ICMarkets Withdrawal Process Review

  IC Fund Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive regarding its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. IC offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review

How do South African traders withdraw money from IC?

Log in to the IC Secure Client Area, open the withdrawal section, select an available payment method, enter the amount and submit the request. IC may ask you to complete identity verification or provide additional payment documents before approving the withdrawal.

 

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How long does an IC withdrawal take in South Africa?

IC generally processes eligible withdrawal requests on the same business day when they are submitted before its daily cut-off time. Requests submitted later are usually processed on the following business day. After processing, the time taken for the funds to reach a South African trader depends on the payment method, bank and any intermediary institutions.

IC Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

  1. Overview
  2. IC Trust Score
  3. IC Withdrawal Options
  4. How to Withdraw from IC
  5. IC Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders
  6. IC Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
  7. IC at a Glance
  8. IC Customer Reviews
  9. Pros and Cons
  10. Conclusion
  11. Frequently Asked Questions

Overview

 Overview 

  • Ultra-Fast Execution & Deep Liquidity: IC provides lightning-fast trade execution and institutional-grade liquidity, making it ideal for scalping, high-frequency trading, and EA users, especially valuable for precision-driven South African traders.
  • Advanced, Flexible Platforms: Offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, fully equipped with powerful charting, automation tools, and multi-device compatibility, designed to support all trading styles and experience levels.
  • Raw Spreads from 0.0 Pips with No Hidden Fees: Traders benefit from highly competitive pricing, transparent fee structures, and spreads starting at 0.0 pips, allowing cost-efficient trading without compromise.

Why do more traders choose IC?

Traders consistently choose IC because it offers an exceptionally seamless and professional trading experience. Its ultra-tight raw spreads, often starting at 0.0 pips, combined with lightning-fast order execution, appeal to scalpers and algorithmic traders. The broker’s No Dealing Desk (NDD) model ensures transparency and fairness, with no requotes or price manipulation.

 

IC Trust Score

 IC Markets Spider Chart

IC Withdrawal Options

  IC offers South Africans the following withdrawal methods:

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • PayPal
  • Neteller
  • Neteller VIP
  • Skrill
  • UnionPay
  • Bank Wire Transfer
  • Bpay
  • FasaPay

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method🪙 Deposit Currencies⏰ Deposit Processing⏱️ Withdrawal Processing
💴 Credit/Debit CardsAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GBP,
CAD		Instant3 – 5 days
💵 PayPalAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GBP,
CAD,
HKD,
CHF		InstantInstant
💶 NetellerUSD,
AUD,
GBP,
EUR,
CAD,
SGD,
JPY		InstantInstant
💷 Neteller VIPAUD,
GBP,
EUR,
CAD,
SGD,
JPY		InstantInstant
💴 SkrillAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
SGD,
GBP		InstantInstant
💵 UnionPayRMBInstantInstant
💶 Wire TransferAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GBP,
CAD,
CHF		2 – 5 daysUp to 14 days
💷 BpayAUD12 – 48 hours2 – 3 days
💴 Broker to BrokerAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GBP,
CAD,
CHF,
HKD		2 – 5 days3 – 5 days
💵 POLiAUDInstant2 – 3 days
💶 Thai Internet BankingUSD15 – 30 minutes1 day
💷 RapidpayEUR,
GBP		Up to 2 days1 day
💴 Klarna.EUR,
GBP		Up to 2 days3 – 5 days
💵 Vietnamese Internet BankingUSDInstant3 – 5 days
 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to Withdraw from IC

To withdraw funds from an account with IC, South African traders can follow these steps:  

Step 1: Log in to your Client Area.

  • Log in to the IC website's Secure Client Area.

 How to Withdraw from IC Markets step 1

Step 2: Click on the Withdrawal Form

  • Go to the 'Funds' page and select 'Withdraw'.
  • Choose your withdrawal method from the available options.
  • Enter the amount you want to withdraw and any further information about the withdrawal method.
  • Confirm that all information is correct and that the withdrawal is being made to a bank account in your name, as third-party payments are not permitted.

How to Withdraw from IC Markets step 2

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  

IC Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

  IC Markets Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders  

🔎 Payment Method🚀 Open an Account🪙 Withdrawal Currencies⏰ Withdrawal Processing
💷 Credit Card👉Open AccountAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GBP,
CAD		3 to 5 working days
💶 Debit Card👉Open AccountAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GBP,
CAD,
HKD,
CHF		3 to 5 working days
🪙 PayPal👉Open AccountUSD,
AUD,
GBP,
EUR,
CAD,
SGD,
JPY		⚡Instant
💵 Neteller👉Open AccountAUD,
GBP,
EUR,
CAD,
SGD,
JPY		⚡Instant
💴 Neteller VIP👉Open AccountAUD,
GBP,
EUR,
CAD,
SGD,
JPY		⚡Instant
💷 Skrill👉Open AccountAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
SGD,
GBP		⚡Instant
💶 UnionPay👉Open AccountRMB⚡Instant
🪙 Bank Wire Transfer👉Open AccountAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GBP,
CAD,
CHF		Up to 14 days
💵 Bpay👉Open AccountAUD2 to 3 working days
💴 FasaPay👉Open AccountUSD3 to 5 working days
💷 Broker to Broker👉Open AccountAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GPB,
CAD,
CHF,
HKD		3 to 5 working days
💶 POLi👉Open AccountAUD2 to 3 working days
🪙 Thai Internet Banking👉Open AccountUSDOne business Day
💵 Vietnamese Internet Banking👉Open AccountUSDOne Business Day
💴 Rapidpay👉Open AccountEUR,
GBP		3 to 5 working days
💷 Klarna👉Open AccountEUR,
GBP		3 to 5 working days
 

IC Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

South Africans should note that some of the following terms and conditions apply to IC withdrawals:  

  • Withdrawals must be made to a bank account or another account in your name; third-party payments are not accepted.
  • Withdrawals made with credit/debit cards could take 3-5 business days or up to 10 business days, depending on how quickly the banks complete the transactions.
  • IC does not impose any additional fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, certain banking institutions may levy additional costs. Such withdrawal fees are not IC responsibility.
  • Accounts funded via FasaPay, Poli/Bpay, Rapidpay, and Klarna require bank wire transfer withdrawals, with a flexible processing time and fees.
  • If your uploaded credit or debit card has expired, been lost, stolen, or revoked, you will be required to supply supporting documentation to retain the availability of deposit and withdrawal services.
  • Withdrawal requests must be submitted before noon AEST/AEDT to be processed the same day.
  • Supporting papers, such as bank statements, can be required for some withdrawal methods.
  • Withdrawals via PayPal, Neteller, or Skrill must be made from the same account used to make the initial deposit.

  Alternative deposit methods, or bank wire transfers, are required for withdrawals that exceed the amount placed via the Verified by Visa/MasterCard Secure Credit/Debit Card. 

IC at a Glance

🔎BrokerIC
Company Information
📅Year Founded2007
👨‍💼 Current CEOAndrew Budzinski
🏗️ Founder/sAndrew Budzinski
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff852
👩‍💻Amount of active traders180,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA
🌎Country of regulationAustralia,
Cyprus,
Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
🔐 Two-step AuthenticationYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountscTrader,
Raw Spread,
standard
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GBP,
CAD,
HKD,
CHF,
RMB,
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant for deposits, 1-2 business days for withdrawals
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips
💸Commissions$3 per lot per side
💱Number of base currencies supported10+
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:5000
📏Margin requirements100 USD traded, 1 USD margin
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offeredover +2200
🗠CFD Stock Indices25+
⚖️CFD Commodities22+ s
📜CFD Shares1,600+
👀 Watch listYes
📢 Trade AlertsNo
📉 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📊 Trading Indices with GPYes
💱 Swap on the trading boardYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit Card,
Debit Card,
PayPal, Skrill,
Neteller,
UnionPay,
Wire Transfer,
Bpay,
FasaPay,
Poli
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit Card,
Debit Card,
PayPal, Skrill,
Neteller,
UnionPay,
Wire Transfer,
Bpay,
FasaPay,
Poli
🎁 Welcome BonusNo
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4),
MetaTrader 5 (MT5),
cTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows,
 Mac (via emulation),
Android,
 iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@ic.com
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook,
Twitter,
Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 +
Educational Resources and Support
🎓 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes, articles, videos, and tutorials
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 2 500+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026
🪙Rebate programYes
💬 Community ForumNo
South African Trader Specific Information
🌐 Official Website addresswww.icmarkets.com
👍 Official Facebook PageYes
🐦 Official Twitter PageYes
▶️ Official Youtube ChannelYes
🏢 Official Linkedin PageYes
📸 Official Instagram PageYes
🌍 South African Specific Information
Does IC Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is IC regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?No
Does IC offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does IC allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

IC Customer Reviews

  • Trusted for Transparency & Low Costs: Traders consistently praise IC for its ultra-tight spreads, clear fee structure, and fair pricing, making it a top choice for cost-conscious and professional traders alike.
  • Reliable Performance & Platform Variety: Users appreciate the broker’s fast trade execution and robust access to platforms like MetaTrader 4/5 and cTrader, offering stability even during high-volatility periods.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating4.8/5 – Highly rated for competitive pricing, reliability, and advanced trading infrastructure.
👏Customer SatisfactionPositive – Clients appreciate low spreads, fast execution, and diverse trading instruments.
📞Customer ServiceResponsive and professional – Available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone in multiple languages.
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, fast execution, and reliable customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews many users commend the broker's services and support, while some report issues with fund withdrawals and account closures.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Predominantly negative reviews users report concerns about withdrawal issues and customer service responsiveness.⭐☆☆☆☆
google logo
Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
IC is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
TrustPilot Logo
Highly positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
IC.COM does not charge any internal withdrawal feesWithdrawal methods could require additional verification, which could be time-consuming
IC.COM withdrawal process is streamlinedCredit/Debit Card withdrawals are not available in all regions
There are flexible withdrawal methods for South AfricansIC.COM has cut-off times for same-day withdrawal processing
 

 

Conclusion

IC uses modern encryption methods to ensure transaction security.  There are no additional costs for deposits or withdrawals at IC, and the withdrawal procedure is normally completed within two days.

 

You might also like:

IC Cashback Forex Rebates

IC Fees, Spreads, and, Commissions

IC Minimum Deposit

IC Sign-Up Bonus

IC Account Types

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is the withdrawal process at IC secure?

Yes, IC uses modern encryption methods to ensure transaction security.  

Does IC charge any fees for withdrawals?

No, there are no additional costs for deposits or withdrawals at IC.  

How long does the withdrawal process usually take at IC?

The withdrawal procedure is normally completed within two days.  

Is IC a reliable broker for South Africans?

Yes, IC is a trustworthy broker regulated by at least one high-level financial body.  

How can I withdraw funds from my IC account?

You can withdraw funds by logging into your IC Secure Client Area, selecting “Withdraw Funds,” and choosing your preferred withdrawal method. Complete the required form and submit the request.  

What withdrawal methods does IC support?

IC offers several withdrawal options, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and other local payment methods, depending on your region.  

Can I withdraw profits to an account different from my deposit method?

Generally, IC returns funds to the original deposit method for compliance reasons. Profits may be withdrawn via bank transfer or e-wallets once the initial deposit is refunded.  

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