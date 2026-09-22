HYCM Islamic Account

  Yes, HYCM does offer an Islamic account for Muslim Faith traders. The Islamic forex trading environment is ideal for traders following strict Sharia law with a fixed fee instead of a swap. The fee is not an interest and depends on the direction of the order.  

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HYCM Islamic Account – key points quick overview:

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️What exactly is an Islamic Account?
  3. ☑️Why is interest discouraged or prohibited by Sharia law?
  4. ☑️What are the steps involved in opening a HYCM Islamic Account?
  5. ☑️What are HYCM’s spread costs on an Islamic Account?
  6. ☑️What other features does HYCM’s Islamic Account have?
  7. ☑️HYCM at a Glance
  8. ☑️HYCM Customer Reviews
  9. ☑️Pros and Cons
  10. ☑️Conclusion
  11. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

Overview

 

  • It was established in 1998 as part of the Henyep Group, founded in 1977.
  • Multi-regulated by the FCA (UK), DFSA (UAE), and CySEC, ensuring strong oversight.
  • Expanded its services to over 140 countries with multilingual support in 12 languages.
  • Opened offices in London, Dubai, and Cyprus to serve its global clientele better.
  • The 2024 leadership transition brought Stavros Lambouris and Roger Bach as new owners, focusing on innovation and service improvements.

 

What exactly is an Islamic Account?

  What exactly is an Islamic Account  

  • Ideal for clients adhering to Shariah law, the Islamic account eliminates overnight swap fees, replacing them with fixed charges after a 14-day grace period.
  • South Africa’s significant Muslim population will find this account type useful. However, understanding the fixed charge structure is important for long-term trading strategies.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Why is interest discouraged or prohibited by Sharia law?

Interest is any pre-agreed fee paid over and above the principal amount, whether it is a personal or commercial loan. Charging interest, according to Sharia law, or making money from money, is unlawful. The major reasons for its condemnation include:

  • Riba promotes negative growth. It may increase money quantitatively, but there is no primary progression in social wealth.
  • Riba disgraces the human spirit. It effectively promotes a culture that places undue significance on that which is monetary, while disregarding that which is human.
  • Riba is seen as the unlawful acquisition of property.
  • When entrenched, Riba corrupts society.
  • Riba is, for all intents and purposes, unjust. While it creates money for the lender, it is extremely oppressive towards the borrower.

 

What are the steps involved in opening a HYCM Islamic Account?

 

Step 1. Register on the HYCM website

  • Start by creating an account on HYCM’s official website. You’ll need to enter your personal details, choose your preferred account type, and set login credentials.

 

Step 2. Complete your financial profile

  • Fill in a short questionnaire about your trading experience, financial situation, and risk tolerance. This helps ensure trading is suitable for you and complies with regulatory requirements.

 

Step 3. Verify your identity (KYC process)

  • Upload documents such as your ID/passport and proof of address. Verification is mandatory before you can fully activate and use your account.

 

Step 4. Choose or request an Islamic (swap-free) account

  • During account setup, select the Islamic account option, or request conversion after opening a standard account. HYCM allows you to switch to a swap-free account upon request.

 

Step 5. Submit any additional requirements (if needed)

  • In some cases, HYCM may ask for confirmation of eligibility for an Islamic account, including additional documentation related to religious compliance.

 

Step 6. Fund your trading account

  • Deposit funds using your preferred payment method (bank transfer, card, or e-wallet). Once funded, your account is ready for live trading.

 

Step 7. Download and access the trading platform

  • Install MetaTrader 4 or 5, log in with your account details, and begin trading using your Islamic account settings

 

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

What are HYCM’s spread costs on an Islamic Account?

  • The Islamic Account will have the same spread conditions as those of the selected swap-rated account. As an example of the average expected spread, the EURUSD is offered at 1.8, 1.4, and 0.2 pips on Fixed, Classic, and Raw accounts, respectively.

 

What other features does HYCM’s Islamic Account have?

Traders on the Islamic Accounts will have access to either the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 trading platforms. They will also have access to the broker’s independent analytical tools, including an economic calendar, calculators, trending market news, and free market overwatch reports.  

💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 
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HYCM at a Glance

Broker's NameHYCM
🏛️ HeadquartersUnited Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Cyprus
📅 Year Founded1977
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFCA, CySEC, DIFC, DFSA, CIMA
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUSA or Canada
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
📒 Demo AccountYes
✴️ Institutional AccountsYes
👨🏼‍💼 Managed AccountsYes
⬆️ Maximum Leverage1:30
💰 Minimum Deposit$100/R1 600
💳 Deposit OptionsDebit/credit card (Visa or Mastercard), Skrill, Neteller, Webmoney, China Union Pay, Interac or wire transfer
💳 Withdrawal OptionsDebit/credit card (Visa or Mastercard), Skrill, Neteller, Webmoney, China Union Pay, Interac or wire transfer
📊 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, stocks, indices, commodities
💬 Languages supported on WebsiteMultilingual
💬 Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual
⏲️ Customer Service Hours24/5
👉 Open a accountClick Here
 

HYCM Customer Reviews

  • HXCM users tend to provide positive feedback on the broker's platforms as well as their reliability, competitive markets, and robust platform choices, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
  • Traders endorse this broker for providing quick procurements along with minimal trading spreads while supporting numerous investment tools to match different trading plans.
  • Users consistently acknowledge HYCM's helpful educational content, consisting of webinars alongside tutorials with relevant market analysis reports that suit new traders.
  • Reviews highlight some areas requiring improvement because withdrawal processing delays happen occasionally, along with a lack of sufficient promotional offers.
  • Traders worldwide depend on HYCM because of its solid user evaluation score and robust Trustpilot presence.

 

AspectDetails
⭐ Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5)
💬 Positive FeedbackReliable platforms, tight spreads, fast execution, and educational resources.
📉 Negative FeedbackOccasional withdrawal delays and limited promotions.
🏆 Trustpilot Rating🌟🌟🌟🌟 (Highly Rated)
🌍 Global TrustTrusted by traders worldwide for its long-standing reputation.
🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Beginner-FriendlyYes, with educational tools and intuitive platforms.
📞 Customer SupportHighly rated for responsiveness and multilingual assistance.
😟 Common ComplaintsWithdrawal processing time and scope for promotional offers.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $20
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, DFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Mixed reviews highlighting both positive experiences with platform features and concerns about spreads.⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 3.5/5
Forex Peace Army logo
Diverse opinions with some users praising customer service and others pointing out withdrawal issues.⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 3/5
Sitejabber logo
Limited reviews available, generally positive about the platform's usability.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 4/5
google logo
Varied feedback with mentions of both satisfaction and areas needing improvement.⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 3.8/5
HelloPeter logo
Few reviews, with some users expressing concerns about communication delays.⭐⭐☆☆☆ 2.5/5
TrustPilot Logo
Generally positive reviews focusing on platform reliability and customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 4.2/5
 

Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros❌ Cons
Islamic Account version available for each of the swap-rated accountsTraders on the Islamic Account will be charged interest on positions held open for longer than 14 days
 

Conclusion

Yes, HYCM does offer an Islamic account for Muslim Faith traders. The Islamic forex trading environment is ideal for traders following strict Sharia law with a fixed fee instead of a swap. The fee is not an interest and depends on the direction of the order.

 

You might also like:

HYCM ReviewHYCM Account TypesHYCM Demo AccountHYCM Fees and SpreadsHYCM Minimum DepositHYCM Sign-up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is the HYCM Islamic Account available in South Africa?

Yes, South African traders can access an HYCM Islamic account, depending on the entity they register under. This swap-free option removes overnight interest. Traders should confirm eligibility, supported instruments, and jurisdiction before opening and funding their trading account.  

Is HYCM legit in South Africa?

HYCM is a globally established forex and CFD broker with multiple international regulations. South African traders should verify which entity they join and whether it is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) before depositing funds.  

Is HYCM FSCA regulated?

HYCM operates under several global regulators, but there is no clear confirmation that all entities are FSCA-regulated in South Africa. Traders should always verify the specific entity’s licence status to ensure proper oversight and local investor protection.  

What is the HYCM Islamic Account?

The HYCM Islamic account is a swap-free trading account designed to comply with Islamic finance principles. It removes overnight interest charges, making it suitable for Muslim traders, while still allowing access to forex and CFD markets under specific trading conditions.  

Does HYCM charge swaps on Islamic accounts?

HYCM Islamic accounts are structured to avoid standard overnight swap charges. However, alternative administrative fees or restrictions may apply depending on instruments or holding periods. Traders should carefully review swap-free terms before keeping positions open for extended durations.  

What is the HYCM minimum deposit in South Africa?

HYCM requires a minimum deposit starting from approximately $20 for most account types. South African traders should convert this amount into rand and consider additional costs such as exchange rates, bank charges, and payment provider fees when funding accounts.  

Does HYCM offer ZAR accounts?

HYCM does not typically offer ZAR as a base account currency. Most accounts are denominated in USD, EUR, or other major currencies, meaning South African traders may incur currency conversion fees when depositing or withdrawing funds.  

How long do HYCM withdrawals take in South Africa?

HYCM processes withdrawal requests within one business day, but funds may take three to seven business days to reach South African bank accounts. Processing times depend on payment methods, banking systems, and possible currency conversion delays.  

Does HYCM charge withdrawal fees?

HYCM generally does not charge standard withdrawal fees, but third-party costs may apply. Bank wire withdrawals below certain thresholds may incur fees, and South African traders should also consider intermediary bank and currency conversion charges when withdrawing funds.  

Which platforms does HYCM support?

HYCM supports popular trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, and its mobile trading app. These platforms provide advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and access to multiple financial markets for South African traders.    

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