pay spreads, commissions, overnight financing, currency-conversion charges or other applicable costs.

Which IC account is best for South African beginners?

The Standard account may be easier for beginners because it has no separate trading commission and a published minimum deposit of $0. The Raw Spread accounts may suit more active traders who prefer tighter spreads and are comfortable paying commissions. Beginners should compare total costs and practise on a demo account before depositing real money.