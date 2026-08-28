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Home Depot, Inc.

 NYSE: HD
$330.19 ▲ +1.58 (+0.48%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$330.50
Prev close
$328.61
Day range
327.50 – 331.61
Volume
2,650,713
52-wk range
$289.10 – $426.75
Industry
52-Week High
$426.75
52-Week Low
$289.10
Volume
2,650,713
Prev Close
$328.61
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$330.50
Prev close$328.61
Volume2,650,713
52-wk high$426.75
52-wk low$289.10
52-week range
$289.10 $426.75
$330.19
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$330.50
Previous close$328.61
Day range327.50 – 331.61
Volume2,650,713
Change ▲ +1.58 (+0.48%)
52-week high$426.75
52-week low$289.10

The Home Depot Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: The Home Depot Inc. price forecast is anchored by today’s charts and historical graph data, which still point to durable growth despite the softer tone in the price today in dollars. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the ticker symbol HD trades with a visible cost backdrop, while dividend interest, payout checks, preferred shares, and for sale opportunities should be reviewed through current data. The latest prediction leans cautious rather than aggressive, but those looking at how to buy online through a trading account can use the live trading setup to assess whether the stock is attractive for purchase as the graph resets around this session’s trading range.

The Home Depot Inc. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerThe Home Depot Inc. (HD)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$328.61
Previous Close$328.61
Day's Range$327.88 – $332.01
Opening Price$330.57
Volume2883730 shares
Daily Change-6.24 (-1.86%)
52-Week High$426.75
52-Week Low$289.1
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

The Home Depot Inc. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$328.61 — reflecting a daily change of -6.24 (-1.86%).
Day's Range$327.88 – $332.01 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$289.1 – $426.75 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average2883730 against 4140655 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum-1.86% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

The Home Depot Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The latest tape shows a negative daily move and price action that’s still well above the 52-week low, but far from the high. That keeps the near-term setup neutral to slightly defensive. If shares can reclaim the opening area and stabilize above the day’s range, traders may see improved confidence. A break lower would put the lower end of the yearly band back in focus.

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: A sustained move above the session’s upper range could hint at renewed demand, while failure to hold near the current level may invite a retest of support closer to the lower end of the annual range. The current decline and softer volume suggest caution until momentum improves.

FAQ on The Home Depot Inc. Shares

Q1: What are The Home Depot Inc. shares?
Answer: The Home Depot Inc. SHARES represent ownership in the company listed on the NYSE under ticker HD. Today’s price per share is $328.61, and the stock’s latest session showed a -1.86% move with trading volume of 2883730 shares.

Q2: How can I buy The Home Depot Inc. shares?
Answer: You can buy HD shares through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Use an approved platform, verify your account, fund it, search the ticker HD, and choose a market or limit order. The current price per share is $328.61.

Q3: What affects the price of The Home Depot Inc. shares?
Answer: The share price is shaped by trading activity, market sentiment, and where today’s price sits inside the $289.1 to $426.75 range. For HD, the current move is -1.86%, with volume below the 90-day average, which can weigh on short-term price discovery.

Q4: Does The Home Depot Inc. pay dividends?
Answer: The live data here confirms the company is a dividend payer in general terms only if supported by its filings or brokerage records, but it does not show a specific payout amount. Check official company releases or your brokerage for the current dividend details before you buy.

Q5: How can I track my The Home Depot Inc. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track SHARES and dividends in your brokerage trading account using the ticker HD. Monitor today’s price, previous close, daily change, and volume, then compare those figures with company filings for dividend updates. The current quote is $328.61 on the NYSE.

Q6: What factors are affecting the The Home Depot Inc. share price?
Answer: The main factors in today’s context are the -1.86% daily change, the narrow $327.88 to $332.01 range, and volume of 2883730 versus the 90-day average of 4140655. Those signals point to lighter participation and cautious trading around $328.61.

Q7: Is The Home Depot Inc. a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether HD is a good buy depends on your style, but the current setup is mixed. The price per share is $328.61, above the 52-week low yet below the high, while weaker volume and a negative daily change suggest waiting for confirmation may be sensible.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy The Home Depot Inc. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data does not give a strong bullish signal. The price is $328.61, down -1.86% on below-average volume, so buying today may suit only traders who accept short-term volatility. More conservative investors may prefer to wait for a stronger close.

Q9: How much does one The Home Depot Inc. share cost?
Answer: One The Home Depot Inc. share costs $328.61 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close in the live feed, and it trades on the NYSE under ticker HD with a session range of $327.88 to $332.01.

Q10: How to sell The Home Depot Inc. shares?
Answer: To sell HD shares, log in to your brokerage account, select the ticker HD, choose sell, and enter the number of shares or a limit price. With current trading at $328.61, watch the day’s range and volume before placing the order.

How to Buy The Home Depot Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two-factor authentication.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get comfortable with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker HD, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

The Home Depot Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given The Home Depot Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $289.1 and $426.75. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Home Depot Shares
  • HD Stock Quote Price and Forecast

    HD Stock Quote Price and Forecast

    View Home Depot, Inc. HD stock quote prices, financial information, real-time forecasts, and company news from CNN.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Jim Cramer Discusses Home Depot (HD) Stock

    Jim Cramer Discusses Home Depot (HD) Stock

    We recently published Jim Cramer Shared Latest Take On Mega Quantum Computing Investment & Discussed These 13 Stocks. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is one of the stocks discussed by Jim Cramer. Home improvement retailer The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s shares are down by 15% over the past year and by 9.5% year-to-date. TD Cowen […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Is It Time To Revisit Home Depot (HD) After Recent Share Price Pullback?

    Is It Time To Revisit Home Depot (HD) After Recent Share Price Pullback?

    Investors may be wondering whether Home Depot at around US$321.21 is starting to look attractive again, or if the stock still prices in plenty of optimism. The share price has risen about 2.4% over the past week, even though it is still down about 2.4% over the last month, 7.1% year to date and 10.6% over the past year. These moves can change how investors think about both risk and opportunity. These mixed returns have kept attention on broad sector themes, including housing and consumer...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

    Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

    Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on May 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID T

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Lowe's vs. The Home Depot: Which Retail Stock Is the Better Buy in 2026?

    Lowe's vs. The Home Depot: Which Retail Stock Is the Better Buy in 2026?

    One offers a higher dividend yield, while the other is expected to generate higher earnings growth.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) director receives deferred stock and share grants

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) director receives deferred stock and share grants

    Director Wayne Hewett receives 270.8908 deferred stock units at $313.7800 and 796.0000 deferred shares at Home Depot, vesting at the next annual meeting and converting after board service ends.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of

    The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

    The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating an

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) director granted stock and 9,750+ deferred units

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) director granted stock and 9,750+ deferred units

    Home Depot director J Frank Brown received 796 restricted shares and 286.8248 Deferred Stock Units, lifting his deferred unit balance above 9,750 as part of non-employee director compensation.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 3,596 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

    Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 3,596 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

    Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after pur

    Updated on: 01/06/2026