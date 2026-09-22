IC Fund Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive regarding its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. IC offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.

How do South African traders withdraw money from IC?

Log in to the IC Secure Client Area, open the withdrawal section, select an available payment method, enter the amount and submit the request. IC may ask you to complete identity verification or provide additional payment documents before approving the withdrawal.

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How long does an IC withdrawal take in South Africa?

IC generally processes eligible withdrawal requests on the same business day when they are submitted before its daily cut-off time. Requests submitted later are usually processed on the following business day. After processing, the time taken for the funds to reach a South African trader depends on the payment method, bank and any intermediary institutions.

IC Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

Overview IC Trust Score IC Withdrawal Options How to Withdraw from IC IC Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders IC Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions IC at a Glance IC Customer Reviews Pros and Cons Conclusion Frequently Asked Questions

Overview

Ultra-Fast Execution & Deep Liquidity: IC provides lightning-fast trade execution and institutional-grade liquidity, making it ideal for scalping, high-frequency trading, and EA users, especially valuable for precision-driven South African traders.

Advanced, Flexible Platforms: Offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, fully equipped with powerful charting, automation tools, and multi-device compatibility, designed to support all trading styles and experience levels.

Raw Spreads from 0.0 Pips with No Hidden Fees: Traders benefit from highly competitive pricing, transparent fee structures, and spreads starting at 0.0 pips, allowing cost-efficient trading without compromise.

Why do more traders choose IC?

Traders consistently choose IC because it offers an exceptionally seamless and professional trading experience. Its ultra-tight raw spreads, often starting at 0.0 pips, combined with lightning-fast order execution, appeal to scalpers and algorithmic traders. The broker’s No Dealing Desk (NDD) model ensures transparency and fairness, with no requotes or price manipulation.

IC Trust Score

IC Withdrawal Options

IC offers South Africans the following withdrawal methods:

Credit Card

Debit Card

PayPal

Neteller

Neteller VIP

Skrill

UnionPay

Bank Wire Transfer

Bpay

FasaPay

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method 🪙 Deposit Currencies ⏰ Deposit Processing ⏱️ Withdrawal Processing 💴 Credit/Debit Cards AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD Instant 3 – 5 days 💵 PayPal AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

HKD,

CHF Instant Instant 💶 Neteller USD,

AUD,

GBP,

EUR,

CAD,

SGD,

JPY Instant Instant 💷 Neteller VIP AUD,

GBP,

EUR,

CAD,

SGD,

JPY Instant Instant 💴 Skrill AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

SGD,

GBP Instant Instant 💵 UnionPay RMB Instant Instant 💶 Wire Transfer AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

CHF 2 – 5 days Up to 14 days 💷 Bpay AUD 12 – 48 hours 2 – 3 days 💴 Broker to Broker AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

CHF,

HKD 2 – 5 days 3 – 5 days 💵 POLi AUD Instant 2 – 3 days 💶 Thai Internet Banking USD 15 – 30 minutes 1 day 💷 Rapidpay EUR,

GBP Up to 2 days 1 day 💴 Klarna. EUR,

GBP Up to 2 days 3 – 5 days 💵 Vietnamese Internet Banking USD Instant 3 – 5 days

How to Withdraw from IC

To withdraw funds from an account with IC, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Client Area.

Log in to the IC website's Secure Client Area.

Step 2: Click on the Withdrawal Form

Go to the 'Funds' page and select 'Withdraw'.

Choose your withdrawal method from the available options.

Enter the amount you want to withdraw and any further information about the withdrawal method.

Confirm that all information is correct and that the withdrawal is being made to a bank account in your name, as third-party payments are not permitted.

IC Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

IC Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

South Africans should note that some of the following terms and conditions apply to IC withdrawals:

Withdrawals must be made to a bank account or another account in your name; third-party payments are not accepted.

Withdrawals made with credit/debit cards could take 3-5 business days or up to 10 business days, depending on how quickly the banks complete the transactions.

IC does not impose any additional fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, certain banking institutions may levy additional costs. Such withdrawal fees are not IC responsibility.

are not IC responsibility. Accounts funded via FasaPay, Poli/Bpay, Rapidpay, and Klarna require bank wire transfer withdrawals, with a flexible processing time and fees.

and fees. If your uploaded credit or debit card has expired, been lost, stolen, or revoked, you will be required to supply supporting documentation to retain the availability of deposit and withdrawal services.

Withdrawal requests must be submitted before noon AEST/AEDT to be processed the same day.

Supporting papers, such as bank statements, can be required for some withdrawal methods .

. Withdrawals via PayPal, Neteller, or Skrill must be made from the same account used to make the initial deposit.

Alternative deposit methods, or bank wire transfers, are required for withdrawals that exceed the amount placed via the Verified by Visa/MasterCard Secure Credit/Debit Card.

IC at a Glance

🔎Broker IC Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 👨‍💼 Current CEO Andrew Budzinski 🏗️ Founder/s Andrew Budzinski 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 852 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 180,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA 🌎Country of regulation Australia,

Cyprus,

Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes 🔐 Two-step Authentication Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader,

Raw Spread,

standard 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

HKD,

CHF,

RMB, 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant for deposits, 1-2 business days for withdrawals 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions $3 per lot per side 💱Number of base currencies supported 10+ 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:5000 📏Margin requirements 100 USD traded, 1 USD margin ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered over +2200 🗠CFD Stock Indices 25+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 22+ s 📜CFD Shares 1,600+ 👀 Watch list Yes 📢 Trade Alerts No 📉 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📊 Trading Indices with GP Yes 💱 Swap on the trading board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 💵Withdrawal Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 🎁 Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4),

MetaTrader 5 (MT5),

cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows,

Mac (via emulation),

Android,

iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@ic.com 👾Social media Platforms Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 + Educational Resources and Support 🎓 Beginners Trader friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes, articles, videos, and tutorials Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 2 500+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 💬 Community Forum No South African Trader Specific Information 🌐 Official Website address www.icmarkets.com 👍 Official Facebook Page Yes 🐦 Official Twitter Page Yes ▶️ Official Youtube Channel Yes 🏢 Official Linkedin Page Yes 📸 Official Instagram Page Yes 🌍 South African Specific Information Does IC Accept South African Traders? Yes Is IC regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? No Does IC offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does IC allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

IC Customer Reviews

Trusted for Transparency & Low Costs: Traders consistently praise IC for its ultra-tight spreads, clear fee structure, and fair pricing, making it a top choice for cost-conscious and professional traders alike.

Reliable Performance & Platform Variety: Users appreciate the broker’s fast trade execution and robust access to platforms like MetaTrader 4/5 and cTrader, offering stability even during high-volatility periods.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.8/5 – Highly rated for competitive pricing, reliability, and advanced trading infrastructure. 👏Customer Satisfaction Positive – Clients appreciate low spreads, fast execution, and diverse trading instruments. 📞Customer Service Responsive and professional – Available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone in multiple languages.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, fast execution, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews many users commend the broker's services and support, while some report issues with fund withdrawals and account closures. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly negative reviews users report concerns about withdrawal issues and customer service responsiveness. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ IC is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Highly positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons IC.COM does not charge any internal withdrawal fees Withdrawal methods could require additional verification, which could be time-consuming IC.COM withdrawal process is streamlined Credit/Debit Card withdrawals are not available in all regions There are flexible withdrawal methods for South Africans IC.COM has cut-off times for same-day withdrawal processing

Conclusion IC uses modern encryption methods to ensure transaction security. There are no additional costs for deposits or withdrawals at IC, and the withdrawal procedure is normally completed within two days.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the withdrawal process at IC secure?

Yes, IC uses modern encryption methods to ensure transaction security.

Does IC charge any fees for withdrawals?

No, there are no additional costs for deposits or withdrawals at IC.

How long does the withdrawal process usually take at IC?

The withdrawal procedure is normally completed within two days.

Is IC a reliable broker for South Africans?

Yes, IC is a trustworthy broker regulated by at least one high-level financial body.

How can I withdraw funds from my IC account?

You can withdraw funds by logging into your IC Secure Client Area, selecting “Withdraw Funds,” and choosing your preferred withdrawal method. Complete the required form and submit the request.

What withdrawal methods does IC support?

IC offers several withdrawal options, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and other local payment methods, depending on your region.

Can I withdraw profits to an account different from my deposit method?

Generally, IC returns funds to the original deposit method for compliance reasons. Profits may be withdrawn via bank transfer or e-wallets once the initial deposit is refunded.