🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
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|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
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|🥈
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|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
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|🥉
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|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
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|4
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|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
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|5
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|BVI FSC
|$0
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|6
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|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
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|7
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|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
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|8
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|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
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|9
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|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
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|10
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|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
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Forex Shorting ExplainedMany new traders are perplexed by the term 'short selling,' which means selling something quickly. What's more, how can we sell anything if we don't have ownership of it? This is a relationship that originated in the stock markets long before the concept of FX was even considered. Traders who wished to trade on the price of a stock falling developed an ingenious system via which they could accomplish just that. Traders who want to speculate on the price of a stock falling may not own the stock they want to wager against; nonetheless, it is likely that someone else does. It wasn't long before brokers realized they had a possible opportunity to profit by linking up their clients who already owned the stock with other clients who wanted to sell it without actually owning it. The traders that are long (have taken a buy position) in the stock could be doing so for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they purchased the property at a low price and do not want to impose a capital gains tax on their profits. Transactions in the forex market are handled differently than those in the stock market, which means that the procedure of short selling a currency pair is significantly different. To begin, a currency pair consists of two currencies: the base currency and the quote currency. Each currency quote is supplied as a 'two-sided transaction,' which means that both parties benefit from the exchange rate. You short sell a currency pair when you sell the base currency and buy the quote currency in anticipation that the value of the currency pair will fall in value. If the value of the currency pair falls, you profit. Currency shorting is an intrinsic element of the forex trading process. This is due to the fact that when you trade forex, you are taking a position in one currency while concurrently selling another currency. Consequently, when you trade forex pairs, you are essentially placing a wager on whether one currency in the pair will gain in value relative to the other, or vice versa, in the future.
Forex Shorting Step-by-StepIf you believe that the value of the pound will decline in the future, you may want to consider shorting the currency. For example, to short the pound, you would need to choose a counter currency to 'purchase,' while simultaneously selling the base currency, which would be the pound itself. The most often used currencies are the US dollar, the Australian dollar, and the euro. In this example, we will use a CFD trading account to short the pound while simultaneously purchasing the US dollar. You were correct in your prediction of a reduction in the value of the pound against the dollar, and the price of the pound fell. It is necessary for you to close your position on the five CFD contracts at the new "buy" price. To close the deal, you purchase five CFD contracts for a total cost of $610,100. As a result, in order to calculate your profit, you would subtract this amount from your initial investment. To arrive at a position like a scenario above, you would need to follow a few important steps, as described below:
Decide on a currency pairDetermine a forex currency pair to trade based on the results of your research. You can get some ideas from a news and analysis website or from the trading tools and insights provided by your broker.
Do enough research on the currency pairGain a better understanding of the currency pair you are trading by employing either fundamental or technical analysis, or a combination of the two.
Stick to your trading strategyChoose a forex trading strategy and find the points at which you will enter and exit the market. Don't forget to put in place risk-management procedures to keep your exposure to risk under control.
Place the orderPrepare to place the order at this point. Since you have validated that the price is in a solid downward trend, your plans to "go short" are well underway.
Set the Stop Loss and Take Profit levelsSet your stop-loss and take-profit levels at this point. This step is entirely optional, however, it is highly advised as a precaution. A stop loss that is half the pip amount or less than your take profit level has been discovered by experienced traders to be an effective strategy for long-term profitability. This is due to the fact that you can be wrong less than half of the time and still come out ahead at the end of the week, month, or year provided you have a positive risk-reward relationship. Establishing stop losses will help you minimize your losses if the market does not move in the manner you expect it to. Establishing a take profit level will ensure that the trade will exit in profit if the market begins to decline in the direction that has been predicted. It can be advantageous to select these levels before placing the trade since once the trade is really in the market, the pressure can make it difficult to make decisions due to the high volume of trades that are being executed.
Confirm the orderSubmit your order and wait for the confirmation to appear on your screen. The confirmation, as well as the ticket number, are significant since you may need to refer to the ticket number if you need to contact your broker about the trade. Of course, you don't want anything to go wrong during the execution process, but if your broker makes a mistake throughout the process, you will need to contact them and provide them with your confirmation and ticket number so that they can remedy their error and credit your account if necessary.
Wait for the trade to unfoldFollowing this, the waiting time begins. This is one of the most challenging topics to grasp in the world of forex trading. Following their entry into the market, some traders find it beneficial to turn off their screens and take a break from the market in order to avoid being overly concerned with market movements. Maintaining a favorable risk-reward ratio is a wise strategy in any case, and whether your stop-loss or take-profit orders are struck, you will have completed your task successfully.
Complete the tradeAt long last, the transaction is complete. With this trade, the take profit has been successfully achieved. The take profit level for this trade was reached, and the price reached the level that was wanted. This resulted in a profit for the company. Not every trade will result in a profit, and you should take precautions to reduce your risk while engaging in any trade.
Managing Risk during the Shorting ProcessBecause there is no maximum loss on a trade, short-selling forex poses a high level of risk. Losses are virtually limitless because the value of foreign exchange can theoretically climb to infinity. On a long (buy) trade, the value of a currency can never go below zero, resulting in a loss level that is the greatest possible under the circumstances. It has been noted that successful traders always employ risk management on their account, which involves several strategies for reducing the danger of short selling:
Implement appropriate stop lossesMany new traders make the mistake of believing that risk management is as simple as placing stop-loss orders very close to the point at which they intend to enter a trading transaction. It is true that smart money management requires you to avoid placing trades with stop-loss levels that are too far away from your entry point, resulting in a transaction with an unfavorable risk/reward ratio (i.e., risking more in the event the trade loses than you reasonably stand to make if the trade proves to be a winner). However, one factor that frequently contributes to a lack of trading success is the habit of placing stop orders too close to your entry point, as evidenced by having a trade stopped out for a loss, only to then see the market turn back in favor of the trade and having to endure watching the price advance to a level that would have returned you a sizeable profit.
Monitor daily pivotsDaily pivot points are particularly crucial if you're an active day trader, but they're also important if you're more of an investor who likes to take long or short positions in the market on a regular basis. This is due to the simple fact that thousands of other traders are keeping an eye on pivot levels. Pivot trading might feel a little bit like a self-fulfilling prophecy at times. In other words, markets will frequently find support or resistance, or even turn in the opposite direction, near pivot levels simply because a large number of traders will place orders at those levels since they are confirmed pivot traders. When substantial trading moves occur away from pivot levels, it is frequently because a large number of traders have made trades anticipating a move of this magnitude, and there is no fundamental basis for the move. You should follow the daily pivot points for signs of either trend continuation or potential market reversals, regardless of your trading method. Consider pivot points and the trading activity that takes place around them as a confirming technical indication that you may use in combination with whatever trading method you have chosen.
Budget your investment accordinglyAvoiding significant losses is more vital in forex trading than achieving large profits, and vice versa. For those new to the market, this may not seem entirely right, but it is in fact correct in most cases. To be successful in forex trading, you must understand how to protect your capital. It is necessary to have a suitable amount of investing capital in your account in order to profit from such a trading chance whenever it presents itself. The most crucial strategy for effective trading is to minimize your losses – by avoiding overtrading or taking on too much risk in any single deal – and, as a result, to keep your investment cash safe and protected.
ConclusionWhen you sell short in any financial market, including the foreign currency market (FX), you are betting that the value of the asset you are trading will fall. The act of purchasing a stock involves selling borrowed shares that you do not already possess in exchange for an agreement to return those shares at some point in the future. Short sales are profitable if the value of your stock drops between when you commence them and the time you close them out (by purchasing the stock at a lower price later on), in which case you will benefit from the difference between the two values. When you go short in the forex market, you're betting on a currency's value falling, and if it does, you profit. However, going short in the forex market is a little more sophisticated than going long in the market. This is due to the fact that currencies are always traded in pairs: every forex transaction entails taking a short position in one currency and taking a long position (a bet that the value of the other currency will rise) in the other. If you're thinking about shorting a currency pair, you must keep risk in mind. One method of reducing your risk is to place stop-loss or limit orders on your short positions in the market.
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