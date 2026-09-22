Huobi is one of the largest cryptocurrency trading platforms by market capitalisation in China. Its native token, the Huobi token, was created for internal functionality of the Huobi exchange.

🔍 Aspect 📊 Details 🪙 Name Huobi Token (HT) 📅 Launch Year 2018 🔗 Blockchain Origin Ethereum (ERC-20), Huobi Chain (HECO) ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) on HECO 🧮 Mining Algorithm N/A (not mineable, issued via exchange) 🖥️ Mining Type N/A 💎 Maximum Supply 500 million HT ⏱️ Block Time ~3 seconds (HECO) 💸 Transaction Fees Low, depends on network (HECO <0.01 USD) 🚀 Transaction Speed High, up to 2,000 TPS on HECO 🔐 Privacy Features Standard blockchain transparency, no enhanced privacy 🌍 Use Case Exchange fee discounts, token staking, governance, trading incentives 👥 Target Users Huobi exchange users, traders, DeFi participants 📉 Market Position Top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap (varies) 🔄 Exchange Availability Listed on Huobi, and major exchanges supporting ERC-20/HECO 🧠 Key Advantage Discounts on trading fees, staking rewards, strong ecosystem integration ⚠️ Risk Level Medium–High; tied to exchange performance and market volatility

Huobi Token Live Price

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Overview

Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the HTX exchange, originally launched by Huobi to enhance the platform’s ecosystem with benefits such as trading fee discounts, priority access to new token listings, and participation in governance decisions.

It operates as a decentralized digital asset built on Ethereum with deflationary mechanisms like buybacks and burns, aiming to increase scarcity and value.

HT supports ecosystem functions, including discounted transaction fees, access to exclusive features, and a loyalty rewards program that aligns user incentives with the growth of the exchange’s platform.

Huobi Token Licence and Regulation

Huobi Token’s licence and regulatory framework is shaped by the broader compliance policies of its parent exchange HTX (formerly Huobi), which operates under global laws and Anti‑Money Laundering (AML) and Know‑Your‑Customer (KYC) regulations to meet legal requirements in jurisdictions where it offers services.

HTX’s token management rules are designed to support healthy ecosystem growth, protect user rights, and regulate token activities, while users must comply with applicable laws when trading or holding HT.

The exchange also emphasises strict adherence to legal provisions prohibiting illegal financial actions such as money laundering and illicit trading.

📍 Regulatory Aspect 📋 Details 🇪🇪 Estonia License (FIU) Huobi/HTX is not known to hold an active FIU crypto license specific to Huobi Token issuance or trading; Estonia’s FIU licensing regime requires VASPs to be registered under AML laws and MiCA implementation is ongoing. 🇫🇷 France PSAN (AMF) No specific PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration publicly confirmed for Huobi/HTX regarding HT; French crypto rules require DASP authorization for services marketed or provided to French residents. 🇬🇧 UK Regulation Huobi/HTX is not authorized by the UK’s FCA and has been subject to warnings and civil action for unlawful promotion of crypto services, indicating non-compliance with UK registration requirements. 🧾 KYC/AML Compliance Huobi enforces tiered KYC and AML procedures in line with international standards, with identity verification and transaction monitoring; enforcement depth varies by region. 🔍 Travel Rule / EU Reporting EU travel rule requires CASPs to collect/transmit sender & recipient info; MiCA adoption in EU includes standardized reporting obligations, impacting HT trading platforms operating in EU. 🪪 Assets Segregation Standard FCA and some national rules require segregation of client assets, but no specific public confirmation that HT/HTX globally maintains segregated custody for HT holders. 🛡️ Regulatory Scope Limits HT trading availability is restricted or limited in several jurisdictions due to local laws; operations often depend on local licenses or regulatory compliance status. 📜 Ongoing Legal Monitoring Ongoing monitoring and enforcement actions are active in the UK and other markets, reflecting evolving global crypto regulatory scrutiny on Huobi/HTX operations.

Huobi Token User Reviews & Reputation

Public user reviews about Huobi Token (HT) via the HTX platform show a mixed reputation: many traders praise wide coin selection and low fees, while numerous users report frustrating support, slow or frozen withdrawals, and unresponsive customer service, which affects overall trust in the token’s ecosystem.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Provides trading fee discounts on Huobi exchange Value heavily depends on Huobi exchange performance Can be used for staking and earning rewards Regulatory uncertainty in several jurisdictions Integrated in Huobi ecosystem for governance and incentives Not widely accepted outside Huobi ecosystem High liquidity on major exchanges Subject to market volatility and speculative risks Supports DeFi applications on Huobi Eco Chain (HECO) Not mineable; limited supply can cause price swings Offers a familiar ERC-20 token standard for interoperability Centralized exchange reliance increases operational risk

Huobi Token fees and costs

Huobi Token (HT) on HTX can significantly lower your trading fees by acting as a utility discount token within HTX’s tiered maker‑taker fee structure.

Holding and opting to pay fees with HT can reduce spot trading costs by up to about 25 %, with deeper fee cuts available through higher HT balances and trading volume tiers.

Higher VIP levels and active use of HT for fee payment mean lower overall costs on spot and derivatives trades, helping frequent traders optimise expenditure.

Huobi Token's ease of use and platform experience

Huobi Token (HT) on the HTX platform is designed to make trading and token interaction intuitive and rewarding, with clear interfaces for buying, selling, and managing assets that suit both beginners and experienced traders.

The platform integrates HT utility directly into trading fee discounts and governance features to enhance user engagement, and the streamlined dashboard and wallet functions support a smooth overall experience that complements broader HTX ecosystem participation.

📊 Aspect ⭐ Rating (Approx.) 🧠 What Users Say (Summary) 📱 Ease of Use ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) Interface can be overwhelming for beginners; many users find initial learning curve steep, though some find the mobile app intuitive once familiar. 🧭 Navigation & UX ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) Mixed feedback: some find navigation dense and busy, others find organized sections logical. Experienced traders like information-rich layout. ⚡ Onboarding / Setup ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) Setup is straightforward for basic use, but KYC/verification can be tedious; some users report difficulties. 💱 Trading & Transactions ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) Trading engine praised for speed and functionality; many features for active traders; some find feature density intimidating. 🛠 Feature Depth ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) Wide range of tools and trading options including futures, bots, advanced charts; appeals more to experienced users. 🆘 Support Experience ⭐⭐ (2/5) Many users report slow, unresponsive, or frustrating customer support experiences, especially on complex issues like frozen funds and withdrawals. 🏁 Overall Experience ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5) Mixed overall impressions — solid for advanced traders but potential usability/support issues for casual or beginner users.

Huobi Token features and assets offered

Huobi Token (HT) on the HTX platform is a utility and governance asset that enhances user experience by offering trading fee discounts, priority access to new token listings, and voting rights on platform decisions, while also integrating with the broader ecosystem and supporting decentralized finance features.

Huobi Token risk warnings and transparency

Huobi Token’s official page on the HTX website clearly states that all project information is sourced from materials provided by the Huobi team, which may be outdated, contain errors, or omit important details, and is offered only for reference, not as investment advice.

The exchange explicitly disclaims liability for any direct or indirect losses from reliance on this content, highlighting inherent uncertainties and risks in token data transparency and user decision‑making.

This disclaimer underscores the importance of independent research and cautious engagement with HT and the broader HTX platform.

Should you buy Huobi Token?

Deciding whether you should buy Huobi Token (HT) depends on your investment goals and risk tolerance.

HT is primarily a utility token tied to the Huobi/HTX exchange that offers trading fee discounts, voting rights, and access to platform perks, while its value is influenced by token burns and platform success.

How to buy/sign up and use Huobi Token - step by step

Step 1: Create an account on Huobi/HTX

Go to the Huobi or HTX exchange website and sign up with your email or phone number.

Complete the verification process (KYC) by submitting identification documents to unlock full trading features.

Step 2: Deposit funds

Deposit cryptocurrency or fiat into your account.

You can transfer crypto from another wallet or use supported payment methods to add funds.

Make sure your account is fully verified to enable deposits.

Step 3: Buy Huobi Token (HT)

Navigate to the trading section and select HT.

Choose your trading pair (like HT/USDT) and decide whether to use a market or limit order.

Confirm the purchase to receive HT in your account wallet.

Step 4: Use or store Huobi Token

Use HT for trading fee discounts, staking, or participating in governance votes.

For long-term storage, transfer HT to a secure wallet or hardware wallet to keep it safe from exchange risks.

Huobi Token Account

Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of the HTX exchange, serving as a utility and governance asset that enhances user experience on the platform.

HT holders receive trading fee discounts, priority access to new token listings, and voting rights in platform decisions, with its supply managed through periodic buyback and burn mechanisms to support scarcity and long‑term value.

Huobi Token mobile app

The Huobi Token (HT) mobile app—part of the HTX exchange’s iOS and Android application—lets users trade, buy, sell, and swap more than 1,000 cryptocurrencies, including H,T on the go with an intuitive interface.

It offers real‑time price alerts, market charts, portfolio management, spot and futures trading, educational content, and 24/7 support, enabling users to manage their crypto activity from anywhere.

The app emphasizes ease of use for beginners and experienced traders alike, though user reviews note mixed performance and customer service experiences.

where to download and get the app:

📱 App Feature 🔍 What It Does 💸 Buy & Sell Crypto Lets you trade Huobi Token (HT) and other supported cryptocurrencies directly through the mobile app. 🤖 Auto-Invest / DCA Allows scheduling recurring purchases (dollar‑cost averaging) to build positions over time. 📊 Portfolio Overview Displays your current crypto holdings, values, and changes in a consolidated dashboard. 💰 Earn Yield Provides access to staking, savings, or other earning opportunities for HT and supported assets. 📈 Crypto Bundles Offers curated bundles or grouped asset packages for diversified exposure (varies by region). 🔔 Price Alerts & Analytics Sends notifications for price movements and offers basic analytics to help monitor markets. 🔐 Security & Safety Includes security features like 2‑factor authentication, biometric login, and withdrawal protections.

Huobi Token Wallet

Huobi Token Wallet, often referred to as the HTX Wallet, is a secure digital asset wallet provided by HTX (formerly Huobi) that lets users store, send, receive, and manage their Huobi Token (HT) and other cryptocurrencies.

It supports self‑custody, meaning users control their private keys, and integrates with the HTX ecosystem so you can access trading, staking, and DeFi services all in one place.

The wallet emphasizes security features such as encrypted storage and optional two‑factor authentication to protect holdings, while offering compatibility with multiple blockchain networks and seamless on‑chain interaction for HT and other tokens.

📥 Action 🚀 How It Works 💸 Fees & Notes Fiat Deposit (Bank) You transfer local currency from your bank to an exchange that supports EOS trading, then buy EOS on that platform. Banks/payment providers may charge fees (varies by country and bank). Exchanges often charge spot trading fees, not deposit fees. Crypto Deposit Send EOS from your external wallet to an exchange or wallet deposit address. Always include the correct memo if required by the platform. Many platforms don’t charge deposit fees for EOS; ensure correct address/memo to avoid loss. Fiat Withdrawal Sell EOS for fiat on an exchange, then transfer the fiat to your bank account. Withdrawal processing depends on the exchange and local banking system. Exchanges may charge withdrawal fees and possible bank charges; timing varies by region and method. Crypto Withdrawal Withdraw EOS from an exchange to your wallet or another exchange; input address and memo if required. Most exchanges charge EOS withdrawal fees (often a small fixed EOS amount). Network fees vary by platform.

Who is Huobi Token best for?

Huobi Token is best for active Huobi exchange users and crypto traders who want tangible benefits from platform engagement.

Discounted trading fees, priority access to new digital assets, and participation in governance decisions make it ideal for users seeking enhanced value and rewards within the Huobi ecosystem.

Is Huobi Token available in South Africa?

Huobi Token (HT), the native token of the HTX exchange, is generally accessible to users in many countries worldwide, and HTX supports trading in over 160 jurisdictions, though specific regional restrictions apply based on local laws and exchange policy.

While the platform does not publish a definitive public list of every supported country on the HT token page, Africa, including South Afric,a is typically included among regions where HTX services are offered, meaning people in South Africa can access and trade Huobi Token through the exchange or other global platforms that list HT, subject to compliance with local regulations and KYC requirements.

Comparison table

📊 Aspect 🔹 Huobi Token (HT) 🔸 Binance Coin (BNB) 🪙 Purpose / Role Native utility token of Huobi/HTX ecosystem for fee discounts, governance participation, staking, listing votes, and rewards. Native utility token of Binance ecosystem and BNB Chain; used for fee discounts, staking, governance, DeFi, NFT minting, and paying transaction fees on BNB Chain. 📅 Launch Year 2018 2017 🔗 Blockchain Origin ERC‑20 on Ethereum originally; now part of Huobi Eco Chain / HTX ecosystem. Originally ERC‑20 on Ethereum; now native token of Binance Chain / BNB Chain. ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Depends on host chain (Huobi Eco Chain uses DPoS/BFT‑style mechanisms). BNB Chain uses Proof‑of‑Staked‑Authority (PoSA) combining PoS and authority elements. 💎 Total / Max Supply Max supply ~500 million HT (subject to burning/buybacks). Initially 200 million BNB — planned deflation via burns targeting ~100 million. 💸 Fee Discounts Offers trading fee discounts with subscription and holding tiers; discount level tied to HT held monthly. Offers trading fee discounts on Binance when fees are paid in BNB; automatic discount feature. 🧠 Governance & Utility Voting on asset listings on Huobi; participation in ecosystem events. Governance participation and ecosystem utility across Binance and BNB Chain apps. 🌍 Ecosystem Primarily tied to Huobi/HTX and Huobi Eco Chain DeFi. Broad ecosystem including Binance Exchange, BNB Chain DeFi, NFTs, gaming, payments, and more. 🚀 Market Presence Medium scope, popular among Huobi users; total volume and market cap smaller than BNB. One of the top cryptocurrencies globally by market cap with high liquidity and institutional traction. 📉 Price & Liquidity Lower trading volume and depth compared with major tokens; less global exposure. High trading volume, deep liquidity across exchanges worldwide. ⚠️ Risk vs Stability More tied to Huobi/HTX’s operational performance and DeFi segments; higher relative volatility. Broader utility, adoption, and ecosystem support bring higher stability and institutional use.

Token Overview & Price Data

Huobi Token’s page on HTX provides real‑time price data and key market statistics so users can monitor HT’s current trading value, recent price changes, highest and lowest historical prices, and total supply figures.

This overview gives a snapshot of the token’s performance to inform trading decisions and track market trends.

Affiliate Program

HTX’s Affiliate Program lets users earn commissions by referring new traders to the platform. Affiliates apply, get a unique referral link, and earn a share of trading fees from both spot and futures trades generated by people who sign up through that link.

The program targets content creators, community leaders, and others who meet certain eligibility criteria, such as a strong online presence, and it offers tiered commission rates that can rise with referral performance, encouraging wider participation and ongoing earnings as referrals trade.

What is Huobi Token (HT)?

Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility cryptocurrency of the Huobi Global ecosystem. It was launched in 2018 to enhance user engagement and provide additional value within the platform.

Initially created as a loyalty reward token, HT has grown into a multi-functional digital asset that supports trading discounts, governance participation, and ecosystem incentives.

Unlike many traditional cryptocurrencies, HT is closely tied to the performance and growth of its parent exchange.

As the platform expands its services, including derivatives trading, staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi), the utility of HT continues to increase.

This makes it more than just a transactional token—it becomes a central component of the entire Huobi ecosystem.

Key Features of Huobi Token

Huobi Token offers several core features that make it attractive to both traders and long-term investors.

One of the most notable features is trading fee discounts. Users who hold HT can significantly reduce their transaction costs, especially when participating in high-volume trades.

This provides a strong incentive to hold the token rather than simply trade it.

Another important feature is access to exclusive events such as token listings, promotions, and early investment opportunities.

HT holders often gain priority access to new projects launched on the platform, giving them a potential edge in the market.

Additionally, HT is used in voting mechanisms, allowing users to influence which new cryptocurrencies are listed on the exchange.

Token Utility and Use Cases

The utility of Huobi Token extends beyond simple trading discounts. It is widely used within the Huobi ecosystem for multiple purposes, including staking, rewards, and participation in platform governance.

By staking HT, users can earn passive income while contributing to the stability of the network.

HT is also used as a medium of exchange within various services offered by the platform. This includes paying for transaction fees, participating in promotional campaigns, and accessing premium features.

As the ecosystem grows, the range of use cases continues to expand, increasing the overall demand for the token.

Huobi Token Burn Mechanism

One of the most important aspects of Huobi Token’s value proposition is its token burn mechanism. Huobi regularly uses a portion of its revenue to buy back HT from the market and permanently remove it from circulation.

This process reduces the total supply over time, which can help increase scarcity and potentially drive up the token’s value.

Token burns are typically conducted quarterly and are transparently reported to the public.

This level of transparency helps build trust among investors and demonstrates the platform’s commitment to maintaining the long-term value of HT. The deflationary nature of this mechanism is a key factor that attracts long-term holders.

Huobi Token vs Other Exchange Tokens

Huobi Token is often compared to other major exchange tokens like Binance Coin and Cronos. While all these tokens offer trading discounts and ecosystem benefits, each has its unique strengths.

HT focuses heavily on governance and ecosystem participation, whereas others may prioritize broader blockchain integrations or payment solutions.

The competitive landscape of exchange tokens means that each platform continuously innovates to attract users.

Huobi Token stands out through its consistent token burn strategy and strong focus on user incentives. However, its performance is still closely tied to the overall success and reputation of the Huobi platform.

Security and Trust Factors

Security is a critical factor when evaluating any cryptocurrency, and Huobi Token benefits from the infrastructure of a well-established exchange.

Huobi Global employs advanced security measures, including cold wallet storage, multi-signature authorization, and real-time monitoring systems to protect user funds.

Additionally, the platform has a track record of responding quickly to potential threats and maintaining transparency with its users.

While no system is entirely risk-free, the exchange’s commitment to security enhances the credibility of HT as a digital asset.

Investors should still practice good security habits, such as using hardware wallets and enabling two-factor authentication.

Market Performance and Price Influences

The price of Huobi Token is influenced by several factors, including trading volume on the exchange, overall market conditions, and the frequency of token burns.

When the platform experiences increased activity, demand for HT typically rises as more users seek to benefit from fee discounts and other utilities.

External factors such as global cryptocurrency trends, regulatory developments, and competition from other exchanges also play a significant role.

Like most cryptocurrencies, HT can be volatile, making it important for investors to carefully analyze market conditions before making decisions.

Future Potential of Huobi Token

The future of Huobi Token largely depends on the continued growth and innovation of the Huobi Global ecosystem.

As the cryptocurrency industry evolves, the platform is expected to expand into new areas such as decentralized finance, Web3 applications, and cross-chain solutions.

If Huobi successfully adapts to these trends, HT could see increased adoption and utility. However, competition in the exchange space remains intense, and regulatory challenges could impact growth.

Long-term success will depend on the platform’s ability to innovate and maintain user trust.

Advantages of Huobi Token

One of the main advantages of Huobi Token is its strong utility within the exchange ecosystem. Users benefit from lower fees, exclusive access to new projects, and participation in governance decisions.

The token burn mechanism also provides a deflationary aspect that can support long-term value growth.

Another advantage is the backing of an established exchange, which adds credibility and stability compared to lesser-known tokens.

This makes HT an appealing option for both active traders and long-term investors looking for ecosystem-based value.

Risks and Considerations

Despite its advantages, Huobi Token comes with certain risks that investors should consider. Its value is heavily dependent on the success and reputation of the Huobi Global.

Any negative developments affecting the platform could have a direct impact on the token’s price.

Regulatory uncertainty is another important factor. Changes in cryptocurrency regulations in different regions could affect the availability and usage of the platform.

Additionally, market volatility means that the price of HT can fluctuate significantly in short periods, making it a higher-risk investment.

History and Development of Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) was introduced during a period when cryptocurrency exchanges were rapidly evolving and competing for global users. The launch of HT in 2018 marked a strategic move by Huobi Global to strengthen its ecosystem and reward loyal traders.

At the time, exchange tokens were gaining traction as platforms looked for ways to differentiate themselves beyond basic trading services.

Over the years, HT has undergone several upgrades and ecosystem expansions. The token has been integrated into multiple services, including staking, governance voting, and promotional campaigns.

As the exchange adapted to changing regulatory environments and market trends, HT remained a central pillar of its strategy, evolving alongside the platform’s broader offerings.

Huobi Ecosystem and Services

Huobi Token operates within a diverse and growing ecosystem that includes spot trading, derivatives, staking, and digital asset management.

Huobi Global has expanded its services to cater to both retail and institutional investors, making HT relevant across different user segments.

The ecosystem also includes features such as earning products, liquidity mining, and token launch platforms.

HT is often used to access or enhance these services, giving it a practical role beyond simple speculation. This integration helps maintain consistent demand for the token, as users interact with multiple parts of the platform.

Finale says about Huobi Token Huobi Token (HT) is a central utility asset within the Huobi ecosystem, designed to improve user experience through trading discounts, governance participation, and rewards. Its integration with the platform’s blockchain and deflationary mechanisms aims to enhance value and foster community engagement, positioning HT as a significant component of decentralized finance and exchange growth.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Huobi Token (HT)?

Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of the Huobi exchange, primarily used for trading fee discounts, rewards, and governance. It enables users to participate in exchange decisions, access VIP privileges, and leverage platform features efficiently and securely.

How can I buy Huobi Token (HT)?

HT can be purchased on the Huobi exchange and other major cryptocurrency platforms. Users can buy it using fiat currency, stablecoins, or other cryptocurrencies through spot trading, ensuring they follow proper account verification and wallet setup procedures.

What is the total supply of HT?

Huobi Token has a maximum supply limit, designed to prevent inflation. Its supply is periodically adjusted through token burn events conducted by Huobi, reducing circulating tokens and potentially increasing scarcity and value for holders over time.

How do I store Huobi Token securely?

HT can be stored in Huobi exchange wallets, private wallets, or hardware wallets for maximum security. Using hardware wallets is recommended for long-term storage, while enabling two-factor authentication helps prevent unauthorized access and theft of tokens.

Can Huobi Token be used for trading fee discounts?

Yes, one of HT’s main uses is for discounted trading fees on the Huobi exchange. By holding and paying fees with HT, users benefit from reduced costs on spot, margin, and futures trading, making transactions more economical.

Does Huobi Token have governance features?

Huobi Token allows holders to participate in governance, voting on exchange proposals, project listings, and other operational decisions. This decentralized approach empowers users to influence the platform’s future and supports transparency and community engagement.

What are Huobi Token burn events?

Huobi regularly conducts token burn events where a portion of HT is permanently removed from circulation. This reduces supply, potentially increasing value, and demonstrates Huobi’s commitment to sustainable tokenomics and enhancing benefits for long-term holders.

Can I stake Huobi Token?

Yes, HT can be staked or locked in certain Huobi programs to earn rewards, interest, or exclusive privileges. Staking supports network operations, incentivizes holding, and provides passive income for users while contributing to platform stability.

Is Huobi Token available internationally?

HT is available globally on Huobi and several other cryptocurrency exchanges. Availability may depend on local regulations, so users should ensure compliance with their country’s laws regarding cryptocurrency trading and token ownership.

What makes Huobi Token valuable?

HT’s value comes from its utility within the Huobi ecosystem, including trading discounts, governance rights, staking rewards, and exclusive privileges. Its limited supply, regular burn events, and adoption by active users contribute to demand and market relevance.