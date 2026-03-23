The Board of the company has decided that Paul Baloyi will step down as Chairperson of the Board effective 6 July 2026, but will remain an independent non-executive director. Linda Yanta has been appointed as interim Chairperson. Consequently, Board committees have been restructured: Vusi Khumalo is interim Chair of the Audit Committee, Linda Yanta is interim Chair of the Nominations and Governance Committee, and Zanele Monnakgotla is interim Chair of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee. The company will begin recruiting to fill Board and committee vacancies and to appoint a permanent Chairperson.

Shareholders were advised that the Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Andreas Tostmann and Geoff Watson as interim members of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee with effect from 14 July 2026.

Hulamin Ltd. has reported a return to profitability for the half year ending 30 June 2026, following operational improvements after challenges in late 2025. Despite this recovery, overall financial performance is expected to be below the previous period due to a stronger ZAR/USD exchange rate and lower volumes, partially offset by cost savings. The company anticipates earnings per share (EPS) for H1 2026 to be between 75 and 77 cents, representing an increase of over 100% compared to a loss of 8 cents in H1 2025. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be between 74 and 76 cents, also over 100% higher than the previous year's 15 cents. Normalised headline earnings per share (NHEPS) are projected at 9 to 11 cents, reflecting a decline of 58% to 65%. Full interim results will be published on or about 3 August 2026.

Continuing operations Revenue for the period increased to R7.2 billion (R7.1 billion) while gross profit also rose to R856.2 million (R746.4 million). Net profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company improved to R233.9 million (loss of R24.2 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share were reported at a higher 79 cents per share (14 cents per share). Dividend No dividend was declared in respect of the current period or the comparative period. Company prospects With the operational recovery substantially complete and the core streams ramping toward design run-rates, the Group enters the second half positioned to convert improved production into stronger financial performance. Wide-canbody commercialisation, an improving product mix, and the anticipated flow-through of higher global can-end pricing are expected to support margins, while proceeds from the non-core disposals and continued working-capital discipline are directed at reducing net debt.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Hulamin Ltd. price forecast signals a cautious but watchable setup, with dividend visibility limited and charts plus graph data pointing to a price today in rands of R2.2. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the share code HLM remains for sale on the JSE, and the data suggests traders should compare the cost against growth, any payout, and preference shares where relevant. If you want to know how to buy online, a trading account with a regulated platform keeps the trading process straightforward, though today’s prediction should be treated as a measured view rather than a guarantee.

Hulamin Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Hulamin Ltd. (HLM) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Materials / Aluminium Products Current Price R2.2 Market Capitalization 703.77m P/E Ratio 4.93 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 35 418 Recent Price Change 1.38 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:15:25

Hulamin Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R2.2, reflecting a 1.38 move from the previous close. Market Cap 703.77m, indicating a small market presence. P/E Ratio 4.93, suggesting potential undervaluation. Dividend Yield –, limiting income appeal for dividend-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, with active trading volume at 35 418 shares today.

Hulamin Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. A low P/E ratio of 4.93 can attract value buyers, while the absence of a dividend yield reduces support from income seekers. Trading volume of 35 418 suggests interest is present, but not unusually strong, so confirmation from price action matters.

Bullish Outlook: A sustained move above the current R2.2 area would need stronger participation from market buyers and continued momentum in price action. Bearish Outlook: If the SHARES lose traction from here, weak liquidity and a lack of yield support could keep the stock under pressure.

FAQ on Hulamin Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Hulamin Ltd. shares?

Answer: Hulamin Ltd. SHARES represent ownership in a JSE-listed materials company focused on aluminium products. At a price per share of R2.2, the stock trades with a market capitalization of 703.77m and a P/E ratio of 4.93, reflecting a compact, value-oriented market profile.

Q2: How can I buy Hulamin Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy HLM through a JSE-regulated trading account with an approved broker. The stock’s current price is R2.2, so your purchase cost depends on the number of SHARES you want and any brokerage fees charged by the platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Hulamin Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Hulamin Ltd. SHARES is influenced by its R2.2 trading level, the 1.38 recent change, the 35 418 volume, and the 4.93 P/E ratio. Market cap of 703.77m also signals how the JSE may price the stock.

Q4: Does Hulamin Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, Hulamin Ltd. shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no quantified current dividend signal for income investors. The SHARES may therefore appeal more to traders focused on price movement than on payout.

Q5: How can I track my Hulamin Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track HLM through your online trading account by monitoring the JSE price today in rands, the 35 418 volume, and the 1.38 price change. Because the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking currently offers no measurable payout input from the live data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Hulamin Ltd. share price?

Answer: Hulamin Ltd. SHARES are currently shaped by a R2.2 price level, a 4.93 P/E, and a market cap of 703.77m. The 35 418 trading volume and 1.38 move suggest active but measured JSE interest in the stock.

Q7: Is Hulamin Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The case for a buy rests on the low 4.93 P/E ratio and the R2.2 price per share. However, with dividend yield shown as –, investors should focus on valuation and price action rather than income support.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Hulamin Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s setup is mixed. Hulamin Ltd. SHARES trade at R2.2 with a 1.38 recent change and 35 418 volume, which suggests interest. Still, the – dividend yield means buy decisions should be guided by your trading plan and risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Hulamin Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Hulamin Ltd. share costs R2.2 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 703.77m and a P/E ratio of 4.93, giving investors a clear reference point for purchase sizing and trade planning.

Q10: How to sell Hulamin Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell HLM, use your JSE trading account and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. With the stock at R2.2 and volume at 35 418, liquidity appears sufficient for routine trade execution on most platforms.

How to Buy Hulamin Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy Hulamin Ltd. shares using the HLM share code on the JSE.

Hulamin Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Hulamin Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.