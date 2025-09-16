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Hyprop Investments Ltd. JSE: HYP
R58.59 ▲ 0.54 (0.93%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
58.52
Prev close
58.59
Day range
58.31 - 58.84
Volume
782 520
52-wk range
57.20 – 59.62
Market cap
24.57bn
P/E Ratio
15.91
EPS (ZARc)
368.30
Dividend Yield
5.35%
DPS (ZARc)
313 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap24.57bn
EPS368.30
P/E ratio15.91
Div. yield5.35%
DPS 313 (cps)
Issued shares419.39m
52-week range
R 57.20 R 59.62
R58.59
Price overview
Open58.52
Previous close58.59
Day range58.31 - 58.84
Volume782 520
52-week range57.20 – 59.62
Change▲ 0.54 (0.93%)
P/E ratio15.91
EPS368.30
Dividend 313 (cps)
Dividend yield5.35%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 16 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 1.9426772 ZAR
    Decl 16 Sep 2025, LDT 7 Oct 2025
  • Final Div 1.9426772 ZAR
    Decl 16 Sep 2025, Pay 13 Oct 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 10 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 1.1898253 ZAR
    Decl 10 Mar 2026, LDT 7 Apr 2026
  • Interim Div 1.1898253 ZAR
    Decl 10 Mar 2026, Pay 13 Apr 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 17 Sep
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.9426772 ZAR
    Decl 16 Sep 2026, LDT 7 Oct 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.9426772 ZAR
    Decl 16 Sep 2026, Pay 13 Oct 2026
  • 27 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 10 Mar
  • Next Expected Interim Div 1.1898253 ZAR
    Decl 10 Mar 2027, LDT 7 Apr 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 1.1898253 ZAR
    Decl 10 Mar 2027, Pay 13 Apr 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 2 595.60 2 485.90
Attributable Income 2 447.10 1 043.10
Market Cap (ZARm) 23 188.90 17 650.30
EPS (ZARc) 611.90 274.70
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 198.90 138.10
DPS (ZARc) 118.98 113.43
Latest SENS announcements
  • Hyprop - completion of Galleria Burgas acquisition
    2026-08-03 08:06:14
    Hyprop has completed its acquisition of Galleria Burgas in Bulgaria, with all conditions fulfilled as of 31 July 2026. The purchase price is estimated at EUR53.5 million, based on a property value of EUR122.2 million, minus senior debt of EUR72.6 million, plus EUR3.9 million for working capital. This acquisition supports Hyprop’s growth and diversification strategy, enhancing earnings and strengthening its Eastern European portfolio.
  • Hyprop - results of accelerated bookbuild
    2026-07-08 07:58:11
    Hyprop successfully raised approximately R739 million through an accelerated bookbuild, issuing 12 631 505 new shares at R58.50 each, representing a 1.4% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price of R57.71. The offering was oversubscribed. The funds will be used as outlined in the company's initial announcement. Subject to JSE approval, the new shares are expected to be listed and tradable from 09:00 on Wednesday, 15 July 2026.
  • Hyprop - accelerated bookbuild
    2026-07-07 17:47:22
    Hyprop plans to raise approximately R500 million through an accelerated bookbuild managed by Java Capital, utilising its remaining authority to issue shares for cash. The funds will support growth opportunities, including acquisitions in Eastern Europe, solar and BESS projects at Canal Walk and Somerset Mall, and extensions at Somerset Mall and City Center One East in Croatia. The share issue will be at a price close to the 30-day VWAP, with participation limited to invited investors, including related parties under certain conditions. The new shares will be fully paid and rank equally with existing shares. Hyprop maintains its forecast of 10% to 12% growth in distributable income per share for the year ending 30 June 2026.
  • Hyprop - appointment of company secretary
    2026-07-02 08:04:02
    The Company has appointed Tendayi Kgasoe as Hyprop's company secretary with effect from 1 August 2026.
  • Hyprop - pre-close operational update
    2026-06-25 08:06:37
    Hyprop reported a positive operational update for the five months ending 31 May 2026, highlighting continued growth in its South African and Eastern European retail portfolios. In South Africa, tenants' turnover increased by 6.9% year-on-year, with low retail vacancy at 3.3%, and cash collections rising to R1.7 billion. Key developments include store openings, upgrades, and infrastructure projects at centres like Canal Walk, Somerset Mall, and Table Bay Mall. In Eastern Europe, tenants' turnover grew by 4.4%, with a vacancy rate of 0%. The company is progressing with the acquisition of Galleria Burgas in Bulgaria, expected to complete by 31 July 2026. Hyprop maintains a strong balance sheet, with R1.7 billion in cash and R2.0 billion in available facilities, and has refinanced debt at lower interest rates. The company expects to deliver 10% to 12% growth in distributable income per share for FY2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
HAMMERSON (HMN) R 82.55 +1.29%
VUKILE (VKE) R 23.90 +0%
RESILIENT (RES) R 79.45 +2.08%
SUPR (SRI) R 18.48 +1.26%
HYPROP (HYP) R 58.59 +0.93%

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Hyprop Investments Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Hyprop Investments Ltd. price today in rands is R58.33, and the latest data points to a measured setup rather than a dramatic swing. The charts and graph suggest steady growth, while the price forecast and prediction remain cautious but constructive if momentum holds. For investors assessing buy or sell opportunities, the dividend payout and even reference preference shares can help frame the cost of entry, especially with shares for sale at current levels. Anyone asking how to buy on the jse can do so online through a trading account, using the share code HYP and watching the trading tape for direction.

Hyprop Investments Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerHyprop Investments Ltd. (HYP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / Retail REIT
Current Price58.33
Market Capitalization24.35bn
P/E Ratio15.76
Dividend Yield5.40
Trading Volume (Live Data)402
Recent Price Change0.48
Data as of2026-08-28 09:47:26

Hyprop Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price58.33, reflecting a 0.48 rise from the previous close
Market Cap24.35bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio15.76, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield5.40, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate volatility

Hyprop Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains limited but intact while the share holds above the R58 area. The modest live volume of 402 suggests a quiet session, so any follow-through needs better participation. A sustained move above recent levels could support further upside, while weaker trading may keep the SHARES rangebound.

FAQ on Hyprop Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Hyprop Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: Hyprop Investments Ltd. shares are equity instruments linked to HYP on the JSE. At R58.33 per share, they represent ownership in a large-cap Real Estate / Retail REIT, with a market capitalisation of 24.35bn and a dividend yield of 5.40.

Q2: How can I buy Hyprop Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy HYP shares through a JSE-registered trading account. The share code is HYP, and the current price is R58.33. After account setup, verification, and funding, you can place a purchase order through the platform’s order ticket.

Q3: What affects the price of Hyprop Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price is influenced by market demand, trading volume, valuation, and sector sentiment. With a live volume of 402, a P/E ratio of 15.76, and a current price of R58.33, even small flow changes can move the share more noticeably.

Q4: Does Hyprop Investments Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 5.40, which confirms that dividends are part of the investment case. At a price of R58.33 per share, that yield may appeal to income-focused investors comparing cash returns with capital growth potential.

Q5: How can I track my Hyprop Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track HYP using your trading account dashboard and dividend notices from your broker. The relevant live data are the R58.33 price, 24.35bn market cap, 5.40 dividend yield, and 402 trading volume, which help you monitor performance and income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Hyprop Investments Ltd. share price?
Answer: The live share price of R58.33 is shaped by valuation, market cap of 24.35bn, and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The recent 0.48 change and low trading volume of 402 may also affect short-term price discovery.

Q7: Is Hyprop Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, HYP looks reasonably valued at a P/E of 15.76 and offers a 5.40 dividend yield. Whether it is a good buy depends on your objective, but the R58.33 price gives a clear reference point.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Hyprop Investments Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s setup is neither strongly aggressive nor weak. The price today is R58.33, volume is 402, and the recent gain is 0.48. That supports a measured purchase approach rather than chasing strength without confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Hyprop Investments Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One share costs R58.33 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalisation of 24.35bn, a P/E ratio of 15.76, and a dividend yield of 5.40, which gives investors a concise valuation snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Hyprop Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell HYP shares, log in to your trading account, locate the position, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the live price at R58.33 and trading volume at 402, order execution may depend on market liquidity.

How to Buy Hyprop Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

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Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Hyprop Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Hyprop Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Hyprop Shares
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