The Home Depot Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: The Home Depot Inc. price forecast is anchored by today’s charts and historical graph data, which still point to durable growth despite the softer tone in the price today in dollars. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the ticker symbol HD trades with a visible cost backdrop, while dividend interest, payout checks, preferred shares, and for sale opportunities should be reviewed through current data. The latest prediction leans cautious rather than aggressive, but those looking at how to buy online through a trading account can use the live trading setup to assess whether the stock is attractive for purchase as the graph resets around this session’s trading range.

The Home Depot Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $328.61 Previous Close $328.61 Day's Range $327.88 – $332.01 Opening Price $330.57 Volume 2883730 shares Daily Change -6.24 (-1.86%) 52-Week High $426.75 52-Week Low $289.1 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

The Home Depot Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $328.61 — reflecting a daily change of -6.24 (-1.86%). Day's Range $327.88 – $332.01 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $289.1 – $426.75 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2883730 against 4140655 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.86% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

The Home Depot Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The latest tape shows a negative daily move and price action that’s still well above the 52-week low, but far from the high. That keeps the near-term setup neutral to slightly defensive. If shares can reclaim the opening area and stabilize above the day’s range, traders may see improved confidence. A break lower would put the lower end of the yearly band back in focus.

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: A sustained move above the session’s upper range could hint at renewed demand, while failure to hold near the current level may invite a retest of support closer to the lower end of the annual range. The current decline and softer volume suggest caution until momentum improves.

FAQ on The Home Depot Inc. Shares

Q1: What are The Home Depot Inc. shares?

Answer: The Home Depot Inc. SHARES represent ownership in the company listed on the NYSE under ticker HD. Today’s price per share is $328.61, and the stock’s latest session showed a -1.86% move with trading volume of 2883730 shares.

Q2: How can I buy The Home Depot Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy HD shares through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Use an approved platform, verify your account, fund it, search the ticker HD, and choose a market or limit order. The current price per share is $328.61.

Q3: What affects the price of The Home Depot Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by trading activity, market sentiment, and where today’s price sits inside the $289.1 to $426.75 range. For HD, the current move is -1.86%, with volume below the 90-day average, which can weigh on short-term price discovery.

Q4: Does The Home Depot Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data here confirms the company is a dividend payer in general terms only if supported by its filings or brokerage records, but it does not show a specific payout amount. Check official company releases or your brokerage for the current dividend details before you buy.

Q5: How can I track my The Home Depot Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SHARES and dividends in your brokerage trading account using the ticker HD. Monitor today’s price, previous close, daily change, and volume, then compare those figures with company filings for dividend updates. The current quote is $328.61 on the NYSE.

Q6: What factors are affecting the The Home Depot Inc. share price?

Answer: The main factors in today’s context are the -1.86% daily change, the narrow $327.88 to $332.01 range, and volume of 2883730 versus the 90-day average of 4140655. Those signals point to lighter participation and cautious trading around $328.61.

Q7: Is The Home Depot Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether HD is a good buy depends on your style, but the current setup is mixed. The price per share is $328.61, above the 52-week low yet below the high, while weaker volume and a negative daily change suggest waiting for confirmation may be sensible.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy The Home Depot Inc. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not give a strong bullish signal. The price is $328.61, down -1.86% on below-average volume, so buying today may suit only traders who accept short-term volatility. More conservative investors may prefer to wait for a stronger close.

Q9: How much does one The Home Depot Inc. share cost?

Answer: One The Home Depot Inc. share costs $328.61 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close in the live feed, and it trades on the NYSE under ticker HD with a session range of $327.88 to $332.01.

Q10: How to sell The Home Depot Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell HD shares, log in to your brokerage account, select the ticker HD, choose sell, and enter the number of shares or a limit price. With current trading at $328.61, watch the day’s range and volume before placing the order.

How to Buy The Home Depot Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two-factor authentication.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get comfortable with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker HD, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

The Home Depot Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given The Home Depot Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $289.1 and $426.75. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.