What is a forex chart?

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The utilisation of forex charts

The main types of forex charts

Line charts .

. Bar charts also called HLOC charts .

also called . Candlestick charts.

Line charts

Advantages of a line chart

By indicating the closing price for each time frame, a line chart simplifies the way a price is displayed . This makes it easy for traders to follow price trends by visually comparing the closing price from one trading period to the next one.

. This makes it easy for traders to follow by visually comparing the closing price from one trading period to the next one. Line charts are useful to identify ‘big picture’ trends of price movements of currency pairs.

of price movements of currency pairs. Enable forex traders to assess long-term trends without all the additional data provided by other types of forex charts.

Disadvantages of line charts

The line chart provides the least amount of information of the three types of forex charts.

of the three types of forex charts. It lacks in-depth information about price behaviour, such as highs, lows and price fluctuations within a given trading period.

Bar charts

Bars explained

The high (H) price is indicated by the top of the vertical line.

is indicated by the top of the vertical line. The low (L) price is defined by the lowest point of the vertical line.

is defined by the lowest point of the vertical line. The open (O) price is represented by the little horizontal line on the left.

is represented by the little horizontal line on the left. The close (C) price is indicated by the little horizontal line on the right.

is indicated by the little horizontal line on the right. Typically, the bars are either green or red in colour .

. Green bars , called increasing or bullish HLOC bars , indicate that a currency pair’s price increased over the given trading period, closing at a higher price than it opened. Green bars are also referred to as buyer bars , indicating that buyers are in control of the market.

, called , indicate that a currency pair’s over the given trading period, closing at a higher price than it opened. Green bars are also referred to as , indicating that buyers are in control of the market. Red bars , called decreasing or bearish HLOC bars , are indications that the closing price of a currency pair is lower than the opening price. They are also called seller bars , showing that sellers are in charge of the market.

, called , are indications that the closing price of a currency pair is lower than the opening price. They are also called , showing that sellers are in charge of the market. The height of the vertical bar indicates the trading range between the high and low prices of a currency pair during the bar period.

indicates the trading range between the high and low prices of a currency pair during the bar period. The size of a bar may increase or decrease from one bar to the next one. The sizes of bars may also change over a range of bars.

may increase or decrease from one bar to the next one. The sizes of bars may also change over a range of bars. The more volatile the price fluctuations become, the larger the bars.

become, the larger the bars. Contrarily, quieter price fluctuations give rise to smaller bars.

also referred to as a, is a, indicating how thehas changed over various periods of time, usually varying from a few seconds to a week. The time frames could even stretch over longer time frames, such as a few years, depending on the charting system.Price charts are powerful tools for executingbecause they allow analysts to predict future price movements based on past performances of the exchange rates of currency pairs.is one of the first steps a forex trader will need to take when embarking on forex trading . On forex charts, the, while the. Typically, prices are plotted from left to right across the x-axis. Usually, the price can be presented as a, a, or aTypically, forex charts are categorised into, namely:are theof forex charts used by forex traders. A line chart is created byfor specific trading periods such as an hour or a trading day,from one closing price to another. The drawn line enables analysts and traders toof a currency pair over a certain time frame.enable forex traders to see theof each particular trading period. Put differently, a bar chart allows traders to see the(up and down) of a currency pair during a trading period. For example, on a, each vertical bar shows the result of one day’s trading. Bar charts are also calledbecause they indicate theprice, theprice, theprice, and theprice for a particular currency pair. A bar chart consists of awhere arepresents a, such as one hour, a trading day, or a week of trading.

Example of the bar chart

Candlestick charts

Candlestick bars explained

The body of a candlestick

If a currency pair moves up in price over the specific trading period, the body will be white or unfilled .

over the specific trading period, the . If a currency pair’s price is in a downward trend, the body is coloured in black.

A green coloured candlestick body represents an upward price movement. A candlestick bar with a green body is referred to as a bullish candlestick or buyer candle , indicating that buyers' sentiment prevailed over sellers’ sentiment during the given trading period.

represents an upward price movement. A candlestick bar with a green body is referred to as a or , indicating that over sellers’ sentiment during the given trading period. A candlestick bar with a red body, called a bearish candlestick or seller candle, indicates a decrease in the price of a currency pair with the price closing below the opening price. A bearish candlestick signals that the sellers were in command of the specific time frame of trading.

The wicks of a candlestick

Doji candlestick patterns

Different types of Doji candlestick patterns

Advantages of candlestick charts

Candlestick charts are easy to interpret and understand

Useful tool to identify market turning points

Enable traders to confirm the direction of the market more easily

Some disadvantages of candlestick charts

A candlestick pattern is a lagging indicator

A candlestick can look dissimilar on every time frame

In conclusion

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originated in the 18th century in Japan when Japanese rice traders started to use them to track the market prices of rice. A candlestick chartin the sense that it presents the information of a bar chart in, making it a. Hence, it is theby forex traders and analysts because it presents price information in a moreformat. In addition, their popularity can be ascribed to the variety of price action patterns provided by them. Each candlestick indicates the price movement of a currency pair over the. For instance, in a 30-minute time frame, each candlestick will indicate how prices moved over a 30-minute period.A candlestick chart provides a forex trader with the open, high, low, and close prices of a currency pair during a specific trading period in the form of a. Contrarily to a bar on a bar chart, a candlestick bar also composed of a, displaying the price movements of a particular currency pair.Contrary to an HLOC bar, a candlestick bar has a larger block, called, in the middle, indicating the difference between the. If the price of a currency pair increases during a trading period, theis indicated at theof the candlestick bar and the. Vice versa, if a currency pair is in a downward trend, theand. Generally,of the candlestick, the stronger the buying or selling pressure. By contrast,are indications of limited price movement, signallingof the price. Traditionally, theare indicated as follows:Nowadays, the bodies of candlestick bars are respectivelyto distinguish between increases and decreases in the prices of currency pairs.Theis also an indication of theof the selling or buying pressure in the market.may signal considerable, while candlesticks withmay indicate substantial. (See illustration below.)A candlestick bar has lines that appear above and below its body. The lines are called. Sometimes, the shadow below the candlestick body is also referred to as the tail.indicates price action outside the candlestick body where the price of a currency pair has fluctuated relative to the opening and closing prices. Basically, the(shadow)within a given trading period. In other words,indicate the high price of a trading session, and the lower shadows the low price of the session. When the, it is an indication that prices haveof the opening and closing prices. Conversely, asignals that trading was mostlyof the specific trading period. Candlesticks comprising aindicate that buyers mostly controlled the trading session, affecting increasing prices. However, sellers ultimately pushed prices down from their high levels, which is a. Contrariwise, candlesticks that have asignal that sellers predominated the specific trading session, driving prices lower. Nonetheless, buyers came back strongly to push prices higher by the end of the trading session, which is a. Furthermore, candlesticks consisting of a, signal significant price pressure in one direction, but that the price was forced back before the close of the given trading session. For instance, in the illustration below, theindicates there was downward price pressure but it was forced back. Conversely, theshows upward price pressure occurred, but it was restrained and pushed back.is formed when the price of a currency pair opens and closes at practically the same level within the designated period of time of the forex chart on which the Doji occurs. (Doji means ‘same [time]’ in the Japanese language.) A Doji candlestick is considered to be a, signalling, where neither buyers nor sellers are able to establish sufficient control over the direction of price movements. By itself, a Doji is a, neither bullish nor bearish. However, a Doji candlestick analysed in light of, can enable traders to determine a. (Keep in mind, a potential change in price direction is not necessarily a guaranteed change in direction.) A Doji candlestick iswith a body that is nothing but a line, indicating that the opening and closing prices of a currency pair are virtually equal.Depending on the length of its shadows, a Doji candlestick can be classified intosuch as the Standard Doji, the Long-Legged Doji, the Dragonfly Doji, the Gravestone Doji, and the 4 Price Doji.also referred to as a, is indicated with a. This type of Doji does not represent much on its own and is basically a. The price action prior to the Doji must be taken into consideration to understand what the Doji signifies.Theshows a greater extension of the vertical lines above and below the horizontal line. This is an indication that, during the trading period of the candle, the price significantly increases and decreases but eventually closed at the same level as the opening price. This Doji pattern indicatesThecan occur at either the top of an uptrend or at the bottom of a downtrend,. The Dragonfly Doji. The absence of a line above the horizontal bar signals that prices did not exceed the opening price. A distinctly extended lower wick on a Dragonfly Doji at the bottom of a bearish trend is a significantlyTheappears when the price of a currency pair opens and closes at the lower end of the trading range. After the opening, buyers were able to increase the price but by closing could not sustain the bullish momentum. This type of Doji is theand signals awhen it appears at the top of an upward price movement.Theis indicated by awith no vertical line above or below the horizontal one. This is a, indicating unparalleled indecision by traders since all 4 prices (high, low, open, and close) represented in the candle are equal.The colour and length of a candlestick enable forex traders to- upwards (bullish) or downwards (bearish).Candlestick charts display specific turning points - reversals from an uptrend to a downtrend () or a downtrend to an uptrend (). These reversal patterns are not displayed on other charts.The colour and shape of a candlestick allow traders to determine if an upward trend is part ofor only aMost forex traders enter a trade after the close of a candle. This has the disadvantage that the trade is executed only based on previous results, compelling traders to estimate the next price or speculate on the next price movements.A candlestick pattern can appear different on different time frames, making it difficult to trust the message of a candlestick 100 percent when multiple time frames are used, causing doubt for traders when executing trades.Analysing forex charts provides enough opportunity for forex traders to. Traders are enabled to usually determine the right time to enter and exit a trade (buy and sell). In addition, being able to recognise price trends and early trade signals are some of the biggest advantages of forex chart analysis. Considering which type of forex chart is the, choose the one you feel comfortable with. However, considering all the advantages and possibilities, most forex traders use the candlestick chart. Note: This article does not intend to provide investment or trading advice. Its aim is solely informative.